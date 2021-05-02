PGA National Resort & Spa
About PGA National Resort & SpaGolf fans know PGA National particularly for the Champion Course, the extremely challenging host of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic. But PGA National has far more to offer, too: four other, tamer golf courses plus an ever-improving lodging and dining complement, including the excellent Ironwood Steakhouse just off the resort's main lobby.
Golf courses at PGA National Resort & Spa
Images from PGA National Resort & Spa
Reviews
Awesome Wonderful Course
Beautiful course , great greens, tee box great , fairway great, greens great, staff great, driving range great, you get balls on the driving range as part of your greens fee, just a great experience!
Two Thumbs Up
This course is always in great shape. Been playing the Estate course for years
Nice course. Excellent conditions
Course is nice and in very good shape. . bar and proshop are very bad. Just for golf is very good do not expect more.
Fun track
I played the blue/white tees and found the course to be challenging and fun. Staff was great. Definitely coming back
Accuracy over length is key to scoring here
The Champions course is a bit of a contradiction: Players here should be mentally prepared to navigate water hazards on 16 of the 18 holes. That being said, I found the course to be imminently playable, and most importantly, scoreable.
In addition to the abundance of H2O, there are pitfalls to avoid. Green side bunkers are deeper than most. Moreover, if you find yourself in one, you are often juxtaposed across from a closely-mown green side runoff, or another hazard. The best example of this is at the short par-4 fourth hole. It is cleverly designed. A fairway bunker down the left side of the fairway draws one’s eyes on the tee box. But there is a ton of room to the right. Playing ~330 yards from the blue tees, most players will try to blast driver or 3W over the bunker to get as close to the green as possible. Today, the pin was up front, placing a premium on the approach shot. With a metal wood off the tee, a player can find themself with a half shot in. The front half of this green is not designed for a half shot because you have to hit it high and stop it fast. A cavernous bunker sits right-front of green side and anything missing short or left rolls down into one of those tricky closely-mown collection areas. I think it is a better strategy to lay up off the tee (I hit 5 iron and had 130 yards in) so you can have a full shot in and spin it. Players in my group alternately hit their ball from the bunker to the collection area and back into the bunker. Another hit three putts trying to escape the collection area without it rolling back to their feet, before putting it into the bunker.
Hopefully, you are picking up that this is not a long course. It plays shorter than the listed yardage. The key to playing well is getting your ball into the right positions.
The greens were very quick. Pay close attention to the grain and trust your forecaddie’s reads.
Conditioning is great this time of year in anticipation of the looming Honda Classic.
The Bear Trap’s bark is a bit more than its’ bite, in my opinion. The tee shot at 15 is a little uncomfortable, but even with a back pin, it was still just a 9-iron. The 17th was merely a wedge. There are harder holes earlier on the back nine, particularly Nos. 11 and 14.
Finally, as enjoyable as my round was, the price to play here is a reach. Forecaddie fee is included in the rate, but gratuity is extra. For a greens fee north of $400, I’m not sure the value meets the experience. I suspect that this is largely a result of the booming conference and convention business that churns through the resort. It’s definitely an expense account destination.
Course is dull, uninspiring
This is a typical Florida resort course: flat, monotonous holes with houses/condos lining them.
It is the lack of imagination within the course that makes me surprised Fazio has his name attached to it.
The conditioning leaves a lot to be desired and is nowhere near what is found at the resort’s signature Champions course. With a price tag of $250, I am shocked they get that for a round. I can only conclude that it is a result of the conference/convention business that constantly runs through the resort. I would pass on a round here unless you are on an expense account.
Good option
If you can play here, you should. It was a solid course with good conditions. Finished right at 4 hours. It was the only course at PGA I played, so I can’t compare to any others. The pro shop staff was great and the member I was paired up with was great, bag drop staff not so much. They had no interest in helping me unload my minivan rental when sports cars are pulling up at the same time LOL! Which would have been fine if they were all busy but a couple were just talking with each other.
Nice and Challenging
It's a great golf course to play. Too bad the course was still after a week-long rainy forecast. I will definitely go back when the weather subsides.
Rare to get!!
Perfect , safe and fun. The course is hard to find on Golf now so it was a special treat!!