Naples Grande Beach Resort

This might be one of my favorite Florida courses. Why you ask? No houses, no condos, just golf!!! Some terrific holes too. The 9th, par 5 with the key shot being your 2nd where position is very important or you're blocked out by a huge tree fronting the green that is also protected by water. The 16th, cape hole with water all down the left side to an elevated green on a peninsula out in the water, spectacular.