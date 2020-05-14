Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina
About Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and MarinaThe Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina is a AAA Four Diamond property on 342 acres near the Chesapeake Bay. It features golf, a 150-slip marina, a spa, three pools and multiple restaurants – amenities perfect for leisure or business travelers. Facilities and equipment for tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, disc golf, min-golf and horseshoes and walking trails keep guests active and outdoors. The Rich Marsh Golf Club ambles through virgin hardwood forest, fields and pockets of native sand. The par-3 17th plays over Shoal Creek, followed by the finishing hole on the banks of the broad Choptank River that flows into the bay.
Golf courses at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina
Cambridge, MarylandResort/Public4.2808470588284
Reviews
FABULOUS 9TH HOLE Photo submitted by webbknight on 05/23/2021
Photo submitted by Andrew8143694 on 08/26/2020
New Trump Golf Gloves. Sales@customglovesusa.com for yours Photo submitted by CustomGloves on 05/14/2020
Photo submitted by CustomGloves on 05/14/2020
Photo submitted by u012136855 on 10/21/2019
Par 3 17th Photo submitted by u528713553 on 11/30/2015
Nice resort course
Nice resort course. Appears to only be built with carts in mind, walking would be a stretch due to distance between some greens and next tees, etc. For the most part a generous fairway width as a lot of resort courses are which is fair and helps with the varied skill levels. Course was a little wet, not sure if that is normal or time of year, etc. Greens rolled pretty well even though wet and a little chewed up due to damp conditions and foot traffic around the hole. Got lucky with a great deal on a tee time website so felt like an amazing value. Carts included the gps with yardage to center of greens and stuff so that helped to quickly grab a club for everyone in the group. All in all a very nice facility and beautiful finishing hole along the riverfront , let alone at twilight, it was a great finish, even if my score did not look at pretty.
No ranger miserable day
Started w no one on first tee group on the green. So instead of letting us go we waited while the late 5 some got to the tee. Stuck behind a 5 some and a drunk 4 Some that cut between us on 10. I have played here multiple times and it was ridiculous. Ruined an expensive Labor Day round.
Nice resort course
The course has a nice layout, though conditions could have been better. Greens had been punched a week or so prior, but puts still rolled well. Starting to get crabgrass and some weeds creeping into the fairways and rough. Tee boxes were pretty rough. Not moving the tee markers enough.
Course in great shape except for one item
Tees, fairways and greens in great shape. Bunkers need to be raked. Looks like they haven’t been raked for some time since there were gullies in the sand on a few of them
Fairways are very wide making this a very forgiving course. Couple of long par 3 and over 400 yard par 4’s from the blue tees but still not very difficult.
Would play the course again and will recommend it.
Nice track
Great course to play forgiving off the tees but tricky greens and some tough par threes.
The 19th hole could use some help though in the drinks department, cocktails are pre-made
Beautiful course but pace of play was horrendous and not monitored
Greatly maintained and scenic course, however the pace of play was terrible and no Marshall’s. Major back up. Taking at least 25 minutes per hole. Was thinking of spending a weekend at the resort and golfing there again but have since changed our minds.
June 2021
Played with my brother in law and loved the course. Challenging but fun. Will definitely come back.
River Marsh Golf Course
Course was in very good shape considering all the rain the last few days. Golf now rate was $47.00 Hot Deal which was great. Pace of play was really good didn’t have to wait on any holes. Carts were allowed on all fairways, cart paths are in very good condition. Staff were very friendly.