The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Although the Ritz Carlton course has a top notch layout, I was disappointed in the boggy condition on many of the holes. This could have been an overwatering situation since rain has not been beating up the Orlando area in a while. I can accept the 90 degree rule but several holes were cart path only that were not the Par 3’s. The rough was extremely deep in many locations throughout the course. I understand they do play the Father/ Son tournament here , but not this week. They need to cut the depth that makes it playable for a 15 — 17 handicap.

Play was very slow on the back nine. The foursome that started on Hole 1 played through two groups in front of them and my wife and I ran up on the second threesome. These players should have not been playing this course. They could not keep up and they were at leastl 30+ handicappers. But ... the course does not have a ranger and I was informed that they had one but were not willing to reinstate that individual due to COVID (or money) And speaking of that, the value to play here is great for a corporation where it can hit an expense report. . But it is not a $150 per person experience. Totally my fault, what should I expect from the Ritz.? Played two days earlier at Falcon’s Fire for $65 per person and it was in better shape and much more enjoyable.

Overall, sad that the positives were outweighed by the negatives. Seeing deer, raccoons, hawks and other wildlife cannot make up the difference for a course that is just off a tick from being a lasting memory.

Hard to find a good reason to play this course again—-in the face of many excellent golf options that cost half the amount. Pretty much —- a shame.

. The staff was pleasant while the staff that manages the Bag Drop were exceptional.

