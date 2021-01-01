Florida Golf Resorts
Florida, The Sunshine State, is home to more golf resorts than anywhere except California. They populate the Gulf Coast from the Panhandle down to Naples and run from Jacksonville to Miami on the Atlantic side. Of course, large cities such as Tampa and Orlando feature some of the best in the country, including two regular PGA Tour stops.
Coral Gables, Florida
One of America's great old-line hotels, The Biltmore harkens back to a bygone era of excellent lodgings, service and dining without feeling old-fashioned. The golf course, restored in accordance with Donald Ross' original design in 2018 by Brian Silva, has never looked better. The Biltmore's Coral Gables location puts it just minutes from greater…
Boca Raton, Florida
The Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, is one of Florida's great places to stay and play. Originally designed by Addison Mizner and opened in 1926, it is a historic resort that has grown over the decades to encompass more than 1,000 rooms, suites and bungalows, offering accommodations for any size group. With two golf courses, 13…
Weston, Florida
The 4-star Bonaventure Resort & Spa is convenient to Fort Lauderdale, Miami and the Palm Beaches. With four swimming pools, four restaurants and a host of other amenities, it is a relaxing place to stay in a tropical South Florida setting. It is close to main area attractions like the Sawgrass Mills Outlets, BB&T Center and the Everglades.
Bonita Springs, Florida
The Hyatt Regency Cococnut Point is one of Southwest Florida's top resorts, with more than 450 rooms and suites on a 26-acre grounds overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Located in Bonita Springs, it is conveniently located to Marco Island, Naples and Fort Myers. With a range of meeting and banquet spaces, it is a popular venue for business groups and…
Palm Harbor, Florida
With more than half a century of history hosting traveling golfers and, more recently, the PGA Tour, Innisbrook is a comprehensively enjoyable golf resort. The Valspar Championship-hosting Copperhead Course is the headliner here, but the Island, North and South layouts all bring something to the table, too.Condo-style accommodations in…
Marco Island, Florida
Located 15 miles south of Naples on scenic Marco Island, this JW Marriott facility is a large, upscale resort offering visiting golfers access to two private golf courses: The Rookery at Marco and Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club. The main resort's beachfront location and host of other amenities make it a favorite of families as well as golf groups.
Orlando, Florida
Four Seasons is one of the world's leading luxury resort brands, and its Orlando outpost is no exception. The resort, part of Disney's high-end Golden Oak real estate development, is a place for discerning Disney fans to use as a base from which to enjoy the Most Magical Place On Earth. Golfers can have their fun, too, as the Tom Fazio-designed…
Islamorada, Florida
The Florida Keys hold considerable allure for the millions of annual visitors to the region. Cheeca Lodge, with 214 rooms and suites and 27 acres of grounds to explore, offers guests a relaxing, tropical stay in scenic Islamorada. A 9-hole, Jack Nicklaus-designed par-3 course appeals to golfers, but make no mistake: sportfishing is the main…
Panama City Beach, Florida
Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort sits on 100 Gulf-front acres in Panama City Beach. With 500 rooms and suites, it puts guests at the center of the action on the Florida Panhandle. A 9-hole golf course on site is one of the many amenities on offer.
Tampa, Florida
Part of Tampa's Carrollwood Country Club, Emerald Greens offers a stay-and-play experience that grants guests access to a wonderful area private club. Its two-bedroom units are well suited to visiting buddies groups or traveling couples.
Kissimmee, Florida
Part of the Holiday Inn Vacations family, Orange Lake is one of Orlando's most comprehensive family-oriented resorts. The Arnold Palmer Signature golf course anchors the resort's East Village, while the West Village is home to 36 holes of Putt-Putt golf. A lazy river, kids club and outdoor sports courts offer plenty of fun for all.
Boca Grande, Florida
Gasparilla Inn & Club is a quiet, Old Florida-style retreat on a refined stretch Florida's Gulf Coast. Dating back to 1911, it is one of the state's oldest resorts and is on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as the Historic Hotels of America list. Its golf course, renovated by Pete and Alice Dye in 2004, is one of the Dyes' more…
Orlando, Florida
Grand Cypress Has been a popular part of the Orlando resort and golf scene since the 1980s. It is in the midst of a comprehensive long-term renovation to both the Villas of Grand Cypress and the 27-hole "Old" Jack Nicklaus golf course. But the New Course, also by the Golden Bear, remains open, as does the large Hyatt Grand Cypress hotel and…
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Located just west of Fort Lauderdale in the community of Pembroke Pines, Grand Palms offers 27 holes of golf to guests. The Mediterranean-styled resort also has an outdoor pool, tennis and a host of other amenities.
