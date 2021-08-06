Lanier Islands
About Lanier IslandsGeorgia's Lanier Islands is a 1,200-acre resort community on a string of islands on Lake Lanier an hour's drive from Atlanta. It has several lodging options, starting with a Margaritaville at Lanier Islands and The Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands. There are also condo, villa and RV park options. The 18-hole golf course, Lanier Islands Golf Club, is a past selection of the US Golfers' Choice Top 50. Amenities at Lanier Islands beyond golf include a waterpark and beach area, marina, spa as well as multiple dining and bar concepts ranging from indoors to outdoors and beachfront.
Golf courses at Lanier Islands
Me and the guys
Even he could t hit a 2 iron.
Hole #4 Approach
Hole #13
Hole #9
Hole #10
Hole #12
Hole #12 Green
Wow
The lake
Look! Deer
Spectacular !!!
Post Tourney Bliss
We played today after a tournament and enjoyed the course and one of the most scenic and beautiful courses we have played in our journey from FL to Yellowstone and now heading home. Beaolake views and spectacular scenic drops. Will come back and play again. Also they provided snacks, drinks and sandwiches too. A must play in GA!
Fun Course
This course is fun but challenging. Great views along the water almost the entire course.
WOW
Some of the best staff in the city hands down! Course was in immaculate condition!!
Best course I've played in the North Atlanta area
Fantastic course. In great shape. Great scenery. Staff was excellent upon arrival.
Great layout and well taken care of
One of the best courses me and my friends have ever played this place is absolutely incredible and very well taken care of worked on it all day long !!! But more importantly the way the staff treats you it makes you feel special they are very professional very caring they don’t matter who you are what you look like a where you come from they make you feel at home they all show professionalism in all of your jobs the price is more than worth everything that they give to you the kindness and professionalism and respect !!!
Beautiful views from so many places on course. Really enjoyed playing course.
Very Nice
The Course is in great shape and edges Lake Lanier on many Fairways. Bring your Ball control when you play.
Had Fun.
Memorial Day round
The course had a good pace of play for a Memorial Day. Only negative is the lack of restrooms on the back 9. The greens were receptive, but hadn’t been rolled in some time. Front 9 hole cutters need some practice.
Course conditions not worth the money
It is a pretty course and challenging, but the greens and fairways are not in great shape compared to other courses in the area. Probably would not go back.
Solid upper tier public option north of Atlanta
Great morning spent at Legacy on Lanier! Good value with food/drinks provided, spectacular views and a fun layout. You do need to think off the tee quite a bit-opens up from the back tees and at only 6500 yds it’s worth trying the extra yardage (if you can pull it off). Greens rolled true and just quick enough. Some tee boxes need some TLC but understandable given the amount of play on public course. Friendly staff. Overall great experience. Will be back!