6100 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, Arizona 85118, US
(480) 982-9090
Location Map

About Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa

Located in the East Valley of Phoenix-Scottsdale, Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa features 85 casita-style accommodations to go along with 36 holes at Gold Canyon Golf Resort. Guest rooms are spacious, casita-style units that feature private patios and fireplaces and range from king- and double-queen rooms to 1- and 2-bedroom suites. There is an outdoor pool, three casual dining and bar concepts, and a full-service spa and salon. Of note is a helicopter pad on property. Gold Canyon Golf Resort features a full driving range and two championship golf courses, the Dinosaur and Sidewinder courses. Golfers can also play at nearby Superstition Mountain.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres400
Year Opened1982
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.4
375 Reviews (375)

Reviewer Photos

Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
rjwilk
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

One of my favorite courses in the Scottsdale area. Multiple elevation changes. Great scenery. Course is in good condition. Greens are firm. Only drawback to this course is it is a bit out of the way, but worth the drive.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Sidewinder at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Pdub21
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Relaxing course to play

Easy course. The layout was straightforward. Greens were in great shape. The greens are this course's defense. a relaxing day of golf nice break in our vacation during the middle of the week.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Sidewinder at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
DesertClub
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Another Great Time!

Played Sidewinder on Sunday and what a great day! The staff in the shop and everywhere on site is so great. They all are very nice and welcoming which helps start the day off right. Conditions were excellent! I would highly recommend making the drive out here as it is well worth it!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
DesertClub
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Golf Course!

If anyone is traveling to the Phoenix / Scottsdale area I highly recommend making the drive to Gold Canyon to check out Dinosaur Mtn. The golf course is unbelievable and is a true desert style course with tons of elevation change. Each hole is different and will keep you guessing. I played it a few days after overseed and this course is going to be in amazing shape this year! Must play!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
cjw269
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Picturesque/Poor Greens

So, the course is really beautiful. The layout is clever, fair, with lots of elevation changes and some dramatic viewpoints of the Superstition Mtns. Picturesque. The fairways and tee boxes are okay for this time of year. Brown in spots. Understandable, it’s been 110 seemingly every day this summer. The greens....yikes. Dead, bumpy, lumpy, and hard. I wouldn’t come back and play it this summer. I would give it another shot when it comes out of overseed. Hopefully, the transition out of Bermuda, with the cooler days help get this problem under control.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u1724844
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Dinosaur is Dinosaur, but the Greens? Come on now..

You cannot go wrong if you want a course with beautiful views and a challenging lay out. Greens were a disaster, they were aeriated couple weeks ago, and they bounced all over the place. This is a beautiful course, but play it now before they over seed it and raise the price 5 times what it is now. I'm sure this is a beautiful course during the winter and spring, but will never see me there at that time.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
DesertClub
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Hidden Gem

Dinosaur Mtn is one of the most underrated courses in the Phoenix valley. Some of the best views and elevation change you can get from any course out here. The staff is always exceptional and truly wants you to have a good time. I would highly recommend going to try for yourself!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u864312846
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great Course +100 deg

Tee boxes great
Fairways great
Traps great
Out of bounds Get a new Ball
Greens “ heat burned “ but nice shape
Thanks to halfway shop attendant
Thumbs up

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u1724844
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Expectations Met

I've heard a lot about this course from my buddies, when we played it last year they were reseeding and I was not impressed at all, but after yesterday I see why they loved this course so much. If you want to play a course the most amazing views this is the one for you. Paid $48, well worth it , will be back (before they reseed of course).

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
hacksalot03
Played On
Reviews 179
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 25 Contributor
California Advisor
First Time Playing

Spectacular Views

Course offers many spectacular views of the course and adjacent Superstition Mountains. The course itself is a fun layout with many elevation changes. Conditions for the most part were good, although some fairways were dry and was wondering if they were getting ready to do some maintenance. Overall a fun, moderately challenging track that I would play again.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Balloo68
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Previously Played

Terrible

Have played Dinosaur for the last 7 years and always been awesome. This time it was terrible. Fairways are in awful shape.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Sidewinder at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
DesertClub
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Hidden Gem

I have played Dinosaur Mtn many times but this was the first time I have played Sidewinder and I was impressed! The course was in excellent conditions and the layout was very fun. Not as much elevation as the other course but just a good and fun layout for all golfers! This would be an amazing facility to play 36 holes with your friends!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
DesertClub
Played On
Reviews 78
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Excellent Track!

Dinosaur Mtn course is probably one of the most underrated courses in the Phoenix Valley. Has everything you want to offer for a good desert style course- fun layout, elevation change through, scenic views, and is always in great shape. Would highly recommend to anyone coming to the area!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
mb3759
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played

Cart path only

Cart oath only due to seeding of course. Still a great course to play. Greens were a slower but understandable. Still a favorite course to play in AZ. Gold card a great option for out of state players like me.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
u5991373
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Sidewinder at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
awilcox
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Intersting course

Got a deal as I played with a member. Normally expensive. This is a tale of 2 nines. Front nine very hilly with lots of variety. Back nine flat and thru a valley. Back nine is susceptable to flooding and there is apparent damage and the fairways are spotty. You will notice, due to this, the back nine greens are mostly elevated and cupped to provide water run-off. Greens is good condition - running about 10 - 11. Bunkers are OK but more like P-gravel than sand. Staff is great, helpfull. range is good.
Restaurant is very pricey. better deals and food at the local joints.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
kcgraack
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

ALWAYS A FAVORITE

Dinosaur Mountain is always one of our favorites to play. Everything from the fairways to the greens were in great shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
40428e09-083d-5f82-afe4-190b0e83f970
vrussea
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

I'll be back!

Wife and I played this course for the first time. Her game was pretty good, mine was poor. Normally I would call this a lousy day of golf but it was far from it.

A. The customer service was exceptional from end to end. Friendly, helpful and welcoming, all staff. The Marshall spent a lot of time with us leading us up to the practice green, discussing the greens and downhill rolls (the kiss of death this day), and various holes. Wow, what personal service
B. Course conditions - exceptional, especially for this time of year
C. The course - We were alone so we had no one who knew the course with us. This would have been a boon as the ups and downs, and especially the sideways fairways, all need shots placed in the correct spots. I would play it very differently a second time, and no doubt score increasingly better all of the first 5 or 6 rounds. Challenging but very fair, every hole unique. Plenty of elevated tee to green shots, as well as some uphill fairways that will fool you (hit at least one more club).

All in all, an excellent golf course with a PRIMO staff with scenery that makes your eyes pop

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
clayjok
Played On
Reviews 26
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Great Course!

My third time to play the Dino Course and it didn't disappoint. Very, very windy most of the day, but my group played the blue tees which made the wind tolerable. If you don't hit the fairway, you'll be in for a loooooong day. I'll be back to play the course again. Love it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Default User Avatar
Cameron1313
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Course is amazing

I love this course cause it’s always in pure shape and the course is challenging and fun with elevation changes and pretty environment . Great target course and staff is amazing too! Overall one of my favorite courses in town and it’s worth every second out there

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