Palm Coast, Florida
With two golf courses, an oceanside location and a host of amenities and lodging types, Hammock Beach Resort & Spa is a prime place to stay and play along Florida's First Coast. The Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course has been acclaimed since its 2000 debut, and the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory is a nice complimentary second layout. The beach,…
Orlando, Florida
Arnold Palmer left his indelible mark all over the game of golf, and perhaps the best place to feel his spirit and appreciate his legacy is in Orlando, at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The PGA Tour-host golf course is full of memorable holes and is a bucket-list play for lovers of the professional game. The 70-room Lodge is one of golf's…
St. Augustine, Florida
The home of the World Golf Hall of Fame also boasts two popular golf courses - one a collaboration by Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and another recently renovated by architect Bobby Weed. Several lodging options, from the Renaissance hotel resort to dozens of multi-bedroom villas, make this a worthy destination for groups of any size.
Naples, Florida
One of Naples' prime luxury lodging options, this Ritz-Carlton overlooks the Gulf of Mexico, with more than 400 rooms and suites available to guests, including 70 club-level rooms for Ritz-Carlton loyalist members. Golfers who stay here get the best of both worlds: beachcombing opportunities, plus complimentary shuttle access to Tiburon Golf Club,…
Sarasota, Florida
Overlooking Sarasota Bay, this upscale resort is in the center of the action in Southwest Florida. Guests here can explore Downtown Sarasota right outside the hotel's front door, while beachgoers can venture just a few miles west to take advantage of The Beach Club on Lido Key. Golfers may head in the other direction to tee it up at the Tom…
Delray Beach, Florida
Located in the hip downtown district of Delray Beach, Florida, The Seagate Hotel & Spa is a popular destination in the Palm Beaches area. Located just a block from the Atlantic Ocean, it is a prime place for beachgoers. Golfers, for their part, can head inland a few miles to tee it up at the private Seagate Golf & Country Club, designed by Joe Lee.
Naples, Florida
Naples is a golf hotbed, and The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples puts golfers in the center of the action. Guests have on-site access to the Black and Gold courses of Tiburon Golf Club, both designed by Greg Norman. With 16,500 square feet of on-site event space, the resort is also well set up for business groups and large family gatherings.
Orlando, Florida
Orlando is full of lodging options for golfers, but few can match The Ritz Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for luxury. Recently renovated, the resort overlooks the Greg Norman-designed Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, which hosts the annual PNC Father-Son golf tournament. Families enjoy the resort for its proximity both to Walt Disney World (10…
Fernandina Beach, Florida
A secluded, naturally gifted island, Amelia Island is one of Florida's top destinations for beachgoers and golfers. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island was built to capture the imaginations of visitors to this part of the world, granting access to the private Golf Club of Amelia Island. Salt, a AAA Five-Diamond restaurant, anchors the culinary…
Key Biscayne, Florida
The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne sits in a beautiful and unique location, close enough to Miami to provide guests access to big-city energy and nightlife while also remaining separated enough to make time spent at the resort feel truly relaxing. Golfers who stay here also enjoy easy access to Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne, a spectacular South Florida…
Miami Lakes, Florida
Located in the bustling Miami Lakes neighborhood, Shula's Hotel & Golf Club is a long-standing South Florida destination for visiting golfers, named for the legendary Miami Dolphins football coach. The on-site Shula's Steakhouse has been a destination for years, and the Senator Course at Shula's Golf Club is a convenient place to play.
