Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort
About Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa ResortWith more than half a century of history hosting traveling golfers and, more recently, the PGA Tour, Innisbrook is a comprehensively enjoyable golf resort. The Valspar Championship-hosting Copperhead Course is the headliner here, but the Island, North and South layouts all bring something to the table, too. Condo-style accommodations in mansard-roofed buildings provide a quiet respite, and Packard's is an excellent steakhouse.
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Photo submitted by 6DHDs2PGgipafY3S6dWQ on 08/24/2020
Tree inside of a bunker on number 4 at Innisbrook Island course. Photo submitted by PinnacleStaffer on 06/27/2020
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/18/2020
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/18/2020
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/18/2020
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/18/2020
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/18/2020
Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 03/18/2020
Outing for Integrity Logistics Photo submitted by 4zbBL2as4rpzx1gBcYUC on 12/08/2019
Photo submitted by gfredine on 11/25/2019
Who knew Florida had such hills Photo submitted by rabeiro1972 on 11/22/2019
Every hole is picturesque Photo submitted by rabeiro1972 on 11/22/2019
... at our swings! Photo submitted by rabeiro1972 on 11/22/2019
Don't Laugh... Photo submitted by rabeiro1972 on 11/22/2019
Even he is dumdfounded. Photo submitted by rabeiro1972 on 11/22/2019
Innisbrook Resort (South), hole 14 Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 03/15/2019
You'll need to hug the trees at Innisbrook's Island's par-5 7th in order to get a clear look at the green. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
The tee ball at Innisbrook - Island's par-5 11th plays even narrower than it looks due to the elevated tee. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
At Innisbrook - Island's par-4 16th, stay left off the tee so that the big tree doesn't interfere with your approach shot. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
Bunkers, rough and a ribbon of fairway: the opening tee shot is a perfect introduction to the Copperhead Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
The up-and-over par-5 5th is the most interesting hole on Copperhead's front nine. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
Copperhead's par-3 13th is blunt: hit the day's best iron or suffer the consequences. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
A look back from the green of the Copperhead's double-dogleg, par-5 14th hole. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
There are some surprising hills at Innisbrook North, but the palms at the short par-4 5th remind the golfer that he or she is still in Florida. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
Innisbrook North's short par-5 13th rewards accuracy over brute force. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
The narrow green at Innisbrook North's par-4 17th is well defended. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
Given the chance to grow big, these trees at the dogleg at Innisbrook North's par-4 18th are going to make the tee shot extremely demanding. Photo submitted by TimGavrichGP on 12/20/2017
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 09/21/2016
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 09/21/2016
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 09/21/2016
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 09/21/2016
Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 09/21/2016
Snake Pit! Photo submitted by zbuechner4 on 12/09/2015
Copperhead hosts Valspar Chmp'ship, Spieth won in 2015 Photo submitted by zbuechner4 on 12/09/2015
Gator on #2! Photo submitted by zbuechner4 on 12/09/2015
Horrible condition
I purchased two Group Golfer vouchers about a month ago for Innisbrook Golf Resort which cost me $147.00 per voucher. Needless to say I was anxious to play at Innisbrook where the Pros play. A bunch of hype is abut all I can say about it. I was totally blown away with the conditions of the South course. Greens were HORRIBLE, HAIRY, LUMPY and down right DISGUSTING. I couldn't believe I paid $294.00 for two vouchers to play a downright disgusting course at Innisbrook--of all places. Don't pay any attention to all the hoopla about these courses at Innisbrook. before checking them out. The South course should cost no more than $40.00 and that's stretching it a bit. On top of playing a HORIBLE course we were behind a "SLOW" foursome who wouldn't give us the courtesy to come through. Two of the gentlemen was hitting from the White tees and two from the Red tees. Not one of them hit the ball more than 15 to 20 feet off the tee box. Then we had to wait while they hit up to seven or eight times before ever reaching the green. Just a HORRIBLE experience today....the only good positive thing we gain from our outing, is that it was a beautiful day. I'm frustrated and feel like I wasted a lot of money on a piece of "crap" for a golf course when we could have played many other course in the area for a better price and a better round of golf. Never ever will I return to Innisbrook for anything. I even expressed my dissatisfaction with an elder woman in the Pro shop upon completion and all she said was, "I'm sorry." She offered no restitution what so ever--not even a sleeve of balls. She gave me a card with the Head Pro name who I called before writing this review, and have not heard from him.....and don't expect too. What a waste of money.....beware to all who plan on playing one of the courses at Innisbrook. There are so many other NICE courses in the area for less money.
