The Inn at Perry Cabin

308 Watkins Lane, St. Michaels, Maryland 21663, US
(888) 805-8885
Location Map

About The Inn at Perry Cabin

Getting to the Inn at Perry Cabin located on the Eastern Shores can be part of the fun if you choose to “skip the bridge”. Guests can boat across Chesapeake Bay aboard Five Star, a 55-foot yacht that is the resort’s flagship. The 90-minute adventure is the perfect way to start and end a luxurious getaway. The 78-room inn dates back more than two centuries with cozy rooms and narrow, winding hallways. Its golf course – an old Roy Dye design rejuvenated by brother Pete Dye – is actually the final effort of the legendary architect. The course is walkable with a caddie corps ready to navigate its travails. The final three holes are dubbed the “Goodnight kiss” – to “remain in the golfer’s mind long after the round is over,” Dye said, just like a goodnight kiss on the first date. A sailing academy, fitness center, wine tastings, a spa and more await.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres26
Year Opened1999
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?Yes

Articles on The Inn at Perry Cabin

Links at Perry Cabin: #10
Articles
Inn at Perry Cabin
Why a visit to play the brand-new Pete Dye eighteen at this boutique hideaway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is a must for golf course architecture connoisseurs.
12 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey
Perry Cabin hero
Articles
Trip dispatch: the Inn at Perry Cabin’s intimacy is its greatest strength
A boutique resort on Maryland's Eastern Shore registers on golfers' radars with a brand-new course
5 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Golf courses at The Inn at Perry Cabin

Reviews

4.9
77 Reviews (77)

Reviewer Photos

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
TaWgwODHD0H4Wc6PAOJn
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Links at Perry Cabin

Yeah, it lives up to the hype. The Links at Perry Cabin has some of the best course conditions I've ever seen. The fairways and greens were absolutely pristine. The layout is excellent as well and there are several memorable holes, particularly the closing 3 holes, known as Pete Dye's "goodnight kiss". It's pricey to play, but I think it's worth every penny. The course doesn't have a driving range, but there is an indoor simulator. Not ideal, but at least you can get a few swings in before hitting the course. There's no restaurant inside, but there is a food truck by the clubhouse that has some pretty high quality options. Overall, this is one of the best in Maryland.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
UConnChris
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

A must play

What an amazing place.
Pulling up a young lady met us and took our clubs and let us over to the clubhouse.
The head pro John said hello and invited us inside to check in
We warmed up on one of the 8 indoor simulators, and that was great.
Had a quick lunch at the awesome food truck and then teed off for our afternoon round..
Pace was perfect.
This Pete Dye gem was amazing from the beginning to the last two holes which are mirrored replicas of holes 17 and 18 at TPC Sawgrass.
The conditions were phenomenal and you couldn’t ask for anything better.
My wife found a beautiful sweater that she bought in the pro shop and we headed down to Saint Michaels for dinner.
A perfect memorial day weekend, capped off by this amazing round.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
5WXNS9rtO68kIxAmqGUQ
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Fantastic

Though the greens were aerated. The course was meticulously manicured. The layout, intermediate rough and fairways was flawless. I can’t wait to come back in August.
The warm up bays were something of the highest technology available. Fantastic time, perfect and respectful staff. 10s all around!!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
iXaicXUk2AnWQp4PQfXo
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great course and staff

Came down to Links. At Perry Cabin. The staff was very accommodating to our needs. The food was amazing course was in great shape. Can’t wait to go back and play in august.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
Tshump
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Incredible experience

From the start the staff is very welcoming! We held an event there for our Veteran Tour the VGA. We were treated like members from the moment we arrived until we left the property. Can’t wait to get back in the fall for our next event there!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
BtTtJI37xpzryvoPYAKt
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

A Must-Play for Golfers of any level

This was my second time playing at Perry Cabin and there aren’t better words I could use to describe the experience.

The staff, upon arrival, are immediately friendly and helpful. The head pro, John, and pro shop employee, Gabe, were especially helpful. I am very very new to golf, and yet I felt right at home.

On to the course… it’s an amazing course with awesome layout. The fairways are immaculate and the greens are super fast! It’s definitely the best course in the area.

Overall, my experience at Perry Cabin was more than I ever could have expected, and you won’t be disappointed.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/01/2022

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again soon!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
Harambe12
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Incredibly Worth The Investment

This course is immaculately maintained and cared for. It is like playing your very own Links golf course, It is truly an incredible experience from start to finish. I would highly recommend playing this course at least once during your stay in Talbot County!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/01/2022

Thank you for the great feedback!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
Golffman
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Incredible experience

The Links at Perry Cabin is not just a round of golf, but an experience! The holes and layout are all unique and fun to play. A few holes can look challenging, but they are all very playable for all handicap levels

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/01/2022

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again soon!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
FooManBill
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

World class course in world class condition!