Crystal River, Florida
Part of Choice Hotels' Ascend Collection, Plantation on Crystal River is an attractive destination that offers a feeling of Old Florida. Golfers enjoy the resort's 27 holes designed by Mark Mahannah in a peaceful, natural setting. In addition to other amenities like tennis and an outdoor swimming, the resort serves as a gateway to several…
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Somewhat overshadowed by Sawgrass, this classic inn and resort predates it by several decades. Two charming golf courses have benefited from the design expertise of local resident and experienced architect Bobby Weed, and the new Lodge recently increased the resort's accommodations complement by several dozen rooms. Ponte Vedra Inn & Club should…
Winter Garden, Florida
Known for having one of the largest practice facilities on the planet, Orange County National has a small but comfortable Lodge for overnight guests who want to hone their golf games from sunup to sundown. The muscular Crooked Cat and Panther Lake 18s are complemented by the 9-hole, executive-length Tooth Course.
Naples, Florida
Lely Resort's attractive Naples address has attracted hundreds of families to live there. Its 2- and 3-bedroom villas are equally enticing to golfers, allowing access to the club's Lee Trevino-designed Mustang Course as well as the Robbert Trent Jones,. Sr.-designed Flamingo Island layout.
Stuart, Florida
The Marriott Hutchinson Island is set on 200 acres at the southern tip of South Hutchinson Island, just east of Stuart. Its executive-length, Charles Ankrom-designed golf course offers a mix of moderate challenge and tranquil South Florida scenery. Other resort amenities include beach access, tennis and a marina, where guests can charter deep-sea…
Orlando, Florida
Part of the global Marriott Vacation Club, Grande Vista is a centrally-located Orlando resort with much to offer guests, including families and golf groups. The on-site Grande Vista Golf Club is a perfect place to hone one's golf game, thanks to a 35-acre practice facility and the Marriott Golf Academy, which offers private lessons and group golf…
Panama City, Florida
Built in 2001 and last renovated in 2009, Marriott's Legends Edge is a resort-within-a-resort, located at Bay Point in Panama City Beach, offering a selection of 2-bedroom villas to guests as part of the Marriott Vacation Club. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and golfers can enjoy the Nicklaus Course, opened in 2005 and renovated by…
Belleair, Florida
This historic boutique inn, originally built in 1897, has evolved and been reborn over the years, most recently enjoying new life in its current location when the hotel was moved in 2016. Visitors here have the opportunity to arrange golf at the private Belleair Country Club, one of the most historic sites in Florida golf. The Belleview Inn is…
Palm Beach, Florida
Occupying some of Florida's most valuable real estate for more than a century, The Breakers is as luxurious as resorts get, with a grande dame hotel, fine eateries and a supremely stylish pool scene. With a compact but charming on-site course and a bigger, more modern Rees Jones design a few miles inland, it offers enough to keep visiting golfers…
Titusville, Florida
Located on Florida's Space Coast, The Great Outdoors is a popular destination spot for RV enthusiasts, offering hundreds of well-amenitized places to park a vehicle and enjoy the resort for a few days. The golf course, designed by Ron Garl, opened in 1988.
Destin, Florida
Part of the Salamander family of resorts, The Henderson is one of the newest upscale properties in Florida, having opened in 2016. With spacious rooms and suites and a beautiful location on the Gulf of Mexico in the beach community of Destin, it appeals to couples, families and golfers, as guests here have the opportunity to book rounds at Regatta…
Aventura, Florida
The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa competes gamely with Miami's rogues-gallery of luxury lodgings. Visitors enjoy a location close to the ocean, shopping and more area attractions while overlooking two fun golf courses, the Miller and Soffer. A new onsite waterpark amps up the fun factor.
Sanibel, Florida
Located on sunny, peaceful Sanibel Island, Sundial Beach Resort & Spa is a pleasant retreat in Southwest Florida. A selection of one- and two-bedroom units ensure a comfortable stay for couples and families, with the beach just steps away at all times. Visiting golfers can play at the nearby Dunes Golf & Tennis Club, and boaters can rent and…
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Located adjacent to the world-famous TPC Sawgrass, the home of the PGA Tour and PLAYERS Championship, is the Sawgrass Marriott Resort. The property features over 500 guest rooms a short walk to the TPC. After golf, the property features seven restaurants, four swimming pools, fitness center and mini golf, as well as a private beach club a short…
Panama City Beach, Florida
Surrounded by a 1,100-acre wildlife sanctuary, the AAA Four-Diamond Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort is a peaceful retreat for golfers overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Visitors get access to Bay Point Golf Club, home to the only Nicklaus Design golf course in northwest Florida.
