Black Bear Lodge

I’ve played here several times in the past for stopped for awhile, they seemed to be focused on having a tournament every weekend day and forgetting about the average golfer. But I’ve tried them again and I’m very pleased with the attitude of the staff and the course. The Bear can be a bear at times, but it’s fun and challenging. No holes really too far or unfair. Considering the semi-drought we’ve had this summer the greens are outstanding. They’re soft and feel spongy when walking on them but are fast as any you’ll find. Fairways in very good shape, many areas have had the vegetation cut back improving the view of the greens. The only drawback will be the bunkers. In my opinion they weren’t properly designed without proper drainage. They’re big and deep with a heavy sand that doesn’t drain. That’s turned them into more of a deep, semi-mud pits. If you go in best just to toss it out (no closer to the hole of course) and continue on.

The course is off the beaten path but it’s not hard to get to and well worth the visit. The staff is friendly and there is a very good restaurant for afterwards.