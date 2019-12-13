The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes
About The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande LakesOrlando is full of lodging options for golfers, but few can match The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for luxury. Recently renovated, the resort overlooks the Greg Norman-designed Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, which hosts the annual PNC Father-Son golf tournament. Families enjoy the resort for its proximity both to Walt Disney World (10 miles) and Universal Studios Orlando (7 miles).
Good Course, Worth Playing
Course had been aerated 3 weeks prior so greens a bit bumpy. Still one of the nicer courses in Orlando. Suggest high handicap play from more forward tee box. For the most part the fairways are open. Bunkers are well maintained and drain completely. It can be a bit expensive but what else would you expect considering the name and association. Staff are very friendly and facility is immaculate.
Friendly staff!
This was one of six courses in the area I played with my son on our golf trip to the Orlando area. At $195, this course is way over my normal budget, but it was worth it. The course was in terrific shape and it’s a great design. The staff is super friendly. The practice facility is really nice, and includes a range, chipping green and putting green. The course is challenging, but has wide fairways. Pick the right tees for your skill level and the design comes alive - all the bunkers are in the right spots. The greens were fast but not ridiculous. The rolled purely. At the turn, I went to buy some hot dogs and the snack bar was just cleaned out by a large group. I was frustrated, but the person working there offered to bring a couple hot dogs and snacks out when she got more delivered. Sure enough, on the 11th hole, she showed up with our lunch, on the house. It was a nice gesture for my minor inconvenience. It was for sure a nice splurge item on the last day of our trip.
Fantastic
Beautiful, beautiful golf course. I treated myself and it was a little beyond what I wanted to pay, but I definitely was not disappointed. Definitely recommend playing this golf course if you can handle the price.
So Hopeful ... Left Indifferent!
Although the Ritz Carlton course has a top notch layout, I was disappointed in the boggy condition on many of the holes. This could have been an overwatering situation since rain has not been beating up the Orlando area in a while. I can accept the 90 degree rule but several holes were cart path only that were not the Par 3’s. The rough was extremely deep in many locations throughout the course. I understand they do play the Father/ Son tournament here , but not this week. They need to cut the depth that makes it playable for a 15 — 17 handicap.
Play was very slow on the back nine. The foursome that started on Hole 1 played through two groups in front of them and my wife and I ran up on the second threesome. These players should have not been playing this course. They could not keep up and they were at leastl 30+ handicappers. But ... the course does not have a ranger and I was informed that they had one but were not willing to reinstate that individual due to COVID (or money) And speaking of that, the value to play here is great for a corporation where it can hit an expense report. . But it is not a $150 per person experience. Totally my fault, what should I expect from the Ritz.? Played two days earlier at Falcon’s Fire for $65 per person and it was in better shape and much more enjoyable.
Overall, sad that the positives were outweighed by the negatives. Seeing deer, raccoons, hawks and other wildlife cannot make up the difference for a course that is just off a tick from being a lasting memory.
Hard to find a good reason to play this course again—-in the face of many excellent golf options that cost half the amount. Pretty much —- a shame.
. The staff was pleasant while the staff that manages the Bag Drop were exceptional.
Play was quite slow on the back nine
Our family played during the Thanksgiving weekend. Everything about Grand Lakes is 5 Star! The staff were remarkable., as they pay attention to every detail. Great course for every level of player.
Love the Caddie Experience!
What an incredible experience and course. Great deal on Golf now and decided to splurge and try the caddie experience they offer. So glad that I did! I highly recommend it, especially if you want to take in all the nature this course has to offer. Not a cheap day but def a nice treat once a year. Make sure to ask for Bobby, the most professional, knowledgable, downright great guy to caddy. It Will def improve your game and your experience. Can't wait to go back!
Amazing
Wonderful round with my wife in our last day of vacation!! Ron the starter was the best.
2+ inch fairways...
They are overseeing the course and the fairways are like hitting out of rough. I lost a ball in the middle of the fairway, despite it being bold red, because of how high the grass is. Def not worth the $100 green fee.