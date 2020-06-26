Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Florida Golf Resorts

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034, US
(904) 277-1100
About The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

A secluded, naturally gifted island, Amelia Island is one of Florida's top destinations for beachgoers and golfers. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island was built to capture the imaginations of visitors to this part of the world, granting access to the private Golf Club of Amelia Island. Salt, a AAA Five-Diamond restaurant, anchors the culinary offerings while both indoor and outdoor pools complement the easy access to the Atlantic Ocean for all guests.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres26
Year Opened1991
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Golf courses at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Reviews

3.2
9 Reviews (9)
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Default User Avatar
nyhavn17
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Overrated

Paid $190 per player and had some expectations given the price and that the course is at the Ritz. First the positives; the back nine is clearly the better nine and the greens were rolling good The bad: played the front nine in 75 minutes but was clearly not fast enough for members behind us who hit into my group 3x. Front nine feels like it was forced into a small piece of property within a neighborhood. First tee is across the road where you need to pay attention to cars who do not yield to golfers. Driving range is several hundred yards past 1st tee. For $190 I expect better than a couple of muddy, random practice balls scattered around. Golf carts had no scorecards and needed to drive back across street to get a card at clubhouse. Conditioning of fairways and tee boxes were very spotty with abundant brown spots. The layout had several 90 degree doglegs and some holes where large trees block approach shot into green even when in the fairway. Having played this course would recommended saving $100 and play Oak Marsh

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Default User Avatar
bank6969
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
First Time Playing

If you get a chance check it out.

Played as part of a tournament and glad I finally did. Course was challenging yet fair, fairways and greens impeccable, and the holes were very visually pleasing. Recommend for any levels if you can get on since this is a private/resort course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Default User Avatar
BDogg50
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Not Long but a Good Test

This McCumber/Littler design is not long but has plenty of trouble with water, trees, bunkers, and marsh to catch any errant shots. It gets off to a tough start with a tight par 4 and and sharp and long dogleg left par 5. Water is in play on much of the front nine and the marsh features on the back side. The wind off the Atlantic adds to the challenges. Carts feature GPS, and the staff are all helpful and friendly. While private if you stay at the Ritz you get access.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
ca731941-b8b6-518a-904f-695ee2086e25
GSwag
Played On
Reviews 46
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Superbly conditioned layout

The conditions of this course are impeccable. The Ritz Carlton is right on site, so the golf course is only playable as a guest at the hotel, or as a member. I was able to play it through a one-day event hosted by the FSGA. The golf course is not very long, and based on the tees for this tournament, I was hitting 4 iron off of the tee for most of the par 4s, which for me is about a 200 yard shot. Still, I enjoyed this course, and it would be nice to return and play this course again some time. If you are visiting here, it's definitely worth your time to play a round here.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 524
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

Relaxing round of golf personifies all that's good about the Amelia Island lifestyle

The only way to access this private club is through a stay-and-play at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.
The 6,696-yard course used to be long enough and strong enough to host a major event, the 1998 Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. It's still kept in tournament condition with pure greens and a beautiful setting within the marshlands of the island.
A career day can be had from the short 6,156-yard blues if guests can stay out of the wetlands, especially on the back nine. The Mark McCumber/Gene Littler design is so roomy and comfortable that losing a ball is more pilot error than architectural cruelty.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Default User Avatar
u000004144579
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Love it!

Great course. In very good condition. Staff are wonderful. Love playing here.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Default User Avatar
u000005374828
Played On
Reviews 10
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

Absolutely superb! Friendly, courteous staff. Beautiful course.

We thoroughly enjoyed this experience. The course was in spectacular shape and the staff was friendly and helpful. We will certainly return and will recommend this course to all of our golfing friends.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Default User Avatar
QuinCR
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser

This course was a great experience

This was the first time playing this course, and as expected, the experience was a great one. The course was in great condition; the layout was formidable; and couldn't ask for a better experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, The
Default User Avatar
retctrcm
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 15-19
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0

Great

An excellent layout. Spacious, but not a pushover by any means. Very well maintained. I really like this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
