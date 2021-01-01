Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / California Golf Resorts

Omni La Costa Resort and Spa

Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego
2100 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, California 92009, US
(760) 438-9111
Location Map

About Omni La Costa Resort and Spa

A stay at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa can be anything you want it to be. The resort has world-class facilities for golf, tennis, dining, accommodations and spa. The two golf courses have been modernized, including the Champions, which has a long history with professional golf. The resort tennis facility boasts 17 clay and hard courts, seven lighted for night play, and stadium seating for 1,000 fans. The spa, athletic club, pools and fitness camp can do wonders for your well-being.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres400
Year Opened1965
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa

S1 E1: Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Golf Road Trippin'
16:35
S1 E1: Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
On the series premiere of Golf Road Trippin’ with James Davis, Full time comedian and part-time golfer James Davis heads to sunny San Diego to show us all that Omni La Costa Resort and Spa has to offer – an old school Hollywood stomping ground, and former stop on the tour, James will take full advantage of this storied course and the 5-star amenities, while increasing distance off the tee with swing tips from a robot. Plus, pro-golfer turned trick shot artist and social media star, Tisha Alyn joins James to take on the “Tiger Challenge.”
Hanse talks renovation at Omni La Costa Resort
Video
7:34
Hanse talks renovation at Omni La Costa Resort
Architect Gil Hanse joins Golf Channel's Damon Hack on Morning Drive to discuss the news his firm will renovate the Champions Course at Omni La Costa Resort near San Diego. He also discusses what he has in common with the original architect Dick Wilson and also his latest thoughts on the distance debate.

Reviews

3.8
511 Reviews (511)

Reviewer Photos

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
rydertix
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Used cart

Somewhat tired like the surroundings

Southern California suffers from a lack of quality golf courses for the amount of people who live there. Which is why you go to a place like La Costa in order to play a nice track when you can't get on Torrey Pines. Overall I thought it was a mediocre experience. Not bad, mind you, but nothing outstanding. The course is in fine shape, albeit the greens are recovering from a punching, but there's nothing really outstanding about the place. The routing is adequate but, like the surrounding villas and apartments which are showing their age, the course struck me as dated and in need of something to make it greater than the generally flat track with numerous hazards which are more distractions for the eyes as they rarely come into play for most golfers under a 13 handicap. GPS on the cart failed and it had to be replaced at the turn. Otherwise the staff was good, the starter was a pleasure, and the pace of play, despite the group of hackers in front of us, turned out to be adequate as we finished what should have been a 3.5 hour round in 4 hours. Again, the choices in this area are limited but for $145 this was, unfortunately, an average round of golf.

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
u000002398174
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
RLiburd007
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Omni Resort Golf Course

Outstanding fairways and greens. Overall the course was great!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
Amedee42
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Worth Every Penny!

One of the best courses I have ever played. My only complaint is the bunkers need better sand. They were basically hard, muddy dirt. I will definitely be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
u1129537034
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Had a Great Time

Played "Champions" course before but this was the first time on this side. Wow! I was challenged.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
philgovernor
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Sand traps

The condition of the sand traps was terrible, they were hard and wet, you could not play a conventional sand shot where you could blast out you had to try and pick the ball out. Overall the course was a good layout and test.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
u314161450544
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
u314159838969
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
23992caravel
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Course is in good shape

Played Legends course. The fairway and green is in good shape. The pace is excellent for weekend round. Will come back to play champion course next time.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
u314159849189
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Early start meant a 3.5 hour round for our foursome.

Staff was friendly and helpful.
Fairways were lush with a few thin spots here and there.
Greens were firm and fast but also thin in spots.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
mwprice
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
smokoko
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
Freund
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
victorwaldman
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice resort course

Course is part of a huge, quite attractive resort. There was no one to greet us at bag drop off and signage to get to pro shop was very poor. It was difficult to find out where to go to check in. Once checked in, things progressed smoothly. Course was in good shape, but the layout was uninspired and pedestrian. Lots of more visually exciting courses in the area for less money.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
ktsdale2013
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
u000004189219
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

So much potential, undelivered (Champions course)

I should call this "GolfNow needs to make a change": This course has a very nice layout, but is in terrible shape. Partially due to the fact they recently cross cut the fairways, and punched the greens. Seems only fair that we the customers have a means to know this. Perhaps a warning on the GN sight, letting us know. That said, there is a clear sign of long-term neglect in many area's of this course. Combine this with some of the slowest play I have had the pleasure to take part in, and it sums up with a hearty; "Play somewhere else". At least for now.

Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
kolfing
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
u314160145724
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
Lolaqt1
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not all that

Brought my husband here for the first time for his birthday. Course was not all that. First off it took us 35 min to tee off because they were so backed up, 2nd they just punched the greens and failed to let me know when I booked. Everything looked dry and sad.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa - Legends Course
Default User Avatar
MCoz
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Should be Zero stars

Conditions were absolutely horrible. Worst conditioned course I have seen in years anywhere. The Legends course shows years of neglect. Really tragic what has happened to this once proud place. What a waste of $250 for our 2 some. I am not a super critical person. But this is bad throughout. Much of the staff was embarrassed and yet cordial. Allison from the beverage cart was extremely helpful..

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Search Near Me