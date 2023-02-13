Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa
About Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and SpaThe Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort, part of the Marriott Bonvoy brand of hotels, is a golf resort located on Hutchinson Island in the Savannah River on the Georgia-South Carolina border. There is a marina that allows boaters to stop off at the resort for dinner or golf. The resort is home to the 18-hole Club at Savannah Harbor, which features a championship course designed by Bob Cupp and a golf academy. The hotel has 390 guest rooms, plus extensive meeting space, multiple dining concepts and an outdoor pool. Guests can take complimentary water taxis across the river into historic Savannah, Georgia's oldest city.
Everybody has to wait and wait some more! Photo submitted by u554211756 on 03/21/2023
There were many, many areas like the one in this photo as well as partial cartpath wash-out Photo submitted by u521079398 on 02/13/2023
He Makes Sure It's Cart Path Only Photo submitted by KarenPL on 03/19/2017
A beautiful day for a nap by the lake Photo submitted by MICKEY31405 on 03/06/2017
#13 The Waving Girl Photo submitted by thompsonae on 04/21/2016
Friendly Alligator on Par 3. Photo submitted by u000005124208 on 12/14/2015
Cant remember which hole. But loved the view. Photo submitted by lsf21 on 10/25/2014
Hole 18 coming in. Photo submitted by lsf21 on 10/25/2014
'Friendly' Gator near the tee box on back nine didn't flinch, although I did! Photo submitted by u000007007841 on 03/27/2013
17th hole par 3. 175yards Photo submitted by dabitters on 11/27/2012
Outstanding course and facility
Nice practice/warm-up area; friendly staff. Course in great shape, even the cart paths which are often neglected. Greens hold great, putt true with the rebuild from a couple years ago. Course is as hard as you want to make it from various sets of tees. Will gladly play again next time down to SAV.
Hi, pinkdr69. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at The Club at Savannah Harbor!
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, KyleWebb7. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!
Good day weather perfect, course in good shape round in less than3.5hrs, staff great. Troon golf,
Hello, Grimalcx1. Thank you for visiting us at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Hi, dougcummings. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing The Club at Savannah Harbor.
Hi, jamoch. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!
Fast greens
Conditions were good at Savannah Harbor. The greens are in great shape and very fast. Some parts of the course got a little too much water and were soggy, but otherwise it was in good shape. The practice facility is excellent. The only issue, as always at Savannah Harbor, is that the course is overpriced for most folks. It's better than a lot of the other courses in the area, but $100+ for a round of golf is steep.
Hi, maugsdorfer. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing The Club at Savannah Harbor.
Nice course.
Would definitely play again. Nice layout, good condition for November.
Hello, kacy3333. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at The Club at Savannah Harbor. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!
Hello, tgallizzo. Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review. We see you rated the course 2-stars and are interested in learning what we can do to improve for your next visit.
We take customer feedback very seriously at our course. Please reach out to our team in the golf shop and tell us what's on your mind.
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, u314161224485. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!
Hi, u314161224485. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at The Club at Savannah Harbor!
Hi, u314161224485. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!
Very Nice Round
Overall happy with the course, facilties & staff. Went out as a single mid-afternoon and played alone with good pace of place. Nice practice area with free range balls and GPS included. Would play again.
Hello, briangiraud. Thank you for visiting us at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.
Hi, Stuart125. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at The Club at Savannah Harbor!
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, EAdf9LqJFlJsBgtJCkT8. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!
Nice day outside.
Pro shop staff was welcoming. Nice day to play. Some of the greens were spotty and crispy. Even so, would certainly play again.
Thanks so much for the great review, u000004946232. We look forward to welcoming you back to our course soon. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor.
Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!
The course and crew were great pace less than 4 hrs, green hard and dry a little slow but good, nice day enjoyed the whole experience
Hi, Grimalcx1. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing The Club at Savannah Harbor.
We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, dtopgun515. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!
Thank you the 5-Star Rating! We look forward to having you back soon at The Club at Savannah Harbor