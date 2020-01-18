Home

Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Hotel

A view over the water from Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club.
1300 Sancho's Avenue, Ponce, Puerto Rico 716, US
(787) 812-2695
Location Map

About Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Hotel

The Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort is ideally located on a beach with views of the Caribbean Sea and just a short complementary shuttle ride across the Rio Bucana (river) to the 27-hole Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club. The hotel is home to two outdoor pools, a children's play area, mini-golf, tennis courts, a casino and four restaurants. The beachfront golf clubhouse includes a salon, outdoor pool and whirlpool and restaurant.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres80
Year Opened1992
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Hotel

Reviews

4.3
3 Reviews (3)
Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club - Front Nine
Default User Avatar
u1943573
Played On
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club - Front Nine
Default User Avatar
Don2582725
Played On
Reviews 42
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Nice course on south side of Puerto Rico

After a nice ride over the mountains to Ponce arrived at Costa Caribe with friends who had played it before. The staff were very friendly and the restaurant had a very nice lunch before we went out to play.
The course had some challenging holes and the wind was not very strong but still a factor.
Fairways had some bare areas and the greens were in pretty good shape.
Overall a delightful course by the sea.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club - Front Nine
Default User Avatar
u000006778930
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0

An interesting course to play!!!

A lot of fun and challenge all 27 holes. A windy day will change your game.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
