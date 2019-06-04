Hard Labor Creek State Park
About Hard Labor Creek State ParkGeorgia's Hard Labor Creek State Park is located on Lake Rutlege east of Atlanta off I-20. This state park facility features a range of accommodations from camp sites and RV sites to 20 2-bedroom cottages. Amenities here are highlighted by the 18-hole golf course designed by Denis Griffiths and features a pro shop, full driving range, grill and bar. Additional features of this state park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is horseback riding, off-road mountain biking, hiking, beachside swimming and boat rentals.
Rutledge, GeorgiaPublic4.0037411765439
Number 2 Photo submitted by Drumlime on 04/06/2019
From the green on #2 looking to #3 Photo submitted by Peter3943030 on 01/11/2017
#13 par 5 from the Blues Photo submitted by Sean4356667 on 09/11/2016
Armadillo on the course Photo submitted by Sean4356667 on 09/11/2016
Photo submitted by efm03c on 06/17/2013
Number 10 Photo submitted by wendy2584 on 04/23/2013
Had a great time
Well kept. A lot of attention to details. There was a lady tending to the flower beds on one of the holes. It looked great
Not bad but not great
Course was in decent shape, except for the greens. All had been aerated and some were missing large patches of grass.
Very Green!!
Great course to play. Greenery is in full bloom and the course is in decent shape. In two weeks it probably will be in great shape. Challenging layout. Greens are coming back from being punched. Hole 15 still has patches of bare spots on it but you can putt on it.
horrible
course in really bad shape.
pace of play terrible also.
never seen it this bad, i won’t be back anytime soon.
weeds all over the course, tons of bare spots in the fairway.
Not bad.
I booked the tee time then started to regret it after reading the reviews. I thought I’d be putting on dirt all day. But there were only 3 greens on the back nine that were in really rough shape. The green on the front were pretty nice other than an occasional spot on the edge of the green. Fairways seemed pretty good all around. You’re not going to beat the lay out either. I’ve been playing here for 10+ years and it’s in similar shape as it’s always been. Definitely worth playing.
Nice for the money
My first time playing. Course in general was nice. Played on a Thursday morning. Not crowded. Took my 8 yo son so we started on the back 9 so we could play slow. Tees are in ok shape. Fairways are also decent. The greens are in rough shape. It’s still pretty nice for a state owned public course. I’ve played worse. If you are expecting destination golf resort quality, you will be dissatisfied. The staff was very friendly and accommodating. I recommend to locals looking for a nice place to play.
It's in pretty rough shape
I've played this course on and off for over 15 years, and this was the worst I've seen it. Most of the greens were somewhat below average, but several were terrible. The fairway grass was thin, and some of the tee boxes were nothing but dirt. I really like the layout and pace of play, but I'll think twice before soon going back.
Don’t waste the drive
Played here on a Sunday afternoon. Pace was unusually slow. No ranger keeping track of groups holding up the course. Had a group try and jump in front of us on 15th tee box. Greens are mostly dead spots. Fairways are thin and very tight. Whole course could use some watering. Tee boxes were hit and miss as to whether there was grass. Staff as always was friendly in the clubhouse, but were absent on the course. In all don’t waste the drive to this remote course.
Pace of Play
Love the course. The pace of play was a nightmare!! No Ranger to push the two foursomes in front us that kept hitting multiple tee shots. These 8 guys kept mingling with each other on the tees as well. We quit after 14 holes and 3-1/2 hours. Will
Re think the times I make t times in the future!!!!!!!!!!!!!