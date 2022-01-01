About Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat Sensei Porcupine Creek – Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat is an intimate luxury getaway centered around rest and relaxation as well as your peak athletic performance. With three different styled villas all offering utmost seclusion, comfort, light, and natural foliage, this desert retreat makes guests feel right at home. Resort amenities include personal wellness spas, Sensei by Nobu dining, outdoor pools, yoga pavilions, fitness centers, and tennis facilities. Those looking to amp up their golf game can enjoy the resort’s golf package featuring unlimited rounds on the exclusively private Porcupine Creek golf course, hours of one-on-one instruction from a golf professional and attend consultations and private sessions to track fitness, mindset, nutrition and goals.





Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 230 Year Opened 2022 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine Room Types Villas/Casitas Pool Outdoor Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No

Golf courses at Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat Porcupine Creek Golf Club Rancho Mirage, California Private

Images from Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat A view of a green at Porcupine Creek Golf Club (Lawrence Smith). Lawrence Smith