1 Hotel Hanalei Bay (Kauai)

This is my favorite course that I have played in Hawaii, and ranks among my most favorite rounds played anywhere.

I was sent out on the back nine first to avoid an outing that was taking place, so the course unfolded differently for me.

The spectacular scenic value of the ocean holes at Makai will give you pause. As will the shot value on these holes. To me, these holes are a poor man’s Cypress Point. The view you get playing the approach into the par-4 12th hole sets the stage. The par-3 13th hole played 223 yards into the wind toward the ocean. The par-4 14th is one of the finest designed short 4s you will find, playing around the barranca and ocean cliffs to a fairway littered with bunkers.

My back nine, or the course’s front, is marked by the par-3 third that plays 2-3 clubs downhill and downwind across a hazard. The view from the tee box with Hanalei Bay and the mist-shrouded mountains in the background was fantastic. The short par-4 fourth that plays up the hill offers another breathtaking view from behind its’ green. The sixth and seventh holes offer similar postcard-worthy views to the three-hole stretch on the inward nine.

The course plays a bit wet just because of its proximity on the island. The north shore gets a lot of rain, so mud balls were prevalent, although the fairways were not soggy.

The greens were still recovering from recent aeration, so the pro shop took $25 off the rate to accommodate for this. I found the greens to be excellent, with only 2 or 3 showing the signs of the aeration.

This course isn’t necessarily that exacting off the tee, but it demands that you hit precise iron shots. Often times there is no margin for error, particularly to the approaches on the short 4s, where pins were tucked behind bunkers. The par 3s require deft clubbing.

The staff was very helpful and accommodating.

In summary, Makai, is big on scenic and shot value and you will be sorry if you don’t include it on any trip to Kaua’i. It is one of the course’s where it is hard to narrow down the six pictures you want to include on the GA review because there are so many good ones to choose from.