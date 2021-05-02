Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

PGA National Resort & Spa

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
400 Ave. of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33418, US
(800) 863-2819
Visit Website
Location Map

About PGA National Resort & Spa

Golf fans know PGA National particularly for the Champion Course, the extremely challenging host of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic. But PGA National has far more to offer, too: four other, tamer golf courses plus an ever-improving lodging and dining complement, including the excellent Ironwood Steakhouse just off the resort's main lobby.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres2000
Year Opened1981
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at PGA National Resort & Spa

Images from PGA National Resort & Spa

PGA National Estates GC
A view of a green protected by bunkers at PGA National Estates Golf Course. PGA National Estates GC
PGA National Estates GC: #4
A view of the 4th fairway at PGA National Estates Golf Course PGA National Estates GC
PGA National Resort & Spa - Fazio
A view of a fairway at Fazio Course from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
PGA National Resort & Spa - Fazio: #7
A view of green #7 at Fazio Course from PGA National Resort & Spa (Brian Oar/Fairways Photography). Brian Oar/Fairways Photography
PGA National Resort & Spa - Fazio: #12
A view of hole #12 at Fazio Course from PGA National Resort & Spa (Brian Oar/Fairways Photography). Brian Oar/Fairways Photography
PGA National - Fazio: #13
A view of green #13 at Fazio course from PGA National Resort & Spa PGA National
PGA National Resort & Spa
A view of a hole with water and bunkers coming into play at PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
Squire at PGA National Resort & Spa: #13
A view of the 13th green at Squire from PGA National Resort & Spa PGA National Resort & Spa
Champion at PGA National Resort & Spa: #8
A view of the 8th green at Champion from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
PGA National Resort & Spa - Champion: #17
A view of hole #17 at Champion Course from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
PGA National Resort & Spa - Champion: #15
A view from tee #15 at Champion Course from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
PGA National Resort & Spa - Champion: #3
A view of the 3rd green at Champion Course from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
Champion at PGA National Resort & Spa: #3
Champion at PGA National Resort & Spa: View from #3
PGA National Resort & Spa - Palmer: #18
A view of hole #18 at Palmer Course from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
PGA National Resort & Spa - Palmer: #5
A view of the 5th hole at Palmer Course from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa
PGA National Resort & Spa
A view over the water from PGA National Resort & Spa PGA National Resort & Spa
PGA National Resort & Spa - Palmer: #18, aerial
Aerial view of the 18th hole at Palmer Course from PGA National Resort & Spa. PGA National Resort & Spa

Reviews

4.2
202 Reviews (202)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
johnnygondola
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
hochstes
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Awesome Wonderful Course

Beautiful course , great greens, tee box great , fairway great, greens great, staff great, driving range great, you get balls on the driving range as part of your greens fee, just a great experience!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
u040719210
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
u314159887222
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
LSASr
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
Maxarisabelleariste
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
frea
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Two Thumbs Up

This course is always in great shape. Been playing the Estate course for years

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
jdagostino22
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course. Excellent conditions

Course is nice and in very good shape. . bar and proshop are very bad. Just for golf is very good do not expect more.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Fair
Amenities Poor
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
Rfaris01
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
u406003624
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
DWSchlueter
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Fun track

I played the blue/white tees and found the course to be challenging and fun. Staff was great. Definitely coming back

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
Rfaris01
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
PGA National Resort & Spa - Champion Course
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 256
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Accuracy over length is key to scoring here

The Champions course is a bit of a contradiction: Players here should be mentally prepared to navigate water hazards on 16 of the 18 holes. That being said, I found the course to be imminently playable, and most importantly, scoreable.

In addition to the abundance of H2O, there are pitfalls to avoid. Green side bunkers are deeper than most. Moreover, if you find yourself in one, you are often juxtaposed across from a closely-mown green side runoff, or another hazard. The best example of this is at the short par-4 fourth hole. It is cleverly designed. A fairway bunker down the left side of the fairway draws one’s eyes on the tee box. But there is a ton of room to the right. Playing ~330 yards from the blue tees, most players will try to blast driver or 3W over the bunker to get as close to the green as possible. Today, the pin was up front, placing a premium on the approach shot. With a metal wood off the tee, a player can find themself with a half shot in. The front half of this green is not designed for a half shot because you have to hit it high and stop it fast. A cavernous bunker sits right-front of green side and anything missing short or left rolls down into one of those tricky closely-mown collection areas. I think it is a better strategy to lay up off the tee (I hit 5 iron and had 130 yards in) so you can have a full shot in and spin it. Players in my group alternately hit their ball from the bunker to the collection area and back into the bunker. Another hit three putts trying to escape the collection area without it rolling back to their feet, before putting it into the bunker.

Hopefully, you are picking up that this is not a long course. It plays shorter than the listed yardage. The key to playing well is getting your ball into the right positions.

The greens were very quick. Pay close attention to the grain and trust your forecaddie’s reads.

Conditioning is great this time of year in anticipation of the looming Honda Classic.

The Bear Trap’s bark is a bit more than its’ bite, in my opinion. The tee shot at 15 is a little uncomfortable, but even with a back pin, it was still just a 9-iron. The 17th was merely a wedge. There are harder holes earlier on the back nine, particularly Nos. 11 and 14.

Finally, as enjoyable as my round was, the price to play here is a reach. Forecaddie fee is included in the rate, but gratuity is extra. For a greens fee north of $400, I’m not sure the value meets the experience. I suspect that this is largely a result of the booming conference and convention business that churns through the resort. It’s definitely an expense account destination.

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
PGA National Resort & Spa - Fazio Course
e0acaad0-ec1b-5e2d-bba4-cc80729af06c
BrandonWebb
Played On
Reviews 256
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Birmingham Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Course is dull, uninspiring

This is a typical Florida resort course: flat, monotonous holes with houses/condos lining them.

It is the lack of imagination within the course that makes me surprised Fazio has his name attached to it.

The conditioning leaves a lot to be desired and is nowhere near what is found at the resort’s signature Champions course. With a price tag of $250, I am shocked they get that for a round. I can only conclude that it is a result of the conference/convention business that constantly runs through the resort. I would pass on a round here unless you are on an expense account.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
PGA National Resort & Spa - Palmer Course
Default User Avatar
Brently26
Played On
Reviews 61
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good option

If you can play here, you should. It was a solid course with good conditions. Finished right at 4 hours. It was the only course at PGA I played, so I can’t compare to any others. The pro shop staff was great and the member I was paired up with was great, bag drop staff not so much. They had no interest in helping me unload my minivan rental when sports cars are pulling up at the same time LOL! Which would have been fine if they were all busy but a couple were just talking with each other.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
u953888033
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
062880
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
u271674425
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
tidodoflo
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice and Challenging

It's a great golf course to play. Too bad the course was still after a week-long rainy forecast. I will definitely go back when the weather subsides.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
PGA National Resort & Spa - Estates Course
Default User Avatar
Rckon17
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Rare to get!!

Perfect , safe and fun. The course is hard to find on Golf now so it was a special treat!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me