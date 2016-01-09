Beaver Creek Resort

This course was a little pricy, but well worth it. The service was fabulous. Drove up and valet got clubs unloaded, and parked the car for us. Pro shop fully staffed and lacking in ladies clothes since played at the end of the season. Many helpers on course, at the restaurant (very nice lunch at essentially the same price to play in the clubhouse, not a boxed lunch.

Loved the view, the aspen trees and old farmstead equipment and homes.

The course was challenging and fun at the same time. Pace a bit off due to a tournament, but, on vacation and didnt care.

Will return next fall and play again. Really liked this course.