Breezy Point Resort

No. 10 at Deacon's Lodge.
9252 Breezy Point Drive, Breezy Point , Minnesota 56472, US
(800) 432-3777
About Breezy Point Resort

Breezy Point Resort, located just north of Brainerd in Breezy Point, Minn., is both a lakeside and golf retreat on the shores of Pelican Lake. The four-season resort is ideal for families, buddies golf trips, conferences and weddings. It offers a wide choice of lodging with 250 total rooms and four restaurants. Recreation starts on the lake at the beach and the marina, the launching point of a 100-passenger paddlewheel cruise and the spot to rent fishing boats, kayaks, pontoons and more. A recreation center with a pool and arcade, an ice arena, a spa and pickleball and tennis courts are hubs of entertainment. Golfers will be drawn to Deacon’s Lodge, one of the Arnold Palmer’s best designs. The 6,600-yard White Birch and the 5,192-yard Traditional courses also cater to a larger audience of skill levels and tastes.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Acres3000
Year Opened1931
Number of Units300-500

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Fractional Ownership
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Breezy Point Resort

Reviews

3.8
73 Reviews (73)

Reviewer Photos

Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
Default User Avatar
kathy9066596
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Over 5 1/2 hours!

Challenging course by Breezy Point, but I prefer the Pines and other courses nearby. Marshall came around a few times saying he’d speed things up, but play only got slower. 5 1/2 hours for 18 holes is not fun. No water or ice on the course . Had to bother the bartender to get both. Over priced for the area.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
Default User Avatar
u314161533531
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
Default User Avatar
u324750012
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Deacon’s Lodge

Great course and in great shape. Everyone was welcoming and willing to help. Play went fast on a Saturday. Great food at the lodge as well. Look forward to playing again. Greens get fast in the PM with some tough hole locations, but if you want easy...

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
Default User Avatar
Brett7205274
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Brett

COVID-19 rules at this course required replacing divots. This didn’t work, and course should be sanding divots as fairway were really beat up in common landing areas.

Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Breezy Point Resort - Traditional Golf Course
Default User Avatar
margeryn10
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Breezy Point Resort - Traditional Golf Course
Default User Avatar
365ers
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Greens

The course over all was average but the green's made a challenge

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
Default User Avatar
till1301
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Previously Played

Continuous Decline, Not Impressed

Have been golfing here for 20 years, and have seen continuous decline of the course since Breezy Point took over. Driving range in horrible shape, balls stacked on tin tray. No yardage book, towel, tees on cart. Not worth $120 during prime time or $90 in Fall. Management is clearly no longer interested in keeping this course as a prime destination in this area.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Commented on 09/22/2020

In all honesty ever since Breezy took over it has gotten better and better...The drainage and green speeds have gotten much better...Not sure where else u play but its quite a bargain for 120 or 90....No towels or tees is Covid oh btw....it is BY FAR THE BEST IN THE AREA!!!

Breezy Point Resort - Whitebirch Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Ron8314417
Played On
Reviews 27
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course!

I went into this round not knowing what to expect based on the reviews I read. I was really impressed with the course and the friendliness of staff. The back nine was especially scenic. My phone is full of pictures! It wasn’t terribly busy so that helped with pace of play. Lots of opportunities to lose balls so make sure you have enough. We ate at the Antlers restaurant afterwards and that was equally good. Highly recommend this course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Breezy Point Resort - Traditional Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000004186183
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

BAD

Dont be fooled by the name "Breezy Point" in front of the course name. Course was short and not kept well. Pace of play was atrocious. Two groups waiting at every tee box. This course was worse than the worst municipal course in the Twin Cities Metro.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Breezy Point Resort - Traditional Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u861410880
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Breezy Point Resort - Whitebirch Golf Course
Default User Avatar
GRant7188225
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Breezy Point Resort - Whitebirch Golf Course
Default User Avatar
BradleyGH
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Better than the Traditional course!

All around good course. Friendly staff and great course layout.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Breezy Point Resort - Whitebirch Golf Course
Default User Avatar
msully99
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Good golf

Good course. A number of blind shots, quite hilly. Greens were average.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Breezy Point Resort - Traditional Golf Course
Default User Avatar
BradleyGH
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Watch out for thieves!

You would think at a quality named resort, they would hire honorable rangers. I hit a ball to the left of the green. I went to where my wife hit her ball. She hit to the right side of green. As we drive up I see the golf ranger coming around from the left side of the green and drive around to the right side towards where my wife hit her shot. He turns and see us coming towards him and he drives away. I drop her off and I go to look for my ball. It’s not there! I did not see him pick it up but the way he looked at her ball and then just took off when we came up makes me very suspicious. After the round I was informed at the desk, that the ranger I described had been known to take balls. Knowledge of this type of activity by this person should not be just Oh Well! That’s what he does. I will not golf this course again and advise others to stay away!
Fire him or if he works for free green fees (and stolen golf balls) is he worth losing paying customers?

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Breezy Point Resort - Whitebirch Golf Course
Default User Avatar
agrode
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Course is fun to many slow groups today

Played this course many times, nice layout and well maintained. The staff is awesome. Today there was a lot of bachelor parties that slowed the course down greatly lots of large groups took me double the amount of time that it usually does to play 18. I will be back though for sure as everything else about the course is excellent!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
GolferJake78
GolferJake78
Played On
Reviews 75
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Iowa Advisor
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

One of The King's Best

Deacon's Lodge is an Arnold Palmer design just north of Brainerd, MN, and is by far my favorite Arnold Palmer design I've played.

The opening hole gives you a flavor for what you're going to see throughout the day. You're greeted with a daunting looking tee shot, but when you get to the fairway you find that there is a lot more room than you think. This is true the entire way around! The fairways are ample and the pressure is really on your approach shots.

The conditions at Deacon's Lodge are immaculate. The greens are incredibly fast and true. You quickly learn to do your best to stay below the hole. The fairways and the tees are really good as well.

The staff at Deacon's Lodge gave our group a really warm welcome. Every person we talked to, from the pro shop to the starter to the course marshal was extremely friendly and helpful.

Brainerd, MN is definitely a golf destination with a lot of really nice courses in the area. Deacon's Lodge is a must play when you're in the Brainerd area. You won't be disappointed!

My favorite hole is the par 4 7th hole. It's actually one of my favorite par 4s anywhere. The tee shot asks you to decide how much you want to bite off. Once you make your decision you'll have to execute. Anything from birdie to triple is possible here!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Breezy Point Resort - Traditional Golf Course
Default User Avatar
garretthubler
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Breezy Point Resort - Whitebirch Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Rhdixon917
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Golf with son

Beautiful course esp the back 9. Course in good shape. No cart service due to virus but beer avail at turn. Back for dinner at course restaurant was excellent. Able to mix tee length between 5800 and 4800 to play a reasonable 5400 yards for 74 year old senior

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Breezy Point Resort - Traditional Golf Course
Default User Avatar
ddugger66
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Breezy Point Resort - Whitebirch Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314159785107
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
