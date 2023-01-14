About The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale Near downtown Scottsdale, The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort, is a five-star golf resort that underwent significant renovations in 2017-2018. This large resort features over 600 guest rooms and also includes a fractional ownership program. Guest rooms are 600 square feet and suites are one or two-bedrooms starting at 1,200 square feet. Guests have access to an extensive athletic club that includes tennis, pickleball and on-demand, virtual exercise classes. The pool complex is three-tiered complete with an adults-only section and waterslide for kids. There are nine dining concepts scattered throughout the resort and golf club, from casual poolside fare to J&G Steakhouse for finer dining. The resort-style golf course winds up and down mountain terrain and was renovated in 2018 and reduced from 27 holes to 18, playing to just over 6,500 yards from the back tees.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Year Opened 1988 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Room, Suite, Fractional Ownership Pool Adults Only Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No