Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort

36750 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, Florida 34684, US
(727) 942-2000
With more than half a century of history hosting traveling golfers and, more recently, the PGA Tour, Innisbrook is a comprehensively enjoyable golf resort. The Valspar Championship-hosting Copperhead Course is the headliner here, but the Island, North and South layouts all bring something to the table, too. Condo-style accommodations in mansard-roofed buildings provide a quiet respite, and Packard's is an excellent steakhouse.

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres900
Year Opened1972
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

3.3
52 Reviews (52)

Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
cjohnbrown
Played On
Reviews 38
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
D C Advisor
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - South Course
Default User Avatar
2482941
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Horrible condition

I purchased two Group Golfer vouchers about a month ago for Innisbrook Golf Resort which cost me $147.00 per voucher. Needless to say I was anxious to play at Innisbrook where the Pros play. A bunch of hype is abut all I can say about it. I was totally blown away with the conditions of the South course. Greens were HORRIBLE, HAIRY, LUMPY and down right DISGUSTING. I couldn't believe I paid $294.00 for two vouchers to play a downright disgusting course at Innisbrook--of all places. Don't pay any attention to all the hoopla about these courses at Innisbrook. before checking them out. The South course should cost no more than $40.00 and that's stretching it a bit. On top of playing a HORIBLE course we were behind a "SLOW" foursome who wouldn't give us the courtesy to come through. Two of the gentlemen was hitting from the White tees and two from the Red tees. Not one of them hit the ball more than 15 to 20 feet off the tee box. Then we had to wait while they hit up to seven or eight times before ever reaching the green. Just a HORRIBLE experience today....the only good positive thing we gain from our outing, is that it was a beautiful day. I'm frustrated and feel like I wasted a lot of money on a piece of "crap" for a golf course when we could have played many other course in the area for a better price and a better round of golf. Never ever will I return to Innisbrook for anything. I even expressed my dissatisfaction with an elder woman in the Pro shop upon completion and all she said was, "I'm sorry." She offered no restitution what so ever--not even a sleeve of balls. She gave me a card with the Head Pro name who I called before writing this review, and have not heard from him.....and don't expect too. What a waste of money.....beware to all who plan on playing one of the courses at Innisbrook. There are so many other NICE courses in the area for less money.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - North Course
Default User Avatar
Hammer26a
Played On
Reviews 105
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Top 100 Contributor
First Time Playing

What a disappointment

Went to the course and after over and hour drive to get to the couse and then another 15 minutes to find the parking spot turn in my certificate to play only to be told by guys outside that I could not ride in a single cart but to go in the see the pro shop once inside the pro shop the lady aksed what did they tell me and and told her they said i could not ride in a single cat nore pay to ride in one so I departed the facility. I am not understanding with the numbers going up again why would a golf course refuse to let you ride solo and insist that you ride with someone you do not live with. My family’s health and my health is moe important. Thank you Innisbruck staff for the lovely welcome. I will not ever return to that course again.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - North Course
133b1a8c-235f-5110-bb21-9670a1e5de63
KingOsi
Played On
Reviews 103
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Top 100 Contributor
First Time Playing

Not worth the price.

Finding the course after getting on the property was an adventure, the guard at the gate had no idea where it was. The club drop off is a little hike from the parking lot and the personal working the drop off are not helpful at all.
I have played all types of courses, especially resort style. So that being said, someone lied when they said the north course is the baby copperhead. Now the layout peaked a little interest in me, but the course itself is in such bad shape. Quite a few of the tee boxes were uneven and in need of repair. The fairways were ok, but around the greens need a ton of attention. Also the greens were terribly slow.
Overall I would never play here again, unless it was under $30. I actually had no intention playing there but the island course was booked solid. So my advice if you are reading this, do not, I repeat, do not waste your time and money, unless you get a great deal. I had a group golfer voucher for $40 and I'm upset I had to use it for the north course.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - South Course
Default User Avatar
onlykidding
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Poor condition

First of all I bought a $196 foursome deal on groupon for the island course of which I called monday morning and was already booked for the whole week so they offered me the north or south course. The employees were courteous and helpful but the greens were slow and horrible not unlike the fairways which were bad also. This was my first and last time to play Innisbrook most courses for $20 are in better shape.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Island Course
Default User Avatar
u2970388
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Extremely OVERPRICED for Course Conditions

