About Crystal MountainEstablished in 1956, Crystal Mountain is a four-season destination 28 miles southwest of Traverse City. When the snow from the ski runs melts, the fairways of Mountain Ridge, host of the Michigan Women's Open, and Betsie Valley emerge. There's so much to do - swimming at the Park at Water's Edge, riding Michigan's only alpine slide down the mountain and chair lifts back up, a hike through the Michigan Legacy Art Park, mountain biking, paint ball, relaxing at an award-winning spa and more. Bungalows, cottages, hotel rooms, an inn and home rentals cater to families and groups of all sizes. The Thistle Pub & Grille in the Kinlochen can be casual for lunch and elegant for dinner, while the Wild Tomato and Betsie River Pizza & Subs add variety for your taste buds.
Golf courses at Crystal Mountain
Worse than most municipal courses; not worth the money.
This is an unattractive course, and in worse overall condition than most municipal tracks I have played. Most of the residential property that surrounds the course is under heavy construction…which I get…it has to be done sometime…but construction aside, this course is still not worth your money.
Beautiful course, great layout, challenging holes. Greens in fantastic condition, people so nice,,will definitely play here again, and would recommend to anyone, fun to play.
Mountain Ridge - A Really Nice Track
Played the Mountain Ridge course on the last day of a buddies golf trip. Greens were fantastic. Not wicked fast but rolled very true. A nice break from the toughness of Arcadia Bluffs but still not a pushover course. All of the staff were very friendly and the practice area was nice as well.
Gorgeous views and conditions
Mountain Ridge is one of my favorites in Michigan. Each hole is different and keeps you guessing, unlike some other resort courses. As you near the end of your round, you take the cart path up the mountain and are met with the best three finishing holes in the area. You can sometimes get stuck behind groups of people (it is a resort, after all), but don't let that stop you from coming. This is a wonderful course and I would definitely recommend playing it.
Pick the other course on property
This is a pretty average resort golf course. The pace of play is usually slow due to the lower cost, meaning the less-skilled players usually choose it over its higher-priced sibling. The greens are nice, but some of the other conditioning is a little lackluster. It's a somewhat challenging track in a few places due to the protected greens, but an average player should be able to score pretty well here. You'll have fun if you play Betsie Valley. It's certainly not a bad course, but it's just dwarfed by how good Mountain Ridge is. It's just a shame it always has to be compared to a much better course.
Great Up North Course
This course is one of my favorites, and well worth the money.
The greens are always quick, but very true. The layout does have the typical resort feel, but it is challenging and has more variation than most.
The practice facility is top notch and the food beverage is terrific. This is just flat out a well run place.
Fun northern Michigan golf at a great resort
Crystal Mountain may fly a little under the radar when golfers are looking at northern Michigan's Top 100-rated golf courses. But families in the Midwest know Crystal Mountain very well. This is one of the best outdoor family getaways up here, and the golf product is quite serviceable as well.
The Mountain Ridge course is the newer of the two courses here, designed by Michigan architect William Newcomb, and is a very pleasant and wooded play that can be a great challenge from the back sets of tees. Though considering we played nearby Arcadia Bluffs the day before, we certainly appreciated the more mellow fairways. The course couldn't have been in better condition and endless pines lining each hole, plus some nice elevated tee shots like the par-3 5th, make it a really fun round.
The onsite Kinlochen, a small, Scottish-inspired lodge with multi-room units and a nice bar and patio, is a great touch.
Excellent well kept course
Very challenging and well kept track . The first hole is a double dog leg so definitely bring extra sleeves of balls if you do not hit it straight. Greens are excellent & fairways are well manicured.. Elevation changes are abundant & the views are magnificent of the Northern Michigan landscape! !
Greens
The greens were consistent and in beautiful shape. The tee boxes were nicely manicured. It was a very enjoyable course to play.
Excellent Value!
Tough, but fair. You need to drive the ball well to score here. Many fairways have trouble on both sides, so straight will trump long almost every time. Break in greens is obvious which helps putting reads. Got a great twilight rate on Golfnow.com which made this a MUST play!
Nice course, a little pricey
Very nice course, however a little pricey. Too many nice courses in area to be priced that high.
Very nice course for Northern Michigan
I golf the mountain several years back, great then and also today. Took two friends along fist time they loved it, seen several dear and wildlife.
Great time for a great price
Booked tee time last minute with my son on Golfnow.com. $18 per player w/cart each at 4 pm! It was a slow Tuesday so we finished undisturbed in 3 hours! Course in great shape, greens were true but quick. Pay attention to the course signs to the next tee, as it winds through forest. A true Up North golf experience.
Very scenic, many elevation changes
Played this course on a Thursday afternoon and felt like we were the only ones on the course until we caught up to another group on the 16th hole. Greens are large and will hold a shot, put very true. The only minor issue was the quality of the sand traps. All were well maintained, but contained more gravel than I like. Stay out of the traps and there is no issue. The tees, fairways, rough and the greens were all great.
Good value as a hot deal. Not good value at normal green fees.
Mountain Ridge is the fancier of the two Crystal Mountain courses. Guy working the pro shop was not very cordial. Kid working the carts outside was quite friendly and helpful.
Course was extremely well maintained - fairways and greens in excellent shape. Lots of wildlife on the course. Even though the course is called Mountain Ridge, for the most part it is quite a flat layout. From the whites, it is of moderate length and difficulty. Fairway traps are well placed to force you to keep tee shots in the fairways.
This is not a walking course. Many holes have quite a drive to reach the next tee.
It is a nice course, but there are a lot of nice courses in northern Michigan. I feel the normal green fees are excessive for the Mountain Ridge course, which may help explain why the course was pretty deserted on a beautiful Wednesday summer afternoon.
Typical northern MI course
The course is built on a massive piece of property. There are 3-5 minute cart rides between holes throughout the course offering great views and numerous wildlife sightings. The course is pretty straightforward from the members Tees. The back Tees top 7,000 yards.
Definitely expected more out of a resort course!
The tee box's are all beat up and they only have ball washers on every other hole and no towels hanging on them! Almost all the tee boxes were beat up!
This course is a very scenic, enjoyable experience.
This was a great course. It was well-maintained and very scenic. We even spotted several deer on one of the holes during our play. We enjoyed riding the golf cart between holes taking in the view. It was very relaxing to play in this environment. Highly recommend this course and would play it again.