Lanier Islands

One of the best courses me and my friends have ever played this place is absolutely incredible and very well taken care of worked on it all day long !!! But more importantly the way the staff treats you it makes you feel special they are very professional very caring they don’t matter who you are what you look like a where you come from they make you feel at home they all show professionalism in all of your jobs the price is more than worth everything that they give to you the kindness and professionalism and respect !!!