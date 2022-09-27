Turf Valley Resort
About Turf Valley ResortTurf Valley Resort, located on 1,000 acres easily accessible from Baltimore and Washington D.C., offers 172 guestrooms and suites, along with 26 extended-stay villas. An indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, seasonal outdoor pool, three tennis courts, volleyball court and outdoor children’s play area can keep guests, especially families with children, entertained. The Original and Hialeah Courses provide 36 holes for golfers. A luxury spa helps anyone unwind. Main Street in historic Ellicott City is lined with more than 50 shops and dining destinations six miles away within Patapsco State Park, where hiking trails and swimming/tubing opportunities are minutes away.
Nice Greens, Bombers Course
Nice greens in good condition. Course is an easy layout except #2. It is just bombs away with the driver on most holes. If you like to grip it and rip it, this is the course for you. Course is not long but is usually wet which requires all carry on each shot. Greens are usually in good condition. Rough can get spotty.
Course is in poor condition
Greens are great but tee boxes, fairways and rough is getting is thinned out to scalped or burnt out in many areas. Great layout and lots of fun to play but the course conditions are not very good. Hope Turf Valley turns this course around, it is the better layout of the two courses but it is not in good condition.
Challenging but not in good shape
Tee boxes are beat up, fairways are either soggy mud ball wet or have burnt out areas. Greens are in good shape but are generally not fast, average green speed. All in all, a fun course but it needs lots of work.
Overpriced
I was staying at the resort for a conference. Green fees were $105. Greens were recently aerated ( should have told us). No gps on carts, did include range balls. Beverage cart disappeared after 6 holes. Would rather play Waverly woods
Outstanding.
This is a beautiful golf course in the heart of Howard County, MD. Well kept greens and fairways on this open course. Holes on the Original course are challenging but not too difficult. The Hialeah course however is much more challenging forcing you to stay in the fairway or risk losing your shots into the tree line. An absolute must play golf course for novices and experts alike. I will certainly be returning to play there as much as possible especially with the great deals offered by GolfNOW.
Excellent Condition
Played this course on a membership special through Golf Now. It was in excellent condition. The greens were faster and had more slope than they appeared and everyone in my group had trouble with them. I played the white tees which were 6300 plus yards on the card but the course had a number of par 4s which were 400 yards or more. Overall, enjoyed it a lot.
fun course. greens in great shape
Booked through Golf now. Played for the first time and enjoyed the lay out. Fairway and tee box were in great shape. Greens were pretty fast, that makes putting fun. Will play again.
Best Roll Ever
Everything was as expected. I can honestly say I've heard this was a must course and after my round I agree. The layout is challenging, but pretty straight forward. There were no gimmicky holes; plenty of risk reward options, but nothing that felt forced. I could go on and on about the people the tee boxes, fairways, and sand...but I'm eager to talk about how well maintained and TRUE the greens were. The greens have a personality all their own and if I can be so crass as to compare them to a woman...you would not date her...you would marry her. Pristine, true, classy, with a hint of Bring your A game or go home embarrassed. GREAT job Mr. Super!
Maybe the other course here is better??
Played the Hialeah course on Saturday 7/27 and it wasn't much to remember. The first couple holes are extremely tight with a few other tight holes later in the round. The greens ran true, but were quite firm when chipping onto them. Many of the fairways and rough areas were brown or without grass, which wasn't appealing for a member preview round at this private/resort course, especially for the amount of rain we have had in July. The pace of play was smooth up until the last few holes when we caught a foursome that was content with playing a 5+ hour round.
Overall, it would be unlikely for me to return to this course for the rate I paid (mid $50's) and out of question to join this club at over $4k/year.
Classic Course
The course is very original and traditional. The resort has two 18 holes courses. We played both of them. The other course is very tight and narrow with lot of challenging decisions to choose clubs.
Very nice course, excellent service, nice facilities.
The Hialeah course layout is very interesting, challenging, and fun. There were some areas in a few fairways that were burned out or scalped, but overall conditions were excellent. The landscaping throughout the course was impressive. The greens were very soft but rolled quickly. Many holes had at least one side that offered trouble. This is a true mature parkland style course and is definitely worth playing at a reasonable price. The practice facilities were very good as well.
Excellent course and well maintained
Some of tee box was rough.
The greens are the best feature.
I played on the Hialeah Course, as all non-members were pushed off of the original course. The pace of play was very slow with no rangers monitoring pace of play. I understand that members are a priority, but if non-members or GolfNow users are to be allowed on the course, then they need to be treated like they belong (and not second-class citizens).
Challenging layout, decent maintenance, unfriendly atmosphere.
The course itself, while a little burnt in spots, was in good shape. The layout is quite tough and you need to work the ball a bit to be in proper position. And position is everything here as it is possible to be in the fairway and not have a direct line to the flag, there are putts which roll nearly right of the green no matter how you hit them, and water is some unseen spots which you may only realize once you see the splash. I would not call the course unfair, however, and it is not a long course either. Just bring your best thought process and play to positions in the fairways, and on the greens. As far as the "membership preview" goes, don't expect much. They directed us to the hotel for food and drink as the lunch area in the pro shop is "members only." It was a bit off putting, to say the least, in a course which is apparent looking for members.
This course offers some real challenges, with tree lined fairways.
I would play this course again. This course is private, so golfnow offers will be limited.
What a treat!!
We played the original members course and we were not disappointed. It was in pristine shape from tee to green!! I was surprised at the overall super condition of the course and will definitely try to play it again.
Take advantage of the great deal on golfnoow.com.
OK, But You are an Outcast
Played the "Original Course" for the 1st time after driving past it all my life, and found it to be a decent older course. Most holes are slight doglegs, and you can challenge them if a bigger hitter. The rough is thick in spots and can be tough to advance longer clubs through. Overall it's in good shape.
However, given the myriad of other options around here, and the completely dismissive, look-down-their-nose attitude of the staff (especially in the club house) I'd recommend going elsewhere, unless you can get a hot deal time and want to give it a whirl. It's certainly not worth their full freight price.
I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS COURSE.
THERE ISN'T ANY FOOD AVAILABLE. WHEN I ASKED FOR A PLACE TO GRAB A SANDWICH THEY SAID I COULDN''T USE THEIR CLUB BECAUSE IT WAS "PRIVATE." THE CLOSEST PLACE TO GRAB A SANDWICH IS ACROSS THE ROAD AT A SWANKY RESORT THAT HAS AN ACTUAL SIT DOWN RESTAURANT THAT DOESN'T OFFER FAST FOOD! THERE IS NO ACCESS TO FOOD ON THE TURN, ONLY FOR MEMBERS.
i DON'T THINK GOLF NOW SHOULD DO BUSINESS WITH AN ESTABLISHMENT THAT DOESN'T OFFER THE BASIC AMENITIES.