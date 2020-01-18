Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Hotel
About Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino HotelThe Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort is ideally located on a beach with views of the Caribbean Sea and just a short complementary shuttle ride across the Rio Bucana (river) to the 27-hole Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club. The hotel is home to two outdoor pools, a children's play area, mini-golf, tennis courts, a casino and four restaurants. The beachfront golf clubhouse includes a salon, outdoor pool and whirlpool and restaurant.
Facts
Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★
Acres80
Year Opened1992
Number of Units100-300
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No
Images from Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Hotel
A view of a tee at Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club. Costa Caribe GCC
Aerial view of the island green #12 at Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club Costa Caribe GCC
A view over the water from Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club. Costa Caribe GCC
A view of hole #22 at Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club Costa Caribe GCC
A sunset view of a hole surrounded by water at Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club. Costa Caribe GCC
A view of the 23rd hole at Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club Costa Caribe GCC
Played On 01/18/2020
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Played On 02/03/2016
Reviews 42
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Nice course on south side of Puerto Rico
After a nice ride over the mountains to Ponce arrived at Costa Caribe with friends who had played it before. The staff were very friendly and the restaurant had a very nice lunch before we went out to play.
The course had some challenging holes and the wind was not very strong but still a factor.
Fairways had some bare areas and the greens were in pretty good shape.
Overall a delightful course by the sea.
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Played On 1/25/2013
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
An interesting course to play!!!
A lot of fun and challenge all 27 holes. A windy day will change your game.
Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Difficulty Extremely Challenging