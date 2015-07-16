Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Michigan Golf Resorts

The Kinlochen at Crystal Mountain Resort features Scottish-inspired accommodations steps from the first tee.
Established in 1956, Crystal Mountain is a four-season destination 28 miles southwest of Traverse City. When the snow from the ski runs melts, the fairways of Mountain Ridge, host of the Michigan Women's Open, and Betsie Valley emerge. There's so much to do - swimming at the Park at Water's Edge, riding Michigan's only alpine slide down the mountain and chair lifts back up, a hike through the Michigan Legacy Art Park, mountain biking, paint ball, relaxing at an award-winning spa and more. Bungalows, cottages, hotel rooms, an inn and home rentals cater to families and groups of all sizes. The Thistle Pub & Grille in the Kinlochen can be casual for lunch and elegant for dinner, while the Wild Tomato and Betsie River Pizza & Subs add variety for your taste buds.

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1956
Number of Units100-300

RestaurantsCasual
Room TypesRoom
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Default User Avatar
u000006196414
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing

Worse than most municipal courses; not worth the money.

This is an unattractive course, and in worse overall condition than most municipal tracks I have played. Most of the residential property that surrounds the course is under heavy construction…which I get…it has to be done sometime…but construction aside, this course is still not worth your money.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
u2669247
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u2669247
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful course, great layout, challenging holes. Greens in fantastic condition, people so nice,,will definitely play here again, and would recommend to anyone, fun to play.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
clayjok
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Mountain Ridge - A Really Nice Track

Played the Mountain Ridge course on the last day of a buddies golf trip. Greens were fantastic. Not wicked fast but rolled very true. A nice break from the toughness of Arcadia Bluffs but still not a pushover course. All of the staff were very friendly and the practice area was nice as well.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u7084991
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
plumlord
noahjurik
Played On
Reviews 82
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Michigan Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Gorgeous views and conditions

Mountain Ridge is one of my favorites in Michigan. Each hole is different and keeps you guessing, unlike some other resort courses. As you near the end of your round, you take the cart path up the mountain and are met with the best three finishing holes in the area. You can sometimes get stuck behind groups of people (it is a resort, after all), but don't let that stop you from coming. This is a wonderful course and I would definitely recommend playing it.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
plumlord
noahjurik
Played On
Reviews 82
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Michigan Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Pick the other course on property

This is a pretty average resort golf course. The pace of play is usually slow due to the lower cost, meaning the less-skilled players usually choose it over its higher-priced sibling. The greens are nice, but some of the other conditioning is a little lackluster. It's a somewhat challenging track in a few places due to the protected greens, but an average player should be able to score pretty well here. You'll have fun if you play Betsie Valley. It's certainly not a bad course, but it's just dwarfed by how good Mountain Ridge is. It's just a shame it always has to be compared to a much better course.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
GolfMich
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great Up North Course

This course is one of my favorites, and well worth the money.

The greens are always quick, but very true. The layout does have the typical resort feel, but it is challenging and has more variation than most.

The practice facility is top notch and the food beverage is terrific. This is just flat out a well run place.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
d184b637-9e39-516d-b298-c2dcbdea3c79
BrandonTuckerGA
Played On
Reviews 312
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
Previously Played

Fun northern Michigan golf at a great resort

Crystal Mountain may fly a little under the radar when golfers are looking at northern Michigan's Top 100-rated golf courses. But families in the Midwest know Crystal Mountain very well. This is one of the best outdoor family getaways up here, and the golf product is quite serviceable as well.

The Mountain Ridge course is the newer of the two courses here, designed by Michigan architect William Newcomb, and is a very pleasant and wooded play that can be a great challenge from the back sets of tees. Though considering we played nearby Arcadia Bluffs the day before, we certainly appreciated the more mellow fairways. The course couldn't have been in better condition and endless pines lining each hole, plus some nice elevated tee shots like the par-3 5th, make it a really fun round.

The onsite Kinlochen, a small, Scottish-inspired lodge with multi-room units and a nice bar and patio, is a great touch.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Zukester
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Excellent well kept course

Very challenging and well kept track . The first hole is a double dog leg so definitely bring extra sleeves of balls if you do not hit it straight. Greens are excellent & fairways are well manicured.. Elevation changes are abundant & the views are magnificent of the Northern Michigan landscape! !

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
mkscott40
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Greens

The greens were consistent and in beautiful shape. The tee boxes were nicely manicured. It was a very enjoyable course to play.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u000004291383
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Excellent Value!

Tough, but fair. You need to drive the ball well to score here. Many fairways have trouble on both sides, so straight will trump long almost every time. Break in greens is obvious which helps putting reads. Got a great twilight rate on Golfnow.com which made this a MUST play!

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Default User Avatar
u000004168882
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nice course, a little pricey

Very nice course, however a little pricey. Too many nice courses in area to be priced that high.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Default User Avatar
u000003344108
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Very nice course for Northern Michigan

I golf the mountain several years back, great then and also today. Took two friends along fist time they loved it, seen several dear and wildlife.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
kenkayla
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great time for a great price

Booked tee time last minute with my son on Golfnow.com. $18 per player w/cart each at 4 pm! It was a slow Tuesday so we finished undisturbed in 3 hours! Course in great shape, greens were true but quick. Pay attention to the course signs to the next tee, as it winds through forest. A true Up North golf experience.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
dannewp
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Very scenic, many elevation changes

Played this course on a Thursday afternoon and felt like we were the only ones on the course until we caught up to another group on the 16th hole. Greens are large and will hold a shot, put very true. The only minor issue was the quality of the sand traps. All were well maintained, but contained more gravel than I like. Stay out of the traps and there is no issue. The tees, fairways, rough and the greens were all great.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Stephen9729894
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good value as a hot deal. Not good value at normal green fees.

Mountain Ridge is the fancier of the two Crystal Mountain courses. Guy working the pro shop was not very cordial. Kid working the carts outside was quite friendly and helpful.
Course was extremely well maintained - fairways and greens in excellent shape. Lots of wildlife on the course. Even though the course is called Mountain Ridge, for the most part it is quite a flat layout. From the whites, it is of moderate length and difficulty. Fairway traps are well placed to force you to keep tee shots in the fairways.
This is not a walking course. Many holes have quite a drive to reach the next tee.
It is a nice course, but there are a lot of nice courses in northern Michigan. I feel the normal green fees are excessive for the Mountain Ridge course, which may help explain why the course was pretty deserted on a beautiful Wednesday summer afternoon.

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u000007689412
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Typical northern MI course

The course is built on a massive piece of property. There are 3-5 minute cart rides between holes throughout the course offering great views and numerous wildlife sightings. The course is pretty straightforward from the members Tees. The back Tees top 7,000 yards.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
JaredRay
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Definitely expected more out of a resort course!

The tee box's are all beat up and they only have ball washers on every other hole and no towels hanging on them! Almost all the tee boxes were beat up!

Conditions Average
Value Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u000007662863
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

This course is a very scenic, enjoyable experience.

This was a great course. It was well-maintained and very scenic. We even spotted several deer on one of the holes during our play. We enjoyed riding the golf cart between holes taking in the view. It was very relaxing to play in this environment. Highly recommend this course and would play it again.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Difficulty Moderate
