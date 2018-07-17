CordeValle
About CordeValleCordeValle lies hidden in the hilly countryside south of Silicon Valley. When guests aren't relaxing in their bungalows or villas, they're playing golf on a Robert Trent Jones Jr. design that has hosted the PGA Tour, swimming, hiking, playing tennis, dining in one of multiple restaurants or enjoying the Sense spa. The Clos LaChance winery is an 85-acre vineyard on property.
A secluded oasis in Silicon Valley
Playing CordeValle is what all rounds of golf aspire to be - a communion with nature on a challenging course in a beautiful setting.
CordeValle just reopened after a three-month greens renovation, and while the turf wasn't quite ready for prime time during my round, the greens will be rolling perfect soon enough. This place is a green oasis known for its outstanding service and conditioning.
The surrounding hills (technically the Santa Cruz Mountains) conjure up more than 100 feet of elevation change, adding variety and intrigue to RTJ II's routing. Key water hazards (on the drivable par 4 8th and the risk-reward, par-5 18th) dot a browned-out landscape. Taking a forecaddie is mandatory for non-members - an added expense yes, but still a nice touch.
Since the Lions Peak Grill outside the clubhouse generally closes mid-afternoon, it is great that the One Iron Bar in the hotel is casual enough to welcome golfers. The food and laid-back California vibe were a perfect combo to end a really good day.
Great but very expensive
My wife and I recently stayed at the Rosewood luxury hotel associated with Cordevalle. First time playing, we were required to have a caddie. This makes for a phenomenal golf experience; however, it cost us an extra $250.
The golf course is splendid. Precise iron play is needed and bunkers are everywhere. Greens were good and for the money should have been smoother and quicker.
Service is excellent.
On the second round, we waited for a late afternoon tee time and avoided the need for a caddie.
At $175 per player it’s still costly but where else can you experience a billionaires country club in the Bay area?
It’s a great test for an advanced player.....not for beginners.
Highly Recommended
Course, staff, caddy, instructors, practice range were all exemplary. Don't forget to have some fun on the tennis courts with Benjy.
CordeValle great complement to Monterey Bay area golf scene
For anyone making a trip near the Monterey Peninsula, this former PGA Tour host course and site of the 2016 U.S. Women's Open, should be on their radar. About 45 minutes from Pebble Beach, CordeValle is a Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed sprawled over 1,700 acres of meadows, hills, creeks and waterfalls. Best experienced on foot with a caddie, the course is impeccably maintained. There are hills and valleys with elevated tees, around streams, California oaks and sycamores. It's also part of a private reserve with more than 1,000 protected acres, and next to a vineyard. But best of all, it's a terrific golf experience. Because of the exclusive nature of the course and the fact that public play is only allowed for resort guest, you might not see another group for several holes, meaning you won't feel rushed, and you won't be waiting on groups in front of you. And there are so many good holes – a drivable par 4, for example, that comes with plenty of risk, and a terrific risk-reward finishing hole with water down the entire left side and fronting the green.
One of the best public courses in California!
It's no coincidence this course has hosted the PGA Tour a number of times and will host the US Women's Open in 2016. Great resort and the course was in immaculate condition, just a treat to play. I teed off first thing in the morning walking with a caddie and had a wonderful experience. Hope I get to play the course again!
Tranquility & the wow factor
A Robert Trent Jones Jr. masterpiece...I have played this course about 10 times and everytime its special...if you want views, tranquility and good golf it's the place to go. The staff is the best anywhere I have been as far as friendliness and accommodating anything you may want.This last time out the greens were slower then usual (running about a 8.5 - 9 in the morning) but everything else was in perfect shape. It has dramatic elevation changes and unreal scenery. Definitely a must play in Northern California
Perfect setting, conditions on terrific design
This was the second time I have played this course. Both times, there were no complaints about the quality of golf, but the new ownership and the fact that this is a resort rather than an ultraprivate club leaves it with a more welcoming feel. As for the course, Robert Trent Jones did a wonderful job with the design. There are no boring holes and plenty of challenge and beauty, especially when you consider the wine country that surrounds it. Interestingly enough, the nines were reversed for the Frys.com PGA Tour event it hosted the last three years, and I feel like it works either way. The par-5 18th, however, is probably a better finishing hole than the ninth. But the eighth hole, a terrific short risk-reward par 4 over water, really worked well as the 17th.