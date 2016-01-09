Beaver Creek Resort
About Beaver Creek ResortLocated in the Vail Valley, Beaver Creek Resort is a major ski resort area on Colorado's I-70 corridor, just west of the Vail area. There are three resort villages at each basecamp, and five signature properties: The Pines Lodge and The Osprey at Beaver Creek, both RockResorts, The Elkhorn Lodge, St. James Place and Trapper's Cabin. Guests can choose between standard hotel rooms and larger condominium and extended stay units. Beaver Creek Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. near the Elkhorn Lodge in the Beaver Creek Village. It has its own driving range. In addition to Beaver Creek Golf Club, nearby Red Sky Golf Club is a private club that offers exclusive stay-and-play packages to guests of an official Beaver Creek hotel.
Golf courses at Beaver Creek Resort
Avon, Colorado
Wolcott, Colorado
Wolcott, Colorado
Challenging, Friendly, CO beautiful
This course was a little pricy, but well worth it. The service was fabulous. Drove up and valet got clubs unloaded, and parked the car for us. Pro shop fully staffed and lacking in ladies clothes since played at the end of the season. Many helpers on course, at the restaurant (very nice lunch at essentially the same price to play in the clubhouse, not a boxed lunch.
Loved the view, the aspen trees and old farmstead equipment and homes.
The course was challenging and fun at the same time. Pace a bit off due to a tournament, but, on vacation and didnt care.
Will return next fall and play again. Really liked this course.
A great golfing experience..
We really enjoyed playing this course. It was in great shape for so early in the year! Everyone, from the valet who took our clubs and car, to the waiter in the clubhouse and all of the other personnel in between, treated us great! Fun course to play, and will definitely play there again!
A bit let down
Unfortunately I think Red Sky Fazio (didn't play Norman) is a victim of too much hype. That isn't to say it's not nice because it is. The course is probably in much better shape than most mountain courses at this time of year are...But I was expecting so much more given the price and having to stay in Vail to get on. I can play other private courses on the front range (Perry Park) or play a public course in the mountains (Eagle Vail) and have twice the fun for a fraction of the cost. 3 stars is the ceiling here.
Not much value here
The course is in great shape and is very nice, but that isn't the concern. I paid quite a bit for my required stay at a partnering resort and my greens fee (right after the course opened for the season too) so my expectations were high. I had a slow round and had to join up with another group ahead of me just to keep things moving to make up for other slow players, which should NEVER be a problem at a place this exclusive. Later this summer I'll go on a trip to play Redlands, The Raven and Ironbridge (all better courses than BC) including an overnight stay and it will all cost less than what I paid here. Stuff like chocolate chip cookies, valet parking and hot towels on 18 green all lose a lot of appeal when you consider the bigger picture. Okay to play here once, but that will probably be it for me.
Nice Course
I was in Braver Creek for a wedding and several of the guests and I played the course. It's a very nice course and maintained really well. It's very tight, a lot of trouble, but a solid layout. While not my favorite mountain course it's certainly a fun course. I'm glad I got the opportunity to play but most likely will not return at $200/round. It's not like people in Beaver Creek care about money so they can charge whatever they want. Personally, I think Eagle Vail is a better course at half the rate.
Majestic Course!
I have now had the pleasure of playing this course 3 times in my life. Once as a teenager, and now a couple more times in the last few years. I can say without a doubt this is the most beautiful and breathtaking course I have played on and to give that some credit I also played Eagle/Vail, Rifle Creek, El Tigre and Kissing Camels to name some other nice ones. My only drawback to Beaver Creek is the cost. You pretty much have to be rich to play here. If my round was not a gift, there is no way I could afford $299 a round.
Much more enjoyable the second time around
I first played Beaver Creek in my early days as a golf writer back in 2004. After getting my butt kicked, it didn't leave a good impression.
I enjoyed it 10 times better the second time around, making me realize how good the place really is. I knew coming in it was a tough course, so I set my expectations accordingly. The threat of rain emptied out the course, and my playing partner and I breezed through an enjoyable afternoon together.
How you play the first three holes sets the tone for the day. They're beautiful but target oriented. The first hole drops to two different levels of the fairway, requiring accurate layups each time. The second is a great downhill par 3, followed by a difficult uphill par 5 that starts with the scariest drive of the day. If you find safe passage through all those trees lining the first three holes, the layout opens up into a meadow of sorts. Even without the narrow fairways, there are plenty of cross hazards to swallow up approaches and keep things interesting.
The closing stretch starting at no. 15 gets tough again with more really strong holes. Beaver Creek is essentially a three-ball course ... if you lose less than that, you've had a fine day on one of the better resort courses in the Vail Valley.
Fazio trumps Norman course at Red Sky - barely
You're allowed to disagree with me on this one. I like the Fazio course at Red Sky better, but I would have no quibble if you leaned toward the Norman more. After playing the Norman last summer, I returned this year to test drive the Fazio. Both share the same stunning views high above the Vail Valley.
What I love about the Fazio is how deftly his holes climb the terrain without the golfer realize it's happening. All the uphill holes are shorter, so they don't feel overly penal. And none of these holes feature awkward fairway slants and bad lies that so many other mountain courses offer. The reward for this journey in the high elevations is the final three holes that crash back to earth. The scenery and fun of the closing stretch that plays so dramatically downhill sets the Fazio apart from the Norman.
The private club vibe of the whole facility - you must stay at a Vail Resort to gain access to play the courses and dine in the Guest clubhouse - makes Red Sky the "place to play" in Colorado ski country.
Views that last a lifetime
I first played Red Sky in 2004, when my golf game was about five strokes worse. It ate me up, as Greg Norman courses tend to do to most golfers. The second time around was more enjoyable. I kind of remembered what to expect, and just enjoyed the ride. The views high above the Vail Valley are memorable, especially on the downhill par-3 16th hole. A few green surrounds play too penal for my tastes. Nobody in our foursome got less than double bogey on the par-5 12th hole, with its pin cut back left. Overall, though, the fairways are overly generous, and there are ways to carefully sidestep around the trouble. The Tom Fazio course at Red Sky always gets rated higher, but this one ranks among the best in Colorado, too. It's worth coming back for again.
Wow! What a course
Really nice course. I am glad I didn't have to pay the exorbitant greens fees and got on the course for just the cost of the cart. I don't think it is worth the $300/a round buy would be worth $100.
Good early season special
THis was a special for lunch/18 holes of golf. I found this a nice deal. We've been here in the summer where the general fees are more than $150. While early in the year, the course was in good shape. The fairways a bit spotty, recovering from winter, but greens and bunkers well maintained and in good shape. I found this a typical Trent Jones Course and fun to play. Vistas were beautiful.
The first five holes are tough.
Beautiful golf course in great condition. Some challenging holes mixed in with forgiving ones.