Hard Labor Creek State Park

2600 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, US
(800) 864-7275
About Hard Labor Creek State Park

Georgia's Hard Labor Creek State Park is located on Lake Rutlege east of Atlanta off I-20. This state park facility features a range of accommodations from camp sites and RV sites to 20 2-bedroom cottages. Amenities here are highlighted by the 18-hole golf course designed by Denis Griffiths and features a pro shop, full driving range, grill and bar. Additional features of this state park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is horseback riding, off-road mountain biking, hiking, beachside swimming and boat rentals.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class★★
Acres5804
Year Opened1968
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hard Labor Creek State Park

Reviews

4.0
439 Reviews (439)

Reviewer Photos

The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u314159857071
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u000007576432
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u072542597
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
gglasgow1
Played On
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u314161650084
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Had a great time

Well kept. A lot of attention to details. There was a lady tending to the flower beds on one of the holes. It looked great

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u314161718971
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u314159284774
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
Brian6576023
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Not bad but not great

Course was in decent shape, except for the greens. All had been aerated and some were missing large patches of grass.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
Gregory1142878
Played On
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Very Green!!

Great course to play. Greenery is in full bloom and the course is in decent shape. In two weeks it probably will be in great shape. Challenging layout. Greens are coming back from being punched. Hole 15 still has patches of bare spots on it but you can putt on it.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
Corey66
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
jayback
Played On
Reviews 11
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
Bamabomber
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

horrible

course in really bad shape.
pace of play terrible also.
never seen it this bad, i won’t be back anytime soon.
weeds all over the course, tons of bare spots in the fairway.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
Burton323
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Not bad.

I booked the tee time then started to regret it after reading the reviews. I thought I’d be putting on dirt all day. But there were only 3 greens on the back nine that were in really rough shape. The green on the front were pretty nice other than an occasional spot on the edge of the green. Fairways seemed pretty good all around. You’re not going to beat the lay out either. I’ve been playing here for 10+ years and it’s in similar shape as it’s always been. Definitely worth playing.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u000006175089
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Twice a year
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice for the money

My first time playing. Course in general was nice. Played on a Thursday morning. Not crowded. Took my 8 yo son so we started on the back 9 so we could play slow. Tees are in ok shape. Fairways are also decent. The greens are in rough shape. It’s still pretty nice for a state owned public course. I’ve played worse. If you are expecting destination golf resort quality, you will be dissatisfied. The staff was very friendly and accommodating. I recommend to locals looking for a nice place to play.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
DavidYK2194532
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u126990640
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

It's in pretty rough shape

I've played this course on and off for over 15 years, and this was the worst I've seen it. Most of the greens were somewhat below average, but several were terrible. The fairway grass was thin, and some of the tee boxes were nothing but dirt. I really like the layout and pace of play, but I'll think twice before soon going back.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
Toejam17
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
Conniewheeler
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u784863018
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Don’t waste the drive

Played here on a Sunday afternoon. Pace was unusually slow. No ranger keeping track of groups holding up the course. Had a group try and jump in front of us on 15th tee box. Greens are mostly dead spots. Fairways are thin and very tight. Whole course could use some watering. Tee boxes were hit and miss as to whether there was grass. Staff as always was friendly in the clubhouse, but were absent on the course. In all don’t waste the drive to this remote course.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
The Creek At Hard Labor State Park
Default User Avatar
u000008112235
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Pace of Play

Love the course. The pace of play was a nightmare!! No Ranger to push the two foursomes in front us that kept hitting multiple tee shots. These 8 guys kept mingling with each other on the tees as well. We quit after 14 holes and 3-1/2 hours. Will
Re think the times I make t times in the future!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
