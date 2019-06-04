Hard Labor Creek State Park

I booked the tee time then started to regret it after reading the reviews. I thought I’d be putting on dirt all day. But there were only 3 greens on the back nine that were in really rough shape. The green on the front were pretty nice other than an occasional spot on the edge of the green. Fairways seemed pretty good all around. You’re not going to beat the lay out either. I’ve been playing here for 10+ years and it’s in similar shape as it’s always been. Definitely worth playing.