Breezy Point Resort

Deacon's Lodge is an Arnold Palmer design just north of Brainerd, MN, and is by far my favorite Arnold Palmer design I've played.

The opening hole gives you a flavor for what you're going to see throughout the day. You're greeted with a daunting looking tee shot, but when you get to the fairway you find that there is a lot more room than you think. This is true the entire way around! The fairways are ample and the pressure is really on your approach shots.

The conditions at Deacon's Lodge are immaculate. The greens are incredibly fast and true. You quickly learn to do your best to stay below the hole. The fairways and the tees are really good as well.

The staff at Deacon's Lodge gave our group a really warm welcome. Every person we talked to, from the pro shop to the starter to the course marshal was extremely friendly and helpful.

Brainerd, MN is definitely a golf destination with a lot of really nice courses in the area. Deacon's Lodge is a must play when you're in the Brainerd area. You won't be disappointed!

My favorite hole is the par 4 7th hole. It's actually one of my favorite par 4s anywhere. The tee shot asks you to decide how much you want to bite off. Once you make your decision you'll have to execute. Anything from birdie to triple is possible here!