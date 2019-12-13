Four Seasons Resort Lanai
About Four Seasons Resort LanaiFour Seasons Resort Lanai is located on a 90,000-acre, sparsely populated island. It is one of three resorts here, but the only one with a golf course, the oceanfront Manele Golf Course. Guests can access Lanai either by ferry from Maui's port city of Lanai, or by charter flight. This is the quietest of the islands (besides Molokai) and features many off-property excursions such as hiking, horse and carriage rides, cultural UTV tours and more. Scuba, fishing excursions, sporting clays and archery are also available. The Four Seasons Lanai features 213 spacious guest rooms and 45 suites ranging in size. There is an onsite spa, several pools and fitness facilities and multiple dining concepts including a Nobu Restaurant. A small, free and minimally maintained golf course, Cavendish Golf Course, is also located on the island in addition to the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus design at Manele.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Four Seasons Resort Lanai
-
Lanai City, HawaiiPublic4.28571428572
-
Lanai City, HawaiiResort4.971428571414
Images from Four Seasons Resort Lanai
Videos about Four Seasons Resort Lanai
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/27/2020
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/13/2019
-
Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/08/2019
-
No. 12. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 12/08/2019
-
score card Photo submitted by missmollyb on 04/02/2018
-
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 01/04/2017
-
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 01/04/2017
-
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 01/04/2017
-
Photo submitted by JayCoffinGC on 01/04/2017
-
Manele # 17 Photo submitted by HSkyler on 10/16/2015
-
Manele # 12 Photo submitted by HSkyler on 10/16/2015
-
Manele # 11 Photo submitted by HSkyler on 10/16/2015
-
Photo submitted by u000006226588 on 11/27/2012
-
Photo submitted by u000006226588 on 11/27/2012
-
Photo submitted by u000006226588 on 11/27/2012
One of the best
I've played the course a few times now. I've traveled all over the world and played. This course is probably my #2. Royal Portrush is #1. Just because I played amazing that day. But Manele Bay is by far the best for all reasons. Great ride over on the ferry from Maui. Relaxed pro shop, amazing staff, relaxing driving range and putting green. The course, perfect, in the best shape of any course, amazing greens that roll true, perfect fairways. A big challenge depending on what tee you play. Pace of play is your own pace. No worries, no pressure, just amazing views on every hole. So beautiful that you'll see it in your head for the rest of your life. You can hardly believe that your where you are. You feel lucky to be on this isolated spot on earth and have that much beauty and amazing layout for a golf course. If I was only able to play one golf course for the rest of my life it could be that one. I haven't played Pebble or Augusta and a lot of others, but this place is special.
Free golf for all!
Cavendish is one of golf's greatest surprises.
I expected a cow pasture and found a really amazing nine-hole routing that's free for everybody! Many of the holes are lined with towering cook pines. The hills create the theater for some incredibly interesting moments, notably the par 3s at no. 7 and 9. No. 9 rockets uphill to the shack of a clubhouse, playing at least three clubs longer than the yardage. The small office was locked, so we never got a scorecard. No carts are available, either, so expect to walk, carrying your bag.
Course conditions can be rough in spots (especially below the greens on 7 and the par-5 8th), but the greens themselves were good and the fairways better than some munies I've played. We let two friendly locals who brought their own carts play through.
We played the immaculate Manele course at the Four Seasons in the morning, but it was hard to tell which round provided more fun. This is a special experience, one worth the ferry ride from Maui to play, if you have an open mind and adventurous spirit.
The best course in Hawaii
The title says it all. I played the course twice - once for a "sunset nine" and a full 18 the following day, both in perfect weather. The back nine might be the most fun and beautiful nine-hole loop in the world. Several holes offer the opportunity to use the slopes near the green as sideboards kicking shots onto greens.
The cliff tee shots at nos. 12 and 17 will get your juices flowing and camera snapping. There's a reason Bill Gates got married on 12.
There is one blind tee shot and somewhat questionable hole at 5, but beyond that, this is golf heaven.
There are two ways to have a perfect day on this course: Take the ferry from Maui, play golf and eat at Views (ice cream sandwiches, baby!) or stay at the Four Seasons. You won't regret, either. This is bucket-list golf of the highest order.
Favorite course in Hawaii
If I had to pick just one course to play in Hawaii, it would be the Manele Golf Course. The views are absolutely stunning and the course is very well maintained. Staff is friendly and helpful. It's worth every penny.
One of the best in the world!!
Absolutely incredible. Conditions are perfect. Course is perfect. Incredible views. Played barefoot. Listened to Hawaiian music on the GPS screen. Bloody Mary's before you take off. Came with custom bag tags. Everything about the experience was top notch. I actually proposed on the par three across the ocean... It's the same hole bill gates got married on. She said yes!!! The four seasons next door is also top notch;!! I believe it was around $500/round per person but well worth it in my own humble opinion!
Best golf course in Hawaii !
This is simply the best golf course in Hawaii. There is never a crowd, you can play 18 holes in under 3 hours and you will never see another player. The golf course is picture perfect on every hole and every hole as an ocean view. The golf team are the most friendly and helpful I have ever experienced. Try one ball off the black tee on #12, just for the pure fun of it !
Wonderful day of golf (free golf at that).
We had a very enjoyable day which included a 45 minute ferry ride each way from Maui to the beautiful island of Lana'i. We rented a Jeep from Dollar Rent a Car and played FREE golf at this 9 hole hilly gem of a course.
