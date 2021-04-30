Blue Rock Resort
About Blue Rock ResortStaying at Blue Rock is one of the best values on Cape Cod. You're away from the hustle-and-bustle of the beach towns, but close enough to enjoy them, if you so wish. The motel-style accommodations are comfortable and convenient. There's a restaurant onsite. The 2,868-yard Blue Rock Golf Course serves as the perfect alternative to a full championship layout with holes ranging from 103 yards to 255 yards. It takes less time to play and costs less, leaving more time spent on those pristine beaches. Blue Rock Resort guests have access to several nearby beachfront resorts also run by Red Jacket Resorts. All Red Jacket Resorts, including Blue Rock, feature an outdoor pool as well.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Blue Rock Resort
Images from Blue Rock Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Very friendly and accommodating staff
Beautiful course but the staff really made our experience extra special. So nice and friendly.
Great par 3
Beautiful course and well maintained!
Great 3 par course!
My boyfriend who has played golf forever decided to take me here as I am a beginner. We walked 18 and had a great time. The course is beautiful and the starter and staff were very nice to us. Will come back in the future!
Excellent Par 3 course
The layout is very interesting, a combination of flat holes with holes over water. Greens were very soft, they hold the balls very well. Overall condition was excellent. staff was very friendly also.
A perfect course for beginners, but low handicappers will find a lot to enjoy also!
Always in great shape and fun to play.
Been coming here for over 50 years. Never disappoints. Terrific staff and in excellent shape.
Good Value
The course was in great shape. The staff friendly and engaging. The only negative for me was the cart charge - $36 is way too much
Awesome Par 3 course!
Course is VERY well kept. Greens rolled true. Although we got help up slightly on the last two holes great pace of play. 2 and a half hours for 18 (7:30 tee time) A little pricey for a par 3 but it is a very nice course. Fun for me and my fiancé (her second time playing) Will play again when we’re back on the cape.
Playing great. Greens rolling nice!
they do have the cups filled with the sponges, which some like ... some don't. I'd prefer the regular hole with the new sticks (with the lift bars), but my playing partner preferred the sponges. So, no biggie. To me, I had a few roll out that were dead center and close putts. At the end of the day, still Covid-19 adjustments for all, so no biggie.
Course really is always in great shape. Greens playing particularly well the last few weeks (have played twice in past few weeks).
Thanks Blue Rock! Keep up the great work!
Blue Rock
Course was fantastic. Impeccable conditions. Will play again soon.
Walk ...the carts are unsafe!
Have played there many times. Used a cart on a hot July day with my family visiting. Cart was poorly maintained. Brakes failed on the 18th hole and I left in an ambulance. Crushed right leg from cart flipping over. Management said you signed our liability waivers so not our problem. Never played anywhere that required such a waiver. Won't ever again. So play at you own risk when using there equipment.
great course for beginners and experienced players.
Great course layout. Fairways and greens are in excellent condition. People are very friendly and helpful.
Wow. I was playing right behind you when that happened. Sorry to hear about your leg and hope you had or are having a speedy recovery.