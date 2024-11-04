Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences

We played on May 3rd and had a horrible experience-- enough so, I called and complained. We were offered a comp'd round as a chamce to make up for the crappy treatment (May 8th) and this 2nd experience WAS MUCH BETTER. The first time they were busy and "owners" were their priority -- I don't know, if I pay to play I expect to be treated the way one is treated on a RESORT course and not as a 2nd class citizen. The 2nd round WAS a feeling of Ohana -- what I DID expect after my complaint. Unfortunately, the club house and put buildings (snack shack) is worn out, the staff is obviously overworked and beat up, and the course was in OK shape, but NOT the standard I'd expect of a $250+ course in Kauai.