About The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale

Near downtown Scottsdale, The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort, is a five-star golf resort that underwent significant renovations in 2017-2018. This large resort features over 600 guest rooms and also includes a fractional ownership program. Guest rooms are 600 square feet and suites are one or two-bedrooms starting at 1,200 square feet. Guests have access to an extensive athletic club that includes tennis, pickleball and on-demand, virtual exercise classes. The pool complex is three-tiered complete with an adults-only section and waterslide for kids. There are nine dining concepts scattered throughout the resort and golf club, from casual poolside fare to J&G Steakhouse for finer dining. The resort-style golf course winds up and down mountain terrain and was renovated in 2018 and reduced from 27 holes to 18, playing to just over 6,500 yards from the back tees.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Year Opened1988
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Fractional Ownership
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Featured Offers

#1 Troon North Choice Images by Ewasko.com-4219.tif
Golf Packages
Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale Golf Around Package
FROM $247 (USD)
the-phoenician-15 compressed.jpg
Golf Packages
Scottsdale, Arizona
Troon Trio Package
FROM $287 (USD)
PG1.3.jpg
Golf Packages
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix Buddies Trip Adventure Package
FROM $197 (USD)
the-phoenician-9.jpg
Golf Packages
Scottsdale, AZ
The Phoenician Golf Around Package
FROM $237 (USD)

Articles on The Phoenician, Scottsdale

The Phoenician
Articles
Secrets From the World of Golf Travel: Horseshoe Bay Resort's upgrades; Playa Grande reopens; and The Phoenician debuts its redesigned course
In the Texas Hill Country, Horseshoe Bay Resort, the only hideaway in the U.S. with three 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Sr. designs, often flies under the radar. Located a little over an hour northwest of Austin, this former Marriott property continues to inch closer to the finish line of a purported $60 million enhancement project.
4 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey

Golf courses at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale

Reviews

4.5
1146 Reviews (1146)

The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
MrBottone
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Phoenician- playing a round

Great layout, nice course. Pace of play rating was because they had the cart path only rule enforced. They just came off over seeding. Only caveat is to get the whole round in you have to book before 1pm. We only got 14 holes in. Shame as if we could have least had the 90 degree cart rule enforced I think we would have finished.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
crad7429
Played On
Reviews 26
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000002101413
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
N7GA2ReAhK2B9Zp3Ahfv
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Ok course

Course was standard resort course. I paid over $200 for the round and after playing it, I would not have paid over $100

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Bnard73
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Couldn’t ask for much more..

Staff was amazing and the course was in great shape. Ended up playing with another gentleman who was a 9 handicap who helped me with tips making the round better for me. Getting free water, towels, etc. really helps out her in the Phoenix heat.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Pbn8tv
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful

Great course. not the hardest if you’re looking for a fair course that has gorgeous holes this is your place. It was perfect for our family of 1 experienced and 3 relatively newer (<2 years) playing golf. One of the “newer” guys shot 74, Along with an 80 for one golfer that shoots in the 80s. Course is beautiful. Staff friendly and amenities were top notch. It’s a Troon course so if you’re a member it’s probably a better deal. Enjoyed it

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u8266999
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Caught an off day I hear.

I get down to PHX from Portland routinely, and I've had my eye on this course. I finally got a chance to play it with a Hot Deal. I expected a lot based on the course description and standard green fee rate. The course was not in as good of shape as I expected, but I heard its a little "beat up" as they get ready to aerate, etc.
I'll give it another shot at some point.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
W0BLTueizeLL0GjRbR8n
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Staff, Bad Clubhouse

Location of this course is awful; the clubhouse is surrounded by dense box-like housing making it difficult to find.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Daniel9378166
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
hansfeng
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Smittyjrs1
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000006432326
Played On
Reviews 17
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u547789099
Played On
Reviews 38
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000004394842
Played On
Reviews 52
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

its usually better

greens are still pretty bumpy, the ball bounced all day for all of us. also, the pace of play was horrible. no marshall to keep the six (two groups who kept joining up) ahead of us on any kind of pace. hopefully it was just a bad day, normally this course is better.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
TMarcacci
Played On
Reviews 212
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Top 100 Contributor
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Greens are Slow & Rough

After aerating the greens some weeks ago, they are still rough and very SLOW. Tee boxes and fairways were in generally good shape. Sand traps only had a dusting of sand on the surface, making it a challenge to escape with any control. The worst part of the day was the pace of play, with a 4:35 hour round at 115* and NO ranger trying to motivate the six players ahead (a foursome and twosome) who wanted to play as a sixsome. Unacceptable….

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000001467706
Played On
Reviews 35
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great course

I have always wanted to play here and it happened. I will be back.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
Abraham6426175
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
burnzieazgolf
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Nice place

Everything was great except that they had recently plugged the greens. It made putting close to impossible which takes out some of the joy. The green to tee can be a big distance. You almost need a car to get from 9 to 10.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
wsuchan
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Phoenician Golf Club
Default User Avatar
NickD0623
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Course

This is a short course, but has all the bells and whistles. One of the top 3 courses my group and I had played with few people in front or behind us on our time on the course. Beautiful views and perfect playing surface!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
