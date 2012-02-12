Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Hawaii Golf Resorts

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island)

62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive, Kohala Coast, Hawaii 96743, US
(808) 882-7222
Located on the west side of Hawaii (Big) Island on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and remains one of the state's best resort golf courses. The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel has 252 guest rooms and suites and is part of the Autograph Collection. Features of the property include Kauna'oa Bay, a white-sand beach with water sports from snorkeling to beach activities. A Keiki kids club is available for guests daily, and there is a spa, tennis, and 2,500-square-foot fitness center. Mauna Kea Spa and Salon is also onsite. In addition to the Mauna Kea Golf Course, Hapuna Golf Course is located next door and a partner property with stay-and-play golf packages.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres1839
Year Opened1964
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island)

Reviews

4.6
222 Reviews (222)

Reviewer Photos

Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000006665729
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Great Course

Has to be the most beautiful course I played, You could easily play a PGA tournament on this course. Some of the many bunkers need a little work.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Robert2737382
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Kirk2255
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Top Notch!

I’m from AZ. one of the top golf destinations in the country, and I rate this course among the best courses there is, if not the best!
I highly recommend Muana Kea to anyone who is looking for a very well maintained course with absolutely gorgeous scenic views! 5 Stars!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
tdohs28
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Pure

This course was absolutely pure. Immaculate views, pristine greens, not a blade of grass out of place on the fairways. Extremely friendly staff, beautiful practice area, and an absolutely stacked bev cart. This course is D1. Make sure you can hit it straight if you’re gonna book ;-)

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
revbison2002
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Stunning Views, Outstanding Golf

Playing at Mauna Kea is a dream come true! The views of the Pacific are truly stunning! The service and attention to detail throughout the entire experience was outstanding’

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Michael8808911
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course, wonderful staff

.The course was in great condition. Front 9 was tough with the wind blowing hard. One of my fav courses

.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314161693186
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golf in Paradise

With the help of Golfpass played FANTASTIC course at a great price.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u580265859
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Finest Island Golf!

Robert Trent Jones never fails to satisfy and this is no exception.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
mfbnolito
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
CliffordLarson
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Mauna Kea

Pretty difficult for a resort course.
Amazing amount of bunkers.
Greens were quick and rolled well except the green
patches that were very prevalent. After the sandy aerated Hapuna yesterday, Mauna Kea was definitely
An improvement.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
sharonmelin
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000003418476
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000004416676
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
pcheng7858
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course. Punched green

This course.has many ocean view holes. #3 being the best. There are many nicely designed holes in addition to the view. This is a true top 100 course. The course was punched on 5/12 so the greens are bumpy.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
BushwoodGolf
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Previously Played

Great layout, service and conditions disappointing

From the security guard at gate to the pro shop staff, not a welcoming experience. Green cups hadn’t been changed in multiple days, slow play in front of us wasn’t addressed after call to pro shop on hole 10...never saw a Marshall...cart woman in course was very nice but kept serving the drunk foursome in front of us. Service overall very poor compared to Mauna lani and sister course hapuna golf club.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000002895649
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Joe2274290
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tough course

Too many fairway bunkers,
Excessive number of elevated greens
Not a walking course
Greens are aerated
Too tough for the average golfer

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
mjogar
Played On
Reviews 10
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
RG5D6037D5594CC63C6E
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Mauna Kea Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Whoissitt
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

As advertised

Course lives up to its billing. Good track. Challenging greens. Mostly steep and deep bunkers. The course gets a 10. I understand the limited amenities due to COVID however I wouldn’t have put friendliness and welcoming in that category. Better customer oriented and service staff would have made the afternoon a great outing

Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
