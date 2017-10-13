Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa
About Gold Canyon Golf Resort & SpaLocated in the East Valley of Phoenix-Scottsdale, Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa features 85 casita-style accommodations to go along with 36 holes at Gold Canyon Golf Resort. Guest rooms are spacious, casita-style units that feature private patios and fireplaces and range from king- and double-queen rooms to 1- and 2-bedroom suites. There is an outdoor pool, three casual dining and bar concepts, and a full-service spa and salon. Of note is a helicopter pad on property. Gold Canyon Golf Resort features a full driving range and two championship golf courses, the Dinosaur and Sidewinder courses. Golfers can also play at nearby Superstition Mountain.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa
-
Gold Canyon, ArizonaResort4.914066666767
-
Gold Canyon, ArizonaResort4.2780235294308
Images from Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by cjw269 on 08/29/2020
-
1st tee Photo submitted by hacksalot03 on 06/24/2020
-
Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
#5 Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
Photo submitted by polishpal on 10/13/2017
-
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/21/2016
-
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/21/2016
-
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/21/2016
-
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/21/2016
-
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/21/2016
-
Photo submitted by BloodyMaryGolfr on 06/21/2016
-
View from Black tee on #1 Photo submitted by WaltAZ on 05/30/2016
-
One of the front nine par 3's Photo submitted by WaltAZ on 05/30/2016
-
Hole #5 downhill par 3 Photo submitted by Jhawkerman on 03/20/2016
-
Hole #4 Downhill dogleg left par 4 Photo submitted by Jhawkerman on 03/20/2016
-
another birdie! Photo submitted by blusk13 on 07/20/2015
-
deer at the #16 tee box Photo submitted by blusk13 on 07/20/2015
-
Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
-
Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
-
Photo submitted by Andyglad1 on 05/04/2015
-
Postcard time. Photo submitted by MuellerTime on 06/24/2014
-
Photo submitted by Robert5611627 on 12/31/2013
-
Putting green Photo submitted by DavesRocklinRockin on 10/26/2013
-
Photo submitted by DavesRocklinRockin on 10/26/2013
-
Photo submitted by DavesRocklinRockin on 10/26/2013
-
Photo submitted by DavesRocklinRockin on 10/26/2013
-
Photo submitted by DavesRocklinRockin on 10/26/2013
-
Photo submitted by DavesRocklinRockin on 10/26/2013
-
Photo submitted by BustoMundo on 10/23/2013
-
Photo submitted by Richierich78 on 10/13/2013
-
Photo submitted by internetelectrician on 10/12/2013
-
Photo submitted by Timothy6440299 on 07/29/2013
-
Photo submitted by Timothy6440299 on 07/29/2013
-
Photo submitted by Timothy6440299 on 07/29/2013
-
Photo submitted by Timothy6440299 on 07/29/2013
-
Photo submitted by Timothy6440299 on 07/29/2013
-
Photo submitted by Timothy6440299 on 07/29/2013
-
14th hole Photo submitted by rfporvida on 07/10/2013
-
View of Superstition Mountain Photo submitted by Edward5755346 on 12/30/2012
-
Mule Deer grazing on the course Photo submitted by Edward5755346 on 12/30/2012
One of my favorite courses in the Scottsdale area. Multiple elevation changes. Great scenery. Course is in good condition. Greens are firm. Only drawback to this course is it is a bit out of the way, but worth the drive.
Relaxing course to play
Easy course. The layout was straightforward. Greens were in great shape. The greens are this course's defense. a relaxing day of golf nice break in our vacation during the middle of the week.
Another Great Time!
Played Sidewinder on Sunday and what a great day! The staff in the shop and everywhere on site is so great. They all are very nice and welcoming which helps start the day off right. Conditions were excellent! I would highly recommend making the drive out here as it is well worth it!!
Great Golf Course!
If anyone is traveling to the Phoenix / Scottsdale area I highly recommend making the drive to Gold Canyon to check out Dinosaur Mtn. The golf course is unbelievable and is a true desert style course with tons of elevation change. Each hole is different and will keep you guessing. I played it a few days after overseed and this course is going to be in amazing shape this year! Must play!
Picturesque/Poor Greens
So, the course is really beautiful. The layout is clever, fair, with lots of elevation changes and some dramatic viewpoints of the Superstition Mtns. Picturesque. The fairways and tee boxes are okay for this time of year. Brown in spots. Understandable, it’s been 110 seemingly every day this summer. The greens....yikes. Dead, bumpy, lumpy, and hard. I wouldn’t come back and play it this summer. I would give it another shot when it comes out of overseed. Hopefully, the transition out of Bermuda, with the cooler days help get this problem under control.
