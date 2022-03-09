The Inn at Perry Cabin
About The Inn at Perry CabinGetting to the Inn at Perry Cabin located on the Eastern Shores can be part of the fun if you choose to “skip the bridge”. Guests can boat across Chesapeake Bay aboard Five Star, a 55-foot yacht that is the resort’s flagship. The 90-minute adventure is the perfect way to start and end a luxurious getaway. The 78-room inn dates back more than two centuries with cozy rooms and narrow, winding hallways. Its golf course – an old Roy Dye design rejuvenated by brother Pete Dye – is actually the final effort of the legendary architect. The course is walkable with a caddie corps ready to navigate its travails. The final three holes are dubbed the “Goodnight kiss” – to “remain in the golfer’s mind long after the round is over,” Dye said, just like a goodnight kiss on the first date. A sailing academy, fitness center, wine tastings, a spa and more await.
Links at Perry Cabin
Yeah, it lives up to the hype. The Links at Perry Cabin has some of the best course conditions I've ever seen. The fairways and greens were absolutely pristine. The layout is excellent as well and there are several memorable holes, particularly the closing 3 holes, known as Pete Dye's "goodnight kiss". It's pricey to play, but I think it's worth every penny. The course doesn't have a driving range, but there is an indoor simulator. Not ideal, but at least you can get a few swings in before hitting the course. There's no restaurant inside, but there is a food truck by the clubhouse that has some pretty high quality options. Overall, this is one of the best in Maryland.
A must play
What an amazing place.
Pulling up a young lady met us and took our clubs and let us over to the clubhouse.
The head pro John said hello and invited us inside to check in
We warmed up on one of the 8 indoor simulators, and that was great.
Had a quick lunch at the awesome food truck and then teed off for our afternoon round..
Pace was perfect.
This Pete Dye gem was amazing from the beginning to the last two holes which are mirrored replicas of holes 17 and 18 at TPC Sawgrass.
The conditions were phenomenal and you couldn’t ask for anything better.
My wife found a beautiful sweater that she bought in the pro shop and we headed down to Saint Michaels for dinner.
A perfect memorial day weekend, capped off by this amazing round.
Fantastic
Though the greens were aerated. The course was meticulously manicured. The layout, intermediate rough and fairways was flawless. I can’t wait to come back in August.
The warm up bays were something of the highest technology available. Fantastic time, perfect and respectful staff. 10s all around!!!
Great course and staff
Came down to Links. At Perry Cabin. The staff was very accommodating to our needs. The food was amazing course was in great shape. Can’t wait to go back and play in august.
Incredible experience
From the start the staff is very welcoming! We held an event there for our Veteran Tour the VGA. We were treated like members from the moment we arrived until we left the property. Can’t wait to get back in the fall for our next event there!
A Must-Play for Golfers of any level
This was my second time playing at Perry Cabin and there aren’t better words I could use to describe the experience.
The staff, upon arrival, are immediately friendly and helpful. The head pro, John, and pro shop employee, Gabe, were especially helpful. I am very very new to golf, and yet I felt right at home.
On to the course… it’s an amazing course with awesome layout. The fairways are immaculate and the greens are super fast! It’s definitely the best course in the area.
Overall, my experience at Perry Cabin was more than I ever could have expected, and you won’t be disappointed.
Incredibly Worth The Investment
This course is immaculately maintained and cared for. It is like playing your very own Links golf course, It is truly an incredible experience from start to finish. I would highly recommend playing this course at least once during your stay in Talbot County!
Incredible experience
The Links at Perry Cabin is not just a round of golf, but an experience! The holes and layout are all unique and fun to play. A few holes can look challenging, but they are all very playable for all handicap levels
World class course in world class condition!
The first time I’ve played the course “in-season” — Generous, lush fairways and pure, tiered greens — if you want realistic putts for birdie, approach shots have to find the correct level. The Pete/P.B. Dye renovation has removed the quirkiness from the original design. The course has a nice flow, culminating in three of the best finishing holes I’ve played — 16, a short driveable Par 4 to a narrow green surrounded by water on 3 sides. 17, the signature Pete Dye island green, replete with railroad ties, and 18, classic “risk/reward” — the more of the lake you bite off, the shorter the approach to a huge multi-tiered green — Definitely “man, or mouse” off the tee — Fun!
Highly recommended!
Great Course
Course was in great condition and felt like it was all to ourselves! Highly recommend experiencing this beautiful course.
Beautiful Course
The course and views are top notch. The greens roll true, and it pays off to be in the fairways. I was lucky enough to play this course on a member for the day threw MSGA.
Links at Perry Cabin
I had the privilege of playing at this exclusive course. The course is beautiful and in excellent condition. Greens are very challenging but roll true.
Staff is very welcoming and friendly, and the golf carts are very comfortable.
Member’s Review.
I have been a member for several years and have see the dramatic improvements in course conditions that rival other notch golf destinations. The course was redesigned in 2017 as one of Dye’s final courses. The routing was limited by exiting house if development this there is no out and back or turn. It sets up great for walking as tee boxes and green complexes are close.
The course plays as a tale of two 9s. The opening 9 features an open layout with complex multi tiered turtle back greens as the challenge. The back 9 runs through the woods with more demanding tee shots but offers 3 par 5s and ends with signature finishing holes called the Goodnight Kiss including island green par 3 17.
The course is great for golfers of skill level. The greens are the main challenge of the course.
No outdoor range yet but 8 full indoor simulator bays for warm up.
Working of building out more off course facilities due to open over the next 2-5 years.
Wind always wins
I played this course several time prior to renovations. It was always fun and green were tough but if the wind blows it is a beast. We were able to play "as a member for a day" and the changes were incredible. Some holes lengthened and the greens contours ready challenged you. But those last four holes, + " the good night kiss" smacked you right in the mouth as they were directly in the wind. Course was terrific, greens fast, fairways perfect. From the friendly welcome of staff loading our bags to the Pro's greeting you were welcomed. Look forward to the next time to figure out those greens.
This course is perfect
The course is in perfect shape and the staff is wonderful
Enjoyable Design
First time playing this course since it underwent the Pete Dye treatment, and wow was I impressed. Can be challenging, but also fair especially if you are hitting some good shots or missing in the right place.
A little course knowledge can be helpful but isn’t necessary to play well or have a good time.
Would 1000% recommend getting out to play. Staff is friendly and attentive, just great overall experience.
Solid Pete Dye Course
I’ve played 7 or 8 Pete Dye courses now and this one is consistent with his normal design repertoire: island green, tricky green contours, great course conditions, well placed bunkers. 16, 17, and 18 were quite memorable. Can get lost in numbers 7-13. Overall, very good experience and the best “public/resort” course I’ve played in MD. Price was actually surprisingly high. Harbour Town was actually cheaper and it’s on the PGA Tour…
Loved the last 3 holes!
Course was in great shape for the time of year and the last three holes are both unique and challenging in their own way!
"Challenging course in excellent shape”
"Much better than i was told, absolutely love this course "
