The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale
About The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, ScottsdaleNear downtown Scottsdale, The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort, is a five-star golf resort that underwent significant renovations in 2017-2018. This large resort features over 600 guest rooms and also includes a fractional ownership program. Guest rooms are 600 square feet and suites are one or two-bedrooms starting at 1,200 square feet. Guests have access to an extensive athletic club that includes tennis, pickleball and on-demand, virtual exercise classes. The pool complex is three-tiered complete with an adults-only section and waterslide for kids. There are nine dining concepts scattered throughout the resort and golf club, from casual poolside fare to J&G Steakhouse for finer dining. The resort-style golf course winds up and down mountain terrain and was renovated in 2018 and reduced from 27 holes to 18, playing to just over 6,500 yards from the back tees.
Phoenician- playing a round
Great layout, nice course. Pace of play rating was because they had the cart path only rule enforced. They just came off over seeding. Only caveat is to get the whole round in you have to book before 1pm. We only got 14 holes in. Shame as if we could have least had the 90 degree cart rule enforced I think we would have finished.
Ok course
Course was standard resort course. I paid over $200 for the round and after playing it, I would not have paid over $100
Couldn’t ask for much more..
Staff was amazing and the course was in great shape. Ended up playing with another gentleman who was a 9 handicap who helped me with tips making the round better for me. Getting free water, towels, etc. really helps out her in the Phoenix heat.
Beautiful
Great course. not the hardest if you’re looking for a fair course that has gorgeous holes this is your place. It was perfect for our family of 1 experienced and 3 relatively newer (<2 years) playing golf. One of the “newer” guys shot 74, Along with an 80 for one golfer that shoots in the 80s. Course is beautiful. Staff friendly and amenities were top notch. It’s a Troon course so if you’re a member it’s probably a better deal. Enjoyed it
Caught an off day I hear.
I get down to PHX from Portland routinely, and I've had my eye on this course. I finally got a chance to play it with a Hot Deal. I expected a lot based on the course description and standard green fee rate. The course was not in as good of shape as I expected, but I heard its a little "beat up" as they get ready to aerate, etc.
I'll give it another shot at some point.
Great Staff, Bad Clubhouse
Location of this course is awful; the clubhouse is surrounded by dense box-like housing making it difficult to find.
its usually better
greens are still pretty bumpy, the ball bounced all day for all of us. also, the pace of play was horrible. no marshall to keep the six (two groups who kept joining up) ahead of us on any kind of pace. hopefully it was just a bad day, normally this course is better.
Greens are Slow & Rough
After aerating the greens some weeks ago, they are still rough and very SLOW. Tee boxes and fairways were in generally good shape. Sand traps only had a dusting of sand on the surface, making it a challenge to escape with any control. The worst part of the day was the pace of play, with a 4:35 hour round at 115* and NO ranger trying to motivate the six players ahead (a foursome and twosome) who wanted to play as a sixsome. Unacceptable….
Great course
I have always wanted to play here and it happened. I will be back.
Nice place
Everything was great except that they had recently plugged the greens. It made putting close to impossible which takes out some of the joy. The green to tee can be a big distance. You almost need a car to get from 9 to 10.
Great Course
This is a short course, but has all the bells and whistles. One of the top 3 courses my group and I had played with few people in front or behind us on our time on the course. Beautiful views and perfect playing surface!