My group and I found the course extremely overpriced with golf pros that do not care about their customers experience. The course and green conditions were atrocious for such an expensive round, and the staff while present, was almost non existent. Finally, when I reached out to the head pro about my concern privately over email I was given the cold should with no response. I play a lot of courses in the Rocky Mountains and have been a member at one for a number of years that have much better conditions and are half the cost of Innisbrook. The grass on the fairways was stringy and the greens were very slow and patchy, not to mention non of the sand traps had a defined edge and were littered with debris. This is unacceptable for a course with such expensive green fees. When we returned and complained we were told the course had cut back on their maintenance recently, but had not lowered their greens fees. This was very disappointing, but expect from the cart staff as they encouraged us to leave a complaint. Unfortunately our concerns were not answered making feel that I needed to leave this review. Very disappointing round on a vacation centered around playing golf. HUGE LET DOWN

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/09/2020

This is not a serious a review. The course conditions are very good for the time of year (this is florida not colorado) Greens are fast

Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/09/2020

This is not a serious review. The island is in good condition. Greens are fast

Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - North Course
Default User Avatar
ga45610623
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Severely disappointed

I was very much looking forward to our trip to innisbrook. This course however should have been closed it was in complete disrepair and neglect. Pace was 5:05 on a Friday afternoon. No rangers, no care from attendants. Its like they didn't want to ask because they knew. I would love an explanation as to why but every employee I asked inside and out had no response for me.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
6DHDs2PGgipafY3S6dWQ
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Innisbrook Copperhead - Crown Jewel

PGA Valspar course designed by Larry Packard is not only a well maintained course, it is one with nature and pristine. Challenging holes for sure, but it's worth the time and effort. Food at Salamander Grille is amazing, you won't be dissapointed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Island Course
Default User Avatar
PinnacleStaffer
Played On
Reviews 110
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 100 Contributor
Florida Advisor
First Time Playing

Upsettingly disappointed

I had very high expectations for The Island course at Innisbrook. Upon arriving on this massive resort property I was a little worried to see the dead and browning grass but figured it would all get better. The range we used was very bad. Hitting off of uneven mats with nothing but patchy grass and sand in front of us. The putting green was large and nice. Once we teed of I was immediately met with mediocre conditions. The fairways were okay but brown in spots and bare in some places not to far off of the fairway. The sand traps left a lot to be desired, not horrific but unkept edges and thing sand. The greens rolled pretty well but nowhere near as fast as I was expecting. I was on the border of giving this course a 3 star due to very average to below average conditions (for the price) but I cannot day enough good things about the layout. Although it’s incredibly tight on some holes (6) there were many drastic elevation changes that made for an extremely interesting round of golf. I cannot State enough the delightful routing but really wish the course was kept up to the conditions I would have expected for the price.

P.s. the real kicker is after finishing our round we wanted to play 9 more (4 PM) and were told that it would be an additional $80 to play 9 more holes. Unheard of and not even close to worth it. It’s a fun track but for the price there is much better golf to be played in the area.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
z5kcs81NgL2dlcpHj9Lh
Played On
Reviews 1
3.0
Previously Played

Dry With lots of bare spots

The rate was discounted to below $100 but the course was nowhere near the condition it should be in. I genuinely love the layout of the course - it’s one of my favorites in the area. But the conditions, except for the greens, were terrible. Large bare spots on the tee boxes and the fairways. Just off the green, you were chipping from dirt.

I understand the COVID situation caused some disruption, but my God, put some water on the course, at least.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 256
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Called on a whim once it was announced the Valspar was canceled to see if the course was open. To my surprise it was and we wound up playing it on Sunday afternoon before tournament week. What a treat to play a track in Tour conditions with all of the infrastructure in place.

Packard isn’t a famous name on the course design spectrum, but he is very underrated in my opinion after playing Copperhead. The course is very demanding off the tee, particularly when the rough is up like I it was today. If you miss the fairway by a yard, you might as well have missed it by 15. Also difficult to judge how balls will come out of the rough around the greens.

Greens are fair, with not a ton of slope in them. Very grainy.

Opening stretch, particularly holes 2 and 3 are very demanding to start your round. The back nine is tough, but fair. Good shots will be rewarded.i really like the par 3s every other hole beginning at 13. The Snake Pit is, well, the Snake Pit. Other than the tee shot at 16, it isn’t too lethal.

My favorite holes were the par-5 fifth, par-4 12th and par-5 14th.

