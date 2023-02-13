About Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort, part of the Marriott Bonvoy brand of hotels, is a golf resort located on Hutchinson Island in the Savannah River on the Georgia-South Carolina border. There is a marina that allows boaters to stop off at the resort for dinner or golf. The resort is home to the 18-hole Club at Savannah Harbor, which features a championship course designed by Bob Cupp and a golf academy. The hotel has 390 guest rooms, plus extensive meeting space, multiple dining concepts and an outdoor pool. Guests can take complimentary water taxis across the river into historic Savannah, Georgia's oldest city.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 290 Year Opened 1999 Number of Units 300-500 Amenities Restaurants Bar, Fine, Casual Room Types Room, Suite Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Marina Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No