What a disappointment
Went to the course and after over and hour drive to get to the couse and then another 15 minutes to find the parking spot turn in my certificate to play only to be told by guys outside that I could not ride in a single cart but to go in the see the pro shop once inside the pro shop the lady aksed what did they tell me and and told her they said i could not ride in a single cat nore pay to ride in one so I departed the facility. I am not understanding with the numbers going up again why would a golf course refuse to let you ride solo and insist that you ride with someone you do not live with. My family’s health and my health is moe important. Thank you Innisbruck staff for the lovely welcome. I will not ever return to that course again.
Not worth the price.
Finding the course after getting on the property was an adventure, the guard at the gate had no idea where it was. The club drop off is a little hike from the parking lot and the personal working the drop off are not helpful at all.
I have played all types of courses, especially resort style. So that being said, someone lied when they said the north course is the baby copperhead. Now the layout peaked a little interest in me, but the course itself is in such bad shape. Quite a few of the tee boxes were uneven and in need of repair. The fairways were ok, but around the greens need a ton of attention. Also the greens were terribly slow.
Overall I would never play here again, unless it was under $30. I actually had no intention playing there but the island course was booked solid. So my advice if you are reading this, do not, I repeat, do not waste your time and money, unless you get a great deal. I had a group golfer voucher for $40 and I'm upset I had to use it for the north course.
Poor condition
First of all I bought a $196 foursome deal on groupon for the island course of which I called monday morning and was already booked for the whole week so they offered me the north or south course. The employees were courteous and helpful but the greens were slow and horrible not unlike the fairways which were bad also. This was my first and last time to play Innisbrook most courses for $20 are in better shape.
Extremely OVERPRICED for Course Conditions
My group and I found the course extremely overpriced with golf pros that do not care about their customers experience. The course and green conditions were atrocious for such an expensive round, and the staff while present, was almost non existent. Finally, when I reached out to the head pro about my concern privately over email I was given the cold should with no response. I play a lot of courses in the Rocky Mountains and have been a member at one for a number of years that have much better conditions and are half the cost of Innisbrook. The grass on the fairways was stringy and the greens were very slow and patchy, not to mention non of the sand traps had a defined edge and were littered with debris. This is unacceptable for a course with such expensive green fees. When we returned and complained we were told the course had cut back on their maintenance recently, but had not lowered their greens fees. This was very disappointing, but expect from the cart staff as they encouraged us to leave a complaint. Unfortunately our concerns were not answered making feel that I needed to leave this review. Very disappointing round on a vacation centered around playing golf. HUGE LET DOWN
Severely disappointed
I was very much looking forward to our trip to innisbrook. This course however should have been closed it was in complete disrepair and neglect. Pace was 5:05 on a Friday afternoon. No rangers, no care from attendants. Its like they didn't want to ask because they knew. I would love an explanation as to why but every employee I asked inside and out had no response for me.
Innisbrook Copperhead - Crown Jewel
PGA Valspar course designed by Larry Packard is not only a well maintained course, it is one with nature and pristine. Challenging holes for sure, but it's worth the time and effort. Food at Salamander Grille is amazing, you won't be dissapointed.
Upsettingly disappointed
I had very high expectations for The Island course at Innisbrook. Upon arriving on this massive resort property I was a little worried to see the dead and browning grass but figured it would all get better. The range we used was very bad. Hitting off of uneven mats with nothing but patchy grass and sand in front of us. The putting green was large and nice. Once we teed of I was immediately met with mediocre conditions. The fairways were okay but brown in spots and bare in some places not to far off of the fairway. The sand traps left a lot to be desired, not horrific but unkept edges and thing sand. The greens rolled pretty well but nowhere near as fast as I was expecting. I was on the border of giving this course a 3 star due to very average to below average conditions (for the price) but I cannot day enough good things about the layout. Although it’s incredibly tight on some holes (6) there were many drastic elevation changes that made for an extremely interesting round of golf. I cannot State enough the delightful routing but really wish the course was kept up to the conditions I would have expected for the price.
P.s. the real kicker is after finishing our round we wanted to play 9 more (4 PM) and were told that it would be an additional $80 to play 9 more holes. Unheard of and not even close to worth it. It’s a fun track but for the price there is much better golf to be played in the area.
Dry With lots of bare spots
The rate was discounted to below $100 but the course was nowhere near the condition it should be in. I genuinely love the layout of the course - it’s one of my favorites in the area. But the conditions, except for the greens, were terrible. Large bare spots on the tee boxes and the fairways. Just off the green, you were chipping from dirt.
I understand the COVID situation caused some disruption, but my God, put some water on the course, at least.
