Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa
About Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & SpaBoth the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa are part of the same large resort complex across the street from the Crossings at Carlsbad Golf Course, a municipal course that's a high-end attraction for locals and traveling golfers alike. The prime location is ideal for guests wanting to experience all that Southern California has to offer. Just a short drive from San Diego, Laguna Beach, Disneyland, Hollywood, and more, Carlsbad is a perfect place to end your day of exploration by indulging in locally sourced cuisine on property or relaxing by the pool. The Crossings at Carlsbad Golf Course offers Pacific coast views and a tough track of undulating greens.
About as nice of a municipal course as you'll come across
Crossings feels more like a country club than a municipal course. Well-maintained. Very tough layout, especially on the back 9. Absolutely gorgeous ocean views.
A note in the golf carts tells you that the expected pace of play is 4 1/2 hours, and that has held true every time I've played it. It's not a track you are just going to blow through.
Course is in good shape, pace of place was pretty slow.
Overall the course is in good shape. Greens are kinda soft, but looking really good. There are a few tees that are a bit chewed up. 5 hour round on a holiday weekend is expected I guess. But it feels like the course gets backed up due to the layout.
Will definitely play again, fun course.
Different but Fun
Overall this course was a good experience. Friendly staff from check-in, starter to on-course marshal. The course had a few dry spots throughout, but good overall conditions and the greens were well kept. It's definitely a funky layout with huge elevation changes and many opportunities to hit it OB into the native area on most holes. As a first timer, you regret some of the shot choices you make without local knowledge. More of a position course so driver isn't needed on many holes if you can hit a 3 wood 230 in the fairway. Bring extra balls and don't be tempted to hit driver on several of the short par 4s. A quirky, but fun layout. Would recommend.
Too Pushy
Played two day tournament. Day 1 not too bad. Pretty pleasant experience. Day 2 nightmare. After constant messages on GPS screen to pick up pace, then marshals show up. Never had one follow around but almost every hole guy was right behind like part of the group. Led to terrible experience and round. After reading some of the reviews here explains most of the nuisance wasn't as great as could've been. Course had great conditions and views. Wished the staff hadn't been so pushy.
Serious Pace of Play Issues, not Managed
An old song, but sadly the pace of play here is terrible. Not just today, but consistently. Making it worse is that the course does not bother to manage it. We hit hole 10 .... without seeing a marshal on the front side ..... and from that elevated point could see hole 11 completely open, hole 13 and 14 also completely open. The back nine was excruciatingly slow, and again, we never saw a marshal. We finally finished at 4 hours and 50 minutes, and waited on 14 of 18 holes. Now the course says 4 hours 30 minutes is acceptable pace of play. Why? Regardless, there was no attempt to close the major hole gaps between players. I had hoped that once people stopped pulling flags everywhere, that we would see an improvement in pace of play, even one minute per hole, but that has not happened. So just a warning if you are a “ready golf” player ... you will be frustrated here because they do not care about pace of play.
Stay Away!!
I am an avid golfer and have played courses from coast to coast. I have never had a worse experience on any course. The track was in marginal condition, spotty fairways, the grass around the greens were clumpy and not groomed, greens were ridiculously undulated with elevation changes that resembled a mini golf course. Now to the staff ... keep in mind this course has quite a few blind tee shots and playing with three guys that had never played the course. We were on a 4 hour pace but we were HARASSED 4 times by the marshal to speed up play with absolutely no one behind us. They finally left us alone till the 10th tee when we were prodded again with you guessed it NOBODY behind us. We had the pleasure of enduring this nonsense for the cool price of $110 dollars. So in conclusion, with all the choices in this area to play golf your money would be well spent elsewhere. You have been warned!!
Course challenging/Marshal challenged
Had a 1030 tee time on Thursday, teed off at 1045. Greens were in very good shape, fast and challenging. Greens are huge here with lots of undulations. Pin placement could be diabolical and was on the back 9 for a few holes. Layout, especially on back 9 requires knowledge as there plenty of blind shots from tee where lines are tough to determine.
Now onto the Marshal, this joker approached our group on 9th hole par 3 green as we were finishing and came with "I really enjoy watching you play, and I know that you guys enjoy watching yourselves play but the group in front of you is on the 10th green and you are approaching a 2 hour and 30 minute round" "It is getting stacked up behind you". His speech cost us at least half a shot, we were at 2 hours 15 min. The distance between tee boxes here is the farthest of any course. So we get to 10th tee and group in front is just appraoching green. We were one shot behind and caught up and waited on the 11th tee box and the rest of way.Totally uncalled for sarcastic comment from Marshal who thinks he is way too cool. This put a damper on round for certain, note the group behind us was never waiting and we never saw them on the back nine. We kept up with the group in front of us as required. Play golf to enjoy not to hear from a Marshal for zero reason and with a rotten attitude.
Things like this make a difference when choosing where to play.
Front 9 Good, Back 9 Garbage
This course is really the tale of two halves. Really enjoyed the front 9. It was challenging yet fair and in good condition. The back 9 was another story. This 9 is really quirky and borderline unfair. The design does not fit into the landscape very well. Seems like the course was force into an area that was too small to fit 9 holes naturally. Does not reward you for a well struck drive and when you do reach the fairway you are met with strange lies and awkward angles into the green. The disliked the back 9 so much, I doubt I will ever travel down from LA again to play this course. Lots of other better options in the SD area than this place. Staff and service was top notch though.
Emerging Pandemic: Slow Play
If your tee time is 6:40 am, why does it take almost 4.5 hrs to complete your round. We honestly thought we could finish in 3.5 hrs. Early groups that went out immediately held up the course by the 4th hole. Love it when we see guys who are bad golfers playing slow blasting music. Saw an idiot couple groups in front try to bribe the starter with $10 to let them go out as a fivesome. Course is always in great condition, but definitely noticed really slow groups going out really early. There’s no vaccine for this condition.
You can’t believe this is a muni!!!
The massive clubhouse rises from the bluffs just above Palomar Airport Rd. If you see it in pictures, the last thing you’d think is that this is a municiple golf facility. BUT IT IS!
And the class of the golf course match the amenities and service of the club.
With ocean views on several holes, you really get a true sense that your golfing in Southern California. But don’t let the pretty views distract you, this course demands your full attention, particularly when the wind is up.
This course has everything I love in a golf layout. It’s scenic, each hole is memorable and different from the next, the greens are consistently in great condition and if you’re playing well, you can make birdies. Also, the practice facility is unbelievable.
The only negative I would say about it is that it is impossible to walk because of the layout.
If you are in the North County area in San Diego, this is a must play.
Exceeded expectations
3pm Monday walk-on, fair deal w/ cart $47, finished in under 4.5hrs, 8/10 condition, greens are kind of a joke as far as slope is concerned but ran smooth. Overall an awesome experience and will definitely be back again with friends.
Great day
First time playing this course. Greens and fairways in great shape. Course was a little tough but enjoyable
Long but fun
I played from forward tees playing with 3 gentlemen- I beat them so I had a lot of fun and my score was great at 87
Challenging Course with large undulating greens
Played twilight round, gusting winds (10-20mph) made play very challenging. You must hit the correct green level or 3 putts are almost certain. Conditions were very good, green speeds fast. Will definitely play again.
If golf was a rollercoaster
I mean this as a compliment. Such a fun layout. The greens are straight out of a fun house. It’s challenging, but fair. Staff is great, restaurant is top notch. Can get a little windy in the afternoon.
Nice Idea, overpriced
Good layout, good conditions, but fluffy fairways, seems roots struggling to secure on hillside, Greens lacking big clown mouths and windmills
Too Slow
Ive played this course 6 times, only once a year for family reunion. It is so slow! I either have been behind slow groups or just too many "bad golfers". Its a bad sign when the scorecard tells you to expext 5-5 1/2 hour rounds. They claim its because of the layout??
Obviously the current golf community is comprised of too many people who do not care one bit about how slow they play. Even without pulling flags, pace of play continues to get worse. Stating that 4:30 hours is an acceptable pace of play makes me cringe, and is nothing more that the course’s cop out to not managing it, and saving money on marshals. Seems golf as an industry has stepped away from all attempts to educate players on ways to play quicker. Sad.
This is a sign of the times as tee times have never been more difficult to find. Play is way up and it used to be the better golfers with etiquette and who know how to move around a course all played very early.
