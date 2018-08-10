Home

There are 27 fine holes at the Big Canoe Golf Club in Georgia.
13350 Hwy 53 E, Marble Hill, Georgia 30148, US
(770) 893-2733
About Big Canoe

Big Canoe is the perfect mountain retreat for any occasion nestled in Marble Hill, Georgia. With 8,400 acres of countless amenities to offer, it’s impossible to have anything short of a unique experience at Big Canoe, which is a private club that offers access for golfers who stay on property. Home rentals and villas are available for larger groups, family outings and couples retreats alike. Indulge in a weekend full of hiking trails, tennis, pickle-ball, spa days, lake excursions, golf, and more all while staying in mountainside home-like comfort. Big Canoe features 27 holes with lush views and a clubhouse complete with dining options for after your round.

Facts

Price Range$, $$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres8400
Year Opened1997
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolIndoor, Outdoor, Adults Only
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at Big Canoe

Reviews

5.0
2 Reviews (2)

Reviewer Photos

Choctaw/Creek at Big Canoe Golf Club
Default User Avatar
atlsutiger
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great views to go along with a fun layout

Features some really big elevation changes. This was our first time playing the course, so it was a bit challenging to get a proper distance for some of our shots. But the greens rolled true and the course was in excellent condition. The food was great too!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Choctaw/Creek at Big Canoe Golf Club
Default User Avatar
djwizardry
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Great facility

I played at Big Canoe last spring, I rented one of the villas there for 2 nights because a friend that was from Jasper said I had to see the area and the course. I was not disappointed. The have 3 nines there and I played them all. It was in great shape and a blast to play. Major elevation changes and through the woods with a few homes that you can see. Being from Florida this was a great change to hit from elevated tee boxes. I love this place. Will go back for longer soon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
