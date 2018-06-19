General Burnside Island State Park

I golf purely for fun. I enjoyed the course and even on a slow day, the guy up front was happy to see us. I've certainly played more difficult courses but If you're in the area on vacation, I'd recommend the course.

Greens were in great shape and the fairways were nice. Some of the sand bunkers are filled with a coarse stone so that was a bummer if you ended up there.

As a local, I plan to spend more time here.

I would love to see a better food and drink option when COVID gets more managed.