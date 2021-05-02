PGA National Resort & Spa

The Champions course is a bit of a contradiction: Players here should be mentally prepared to navigate water hazards on 16 of the 18 holes. That being said, I found the course to be imminently playable, and most importantly, scoreable.

In addition to the abundance of H2O, there are pitfalls to avoid. Green side bunkers are deeper than most. Moreover, if you find yourself in one, you are often juxtaposed across from a closely-mown green side runoff, or another hazard. The best example of this is at the short par-4 fourth hole. It is cleverly designed. A fairway bunker down the left side of the fairway draws one’s eyes on the tee box. But there is a ton of room to the right. Playing ~330 yards from the blue tees, most players will try to blast driver or 3W over the bunker to get as close to the green as possible. Today, the pin was up front, placing a premium on the approach shot. With a metal wood off the tee, a player can find themself with a half shot in. The front half of this green is not designed for a half shot because you have to hit it high and stop it fast. A cavernous bunker sits right-front of green side and anything missing short or left rolls down into one of those tricky closely-mown collection areas. I think it is a better strategy to lay up off the tee (I hit 5 iron and had 130 yards in) so you can have a full shot in and spin it. Players in my group alternately hit their ball from the bunker to the collection area and back into the bunker. Another hit three putts trying to escape the collection area without it rolling back to their feet, before putting it into the bunker.

Hopefully, you are picking up that this is not a long course. It plays shorter than the listed yardage. The key to playing well is getting your ball into the right positions.

The greens were very quick. Pay close attention to the grain and trust your forecaddie’s reads.

Conditioning is great this time of year in anticipation of the looming Honda Classic.

The Bear Trap’s bark is a bit more than its’ bite, in my opinion. The tee shot at 15 is a little uncomfortable, but even with a back pin, it was still just a 9-iron. The 17th was merely a wedge. There are harder holes earlier on the back nine, particularly Nos. 11 and 14.

Finally, as enjoyable as my round was, the price to play here is a reach. Forecaddie fee is included in the rate, but gratuity is extra. For a greens fee north of $400, I’m not sure the value meets the experience. I suspect that this is largely a result of the booming conference and convention business that churns through the resort. It’s definitely an expense account destination.