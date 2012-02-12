Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island)
About Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island)Located on the west side of Hawaii (Big) Island on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and remains one of the state's best resort golf courses. The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel has 252 guest rooms and suites and is part of the Autograph Collection. Features of the property include Kauna'oa Bay, a white-sand beach with water sports from snorkeling to beach activities. A Keiki kids club is available for guests daily, and there is a spa, tennis, and 2,500-square-foot fitness center. Mauna Kea Spa and Salon is also onsite. In addition to the Mauna Kea Golf Course, Hapuna Golf Course is located next door and a partner property with stay-and-play golf packages.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island)
Images from Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island)
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
#11 Par 3 214 yards Photo submitted by VL1009 on 03/31/2021
-
Photo submitted by paulboyf on 03/25/2021
-
Beautiful scenery on some of the holes! Photo submitted by u314161181557 on 03/09/2021
-
Photo submitted by Snaphook417 on 01/29/2020
-
The third hole at Mauna Kea plays over an ocean cliff. Photo submitted by JasonDeeganGA on 01/28/2014
-
The signature 3rd hole. Photo submitted by u000001952421 on 02/18/2013
-
Photo submitted by climbr17 on 12/02/2012
Great Course
Has to be the most beautiful course I played, You could easily play a PGA tournament on this course. Some of the many bunkers need a little work.
Top Notch!
I’m from AZ. one of the top golf destinations in the country, and I rate this course among the best courses there is, if not the best!
I highly recommend Muana Kea to anyone who is looking for a very well maintained course with absolutely gorgeous scenic views! 5 Stars!!!
Pure
This course was absolutely pure. Immaculate views, pristine greens, not a blade of grass out of place on the fairways. Extremely friendly staff, beautiful practice area, and an absolutely stacked bev cart. This course is D1. Make sure you can hit it straight if you’re gonna book ;-)
Stunning Views, Outstanding Golf
Playing at Mauna Kea is a dream come true! The views of the Pacific are truly stunning! The service and attention to detail throughout the entire experience was outstanding’
Great course, wonderful staff
.The course was in great condition. Front 9 was tough with the wind blowing hard. One of my fav courses
.
Golf in Paradise
With the help of Golfpass played FANTASTIC course at a great price.
Finest Island Golf!
Robert Trent Jones never fails to satisfy and this is no exception.
Mauna Kea
Pretty difficult for a resort course.
Amazing amount of bunkers.
Greens were quick and rolled well except the green
patches that were very prevalent. After the sandy aerated Hapuna yesterday, Mauna Kea was definitely
An improvement.
Great course. Punched green
This course.has many ocean view holes. #3 being the best. There are many nicely designed holes in addition to the view. This is a true top 100 course. The course was punched on 5/12 so the greens are bumpy.
Great layout, service and conditions disappointing
From the security guard at gate to the pro shop staff, not a welcoming experience. Green cups hadn’t been changed in multiple days, slow play in front of us wasn’t addressed after call to pro shop on hole 10...never saw a Marshall...cart woman in course was very nice but kept serving the drunk foursome in front of us. Service overall very poor compared to Mauna lani and sister course hapuna golf club.
Tough course
Too many fairway bunkers,
Excessive number of elevated greens
Not a walking course
Greens are aerated
Too tough for the average golfer
As advertised
Course lives up to its billing. Good track. Challenging greens. Mostly steep and deep bunkers. The course gets a 10. I understand the limited amenities due to COVID however I wouldn’t have put friendliness and welcoming in that category. Better customer oriented and service staff would have made the afternoon a great outing