As recommended by another poster we did try to get a score card from the Inn at Koele but it is currently being renovated. However, at the course we were greeted by one of the groundskeepers and he graciously gave us several score cards. (see pic).
The course was in good shape. They were mowing the whole time we were there, and VERY courteous when we were approaching the area in which they were mowing by moving out of the way and shutting off their equipment.....this happened 2 or 3 times during our round.
During our round, we only saw one other couple. We came back later in the day just to see it again and talked with the locals who said they change up the order in which they play the holes......which you can do on a course that isn't busy.
We highly recommend making the trip to Lana'i to play this course......but be prepared to walk up and down hills while carrying your bag.
It just doesn't get any better than this
Quite simply the best golf experience I've ever had in Hawaii.
We made friends with David Havens a year ago and he promised that if we came back he'd plan this terrific trip for us. He pulled it off in spades.
We met for the 6:30AM shuttle out of Lahaina and spent the day on Lanai. The golf was superb. I was afraid to take a swat on the practice range because it was so perfect.
Each hole is memorable and the views of the ocean and other islands are breathtaking. I took tons of photos on the front nine only to realize that there were even better photo-ops on the back nine.
After we were done, we sat out and had late lunch and drinks before heading back on the ferry to Lahaina. A day I'll never forget, and I've had more than my fair share of great ones on the golf course. (The staff was incredibly kind too...!)
Mahalo.
Manele has my vote as Hawaii's best course
The battle for Hawaii's best resort course might not be as clear-cut as people think. Sure, Kapalua's iconic Plantation course has glorious ocean views that stretch for miles, a long-standing history with the PGA TOUR and plenty of creative holes by the famous team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.
But after playing Manele for three straight days, I'm drinking all the Jack that Mr. Nicklaus serves up on Lānaʻi's cliff-side stunner built in the 1990s. I played the course in three different winds this week - howling, soft and a complete directional shift - and loved how the layout played each way. The fairways are infinitely wide, usually with a bunker on one side just to make you sweat, although occasionally with one menacing in the middle of the fairway (4 and 16). The cliffside holes - the par 3 12th and par 4 17th - are legendary, but there are ocean views from nearly every hole. The front nine goes out in three par 3s, including back to back at 7-8, and three par 5s - a combination that promotes scoring and shot-making. There's even an interesting short par 4 on the cliffs (no. 13). My favorite holes - the par 5 11th and par 4 16th - sweep majestically downhill toward the ocean. No. 11 features a cool kick-point in the fairway near the green that just might send your approach shot rolling onto the green for a putt at eagle, just like you've seen on TV at Kapalua's famous finishing hole.
Now that only Four Seasons guests have access to Manele, it's as exclusive a golf experience as a resort stay can buy.
The Challenge at Manele Bay
My goal was to play 36 which is possible if you take the 6:45 am ferry over. The course closes at 4:30, the shuttle picks you at 4:00, I finished at 3:30 with time for a shower.
I played as a single, my wife rode along for an extra charge, the pace of play is brisk with a 20 minute warm up session, lunch eaten on the course, by calling in your lunch order. We thought we would have a tough time getting in 36, but we could have used the extra time after the round, before the 6:45 pm ferry for snorkeling down at the bay which is a top rated Hawaii beach.
The course was in exquisite shape. I noted on the rating that the course as being extremely challenging, but in truth it is very fair. It demands good driving, I played the gold tees, one removed from the Championship tees at 6684 yards, shot rounds of 88 and 84 and feel that the course would definitely yield much lower scores.
The bottom line, definitely would recommend that a golfer takes the time to play this beautiful course.
Stunning views
No doubt this is a beautiful course. Staff is friendly but prior planning will help. The ferry over takes longer than expected. Food is scarce depending on your tee time; restaurants open only 11-3, bev cart was out of wraps, no food or drink at ferry terminal. $ 215 to play, $60 round trip ferry, $20 entrance fee....but it's really full of stunning views! Would I recommend? Yes, but with caveats.
We joked that the experience and challenge really referred to getting there. Btw : greens are slow and don't break as much as you think.
Spectacular course, not to be missed!
Beautiful views from every hole. Best course we played in two weeks in Hawaii! The course conditions were perfect, and a Great deal. We got tee times, round trip ferry service and shuttle to and from Lahaina harbor. Thank you Golf Now!
Amazing Course - if on Lanai, a must do.
We took the ferry from Lanai and played the Challenge. Amazing views, great staff, and was not full at all. Definitely should do if in the area.
course was great
The course was challenging but still fun to play, minus the 50mph wind. Staff were friendly, food was great.
We look foward to coming back and playing it again
Always such a pleasure to play
This was our third time to ferry over and play the Challenge. It is such a beautiful course. They have cut down a lot of trees opening more views to the ocean on the back 9. The name speaks for itself. It is a challenge to play, however, I only lost a couple balls! The ravines and fairway obstacles and angles make it fun and very challenging. The course was in great shape. The outside staff was very friendly and accommodating. We got distracted watching dolphins play while on #18.
What a course!
Absolutely fabulous, every hole is on the water. Would go back in a heart beat. The restaurant was great, the staff at the pro shop and restaurant were pros! Excellent condition, like walking on a carpet. No ball marks on the greens and very well maintained.
Beautiful, beautiful my beautiful wife absolutely loved the course. We will be back in the future. One great thing about the trip was the boat ride to and from Lahaina to Lanai......
Agree 100%