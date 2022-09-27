Turf Valley Resort

The course itself, while a little burnt in spots, was in good shape. The layout is quite tough and you need to work the ball a bit to be in proper position. And position is everything here as it is possible to be in the fairway and not have a direct line to the flag, there are putts which roll nearly right of the green no matter how you hit them, and water is some unseen spots which you may only realize once you see the splash. I would not call the course unfair, however, and it is not a long course either. Just bring your best thought process and play to positions in the fairways, and on the greens. As far as the "membership preview" goes, don't expect much. They directed us to the hotel for food and drink as the lunch area in the pro shop is "members only." It was a bit off putting, to say the least, in a course which is apparent looking for members.