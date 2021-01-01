Kentucky Golf Resorts
The Bluegrass State is more than just horses and bourbon. Golfers can book their getaways to more than a dozen golf resorts of varying size and accommodation styles. With spring breaking early and fall golf weather lasting longer, Kentucky is a great drive-in option for residents of the upper Midwest. The Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa is perhaps the most elegant with a nice hotel featuring all the amenities. The golf courses of Kentucky's State Parks system deliver great bang for the buck, and four of them include lodging as well - Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Barren River Lake State Resort Park, Dale Hollow Lake State Park Resort and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
Falls of Rough, Kentucky
The 6,900-yard Lafayette Golf Club is located at the Falls of Rough Resort. With an outdoor swimming pool and bar and grille in the clubhouse, Falls of Rough is a full-service resort of river-front cabins and the historic nine-room Green Farm Mansion. The cabins are all two bedrooms with a TV, air conditioning and a bathroom.
Sebree, Kentucky
The Deer Creek Lodge is one of the premier hunting lodges in the world. While most come for the fishing and hunting quail, deer, duck and turkey hunting on private land, golfers will be pleased with playing privileges at Victoria National, a private club in Newburgh, Ind., 45 minutes away. The experience includes gourmet cuisine and the finest…
Cadiz, Kentucky
The Lake Barkley State Resort Park offers a world-class lodge with 120 rooms and four suites, a fitness center with an indoor swimming pool, game room and the Windows on the Water Restaurant. Campsites and 13 cottages are also available. Activities include biking, birding, hiking, boating (there's a marina with slips and rentals of pontoons and…
Henderson, Kentucky
The John James Audubon State Park offers camping on 69 sites, five one-bedroom cottages and one two-bedroom cottage for those looking to stay. The cottages all have full kitchens. A museum, art gallery, nature center, conference facilities and 46-seat theater are perfect for meetings and events. Walking on a boardwalk trail through wetlands,…
Bardstown, Kentucky
My Old Kentucky Home State Park sits on the farm that inspired the song "My Old Kentucky Home, Good-Night!". Its historic mansion, which is available for tours and weddings, banquets and events, is the centerpiece of the 235 acres. There are 39 campsites and a chance to see the "Stephen Foster Story", the state's longest-running outdoor drama and…
Burnside, Kentucky
The General Burnside Island State Park is unique in that its 18-hole golf course and 102-site campground on located on an island in the middle of the Cumberland River. The marina next to the park unlocks the famous Lake Cumberland, the capital of house-boating in America. Anyone can rent a slip, fishing boat, ski boat or houseboat. The lake's…
Olive Hill, Kentucky
The Grayson Lake State Park is an outdoor lover's paradise amid the sandstone canyons surrounding the nearly 75 miles of shoreline on Grayson Lake. Campers who set up on any of the 71-site park can kayak or canoe to Grotto Falls, go fishing, hike scenic trails or play golf. The Hidden Cove Golf Course winds through tall trees and around the lake.…
Pineville, Kentucky
The Pine Mountain State Resort Park is home to the AAA three-diamond Herndon J. Evans Lodge, where each of the 30 rooms has a patio or balcony to enjoy the mountain views. The Mountain View Restaurant is aptly named. There are also 21 cottages available. The Wasioto Winds is touted as a links-style course in the mountains. Hiking, birding,…
Louisa, Kentucky
Yatesville Lake State Park features a good mix of the golf and lake life. There are 47 campsites, but a handful are only accessible by boat and a few others are "hike in" sites. A marina is the center of activity. The Yatesville Lake Golf Course is a par 71 built on mountainous terrain with nice views. The clubhouse serves food and drink. Hiking…
Lancaster, Kentucky
The Peninsula Golf Resort offers 24 villas to complement its Pete Dye design. Each 1,300-square-foot villa features two bedrooms with two double beds in each, two bathrooms, a kitchen and large den. Daily packages include unlimited golf and range balls and a full buffet breakfast. The restaurant also serves lunch, but dinner must be made with…
Harrodsburg, Kentucky
The Bright Leaf Golf Resort provides a comfortable play to play for golfers, featuring standard rooms and two-bedroom villas in its hotel. Both provide unlimited access to the health club and outdoor pool. The 19th hole restaurant offers buffets on Friday night (catfish), Saturday night (variety) and Sunday (brunch). The 27-hole course includes an…
Park City, Kentucky
The Diamond Caverns RV Resort & Golf is family-friendly vacation spot with an 18-hole golf course, outdoor pool and 68 RV sites. Activities include badminton, volleyball, mini-golf, hiking trails, bocci ball, horseshoes and basketball. The course is a 5,410-yard par 70. The draw is Mammoth Cave National Park, home to one of the largest cave…
Bronston, Kentucky
Woodson Bend Resort sits on a 455-acre peninsula overlooking Lake Cumberland. Guests rent from a pool of 480 privately owned condos, so they can relax playing golf on a 6,052-yard Lee Trevino/Dave Bennet design. There are also basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, a playground, outdoor pool, pavilion and firepit to enjoy the outdoors. A marina…
Perry Park, Kentucky
The Perry Park Golf Resort is the most versatile golf resort in Kentucky. Accommodations range from two hotels with 32 double occupancy rooms each, the renovated four-bedroom White Cottage, a four-bedroom Bed & Breakfast with a restaurant that serves breakfast and dinner and four three- and four-bedroom private homes named after Nicklaus, Palmer,…
Gilbertsville, Kentucky
The 72-room lodge of the Kentucky Dam Village State Park overlooks the historic Kentucky Dam, where Kentucky Lake meets the Tennessee River. But it's the Village Green Inn that attracts golfers being adjacent to the 6,700-yard golf course. Sixty one cottages and camping are also available. Boating is a popular pursuit with a marina and rentals for…
Burkesville, Kentucky
The Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park's Mary Ran Oaken Lodge, built of limestone and timbers, sits high atop a bluff overlooking the 28,000-acre Dale Hollow Lake and surrounding woods. The private balconies of the 60 rooms showcase the cliffs, as does the restaurant. There are also 145 campsites and cabins. Popular activities are typical of the…
Dawson Springs, Kentucky
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's 24-room rustic wood and stone lodge sits on a high cliff overlooking Pennyrile Lake. There are also 13 cottages and camping sites (some made for horses). Visitors can enjoy the great outdoors by birding, boating (rental pedal boats, row boats, canoes, kayaks and trolling motors are available), fishing,…
Lucas, Kentucky
A 10,000-acre lake is the centerpiece of the Barren River Lake State Resort Park. The Louie B. Nunn Lodge is home to 51 rooms, meeting and conference facilities and the Driftwood Restaurant. The 22 two-bedroom cabins feature four beds, a full kitchen, dining room, living room, picnic table and grill. The villas add even more space, a gas fireplace…
Lexington, Kentucky
The Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa is Kentucky's premier golf resort thanks to a first-class hotel and golf course located in Bluegrass Country. The Marriott features rooms and suites with Tempur-Pedic beds, marble bathrooms and fine amenities. There's a full spa, meeting rooms, a 24-hour fitness center with indoor and outdoor…
Taylorsville, Kentucky
The Tanglewood Golf Course offers condo and motel room stay and plays. The clubhouse restaurant serves a breakfast buffet and lunch, along with a full bar. Catering from a Mexican restaurant is available. The 6,457-yard golf course opened in 1984. It features four ponds in play.