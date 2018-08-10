Big Canoe
About Big CanoeBig Canoe is the perfect mountain retreat for any occasion nestled in Marble Hill, Georgia. With 8,400 acres of countless amenities to offer, it’s impossible to have anything short of a unique experience at Big Canoe, which is a private club that offers access for golfers who stay on property. Home rentals and villas are available for larger groups, family outings and couples retreats alike. Indulge in a weekend full of hiking trails, tennis, pickle-ball, spa days, lake excursions, golf, and more all while staying in mountainside home-like comfort. Big Canoe features 27 holes with lush views and a clubhouse complete with dining options for after your round.
Facts
Price Range$, $$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres8400
Year Opened1997
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolIndoor, Outdoor, Adults Only
Short CourseYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes
Golf courses at Big Canoe
-
Big Canoe, GeorgiaPrivate
-
Big Canoe, GeorgiaPrivate
-
Big Canoe, GeorgiaPrivate
Images from Big Canoe
A view of the 1st hole at Creek from Big Canoe Golf Club. Big Canoe GC
A view from tee #5 at Cherokee from Big Canoe Golf Club. Big Canoe GC
A view of the green #6 from Choctaw at Big Canoe Golf Club. Big Canoe GC
A view of hole #3 at Creek from Big Canoe Golf Club. Big Canoe GC
A view of hole #1 from Cherokee at Big Canoe Golf Club. Big Canoe GC
A view of the 8th hole from Choctaw at Big Canoe Golf Club. Big Canoe GC
Reviews
5.0
Reviewer Photos
Played On 10/07/2018
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Great views to go along with a fun layout
Features some really big elevation changes. This was our first time playing the course, so it was a bit challenging to get a proper distance for some of our shots. But the greens rolled true and the course was in excellent condition. The food was great too!
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Played On 05/06/2013
Reviews 9
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Great facility
I played at Big Canoe last spring, I rented one of the villas there for 2 nights because a friend that was from Jasper said I had to see the area and the course. I was not disappointed. The have 3 nines there and I played them all. It was in great shape and a blast to play. Major elevation changes and through the woods with a few homes that you can see. Being from Florida this was a great change to hit from elevated tee boxes. I love this place. Will go back for longer soon.
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging