Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa

Had a 1030 tee time on Thursday, teed off at 1045. Greens were in very good shape, fast and challenging. Greens are huge here with lots of undulations. Pin placement could be diabolical and was on the back 9 for a few holes. Layout, especially on back 9 requires knowledge as there plenty of blind shots from tee where lines are tough to determine.

Now onto the Marshal, this joker approached our group on 9th hole par 3 green as we were finishing and came with "I really enjoy watching you play, and I know that you guys enjoy watching yourselves play but the group in front of you is on the 10th green and you are approaching a 2 hour and 30 minute round" "It is getting stacked up behind you". His speech cost us at least half a shot, we were at 2 hours 15 min. The distance between tee boxes here is the farthest of any course. So we get to 10th tee and group in front is just appraoching green. We were one shot behind and caught up and waited on the 11th tee box and the rest of way.Totally uncalled for sarcastic comment from Marshal who thinks he is way too cool. This put a damper on round for certain, note the group behind us was never waiting and we never saw them on the back nine. We kept up with the group in front of us as required. Play golf to enjoy not to hear from a Marshal for zero reason and with a rotten attitude.

Things like this make a difference when choosing where to play.