The first time I’ve played the course “in-season” — Generous, lush fairways and pure, tiered greens — if you want realistic putts for birdie, approach shots have to find the correct level. The Pete/P.B. Dye renovation has removed the quirkiness from the original design. The course has a nice flow, culminating in three of the best finishing holes I’ve played — 16, a short driveable Par 4 to a narrow green surrounded by water on 3 sides. 17, the signature Pete Dye island green, replete with railroad ties, and 18, classic “risk/reward” — the more of the lake you bite off, the shorter the approach to a huge multi-tiered green — Definitely “man, or mouse” off the tee — Fun!
Highly recommended!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/01/2022

Thank you for the great feedback!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
cmoore47
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great Course

Course was in great condition and felt like it was all to ourselves! Highly recommend experiencing this beautiful course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/01/2022

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again soon!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
LukeBilbrough
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Beautiful Course

The course and views are top notch. The greens roll true, and it pays off to be in the fairways. I was lucky enough to play this course on a member for the day threw MSGA.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/01/2022

Thank you for the great feedback!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
u000002723484
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Links at Perry Cabin

I had the privilege of playing at this exclusive course. The course is beautiful and in excellent condition. Greens are very challenging but roll true.

Staff is very welcoming and friendly, and the golf carts are very comfortable.

Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 08/05/2022

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
alvaraje
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Member’s Review.

I have been a member for several years and have see the dramatic improvements in course conditions that rival other notch golf destinations. The course was redesigned in 2017 as one of Dye’s final courses. The routing was limited by exiting house if development this there is no out and back or turn. It sets up great for walking as tee boxes and green complexes are close.

The course plays as a tale of two 9s. The opening 9 features an open layout with complex multi tiered turtle back greens as the challenge. The back 9 runs through the woods with more demanding tee shots but offers 3 par 5s and ends with signature finishing holes called the Goodnight Kiss including island green par 3 17.

The course is great for golfers of skill level. The greens are the main challenge of the course.

No outdoor range yet but 8 full indoor simulator bays for warm up.

Working of building out more off course facilities due to open over the next 2-5 years.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/05/2022

Thank you for the support! We are thankful to have great members!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
BKOTIS
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Windy weather
Used cart

Wind always wins

I played this course several time prior to renovations. It was always fun and green were tough but if the wind blows it is a beast. We were able to play "as a member for a day" and the changes were incredible. Some holes lengthened and the greens contours ready challenged you. But those last four holes, + " the good night kiss" smacked you right in the mouth as they were directly in the wind. Course was terrific, greens fast, fairways perfect. From the friendly welcome of staff loading our bags to the Pro's greeting you were welcomed. Look forward to the next time to figure out those greens.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/05/2022

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again soon!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
q3xiPizFgE99PHuWYpmw
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

This course is perfect

The course is in perfect shape and the staff is wonderful

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 07/05/2022

Thank you for the feedback, we hope to see you again soon!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
u496134722
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Enjoyable Design

First time playing this course since it underwent the Pete Dye treatment, and wow was I impressed. Can be challenging, but also fair especially if you are hitting some good shots or missing in the right place.
A little course knowledge can be helpful but isn’t necessary to play well or have a good time.
Would 1000% recommend getting out to play. Staff is friendly and attentive, just great overall experience.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/11/2022

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again soon!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
92IxkZ13zGFONMPR0Q2V
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Commented on 05/11/2022

Thank you!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
CBarreiro10
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Solid Pete Dye Course

I’ve played 7 or 8 Pete Dye courses now and this one is consistent with his normal design repertoire: island green, tricky green contours, great course conditions, well placed bunkers. 16, 17, and 18 were quite memorable. Can get lost in numbers 7-13. Overall, very good experience and the best “public/resort” course I’ve played in MD. Price was actually surprisingly high. Harbour Town was actually cheaper and it’s on the PGA Tour…

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/19/2022

Thank you for the great feedback!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
RWNJD3DxbBS4sgpJpWAb
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0

Loved the last 3 holes!

Course was in great shape for the time of year and the last three holes are both unique and challenging in their own way!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 03/25/2022

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again soon!

Links at Perry Cabin
Default User Avatar
CISDgdMr4yQHlPWgQRQX
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

"Challenging course in excellent shape”

"Much better than i was told, absolutely love this course "

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Commented on 12/01/2021

Thank you for the great feedback! We hope to see you again soon!

