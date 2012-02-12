About Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island) Located on the west side of Hawaii (Big) Island on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and remains one of the state's best resort golf courses. The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel has 252 guest rooms and suites and is part of the Autograph Collection. Features of the property include Kauna'oa Bay, a white-sand beach with water sports from snorkeling to beach activities. A Keiki kids club is available for guests daily, and there is a spa, tennis, and 2,500-square-foot fitness center. Mauna Kea Spa and Salon is also onsite. In addition to the Mauna Kea Golf Course, Hapuna Golf Course is located next door and a partner property with stay-and-play golf packages.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★★ Acres 1839 Year Opened 1964 Number of Units 100-300 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Casual, Bar, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Tennis Yes Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Beach Access Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Kids Program Yes Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No