Kentucky Golf Resorts

The Bluegrass State is more than just horses and bourbon. Golfers can book their getaways to more than a dozen golf resorts of varying size and accommodation styles. With spring breaking early and fall golf weather lasting longer, Kentucky is a great drive-in option for residents of the upper Midwest. The Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa is perhaps the most elegant with a nice hotel featuring all the amenities. The golf courses of Kentucky's State Parks system deliver great bang for the buck, and four of them include lodging as well - Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Barren River Lake State Resort Park, Dale Hollow Lake State Park Resort and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.