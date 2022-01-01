Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / California Golf Resorts

Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat

A view of a green at Porcupine Creek Golf Club (Lawrence Smith).
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
42765 Dunes View Road, Rancho Mirage, California 92270, US
(760) 289-3879
Visit Website
Location Map

About Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat

Sensei Porcupine Creek – Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat is an intimate luxury getaway centered around rest and relaxation as well as your peak athletic performance. With three different styled villas all offering utmost seclusion, comfort, light, and natural foliage, this desert retreat makes guests feel right at home. Resort amenities include personal wellness spas, Sensei by Nobu dining, outdoor pools, yoga pavilions, fitness centers, and tennis facilities. Those looking to amp up their golf game can enjoy the resort’s golf package featuring unlimited rounds on the exclusively private Porcupine Creek golf course, hours of one-on-one instruction from a golf professional and attend consultations and private sessions to track fitness, mindset, nutrition and goals.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres230
Year Opened2022
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsFine
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat

Images from Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat

Porcupine Creek GC
A view of a green at Porcupine Creek Golf Club (Lawrence Smith). Lawrence Smith

Reviews

No reviews

Now Reading
Search Near Me