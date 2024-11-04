Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences
About Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & ResidencesTimbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences is a fractional ownership resort that offers a limited number of vacation packages to outside guests. The oceanfront resort is located minutes from Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai and includes the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a Jack Nicklaus design that features the longest stretch of oceanfront holes in Hawaii. Units are two- to four-bedrooms in size and a stay here includes a spa, fitness center, hiking trails, oceanfront dining, paddleboarding and canoeing, and a beach club, kid's club and adventure center.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences
Images from Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Fairways in terrible shape Photo submitted by u7500066 on 04/11/2024
-
From our condo. Not the course but beautiful scenery here in Kauai! Photo submitted by dbolin41 on 01/29/2023
-
Photo submitted by u314159874339 on 01/08/2022
-
Photo submitted by u314159874339 on 01/08/2022
-
No. 15 Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 07/13/2021
-
No. 16 Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 07/13/2021
-
Pat 3 Hole 14 Photo submitted by ginahutch64 on 07/04/2021
-
Photo submitted by u0000094733 on 03/08/2020
-
Birdie on 3 Photo submitted by gJoV8NPQH4ADgobF1MzB on 11/22/2019
-
Aloha Photo submitted by gJoV8NPQH4ADgobF1MzB on 11/22/2019
-
Happy wife, happy life! Photo submitted by gJoV8NPQH4ADgobF1MzB on 11/22/2019
-
13th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/09/2018
-
Par-4 16th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/09/2018
-
Par-4 seventh green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/09/2018
-
From behind the 15th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/09/2018
-
From behind the 14th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/09/2018
-
Par-3 eighth hole. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 06/09/2018
-
Photo submitted by LICC on 09/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by LICC on 09/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by LICC on 09/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by LICC on 09/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by LICC on 09/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by LICC on 09/08/2017
-
Photo submitted by gragra1g on 06/20/2014
-
It's an idyllic scene near the fourth green of the Kiele Moana nine at Kauai Lagoons Golf Club in Lihue, Hawaii. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 01/29/2014
-
Kauai Lagoons Photo submitted by suffia on 07/17/2013
-
Kauai Lagoons Photo submitted by suffia on 07/17/2013
-
Par 3 approx. 174 yds. from the whites, drop area and forward tee across the canyon, 74 yds. coming back at the green. Primordial forrest down there! Photo submitted by u000007366350 on 05/30/2013
-
Rub Buddha's belly for good luck - #1 on the Kiele Mauka course. Photo submitted by u000007366350 on 05/30/2013
-
"Golden Bear" #9 on the Kiele Moana course - signature "island" green par 4. Magnetic water hazard in front, #2 handicap hole. Photo submitted by u000007366350 on 05/30/2013
-
Photo submitted by Jeffrey8184631 on 01/18/2013
-
Photo submitted by Jeffrey8184631 on 01/18/2013
-
Photo submitted by Jeffrey8184631 on 01/18/2013
Oceanfront golf on Kauai
The publicly accessible resort course by Jack Nicklaus has shrunk from 36 to 18 holes over the years, but what's left is fantastic: a jungle-infested front nine followed by a back nine with the longest stretch of ocean holes in the islands. The blue horizon crashes into the blue surf of the Pacific beyond the 13th green, introducing stunning views that don't disappear until the 18th. There are some design quirks along the way - an extremely tilted fairway that's blind off the 15th tee and a 160-yard layup on the 331-yard 16th - but most golfers come away from the experience with the views of two different oceanfront lighthouses dancing in their heads not the rough patches on the scorecard.
Ocean course? Misleading
Spectacular on the back with great views however only four holes with truly Ocean views. Some very easy holes on the front coupled with very challenging holes on the back 9. In the middle of constructing a new clubhouse. Over priced in my opinion. should be $150-$199
Great Round
I love this course and overall we had a great round of golf. The staff is very friendly and the weather was perfect. The only complaint I can say is I wish we were told at the time of booking the course - the greens were just aerated. The greens were slow and choppy. because of this they discounted the round slightly.
Nice Course
Very nice course. Wish they had a true senior's tee. Construction aroud the course which made a lengthy trip from the parking area to the club house. Really enjoyed the holes along the water
Great ocean side golf experience
Even if the golf course was not extremely fun to play, the views make this an extraordinary experience. Love this place
On Vacation
The views are almost a memorable as “Uncle Ricky” great time and friendly staff!
2nd course in kauai
This course is tougher then Poipu which is more open
Staff was nice
Although I had the “first” tee time … multiple groups of course members played ahead at a fairly slow pace
Some amazing views on back nine
Did not give me a towel to clean clubs
Expensive but a once in a while splurge mainly for the incredible views
Service
I could not recommend this course highly enough. The course was excellent, and the staff was incredibly accommodating. Even though the clubhouse was under repair and the services were limited, they provided us with the golf cart to go to a restaurant on the ground. When we were finished eating and preparing to head back to our cruise ship, we asked the general manager where we could catch an Uber and he said you don’t need an Uber, I’ll drive you back to the ship. He personally brought us back to the ship and told us some of the history of the course and the design By Jack Nicholas. I cannot express how accommodating everyone was and how much we love the course.
Do not pay over $125
This was a $100 course at best, not $250+
Takes advantage of tourism (of course). Temporary ‘clubhouse’ is probably the worst setup I have ever seen in 35 years of golfing. Course layout is decent but not premium by any means.
Kauai Golf
Good experience, pace of play was slow. Good I found discounted rate on GolfNow as it’s not worth the full $300 rate to play. Bunkers were ground under repair, which is interesting for a $300 rate?
Fabulous fun course
Might be a top 3 Hawaii course for me. Front 9 is inland but fun and interesting with green canyons in the background. Back 9 has some amazing ocean holes, including the happy Gilmore hole. Staff is friendly and so are the players - some random guy bought me a logo ball in the pro shop and I was even gifted a free course towel by the staff. Def will be playing this course again whenever I return, greens were fast and tricky and it's challenging, esp with the winds. Go up a club or two in the back!
Excellence in Golf
Course was very well maintained, and a fine layout to enjoy both the views and golf
Worn out and beat up...
We played on May 3rd and had a horrible experience-- enough so, I called and complained. We were offered a comp'd round as a chamce to make up for the crappy treatment (May 8th) and this 2nd experience WAS MUCH BETTER. The first time they were busy and "owners" were their priority -- I don't know, if I pay to play I expect to be treated the way one is treated on a RESORT course and not as a 2nd class citizen. The 2nd round WAS a feeling of Ohana -- what I DID expect after my complaint. Unfortunately, the club house and put buildings (snack shack) is worn out, the staff is obviously overworked and beat up, and the course was in OK shape, but NOT the standard I'd expect of a $250+ course in Kauai.
Okay course - poor value
Several holes with great views (all on the back nine). Most are nothing special. Would play again only if it was $50+ less. When i arrived i was told all bunkers were to be played as ground under repair because of maintenance. But that was clearly not really the case. Staff was helpful. Prices in the snack shop were flat out crazy.
Uncle Ricky - The Legend!
The Ocean Course at Hokuala was without a doubt the best golf experience I have ever had! The front 9 is like playing golf at Jurassic Park, and the back 9 is an ocean front experience I will never forget!
Come ready to chill and enjoy island time. And whatever you do, take advantage of spending some quality time with the legendary starter Uncle Ricky… he will tell you stories, tips for the course and make you feel like family!