General Burnside Island State Park

General Burnside is one of numerous standout state park courses in Kentucky.
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
8801 South HWY 27, Burnside, Kentucky 42519, US
(606) 561-4104
Visit Website
Location Map

About General Burnside Island State Park

The General Burnside Island State Park is unique in that its 18-hole golf course and 102-site campground on located on an island in the middle of the Cumberland River. The marina next to the park unlocks the famous Lake Cumberland, the capital of house-boating in America. Anyone can rent a slip, fishing boat, ski boat or houseboat. The lake's waters are well-known for the largemouth and smallmouth bass. Brian Ault designed the fun and challenging 6,394-yard course.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★
Acres400
Year Opened1958
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

MarinaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at General Burnside Island State Park

Reviews

4.6
218 Reviews (218)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
borobinson
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u3483010
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u428005167
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great fairways and greens

Course in great condition just as it always is. My favorite course in this area.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u000006804001
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u314161674518
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Wet weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course

I golf purely for fun. I enjoyed the course and even on a slow day, the guy up front was happy to see us. I've certainly played more difficult courses but If you're in the area on vacation, I'd recommend the course.

Greens were in great shape and the fairways were nice. Some of the sand bunkers are filled with a coarse stone so that was a bummer if you ended up there.

As a local, I plan to spend more time here.

I would love to see a better food and drink option when COVID gets more managed.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
tdwebb
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u314161546984
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
rtugel
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u428005167
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great course

As always the course was in excellent condition. Another enjoyable round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
borobinson
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u314160334451
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u314161546984
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
borobinson
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Amenities Average
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u3483010
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
pondus99
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u923518593
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser

Not worth $52- aerated greens, cart path only, no sand in bunkers

Payed $52 to play this course. Booked on golf now. Arrive at the course and pay. I have played here many times. I have never paid full price to play when greens are aerated. Golf management doesn’t mention greens are aerated. We find out when we reach the first green. There is no sand in any of the bunkers, some haven’t been raked in probably a year, they have grass growing in the sand. Cart path only. Oh and there were leaves and some kind of seeds from trees on about 6 greens, on top of the aeration they were unplayable. Hit your approach, one putt, pick it up and go to the next hole. Not worth your $52.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
u428005167
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Excellent golf course

Extremely fun layout Fairways are also in good shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
bjhudson4
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
borobinson
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
General Burnside State Park
Default User Avatar
sppvol
Played On
Reviews 29
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice course

The course is coming around nicely. Greens had been punched but still rolled great considering.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
