Evermore Orlando Resort

Played on Friday "in season" as part of a package via Hyatt Grand Cypress hotel. Good weather, good course conditions, and a totally excellent stay at the HGC. But we chose wrong when we picked a 1:30 tee time on Friday at Grand Cypress New Course. Seems this course sends people out from both 1st and 10th tee in two loops during the day and they didn't have enough carts for all the day's golfers. .

The morning groups were slow finishing, so the afternoon tee times didn't have carts available. We checked in at 12;45 (i.e. 45 minutes early) yet the starter told us to join our 4-some in the first fairway because we were "late to the tee."

Why were we late to the tee? Because we were waiting for the crew to let us have a cart - and they weren't communicating with the starter at the New Course (maybe only at N/E/S). We had been on the putting green and waiting for the cart for 50+ minutes. So while the course was adequate enough, I'd recommend calling ahead and NOT playing if they expect to be busy.