39 Todd Road, South Yarmouth, Massachusetts 02664, US
(800) 227-3263
Location Map

About Blue Rock Resort

Staying at Blue Rock is one of the best values on Cape Cod. You're away from the hustle-and-bustle of the beach towns, but close enough to enjoy them, if you so wish. The motel-style accommodations are comfortable and convenient. There's a restaurant onsite. The 2,868-yard Blue Rock Golf Course serves as the perfect alternative to a full championship layout with holes ranging from 103 yards to 255 yards. It takes less time to play and costs less, leaving more time spent on those pristine beaches. Blue Rock Resort guests have access to several nearby beachfront resorts also run by Red Jacket Resorts. All Red Jacket Resorts, including Blue Rock, feature an outdoor pool as well.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Villas/Casitas
Short CourseYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Blue Rock Resort

Reviews

4.7
16 Reviews (16)

Reviewer Photos

Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Yw2nIetBhpa67Thrj2yG
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Very friendly and accommodating staff

Beautiful course but the staff really made our experience extra special. So nice and friendly.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great par 3

Beautiful course and well maintained!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Shein
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jennaburke18
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap Don't know
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Walked

Great 3 par course!

My boyfriend who has played golf forever decided to take me here as I am a beginner. We walked 18 and had a great time. The course is beautiful and the starter and staff were very nice to us. Will come back in the future!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160283924
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u109814440
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Golfdog18
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Excellent Par 3 course

The layout is very interesting, a combination of flat holes with holes over water. Greens were very soft, they hold the balls very well. Overall condition was excellent. staff was very friendly also.

A perfect course for beginners, but low handicappers will find a lot to enjoy also!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160002521
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Always in great shape and fun to play.

Been coming here for over 50 years. Never disappoints. Terrific staff and in excellent shape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000002895645
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Good Value

The course was in great shape. The staff friendly and engaging. The only negative for me was the cart charge - $36 is way too much

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
synanb2
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Awesome Par 3 course!

Course is VERY well kept. Greens rolled true. Although we got help up slightly on the last two holes great pace of play. 2 and a half hours for 18 (7:30 tee time) A little pricey for a par 3 but it is a very nice course. Fun for me and my fiancé (her second time playing) Will play again when we’re back on the cape.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
kapekod
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

Playing great. Greens rolling nice!

they do have the cups filled with the sponges, which some like ... some don't. I'd prefer the regular hole with the new sticks (with the lift bars), but my playing partner preferred the sponges. So, no biggie. To me, I had a few roll out that were dead center and close putts. At the end of the day, still Covid-19 adjustments for all, so no biggie.

Course really is always in great shape. Greens playing particularly well the last few weeks (have played twice in past few weeks).

Thanks Blue Rock! Keep up the great work!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
christine29
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u5159326
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Blue Rock

Course was fantastic. Impeccable conditions. Will play again soon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u5788378
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
rjwilkes
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Previously Played

Walk ...the carts are unsafe!

Have played there many times. Used a cart on a hot July day with my family visiting. Cart was poorly maintained. Brakes failed on the 18th hole and I left in an ambulance. Crushed right leg from cart flipping over. Management said you signed our liability waivers so not our problem. Never played anywhere that required such a waiver. Won't ever again. So play at you own risk when using there equipment.

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 09/28/2020

Wow. I was playing right behind you when that happened. Sorry to hear about your leg and hope you had or are having a speedy recovery.

Blue Rock Golf Course
Default User Avatar
gmancc
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked

great course for beginners and experienced players.

Great course layout. Fairways and greens are in excellent condition. People are very friendly and helpful.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
