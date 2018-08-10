About Big Canoe Big Canoe is the perfect mountain retreat for any occasion nestled in Marble Hill, Georgia. With 8,400 acres of countless amenities to offer, it’s impossible to have anything short of a unique experience at Big Canoe, which is a private club that offers access for golfers who stay on property. Home rentals and villas are available for larger groups, family outings and couples retreats alike. Indulge in a weekend full of hiking trails, tennis, pickle-ball, spa days, lake excursions, golf, and more all while staying in mountainside home-like comfort. Big Canoe features 27 holes with lush views and a clubhouse complete with dining options for after your round.

Facts Price Range $, $$, $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 8400 Year Opened 1997 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar Room Types Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Indoor, Outdoor, Adults Only Short Course Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? Yes