Called on a whim once it was announced the Valspar was canceled to see if the course was open. To my surprise it was and we wound up playing it on Sunday afternoon before tournament week. What a treat to play a track in Tour conditions with all of the infrastructure in place.
Packard isn’t a famous name on the course design spectrum, but he is very underrated in my opinion after playing Copperhead. The course is very demanding off the tee, particularly when the rough is up like I it was today. If you miss the fairway by a yard, you might as well have missed it by 15. Also difficult to judge how balls will come out of the rough around the greens.
Greens are fair, with not a ton of slope in them. Very grainy.
Opening stretch, particularly holes 2 and 3 are very demanding to start your round. The back nine is tough, but fair. Good shots will be rewarded.i really like the par 3s every other hole beginning at 13. The Snake Pit is, well, the Snake Pit. Other than the tee shot at 16, it isn’t too lethal.
My favorite holes were the par-5 fifth, par-4 12th and par-5 14th.
Bottom line: You can’t overpower this golf course. Look at the list of winners here, and it is easy to see what the formula is to get around here: Fairways and greens, and avoid the rough.
Awesome layout
Outstanding! From the resort staff to maintenance personell! The golf course is a gem 18 unique holes impeccably cared for. Greens we're perfect if a bit slow, but no biggie. Great track!
A struggle
The front 9 has more water on it and kicks you in the teeth for the first bit. Greens were in great shape and were slick. Subtle breaks make for a challenge.
Back 9 is easier. Apples in cooler on 10 to up your carb intake. 18 hole is tricky. Pin was in the front right. Had to be below the hole to get out. 3 footers that went past rolled off the green.
Couldn't keep my balls from going "INNISBROOK"
Picture perfect day and golfing conditions. Quickly turning into water and sand all around me. Stay on the fairways! Easier said than done. Surviving the front nine was a victory in itself.
Making the turn where the glory is short lived due the snails pace and 4 group wait on the next hole. "this isn't the Villages and you're not driving your own custom carts"!
With that being said, the staff was friendly and entertaining. Thoroughly enjoyed the super friendly "MeerGooseSquirrel" creature.
In my opinion the course is a bit overpriced, by more than 50%. But otherwise a great experience and Challenging course.
Would love to play it again. Someone invite me, please! lol
Classic Course - Not as hard as I thought it would be.
Had a great afternoon playing Copperhead, home of the Valspar. I have attended the tournament a couple of times and it is always fun to "play where the pros play", as they say.
I played from the gold tees, about 5,700 yds with a 131 slope rating. That is a little higher than I am used to, more the slope than the yards, and I was worried about a 100+round (I'm a 25), as that usually happens at TPC Sawgrass regardless of the teebox.
I was surprised that the course was not that hard for me, I shot 87 playing the best irons I have in a long time. So hit it straight and there is no problem!
We were paired with a twosome from Minnesota and one of the guys was pretty bad, so the round taking 4:20 was partly our fault. We did catch the group ahead of us on 15, and they finished just a bit in front of us timewise.
Fairways were a little patchy in places, but otherwise the course was pretty immaculate.
The greens were very fast and a little hard to read, but generally I'd say they were true and a pleasure to putt. I had a couple three putts from 40+ feet, and one that was totally my fault from about 20 ft.
Overall, I really don't feel the course is all that special but it is very nice, and of course you've seen these holes on TV (there are only a couple I remembered from the past - so I don't find it that memorable.
Worth the price once, unless you are wealthy!
One more thing - I had booked 2 months ago and was told the price was $269, but only $159 on the Osprey North course. So I booked a 1:18 tee time on that course. Then last week my wife got our hotel for the 2 nights before at Seminole HR comped, so I decided to pay up for Copperhead.
It was then that I found out that Copperhead rates went down at 1:30, and was surprised to be able to book 1:40 at $155+tx. Snapped it up but was a little miffed that this wasn't offered to me at the time of my original booking.
Not a bad track!
Enjoyed the course. Nice typical flat Florida layout with a little topo to it and some challenging water holes. Staff was exceptional, and food and drink amenities were nice, albeit simple, and fairly priced.
Not worth it
Pretty disappointing experience at the North Course. I’ve playing regularly at Innisbrook this summer and it’s generally been a positive experience. In this case a 7;30 booked time becomes 7:55 then I arrive and they have us starting on the back 9 behind 4 groups that can’t seem to understand what a starting time is so the 7:55 starting time becomes 8:25 and then we proceed to play 9 in 2:40 minutes. Throw in spotty fairways and bar tee boxes and you have to ask yourself what did I pay $130 for? I quit after 9, wasn’t worth it.
Awesome experience
The course was excellent and lived up to its billing
