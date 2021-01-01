Omni La Costa Resort and Spa

Southern California suffers from a lack of quality golf courses for the amount of people who live there. Which is why you go to a place like La Costa in order to play a nice track when you can't get on Torrey Pines. Overall I thought it was a mediocre experience. Not bad, mind you, but nothing outstanding. The course is in fine shape, albeit the greens are recovering from a punching, but there's nothing really outstanding about the place. The routing is adequate but, like the surrounding villas and apartments which are showing their age, the course struck me as dated and in need of something to make it greater than the generally flat track with numerous hazards which are more distractions for the eyes as they rarely come into play for most golfers under a 13 handicap. GPS on the cart failed and it had to be replaced at the turn. Otherwise the staff was good, the starter was a pleasure, and the pace of play, despite the group of hackers in front of us, turned out to be adequate as we finished what should have been a 3.5 hour round in 4 hours. Again, the choices in this area are limited but for $145 this was, unfortunately, an average round of golf.