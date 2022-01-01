Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat
42765 Dunes View Road, Rancho Mirage, California 92270, US
(760) 289-3879
About Sensei Porcupine Creek - Rancho Mirage Wellness RetreatSensei Porcupine Creek – Rancho Mirage Wellness Retreat is an intimate luxury getaway centered around rest and relaxation as well as your peak athletic performance. With three different styled villas all offering utmost seclusion, comfort, light, and natural foliage, this desert retreat makes guests feel right at home. Resort amenities include personal wellness spas, Sensei by Nobu dining, outdoor pools, yoga pavilions, fitness centers, and tennis facilities. Those looking to amp up their golf game can enjoy the resort’s golf package featuring unlimited rounds on the exclusively private Porcupine Creek golf course, hours of one-on-one instruction from a golf professional and attend consultations and private sessions to track fitness, mindset, nutrition and goals.
Facts
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres230
Year Opened2022
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsFine
Room TypesVillas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No