Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort

Had a great afternoon playing Copperhead, home of the Valspar. I have attended the tournament a couple of times and it is always fun to "play where the pros play", as they say.

I played from the gold tees, about 5,700 yds with a 131 slope rating. That is a little higher than I am used to, more the slope than the yards, and I was worried about a 100+round (I'm a 25), as that usually happens at TPC Sawgrass regardless of the teebox.

I was surprised that the course was not that hard for me, I shot 87 playing the best irons I have in a long time. So hit it straight and there is no problem!

We were paired with a twosome from Minnesota and one of the guys was pretty bad, so the round taking 4:20 was partly our fault. We did catch the group ahead of us on 15, and they finished just a bit in front of us timewise.

Fairways were a little patchy in places, but otherwise the course was pretty immaculate.

The greens were very fast and a little hard to read, but generally I'd say they were true and a pleasure to putt. I had a couple three putts from 40+ feet, and one that was totally my fault from about 20 ft.

Overall, I really don't feel the course is all that special but it is very nice, and of course you've seen these holes on TV (there are only a couple I remembered from the past - so I don't find it that memorable.

Worth the price once, unless you are wealthy!

One more thing - I had booked 2 months ago and was told the price was $269, but only $159 on the Osprey North course. So I booked a 1:18 tee time on that course. Then last week my wife got our hotel for the 2 nights before at Seminole HR comped, so I decided to pay up for Copperhead.

It was then that I found out that Copperhead rates went down at 1:30, and was surprised to be able to book 1:40 at $155+tx. Snapped it up but was a little miffed that this wasn't offered to me at the time of my original booking.