Bottom line: You can’t overpower this golf course. Look at the list of winners here, and it is easy to see what the formula is to get around here: Fairways and greens, and avoid the rough.

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
u716856977
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
mooch1
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
First Time Playing

Awesome layout

Outstanding! From the resort staff to maintenance personell! The golf course is a gem 18 unique holes impeccably cared for. Greens we're perfect if a bit slow, but no biggie. Great track!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Island Course
Default User Avatar
gfredine
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
First Time Playing

A struggle

The front 9 has more water on it and kicks you in the teeth for the first bit. Greens were in great shape and were slick. Subtle breaks make for a challenge.

Back 9 is easier. Apples in cooler on 10 to up your carb intake. 18 hole is tricky. Pin was in the front right. Had to be below the hole to get out. 3 footers that went past rolled off the green.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Island Course
Default User Avatar
rabeiro1972
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Couldn't keep my balls from going "INNISBROOK"

Picture perfect day and golfing conditions. Quickly turning into water and sand all around me. Stay on the fairways! Easier said than done. Surviving the front nine was a victory in itself.
Making the turn where the glory is short lived due the snails pace and 4 group wait on the next hole. "this isn't the Villages and you're not driving your own custom carts"!
With that being said, the staff was friendly and entertaining. Thoroughly enjoyed the super friendly "MeerGooseSquirrel" creature.
In my opinion the course is a bit overpriced, by more than 50%. But otherwise a great experience and Challenging course.
Would love to play it again. Someone invite me, please! lol

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
davelfla
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Classic Course - Not as hard as I thought it would be.

Had a great afternoon playing Copperhead, home of the Valspar. I have attended the tournament a couple of times and it is always fun to "play where the pros play", as they say.

I played from the gold tees, about 5,700 yds with a 131 slope rating. That is a little higher than I am used to, more the slope than the yards, and I was worried about a 100+round (I'm a 25), as that usually happens at TPC Sawgrass regardless of the teebox.

I was surprised that the course was not that hard for me, I shot 87 playing the best irons I have in a long time. So hit it straight and there is no problem!

We were paired with a twosome from Minnesota and one of the guys was pretty bad, so the round taking 4:20 was partly our fault. We did catch the group ahead of us on 15, and they finished just a bit in front of us timewise.

Fairways were a little patchy in places, but otherwise the course was pretty immaculate.

The greens were very fast and a little hard to read, but generally I'd say they were true and a pleasure to putt. I had a couple three putts from 40+ feet, and one that was totally my fault from about 20 ft.

Overall, I really don't feel the course is all that special but it is very nice, and of course you've seen these holes on TV (there are only a couple I remembered from the past - so I don't find it that memorable.

Worth the price once, unless you are wealthy!

One more thing - I had booked 2 months ago and was told the price was $269, but only $159 on the Osprey North course. So I booked a 1:18 tee time on that course. Then last week my wife got our hotel for the 2 nights before at Seminole HR comped, so I decided to pay up for Copperhead.

It was then that I found out that Copperhead rates went down at 1:30, and was surprised to be able to book 1:40 at $155+tx. Snapped it up but was a little miffed that this wasn't offered to me at the time of my original booking.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - North Course
Default User Avatar
4zbBL2as4rpzx1gBcYUC
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
First Time Playing
Cold weather
Used cart

Not a bad track!

Enjoyed the course. Nice typical flat Florida layout with a little topo to it and some challenging water holes. Staff was exceptional, and food and drink amenities were nice, albeit simple, and fairly priced.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - North Course
Default User Avatar
fjmdfw
Played On
Reviews 23
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Not worth it

Pretty disappointing experience at the North Course. I’ve playing regularly at Innisbrook this summer and it’s generally been a positive experience. In this case a 7;30 booked time becomes 7:55 then I arrive and they have us starting on the back 9 behind 4 groups that can’t seem to understand what a starting time is so the 7:55 starting time becomes 8:25 and then we proceed to play 9 in 2:40 minutes. Throw in spotty fairways and bar tee boxes and you have to ask yourself what did I pay $130 for? I quit after 9, wasn’t worth it.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
Golfpro685
Played On
Reviews 143
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Golf Channel
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Walked
Conditions Excellent
Layout Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
Default User Avatar
QyMhhJmC3CRiFarliy5D
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Awesome experience

The course was excellent and lived up to its billing

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
