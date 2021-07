Evermore Orlando Resort

First time playing the new course having only played the other courses years ago. The course was a treat. It is in immaculate shape and the links style brings a different challenge where you can swing away but have to avoid numerous pot hole bunkers. The greens were perfect and the shared green experience is unique and enjoyable. It wasn’t too busy today so I was able to go out as a twosome and finish in 3 hours. One thing I strongly hope they consider in the future is using GPS’s on the carts. For this kind of course that is essential as a lot of the pot hole bunkers are hidden and the greens are elevated. The course is clearly undergoing significant renovations as all practice facilities are closed and you pass a ton of construction on the drive in and the ride to the first hole. But aside from that, it is truly a gem. I look forward to seeing what it looks like when it’s all finished. I will certainly be back.