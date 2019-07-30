Red Apple Inn & Country Club
305 Club Rd, Heber, Arkansas 72543, US
(501) 263-2011
About Red Apple Inn & Country ClubRed Apple Inn & Country Club is a small resort and country club located in Arkansas' Ozarks near Greers Ferry Lake. The hotel features guest rooms, suites and two-bedroom condo units. Amenities beyond the 18-hole golf course designed by Gary Panks are a spa, tennis, swimming, fitness center, fishing on Little Red River and a nearby marina at Greer Lake. A highlight of the property is the Red Apple Dining Room, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a casual setting. Heber Springs and the Red Apple Inn are located a little more than an hour's drive north of the Arkansas capital of Little Rock and 2.5 hours west of Memphis, Tennessee.
Facts
Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Acres500
Year Opened1961
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Reviews
3.0
Played On 07/30/2019
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Nice course. Nice greens.
Greens were in great shape. A nice course. Conditions were solid, but some tee boxes were in rough shape, some fairways were deadpan in spots, and some bunkers were rock heavy. However, greens were in great, great shape. At $50, a nice course and a great value. Challenging from the red tees (6,000 yards) for a 14.8 handicap. I shot an 86. Would certainly play again and recommend to a friend.
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Average