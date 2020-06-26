The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Paid $190 per player and had some expectations given the price and that the course is at the Ritz. First the positives; the back nine is clearly the better nine and the greens were rolling good The bad: played the front nine in 75 minutes but was clearly not fast enough for members behind us who hit into my group 3x. Front nine feels like it was forced into a small piece of property within a neighborhood. First tee is across the road where you need to pay attention to cars who do not yield to golfers. Driving range is several hundred yards past 1st tee. For $190 I expect better than a couple of muddy, random practice balls scattered around. Golf carts had no scorecards and needed to drive back across street to get a card at clubhouse. Conditioning of fairways and tee boxes were very spotty with abundant brown spots. The layout had several 90 degree doglegs and some holes where large trees block approach shot into green even when in the fairway. Having played this course would recommended saving $100 and play Oak Marsh