Hawaii Golf Resorts
Lahaina, Hawaii
Ka'anapali is a resort development in the west Maui town of Lahaina. It is home to two golf courses, Royal Ka'anapali and Ka'anapali Kai, as well as a number of beachfront hotel and condominium properties that offer stay-and-play golf packages. Ka'anapali is a three-mile stretch of beach with 13 places to stay and 45 restaurants. Hotel brands…
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is located on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii's famous Kona coastline. The resort is located just 15 minutes by car north of Kona International Airport. The Four Seasons Hualalai is a luxury resort within the Hualalai residential development that features two 18-hole courses, one by Jack Nicklaus that is…
Honolulu, Hawaii
Prince Waikiki is a resort in the heart of Honolulu that also operates the 27-hole Hawaii Prince Golf Club on Oahu, which is located 23 miles away in Ewa Beach. The Prince Waikiki features 563 guest rooms and suites in its 33 floors with floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a spa onsite, infinity pool and multiple dining options featuring Hawaiian…
Lanai City, Hawaii
Four Seasons Resort Lanai is located on a 90,000-acre, sparsely populated island. It is one of three resorts here, but the only one with a golf course, the oceanfront Manele Golf Course. Guests can access Lanai either by ferry from Maui's port city of Lanai, or by charter flight. This is the quietest of the islands (besides Molokai) and features…
Princeville, Hawaii
Princeville, named in 1860 for Hawaii's crown prince, Prince Albert, is a 9,000-acre masterplanned community on Kauai's north shore. It is home to the Princeville Makai Golf Club, which features an 18-hole championship course and a 9-hole Woods Course (the Prince Course at Princeville remains closed indefinitely). Princeville is located near the…
Kohala Coast, Hawaii
The Westin Hapula Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii's Big Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the…
Waikoloa, Hawaii
Waikoloa Beach is a 1,350-acre master-planned resort community on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii. It offers multiple hotels, plus additional condominium and villa units. It is home to a wealth of water sports, restaurants and nightlife, as well as three 18-hole golf courses. Accommodations include the Hilton Waikoloa Village, Hilton…
Lahaina, Hawaii
Kapalua is a resort community on the northwest side of Maui that is home to a collection of luxury resorts and 36 holes of golf. Options include the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Montague Kapalua, and The Kapalua VIllas, which offer one-, two- and three-bedroom vacation villas with ocean or golf views. Kapalua also has tennis and pickleball as well as a…
Wailea, Hawaii
Wailea is a Hawaiian resort and residential community in south Maui. It is home to three 18-hole golf courses and a collection of luxury beachfront hotels that offer stay-and-play Hawaii golf packages. Among the brands that are partners with the Wailea Golf Club are the Destination Resorts Hawaii, Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, Four Seasons Resort Maui,…
Waimea, Hawaii
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is located on the Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii's west coast north of Kailua-Kona. The resort is home to two 18-hole championship golf courses at Mauna Lani, the North and South courses, as well as a WikiWiki short course for casual rounds. The Auberge completed a $200 million reimagination of the…
Koloa, Hawaii
The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa is located on the island's south shore and adjacent to Poipu Bay Golf Course. This beachfront resort on 50 acres features 604 guest rooms with upscale amenities including private lanais. There are 10 dining & bar concepts ranging from Italian to a breakfast buffet and contemporary Hawaiian fare. There are several…
Lihue, Hawaii
Hokuala, a Timbers Resort, is a fractional ownership resort that offers a limited number of vacation packages to outside guests. The oceanfront resort is located minutes from Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai and includes the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a Jack Nicklaus design that features the longest stretch of oceanfront holes in Hawaii. Units…
Kahuku, Hawaii
Turtle Bay Resort is located on Oahu's North Shore, about 45 miles from Waikiki in Honolulu. This resort features 410 guest rooms and suites plus a small collection of larger cottages and villas. Its north shore location makes it accessible to many hiking and biking trails on this rugged section of Oahu. Among the most popular off-course…
Kohala Coast, Hawaii
Located on the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and…
Kapolei, Hawaii
Ko Olina is a master-planned development on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu with an 18-hole championship golf course and four adjacent resorts within the development. The resorts are the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, Beach Villas at Ko Olina and Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club. Ko Olina is set on 642 acres and has…