Dade City, Florida
Staying at one of the member-owned villas at Lake Jovita offers golfers a window into what it would be like to live at this 36-hole club, whose North and South golf courses feature a surprising amount of elevation change for Florida. Its central location puts it within reach of Orlando, Tampa and even Jacksonville.
Naples, Florida
Part of the Noble House collection of resorts and hotels, LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort offers upscale accommodations on Naples' Vanderbilt Beach. Its 189 rooms and suites were renovated in 2019, offering scenic views and upscale amenities. Guests have the opportunity to arrange rounds at the otherwise private LaPlaya Golf Club, designed by Bob…
Lehigh Acres, Florida
Located just east of Fort Myers in the community of Lehigh Acres, Lehigh Resort Club offers more than 150 rooms, suites and 2-bedroom units, plus a list of amenities including a 9-hole golf course, tennis and an outdoor heated pool. Situated on 65 acres, it is a popular destination for active families.
Naples, Florida
With generous views of the Gulf of Mexico from many of its 474 rooms and suites, the Naples Grande Beach Resort in one of Southwest Florida's most sought-after vacation destinations. Recently renovated in 2017, the resort offers stylish accommodations and gracious service. Golfers have the opportunity to venture just east to play the Naples Grande…
Fernandina Beach, Florida
Part of one of the world's most beloved resort brands, the Omni Amelia Island Resort is one of the best in northeast Florida. Offering access to two golf courses, including the otherwise private Long Point, it is a great destination for buddies trips, as well as families, who enjoy access to the beach, plus amenities like tennis, spa and more.
ChampionsGate, Florida
ChampionsGate is a master-planned community west of Orlando that revolves around the Greg Norman-designed National and International courses at this Omni-flagged resort. Recent expansion projects have introduced villa-style accommodations that are particularly attractive to buddies groups. Relative proximity to Disney makes this an attractive…
Port Saint Lucie, Florida
PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie is a winter haven of club professionals and aspiring touring pros from around the country, giving the facility a great avid-golf energy. If you stay on site in its villas, you'll be just a couple minutes' walk from the first tee at its three courses: the fun Tom Fazio-designed Wanamaker and Ryder, plus the…
Captiva, Florida
Located at the far eastern tip of beautiful Sanibel Island in the community of Captiva, South Seas Island Resort is one of Southwest Florida's most scenic places to stay and play. The 9-hole Captiva Course has beautiful Gulf of Mexico views, and Sanibel's other golf courses are not far away. South Seas appeals to families as well as golf groups,…
Bowling Green, Florida
Florida's hottest golf resort since it debuted in 2012, Streamsong blends chic, modern lodgings with an attractively rustic approach to golf, with three "big" courses by Tom Doak (Blue), Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (Red) and Gil Hanse (Black). Play all three in order to join the raging debate over which one is best. A grotto-like spa, plus fishing…
Kissimmee, Florida
Originally developed by Bobby Ginn, Reunion makes a big impression, not just on first-timers but repeat visitors as well. All three golf courses - by Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson - stimulate the senses, and the luxe lodgings range from hotel-style suites to rental houses with 10 or more bedrooms. Proximity to Disney makes Reunion…
Orlando, Florida
This massive hotel of more than 1,000 rooms is popular for corporate conferences, as well as savvy golfers who appreciate the recently renovated golf course, courtesy of Arnold Palmer Golf Design associate Thad Layton. Shingle Creek's central location makes it perfect for guests looking to enjoy area nightlife, as well as the parks of nearby…
Wesley Chapel, Florida
Since 1981, Saddlebrook Resort has been a go-to-destination for golfers, located just 30 miles north of Tampa International Airport. Two courses - both by Arnold Palmer - plus a 16-acre practice facility and golf school provide tons of on-site opportunities to work on your game. A world-class tennis facility is another major attraction of this…
Miramar Beach, Florida
The Florida Panhandle is known for its world-class beaches, and since 1973, Sandestin has offered a Gulfside retreat and an increasing menu of golf options. Situated on 2,400 acres, the resort boasts more than 1,000 total rooms, suites and villas for couples, families and buddy groups. Its four golf courses include The Links, Baytowne, The Raven…
Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
The family-owned Mission Inn is one of Florida's friendliest and most value-forward resorts. With two golf courses, including the century-old El Campeon layout, it is an ideal setting for buddies trips and, at about 45 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), remains convenient to reach from afar while sitting at a remove from O-town's…
