Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina

Nice resort course. Appears to only be built with carts in mind, walking would be a stretch due to distance between some greens and next tees, etc. For the most part a generous fairway width as a lot of resort courses are which is fair and helps with the varied skill levels. Course was a little wet, not sure if that is normal or time of year, etc. Greens rolled pretty well even though wet and a little chewed up due to damp conditions and foot traffic around the hole. Got lucky with a great deal on a tee time website so felt like an amazing value. Carts included the gps with yardage to center of greens and stuff so that helped to quickly grab a club for everyone in the group. All in all a very nice facility and beautiful finishing hole along the riverfront , let alone at twilight, it was a great finish, even if my score did not look at pretty.