Dinosaur is Dinosaur, but the Greens? Come on now..
You cannot go wrong if you want a course with beautiful views and a challenging lay out. Greens were a disaster, they were aeriated couple weeks ago, and they bounced all over the place. This is a beautiful course, but play it now before they over seed it and raise the price 5 times what it is now. I'm sure this is a beautiful course during the winter and spring, but will never see me there at that time.
Hidden Gem
Dinosaur Mtn is one of the most underrated courses in the Phoenix valley. Some of the best views and elevation change you can get from any course out here. The staff is always exceptional and truly wants you to have a good time. I would highly recommend going to try for yourself!
Great Course +100 deg
Tee boxes great
Fairways great
Traps great
Out of bounds Get a new Ball
Greens “ heat burned “ but nice shape
Thanks to halfway shop attendant
Thumbs up
Expectations Met
I've heard a lot about this course from my buddies, when we played it last year they were reseeding and I was not impressed at all, but after yesterday I see why they loved this course so much. If you want to play a course the most amazing views this is the one for you. Paid $48, well worth it , will be back (before they reseed of course).
Spectacular Views
Course offers many spectacular views of the course and adjacent Superstition Mountains. The course itself is a fun layout with many elevation changes. Conditions for the most part were good, although some fairways were dry and was wondering if they were getting ready to do some maintenance. Overall a fun, moderately challenging track that I would play again.
Terrible
Have played Dinosaur for the last 7 years and always been awesome. This time it was terrible. Fairways are in awful shape.
Hidden Gem
I have played Dinosaur Mtn many times but this was the first time I have played Sidewinder and I was impressed! The course was in excellent conditions and the layout was very fun. Not as much elevation as the other course but just a good and fun layout for all golfers! This would be an amazing facility to play 36 holes with your friends!
Excellent Track!
Dinosaur Mtn course is probably one of the most underrated courses in the Phoenix Valley. Has everything you want to offer for a good desert style course- fun layout, elevation change through, scenic views, and is always in great shape. Would highly recommend to anyone coming to the area!
Cart path only
Cart oath only due to seeding of course. Still a great course to play. Greens were a slower but understandable. Still a favorite course to play in AZ. Gold card a great option for out of state players like me.
Intersting course
Got a deal as I played with a member. Normally expensive. This is a tale of 2 nines. Front nine very hilly with lots of variety. Back nine flat and thru a valley. Back nine is susceptable to flooding and there is apparent damage and the fairways are spotty. You will notice, due to this, the back nine greens are mostly elevated and cupped to provide water run-off. Greens is good condition - running about 10 - 11. Bunkers are OK but more like P-gravel than sand. Staff is great, helpfull. range is good.
Restaurant is very pricey. better deals and food at the local joints.
ALWAYS A FAVORITE
Dinosaur Mountain is always one of our favorites to play. Everything from the fairways to the greens were in great shape.
I'll be back!
Wife and I played this course for the first time. Her game was pretty good, mine was poor. Normally I would call this a lousy day of golf but it was far from it.
A. The customer service was exceptional from end to end. Friendly, helpful and welcoming, all staff. The Marshall spent a lot of time with us leading us up to the practice green, discussing the greens and downhill rolls (the kiss of death this day), and various holes. Wow, what personal service
B. Course conditions - exceptional, especially for this time of year
C. The course - We were alone so we had no one who knew the course with us. This would have been a boon as the ups and downs, and especially the sideways fairways, all need shots placed in the correct spots. I would play it very differently a second time, and no doubt score increasingly better all of the first 5 or 6 rounds. Challenging but very fair, every hole unique. Plenty of elevated tee to green shots, as well as some uphill fairways that will fool you (hit at least one more club).
All in all, an excellent golf course with a PRIMO staff with scenery that makes your eyes pop
Great Course!
My third time to play the Dino Course and it didn't disappoint. Very, very windy most of the day, but my group played the blue tees which made the wind tolerable. If you don't hit the fairway, you'll be in for a loooooong day. I'll be back to play the course again. Love it.
Course is amazing
I love this course cause it’s always in pure shape and the course is challenging and fun with elevation changes and pretty environment . Great target course and staff is amazing too! Overall one of my favorite courses in town and it’s worth every second out there