About Naples Grande Beach Resort

With generous views of the Gulf of Mexico from many of its 474 rooms and suites, the Naples Grande Beach Resort is one of Southwest Florida's most sought-after vacation destinations. Recently renovated in 2017, the resort offers stylish accommodations and gracious service. Golfers have the opportunity to venture just east to play the Naples Grande Golf Club, designed by Rees Jones.

Facts

Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres23
Year Opened1988
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at Naples Grande Beach Resort

Reviews

5.0
3 Reviews (3)
Naples Grande Golf Club
Bfleming
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great challenge

This course will test you . Great greens great staff. Make sure you play the right tee boxes or it could be a long day !

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Naples Grande Golf Club
ozzone47
Played On
Reviews 278
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
New York Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Very Very Nice

This might be one of my favorite Florida courses. Why you ask? No houses, no condos, just golf!!! Some terrific holes too. The 9th, par 5 with the key shot being your 2nd where position is very important or you're blocked out by a huge tree fronting the green that is also protected by water. The 16th, cape hole with water all down the left side to an elevated green on a peninsula out in the water, spectacular.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Naples Grande Golf Club
swknapp58
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Fantastic course

Great golf course and it was in excellent condition

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
