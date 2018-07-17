For anyone making a trip near the Monterey Peninsula, this former PGA Tour host course and site of the 2016 U.S. Women's Open, should be on their radar. About 45 minutes from Pebble Beach, CordeValle is a Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed sprawled over 1,700 acres of meadows, hills, creeks and waterfalls. Best experienced on foot with a caddie, the course is impeccably maintained. There are hills and valleys with elevated tees, around streams, California oaks and sycamores. It's also part of a private reserve with more than 1,000 protected acres, and next to a vineyard. But best of all, it's a terrific golf experience. Because of the exclusive nature of the course and the fact that public play is only allowed for resort guest, you might not see another group for several holes, meaning you won't feel rushed, and you won't be waiting on groups in front of you. And there are so many good holes – a drivable par 4, for example, that comes with plenty of risk, and a terrific risk-reward finishing hole with water down the entire left side and fronting the green.