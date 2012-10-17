Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Louisiana Golf Resorts

Black Bear Lodge

231 Black Bear Dr., Delhi, Louisiana 71232, US
(318) 878-2681
About Black Bear Lodge

Black Bear Lodge is a Louisiana State Park-operated golf club and lodge between Monroe and Vicksburg. The lodge is a 17-room hotel with a total occupancy of 62 guests. Accommodations are either double or king rooms, and there are two suites. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, tennis court and free breakfast. The Black Bear Golf Club opened in 2006 and is on the Audubon Golf Trail. It plays 7,200 yards from the championship tees and was designed by the firm of Bechtol-Russell.

Facts

Price Range$
Property Class★★
Year Opened2006
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Black Bear Lodge

Reviews

3.7
7 Reviews (7)

Reviewer Photos

Black Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
pigdoc
Played On
Reviews 61
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Top 500 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Excellent course

Played here on a late afternoon special, and it was excellent. Layout was challenging, conditions were great, and staff was very friendly. If you like fishing, this is also the place to be.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Black Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jdspwf
Played On
Reviews 37
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

course neglected

I don't usually write reviews, but I wanted to warn others before they drove out to this course far away from any major cities. The course appears to have been abandoned by previous operators. Only the greens and tee boxes are being watered. The weeds in the bunkers are waste high. Someone has started to redo the bunkers, one at a time. It will be awhile before this course is back.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Black Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
thereddoc
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played

aeration

I wish golfnow.com would tell customers when courses are aerated. The greens were a disaster. The worst I've ever played. Complete waste of time and money

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Black Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
CaptWillard
Played On
Reviews 47
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 500 Contributor
Mississippi Advisor
First Time Playing
Good weather
Walked

With a little touching up, could be truly great

The only knock on the course right now is maintenance (although the greens are in very good shape, particularly for being the height of August). Bunkers have been washed out, and it always annoys me when mowers leave those stripes of grass clippings all over the fairway. Still, it's a remarkable course. It presents a tremendous variety of lengths, fairway widths, approaches, etc. In terms of design, it's absolutely up there with the best that the RTJ Trail in Alabama has to offer. The only thing holding it back is a little touching up.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Black Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000005895738
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 0-4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Great Golf Course!

Fantastic golf & scenery! Wonderful routing & use of terrain...did not realize Louisiana was that hilly. Extremely fast & true greens. Huge bunkers...needed to be maintained after two weekends of heavy rain. I can see why Black Bear is one of the top courses in the Louisiana.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Black Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u00000742156
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Excellent Course for the price...

I've played here several times in the past for stopped for awhile, they seemed to be focused on having a tournament every weekend day and forgetting about the average golfer. But I've tried them again and I'm very pleased with the attitude of the staff and the course. The Bear can be a bear at times, but it's fun and challenging. No holes really too far or unfair. Considering the semi-drought we've had this summer the greens are outstanding. They're soft and feel spongy when walking on them but are fast as any you'll find. Fairways in very good shape, many areas have had the vegetation cut back improving the view of the greens. The only drawback will be the bunkers. In my opinion they weren't properly designed without proper drainage. They're big and deep with a heavy sand that doesn't drain. That's turned them into more of a deep, semi-mud pits. If you go in best just to toss it out (no closer to the hole of course) and continue on.

The course is off the beaten path but it's not hard to get to and well worth the visit. The staff is friendly and there is a very good restaurant for afterwards.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Black Bear Golf Course
Default User Avatar
12122012
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

A gem in the middle of no where

A great challenge. You will use every club in the bag. Each hole is totally isolated from the rest of the course. The course looks a bit scary from the tee offs but if your driver works well, you can score.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
