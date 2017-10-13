Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa

Wife and I played this course for the first time. Her game was pretty good, mine was poor. Normally I would call this a lousy day of golf but it was far from it.

A. The customer service was exceptional from end to end. Friendly, helpful and welcoming, all staff. The Marshall spent a lot of time with us leading us up to the practice green, discussing the greens and downhill rolls (the kiss of death this day), and various holes. Wow, what personal service

B. Course conditions - exceptional, especially for this time of year

C. The course - We were alone so we had no one who knew the course with us. This would have been a boon as the ups and downs, and especially the sideways fairways, all need shots placed in the correct spots. I would play it very differently a second time, and no doubt score increasingly better all of the first 5 or 6 rounds. Challenging but very fair, every hole unique. Plenty of elevated tee to green shots, as well as some uphill fairways that will fool you (hit at least one more club).

All in all, an excellent golf course with a PRIMO staff with scenery that makes your eyes pop