Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa

1 Resort Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31421, US
(912) 201-2000
Location Map

About Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa

The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort, part of the Marriott Bonvoy brand of hotels, is a golf resort located on Hutchinson Island in the Savannah River on the Georgia-South Carolina border. There is a marina that allows boaters to stop off at the resort for dinner or golf. The resort is home to the 18-hole Club at Savannah Harbor, which features a championship course designed by Bob Cupp and a golf academy. The hotel has 390 guest rooms, plus extensive meeting space, multiple dining concepts and an outdoor pool. Guests can take complimentary water taxis across the river into historic Savannah, Georgia's oldest city.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres290
Year Opened1999
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Fine, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
The Club at Savannah Harbor
Savannah Harbor Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $227 (USD)
SAVANNAH, GA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

Golf courses at Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa

Reviews

4.1
766 Reviews (766)

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
druferris
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Outstanding course and facility

Nice practice/warm-up area; friendly staff. Course in great shape, even the cart paths which are often neglected. Greens hold great, putt true with the rebuild from a couple years ago. Course is as hard as you want to make it from various sets of tees. Will gladly play again next time down to SAV.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
mcross59
Played On
Reviews 43
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/27/2023

Thank you the 5-Star Rating! We look forward to having you back soon at The Club at Savannah Harbor

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
pinkdr69
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/29/2023

Hi, pinkdr69. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at The Club at Savannah Harbor!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
KyleWebb7
Played On
Reviews 3
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/13/2023

We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, KyleWebb7. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
Grimalcx1
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good day weather perfect, course in good shape round in less than3.5hrs, staff great. Troon golf,

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/09/2023

Hello, Grimalcx1. Thank you for visiting us at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
dougcummings
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/15/2023

Hi, dougcummings. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
jamoch
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/15/2023

Hi, jamoch. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
maugsdorfer
Played On
Reviews 33
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fast greens

Conditions were good at Savannah Harbor. The greens are in great shape and very fast. Some parts of the course got a little too much water and were soggy, but otherwise it was in good shape. The practice facility is excellent. The only issue, as always at Savannah Harbor, is that the course is overpriced for most folks. It's better than a lot of the other courses in the area, but $100+ for a round of golf is steep.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/09/2023

Hi, maugsdorfer. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
kacy3333
Played On
Reviews 16
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course.

Would definitely play again. Nice layout, good condition for November.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/09/2023

Hello, kacy3333. Thanks so much for your review. We're so glad you enjoyed your round at The Club at Savannah Harbor. That's what we like to hear! We hope to see you again soon!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
tgallizzo
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/13/2023

Hello, tgallizzo. Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review. We see you rated the course 2-stars and are interested in learning what we can do to improve for your next visit.

We take customer feedback very seriously at our course. Please reach out to our team in the golf shop and tell us what's on your mind.

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
u314161224485
Played On
Reviews 5
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/13/2023

We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, u314161224485. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
u314161224485
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/13/2023

Hi, u314161224485. We would love to hear more about your positive experience on our course. Please contact us to share with us your favorite part of your experience. Thanks for golfing at The Club at Savannah Harbor!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
u314161224485
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/01/2023

Hi, u314161224485. We are so pleased that you enjoyed your time at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We look forward to seeing you on the course soon for another 5-star experience!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
briangiraud
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very Nice Round

Overall happy with the course, facilties & staff. Went out as a single mid-afternoon and played alone with good pace of place. Nice practice area with free range balls and GPS included. Would play again.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/30/2023

Hello, briangiraud. Thank you for visiting us at The Club at Savannah Harbor. We appreciate your 4-star rating and review. We hope you join us for another round soon.

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
Stuart125
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/30/2023

Hi, Stuart125. We would love to hear more about your 4-star experience on our course. Please tell us what we can do to earn that last star, and thanks for golfing at The Club at Savannah Harbor!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
EAdf9LqJFlJsBgtJCkT8
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/19/2023

We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, EAdf9LqJFlJsBgtJCkT8. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
u000004946232
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Nice day outside.

Pro shop staff was welcoming. Nice day to play. Some of the greens were spotty and crispy. Even so, would certainly play again.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/13/2023

Thanks so much for the great review, u000004946232. We look forward to welcoming you back to our course soon. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
EAdf9LqJFlJsBgtJCkT8
Played On
Reviews 6
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/10/2023

Hello and thank you for your 5-star rating! We're delighted you enjoyed your round. Please book another round with us soon, and thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
Grimalcx1
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The course and crew were great pace less than 4 hrs, green hard and dry a little slow but good, nice day enjoyed the whole experience

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/06/2023

Hi, Grimalcx1. We appreciate you taking the time to review the course and rate us. Thank you for the 4 stars! We aim for a 5-star experience, so we always welcome feedback for improvement. Thank you for playing The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The Club at Savannah Harbor
Default User Avatar
dtopgun515
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/02/2023

We love hearing about our golfers' experiences, dtopgun515. Please tell us more about what you enjoyed during your round. Thanks for choosing The Club at Savannah Harbor!