Celebration, Florida
Located just minutes from the entrance to Walt Disney World, this resort, part of the Diamond Resorts family, appeals to families looking for easy access to The Happiest Place on Earth, as well as avid golfers. Mystic Dunes' Gary Koch-designed golf course is one of Central Florida's most popular. This resort's complimentary shuttle brings guests…
Orlando, Florida
Visitors looking to experience the energy of Orlando, amidst the theme parks and golf opportunities, enjoy the Orlando World Center Marriott and its more than 2,000 rooms and suites. Its main tower reaches upward 28 stories, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Also located on-site is Hawk's Landing Golf Club, designed by Bob Cupp…
Pensacola, Florida
Located just off the first fairway of Perdido Bay Golf Club, Cottages on the Green offers a comfortable and affordable destination for golf groups visiting the Florida Panhandle. From individual guest rooms to four-bedroom Cottage Suites, the accommodations here can fit most any group. Proximity to the Perdido Bay clubhouse makes guests feel like…
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Golf fans know PGA National particularly for the Champion Course, the extremely challenging host of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic. But PGA National has far more to offer, too: four other, tamer golf courses plus an ever-improving lodging and dining complement, including the excellent Ironwood Steakhouse just off the resort's main lobby.
Orlando, Florida
Located in the middle of the action in Orlando, the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes overlooks the 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, which hosts professional golf's annual PNC Father-Son Championship. A large pool complex, including a lazy river, is a favorite of families.
Sanibel, Florida
The Inns of Sanibel is a unique group of four beachside properties on Sanibel Island: Sanibel Inn, Song of the Sea, Seaside Inn and Sunset Beach Inn. Each one offers peaceful, relaxing times for visitors, including golfers, who can arrange rounds at the nearby Dunes Golf & Tennis Club as part of their stay.
Longboat Key, Florida
Longboat Key is a sought-after destination for beachgoers and golfers alike, situated on the Gulf of Mexico just west of Sarasota. Two golf courses await. There's the 18-hole Links on Longboat course, originally designed by William Mitchell in 1961 and renovated by Ron Garl in 2014. The Harbourside Course has 27 holes, and was redesigned by Garl…
Brooksville, Florida
Southern Hills Plantation Club is a big, exciting Pete Dye design at the heart of a growing community in Brooksville, Florida. Its group of on-site villas allow visiting golfers a taste of the lifestyle here, as well as the opportunity to play a golf course that features considerable elevation change by Sunshine State standards.
St. Petersburg, Florida
The AAA Four-Diamond Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club dates back to 1925, when its original Mediterranean Revival-style hotel was built. Part of the National Register of Historic Places, the resort blends old and new in its offerings to guests. The Vinoy Golf Club is no different. A private club to which only members and hotel…
Doral, Florida
Located nearly adjacent to Miami International Airport (MIA), this resort has seen considerable investment under current ownership, including the renovation of its Blue Monster, Golden Palm and Red Tiger golf courses by architect Gil Hanse.
Orlando, Florida
Invoking its famous New York forebear, this Waldorf Astoria Property serves up similarly gracious luxury in a quiet corner between Orlando proper and the uber-popular Disney resort. Indeed, visitors to its parks will often choose this resort for its convenient location and quieter feel in the Bonnet Creek development. The Rees Jones-designed golf…
Orlando, Florida
What more can be said about The Happiest Place on Earth? It is a dreamland for children and families the world over, offering nearly every amenity imaginable, plus some only Disney's Imagineers could conceive. Golfers have their pick of three "big" courses, plus the junior-friendly Oak Trail routing...if the kids can be pried away from the parks,…
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
An upscale, boutique hotel on the Florida Panhandle, the WaterColor Inn seeks to provide its guests with a quiet, beachside escape. A gorgeous natural setting makes it ideal for family vacations, while visiting golfers have the opportunity to arrange a round at the otherwise private Shark's Tooth Golf Club, designed by Greg Norman.
River Ranch, Florida
Located just east of the Central Florida town of Lake Wales, Westgate River Ranch & Rodeo ia rustic retreat whose accommodations range from campsites to glamping tents to multi-bedroom villas. The family-oriented resort provides a host of amenities, including a 9-hole golf course.