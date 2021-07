1 Hotel Hanalei Bay (Kauai)

Princeville Makai is a must-play golf course when visiting the beautiful island of Kauai! Makai checks all the boxes when detailing my experience playing this course for the first time. For starters, the staff was incredibly helpful and friendly. They were very welcoming to my wife and I, gave a great overview of the course and some of the holes to take note of, set us up with great Callaway rentals, and checked in with us throughout the round. Everyone from the starter to the ranger to the bev cart server to the management treated us like members for the day.

As for the course, a quick Google Image search should be all you need to know about the views and conditions of this Top #100 course. There are multiple vistas overlooking the Pacific, with a few breath-taking holes right along the coast (see my upload of hole #14). Greens, fairways, and tee-boxes were in excellent shape. The layout is spectacular as both 9's will bring you towards the ocean and provide you some tough tests along the way. As you approach the water, the wind can certainly impact your club decisions but we were lucky to have relatively calm conditions. The carts all have GPS so even as a first time visitor I was able to navigate the course with ease. Pace of play was great as well.

All in all it was a perfect day at the links, highly recommended!!