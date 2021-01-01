Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
About Omni La Costa Resort and SpaA stay at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa can be anything you want it to be. The resort has world-class facilities for golf, tennis, dining, accommodations and spa. The two golf courses have been modernized, including the Champions, which has a long history with professional golf. The resort tennis facility boasts 17 clay and hard courts, seven lighted for night play, and stadium seating for 1,000 fans. The spa, athletic club, pools and fitness camp can do wonders for your well-being.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
-
Carlsbad, CaliforniaResort3.7942529412511
-
Carlsbad, CaliforniaResort3.7942529412511
Images from Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
Videos about Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
Companion Content
Companion Content
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by u904536293 on 01/01/2021
-
Photo submitted by u4683053 on 11/20/2020
-
Photo submitted by u000001307315 on 09/04/2020
-
18th hole Photo submitted by Yves8194251 on 08/25/2020
-
Photo submitted by u000005213875 on 06/25/2020
-
Photo submitted by reggiep77 on 12/01/2019
-
Photo submitted by reggiep77 on 12/01/2019
-
Photo submitted by reggiep77 on 12/01/2019
-
Photo submitted by reggiep77 on 12/01/2019
-
Photo submitted by reggiep77 on 12/01/2019
-
Photo submitted by reggiep77 on 12/01/2019
-
Golf at La Costa (Legends), hole 7 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/11/2019
-
Golf at La Costa (Legends), hole 17 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 10/11/2019
-
Photo submitted by MichaelLowe on 10/08/2019
-
Photo submitted by u000005750298 on 09/07/2019
-
Photo submitted by bonco on 05/15/2019
-
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 03/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 03/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 03/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 03/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 03/17/2017
-
Photo submitted by skinmd on 02/01/2017
-
La Costa Legends Course Photo submitted by thevaporz on 08/04/2015
-
La Costa Legends #9 approach Photo submitted by thevaporz on 08/04/2015
-
La Costa Legends #17 Photo submitted by thevaporz on 08/04/2015
-
La Costa pool slide Photo submitted by thevaporz on 08/04/2015
-
La Costa pool Photo submitted by thevaporz on 08/04/2015
Somewhat tired like the surroundings
Southern California suffers from a lack of quality golf courses for the amount of people who live there. Which is why you go to a place like La Costa in order to play a nice track when you can't get on Torrey Pines. Overall I thought it was a mediocre experience. Not bad, mind you, but nothing outstanding. The course is in fine shape, albeit the greens are recovering from a punching, but there's nothing really outstanding about the place. The routing is adequate but, like the surrounding villas and apartments which are showing their age, the course struck me as dated and in need of something to make it greater than the generally flat track with numerous hazards which are more distractions for the eyes as they rarely come into play for most golfers under a 13 handicap. GPS on the cart failed and it had to be replaced at the turn. Otherwise the staff was good, the starter was a pleasure, and the pace of play, despite the group of hackers in front of us, turned out to be adequate as we finished what should have been a 3.5 hour round in 4 hours. Again, the choices in this area are limited but for $145 this was, unfortunately, an average round of golf.
Omni Resort Golf Course
Outstanding fairways and greens. Overall the course was great!
Worth Every Penny!
One of the best courses I have ever played. My only complaint is the bunkers need better sand. They were basically hard, muddy dirt. I will definitely be back.
Had a Great Time
Played "Champions" course before but this was the first time on this side. Wow! I was challenged.
Sand traps
The condition of the sand traps was terrible, they were hard and wet, you could not play a conventional sand shot where you could blast out you had to try and pick the ball out. Overall the course was a good layout and test.
Course is in good shape
Played Legends course. The fairway and green is in good shape. The pace is excellent for weekend round. Will come back to play champion course next time.
Early start meant a 3.5 hour round for our foursome.
Staff was friendly and helpful.
Fairways were lush with a few thin spots here and there.
Greens were firm and fast but also thin in spots.
Nice resort course
Course is part of a huge, quite attractive resort. There was no one to greet us at bag drop off and signage to get to pro shop was very poor. It was difficult to find out where to go to check in. Once checked in, things progressed smoothly. Course was in good shape, but the layout was uninspired and pedestrian. Lots of more visually exciting courses in the area for less money.
So much potential, undelivered (Champions course)
I should call this "GolfNow needs to make a change": This course has a very nice layout, but is in terrible shape. Partially due to the fact they recently cross cut the fairways, and punched the greens. Seems only fair that we the customers have a means to know this. Perhaps a warning on the GN sight, letting us know. That said, there is a clear sign of long-term neglect in many area's of this course. Combine this with some of the slowest play I have had the pleasure to take part in, and it sums up with a hearty; "Play somewhere else". At least for now.
Not all that
Brought my husband here for the first time for his birthday. Course was not all that. First off it took us 35 min to tee off because they were so backed up, 2nd they just punched the greens and failed to let me know when I booked. Everything looked dry and sad.
Should be Zero stars
Conditions were absolutely horrible. Worst conditioned course I have seen in years anywhere. The Legends course shows years of neglect. Really tragic what has happened to this once proud place. What a waste of $250 for our 2 some. I am not a super critical person. But this is bad throughout. Much of the staff was embarrassed and yet cordial. Allison from the beverage cart was extremely helpful..