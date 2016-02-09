Fair Hills Resort

Minnesota golfers will know the Joel Goldstrand name. For those of us in the desert SouthWest, think of a Gary Panks working in the Great Midwest, primarily the Land of 10,000 Lakes. North of the Twin Cities is The Links at Northfork, one of his better tracks and much further north in Nisswa is The Pines at Grandview Lodge, again a good example of Goldstrand's talents. But the best course that he designed , for my money, lies in between Detroit Lakes, MN and Fargo, ND, called Wildflower at Fair Hills. It would be consdiered the hallmark of an upper midwest take on "prairie links" design.

SIgnificant elevation changes, seemingly endless prairie grasses and sweeping vistas combine with solid bent grass green complexes and excellent turf conditions to provide a terrific test of golf. The routing even brings you some beautiful holes that have trees lining the fairways, tees or surrounding the greens. It's a great change of pace and makes the experience just that much more unique.

So, from Minneapolis to Detroit Lakes you are in for 3 hours-plus of driving. I am fully of the opinion that it should be done, but, then again, I have been known to drive 24 hours straight to play a round of golf ;) You will find also Detroit Country Club's Pine to Palm course a worthy track, as well, if you decide to spend a couple of days in the area. There's a whole lotta history in the Pine to Palm tournament, hosted by the course and played since 1931: Past champions have included John Harris and Bill Israelson, along with medalists like Terry Moores, Terry Loughlin and Tom Lehman. Go on, make the trip!