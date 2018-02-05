Naples Grande Beach Resort
475 Seagate Dr., Naples, Florida 34103, US
(239) 227-2182
About Naples Grande Beach ResortWith generous views of the Gulf of Mexico from many of its 474 rooms and suites, the Naples Grande Beach Resort is one of Southwest Florida's most sought-after vacation destinations. Recently renovated in 2017, the resort offers stylish accommodations and gracious service. Golfers have the opportunity to venture just east to play the Naples Grande Golf Club, designed by Rees Jones.
Facts
Price Range$$$, $$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres23
Year Opened1988
Number of Units300-500
Amenities
PoolAdults Only
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes
Services
Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes
Reviews
5.0
Played On 05/02/2018
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Great challenge
This course will test you . Great greens great staff. Make sure you play the right tee boxes or it could be a long day !
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Played On 12/08/2016
Reviews 278
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Very Very Nice
This might be one of my favorite Florida courses. Why you ask? No houses, no condos, just golf!!! Some terrific holes too. The 9th, par 5 with the key shot being your 2nd where position is very important or you're blocked out by a huge tree fronting the green that is also protected by water. The 16th, cape hole with water all down the left side to an elevated green on a peninsula out in the water, spectacular.
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Played On 11/09/2013
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Fantastic course
Great golf course and it was in excellent condition
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent