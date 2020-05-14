Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Maryland Golf Resorts

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
100 Heron Boulevard, Cambridge, Maryland 21613, US
(410) 901-1234
Visit Website
Location Map

About Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina

The Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina is a AAA Four Diamond property on 342 acres near the Chesapeake Bay. It features golf, a 150-slip marina, a spa, three pools and multiple restaurants – amenities perfect for leisure or business travelers. Facilities and equipment for tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, disc golf, min-golf and horseshoes and walking trails keep guests active and outdoors. The Rich Marsh Golf Club ambles through virgin hardwood forest, fields and pockets of native sand. The par-3 17th plays over Shoal Creek, followed by the finishing hole on the banks of the broad Choptank River that flows into the bay.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres342
Year Opened2002
Number of Units300-500

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina

Reviews

4.3
284 Reviews (284)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
u000007686708
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
qgjiang
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
frostburg1
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice resort course

Nice resort course. Appears to only be built with carts in mind, walking would be a stretch due to distance between some greens and next tees, etc. For the most part a generous fairway width as a lot of resort courses are which is fair and helps with the varied skill levels. Course was a little wet, not sure if that is normal or time of year, etc. Greens rolled pretty well even though wet and a little chewed up due to damp conditions and foot traffic around the hole. Got lucky with a great deal on a tee time website so felt like an amazing value. Carts included the gps with yardage to center of greens and stuff so that helped to quickly grab a club for everyone in the group. All in all a very nice facility and beautiful finishing hole along the riverfront , let alone at twilight, it was a great finish, even if my score did not look at pretty.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
ericvonzipper
Played On
Reviews 9
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
u314160951063
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
scottybrewster
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

No ranger miserable day

Started w no one on first tee group on the green. So instead of letting us go we waited while the late 5 some got to the tee. Stuck behind a 5 some and a drunk 4 Some that cut between us on 10. I have played here multiple times and it was ridiculous. Ruined an expensive Labor Day round.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
zierhga
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Nice resort course

The course has a nice layout, though conditions could have been better. Greens had been punched a week or so prior, but puts still rolled well. Starting to get crabgrass and some weeds creeping into the fairways and rough. Tee boxes were pretty rough. Not moving the tee markers enough.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
TRiley13
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
Sukwonchung
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
u1991195912
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course in great shape except for one item

Tees, fairways and greens in great shape. Bunkers need to be raked. Looks like they haven’t been raked for some time since there were gullies in the sand on a few of them
Fairways are very wide making this a very forgiving course. Couple of long par 3 and over 400 yard par 4’s from the blue tees but still not very difficult.
Would play the course again and will recommend it.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
bbrooksb123
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
u000007535186
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice track

Great course to play forgiving off the tees but tricky greens and some tough par threes.
The 19th hole could use some help though in the drinks department, cocktails are pre-made

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
ilovemom1
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course but pace of play was horrendous and not monitored

Greatly maintained and scenic course, however the pace of play was terrible and no Marshall’s. Major back up. Taking at least 25 minutes per hole. Was thinking of spending a weekend at the resort and golfing there again but have since changed our minds.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
floordiver67
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
saint0510
Played On
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
u314160081063
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

June 2021

Played with my brother in law and loved the course. Challenging but fun. Will definitely come back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
hisspidyotendoeten
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
u314160938620
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
ianhotsko
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake Bay
Default User Avatar
Letsplay72
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

River Marsh Golf Course

Course was in very good shape considering all the rain the last few days. Golf now rate was $47.00 Hot Deal which was great. Pace of play was really good didn’t have to wait on any holes. Carts were allowed on all fairways, cart paths are in very good condition. Staff were very friendly.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
1 2 3 4 5
Now Reading
Search Near Me