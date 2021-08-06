Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Georgia Golf Resorts

Lanier Islands

The lakeside views of the Lanier Islands Legacy golf course can be distracting.
7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, Georgia 30518, US
(770) 945-8787
Location Map

About Lanier Islands

Georgia's Lanier Islands is a 1,200-acre resort community on a string of islands on Lake Lanier an hour's drive from Atlanta. It has several lodging options, starting with a Margaritaville at Lanier Islands and The Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands. There are also condo, villa and RV park options. The 18-hole golf course, Lanier Islands Golf Club, is a past selection of the US Golfers' Choice Top 50. Amenities at Lanier Islands beyond golf include a waterpark and beach area, marina, spa as well as multiple dining and bar concepts ranging from indoors to outdoors and beachfront.

Facts

Price Range$$, $, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres1200
Year Opened1974
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Lanier Islands

Reviews

4.6
333 Reviews (333)

Reviewer Photos

Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
cmjames9851
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Carlos2888312
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
manolo62A
Played On
Reviews 32
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Post Tourney Bliss

We played today after a tournament and enjoyed the course and one of the most scenic and beautiful courses we have played in our journey from FL to Yellowstone and now heading home. Beaolake views and spectacular scenic drops. Will come back and play again. Also they provided snacks, drinks and sandwiches too. A must play in GA!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
whiteywhite17
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Fun Course

This course is fun but challenging. Great views along the water almost the entire course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
joeybn3182
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

WOW

Some of the best staff in the city hands down! Course was in immaculate condition!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jtylerthompson
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Best course I've played in the North Atlanta area

Fantastic course. In great shape. Great scenery. Staff was excellent upon arrival.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Sbutts29
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
austin1600
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
BaggerVance1914
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160942925
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Kelvin9320542
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great layout and well taken care of

One of the best courses me and my friends have ever played this place is absolutely incredible and very well taken care of worked on it all day long !!! But more importantly the way the staff treats you it makes you feel special they are very professional very caring they don’t matter who you are what you look like a where you come from they make you feel at home they all show professionalism in all of your jobs the price is more than worth everything that they give to you the kindness and professionalism and respect !!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ga1339338297
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful views from so many places on course. Really enjoyed playing course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ABxter10
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very Nice

The Course is in great shape and edges Lake Lanier on many Fairways. Bring your Ball control when you play.

Had Fun.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
dahlkep
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Memorial Day round

The course had a good pace of play for a Memorial Day. Only negative is the lack of restrooms on the back 9. The greens were receptive, but hadn’t been rolled in some time. Front 9 hole cutters need some practice.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ejkoo
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kjradford
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
worxman
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Course conditions not worth the money

It is a pretty course and challenging, but the greens and fairways are not in great shape compared to other courses in the area. Probably would not go back.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314159611275
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Steve8508032
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jwharvey81
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Solid upper tier public option north of Atlanta

Great morning spent at Legacy on Lanier! Good value with food/drinks provided, spectacular views and a fun layout. You do need to think off the tee quite a bit-opens up from the back tees and at only 6500 yds it’s worth trying the extra yardage (if you can pull it off). Greens rolled true and just quick enough. Some tee boxes need some TLC but understandable given the amount of play on public course. Friendly staff. Overall great experience. Will be back!

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
