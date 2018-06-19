General Burnside Island State Park
About General Burnside Island State ParkThe General Burnside Island State Park is unique in that its 18-hole golf course and 102-site campground on located on an island in the middle of the Cumberland River. The marina next to the park unlocks the famous Lake Cumberland, the capital of house-boating in America. Anyone can rent a slip, fishing boat, ski boat or houseboat. The lake's waters are well-known for the largemouth and smallmouth bass. Brian Ault designed the fun and challenging 6,394-yard course.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at General Burnside Island State Park
Images from General Burnside Island State Park
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Photo submitted by Krafty0303 on 04/29/2020
-
Photo submitted by u00000582091 on 10/14/2019
-
Photo submitted by u00000582091 on 10/14/2019
-
Photo submitted by u00000582091 on 10/14/2019
-
Looking Back at #1 from #2 Photo submitted by cdledbetter on 06/19/2018
-
#16 Photo submitted by cdledbetter on 06/19/2018
Great fairways and greens
Course in great condition just as it always is. My favorite course in this area.
Beautiful Course
I golf purely for fun. I enjoyed the course and even on a slow day, the guy up front was happy to see us. I've certainly played more difficult courses but If you're in the area on vacation, I'd recommend the course.
Greens were in great shape and the fairways were nice. Some of the sand bunkers are filled with a coarse stone so that was a bummer if you ended up there.
As a local, I plan to spend more time here.
I would love to see a better food and drink option when COVID gets more managed.
Great course
As always the course was in excellent condition. Another enjoyable round.
Not worth $52- aerated greens, cart path only, no sand in bunkers
Payed $52 to play this course. Booked on golf now. Arrive at the course and pay. I have played here many times. I have never paid full price to play when greens are aerated. Golf management doesn’t mention greens are aerated. We find out when we reach the first green. There is no sand in any of the bunkers, some haven’t been raked in probably a year, they have grass growing in the sand. Cart path only. Oh and there were leaves and some kind of seeds from trees on about 6 greens, on top of the aeration they were unplayable. Hit your approach, one putt, pick it up and go to the next hole. Not worth your $52.
Excellent golf course
Extremely fun layout Fairways are also in good shape.
Nice course
The course is coming around nicely. Greens had been punched but still rolled great considering.