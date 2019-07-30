About Red Apple Inn & Country Club Red Apple Inn & Country Club is a small resort and country club located in Arkansas' Ozarks near Greers Ferry Lake. The hotel features guest rooms, suites and two-bedroom condo units. Amenities beyond the 18-hole golf course designed by Gary Panks are a spa, tennis, swimming, fitness center, fishing on Little Red River and a nearby marina at Greer Lake. A highlight of the property is the Red Apple Dining Room, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a casual setting. Heber Springs and the Red Apple Inn are located a little more than an hour's drive north of the Arkansas capital of Little Rock and 2.5 hours west of Memphis, Tennessee.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Acres 500 Year Opened 1961 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Casual Room Types Room, Suite, Villas/Casitas Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No