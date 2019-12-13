Four Seasons Resort Lanai

We had a very enjoyable day which included a 45 minute ferry ride each way from Maui to the beautiful island of Lana'i. We rented a Jeep from Dollar Rent a Car and played FREE golf at this 9 hole hilly gem of a course.

As recommended by another poster we did try to get a score card from the Inn at Koele but it is currently being renovated. However, at the course we were greeted by one of the groundskeepers and he graciously gave us several score cards. (see pic).

The course was in good shape. They were mowing the whole time we were there, and VERY courteous when we were approaching the area in which they were mowing by moving out of the way and shutting off their equipment.....this happened 2 or 3 times during our round.

During our round, we only saw one other couple. We came back later in the day just to see it again and talked with the locals who said they change up the order in which they play the holes......which you can do on a course that isn't busy.

We highly recommend making the trip to Lana'i to play this course......but be prepared to walk up and down hills while carrying your bag.