Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences

3351 Ho’olaule’a Way, Lihue, Hawaii 96766, US
(808) 647-2800
About Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences

Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences is a fractional ownership resort that offers a limited number of vacation packages to outside guests. The oceanfront resort is located minutes from Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai and includes the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a Jack Nicklaus design that features the longest stretch of oceanfront holes in Hawaii. Units are two- to four-bedrooms in size and a stay here includes a spa, fitness center, hiking trails, oceanfront dining, paddleboarding and canoeing, and a beach club, kid's club and adventure center.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres450
Year Opened2018
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesFractional Ownership, Villas/Casitas
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences

Reviews

4.3
124 Reviews (124)

The Ocean Course at Hokuala
6907d2db-2f96-52db-a783-0df0b220decb
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 768
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Oceanfront golf on Kauai

The publicly accessible resort course by Jack Nicklaus has shrunk from 36 to 18 holes over the years, but what's left is fantastic: a jungle-infested front nine followed by a back nine with the longest stretch of ocean holes in the islands. The blue horizon crashes into the blue surf of the Pacific beyond the 13th green, introducing stunning views that don't disappear until the 18th. There are some design quirks along the way - an extremely tilted fairway that's blind off the 15th tee and a 160-yard layup on the 331-yard 16th - but most golfers come away from the experience with the views of two different oceanfront lighthouses dancing in their heads not the rough patches on the scorecard.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
TXkiwi
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Ocean course? Misleading

Spectacular on the back with great views however only four holes with truly Ocean views. Some very easy holes on the front coupled with very challenging holes on the back 9. In the middle of constructing a new clubhouse. Over priced in my opinion. should be $150-$199

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
carterbuilt
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
U1VZ0ZQ7q4nvlW0RceMh
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great Round

I love this course and overall we had a great round of golf. The staff is very friendly and the weather was perfect. The only complaint I can say is I wish we were told at the time of booking the course - the greens were just aerated. The greens were slow and choppy. because of this they discounted the round slightly.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
Jolter1
Played On
Reviews 30
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice Course

Very nice course. Wish they had a true senior's tee. Construction aroud the course which made a lengthy trip from the parking area to the club house. Really enjoyed the holes along the water

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
u9623169
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
SRG53
Played On
Reviews 17
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great ocean side golf experience

Even if the golf course was not extremely fun to play, the views make this an extraordinary experience. Love this place

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
u019346724
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

On Vacation

The views are almost a memorable as “Uncle Ricky” great time and friendly staff!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
btmathews
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

2nd course in kauai

This course is tougher then Poipu which is more open

Staff was nice

Although I had the “first” tee time … multiple groups of course members played ahead at a fairly slow pace

Some amazing views on back nine

Did not give me a towel to clean clubs

Expensive but a once in a while splurge mainly for the incredible views

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
ev8aFDkPsMNK10D8iS8y
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
kPhP3suiUy248c9aJDT9
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Service

I could not recommend this course highly enough. The course was excellent, and the staff was incredibly accommodating. Even though the clubhouse was under repair and the services were limited, they provided us with the golf cart to go to a restaurant on the ground. When we were finished eating and preparing to head back to our cruise ship, we asked the general manager where we could catch an Uber and he said you don’t need an Uber, I’ll drive you back to the ship. He personally brought us back to the ship and told us some of the history of the course and the design By Jack Nicholas. I cannot express how accommodating everyone was and how much we love the course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
u125831201
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Do not pay over $125

This was a $100 course at best, not $250+

Takes advantage of tourism (of course). Temporary ‘clubhouse’ is probably the worst setup I have ever seen in 35 years of golfing. Course layout is decent but not premium by any means.

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Poor
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
0Rvhw9ZejcoBh0dnKWuX
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
nigelmoore
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Kauai Golf

Good experience, pace of play was slow. Good I found discounted rate on GolfNow as it’s not worth the full $300 rate to play. Bunkers were ground under repair, which is interesting for a $300 rate?

Conditions Good
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
rolaidz
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Fabulous fun course

Might be a top 3 Hawaii course for me. Front 9 is inland but fun and interesting with green canyons in the background. Back 9 has some amazing ocean holes, including the happy Gilmore hole. Staff is friendly and so are the players - some random guy bought me a logo ball in the pro shop and I was even gifted a free course towel by the staff. Def will be playing this course again whenever I return, greens were fast and tricky and it's challenging, esp with the winds. Go up a club or two in the back!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
E2JczdEh6w4HxViaGvhV
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
daggett134
Played On
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellence in Golf

Course was very well maintained, and a fine layout to enjoy both the views and golf

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
flynnwhite
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Worn out and beat up...

We played on May 3rd and had a horrible experience-- enough so, I called and complained. We were offered a comp'd round as a chamce to make up for the crappy treatment (May 8th) and this 2nd experience WAS MUCH BETTER. The first time they were busy and "owners" were their priority -- I don't know, if I pay to play I expect to be treated the way one is treated on a RESORT course and not as a 2nd class citizen. The 2nd round WAS a feeling of Ohana -- what I DID expect after my complaint. Unfortunately, the club house and put buildings (snack shack) is worn out, the staff is obviously overworked and beat up, and the course was in OK shape, but NOT the standard I'd expect of a $250+ course in Kauai.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
jaklonof
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Okay course - poor value

Several holes with great views (all on the back nine). Most are nothing special. Would play again only if it was $50+ less. When i arrived i was told all bunkers were to be played as ground under repair because of maintenance. But that was clearly not really the case. Staff was helpful. Prices in the snack shop were flat out crazy.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
The Ocean Course at Hokuala
Default User Avatar
theclinthudson
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Uncle Ricky - The Legend!

The Ocean Course at Hokuala was without a doubt the best golf experience I have ever had! The front 9 is like playing golf at Jurassic Park, and the back 9 is an ocean front experience I will never forget!

Come ready to chill and enjoy island time. And whatever you do, take advantage of spending some quality time with the legendary starter Uncle Ricky… he will tell you stories, tips for the course and make you feel like family!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
