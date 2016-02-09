Fair Hills Resort
About Fair Hills ResortThe Fair Hills Resort just outside Detroit Lakes, Minn., can make you feel like a kid again. It is a rare all-inclusive resort in the Midwest where cabin guests are provided three meals as well as three supervised recreation activities per day. The staff will ensure everyone has a good time. It’s only open from May through September. Amenities include an outdoor heated pool and wading kiddie pool, hot tub, four tennis courses, basketball court, sand volleyball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, disc golf and playground equipment. Paddle boats, kayaks, canoes, row boats, sailboats and water toys are available on Pelican Lake. A nine-hole executive course is complimentary for guests, while the 7,000-yard Wildflower Golf Course is open to the public.
Wildflower is absolutely worth the trip... truly.
Minnesota golfers will know the Joel Goldstrand name. For those of us in the desert SouthWest, think of a Gary Panks working in the Great Midwest, primarily the Land of 10,000 Lakes. North of the Twin Cities is The Links at Northfork, one of his better tracks and much further north in Nisswa is The Pines at Grandview Lodge, again a good example of Goldstrand's talents. But the best course that he designed , for my money, lies in between Detroit Lakes, MN and Fargo, ND, called Wildflower at Fair Hills. It would be consdiered the hallmark of an upper midwest take on "prairie links" design.
SIgnificant elevation changes, seemingly endless prairie grasses and sweeping vistas combine with solid bent grass green complexes and excellent turf conditions to provide a terrific test of golf. The routing even brings you some beautiful holes that have trees lining the fairways, tees or surrounding the greens. It's a great change of pace and makes the experience just that much more unique.
So, from Minneapolis to Detroit Lakes you are in for 3 hours-plus of driving. I am fully of the opinion that it should be done, but, then again, I have been known to drive 24 hours straight to play a round of golf ;) You will find also Detroit Country Club's Pine to Palm course a worthy track, as well, if you decide to spend a couple of days in the area. There's a whole lotta history in the Pine to Palm tournament, hosted by the course and played since 1931: Past champions have included John Harris and Bill Israelson, along with medalists like Terry Moores, Terry Loughlin and Tom Lehman. Go on, make the trip!
Not sure it lives up to the greens fees
I was really excited going into this course but walked away feeling a little beat up and let down. The pro shop is very small and out dated. The staff was okay, insisting that I not tee off a minute before 6:29 am. Okay whatever, so I waited just to have to have the entire course to myself with no greens keepers in my way.
The course is really off the beaten path on County Hwy 20. As you turn into the course, directly across the street is the Fair Hills Resort and Ironman Golf Course. The signs around the course are really lacking considering all the elevation changes and dog legs out there. The front 9 is tight with many blind shots, the back 9 is more open and is a better track.
The difficulty here is the amount of blind shots w/out any GPS in the carts. The greens are very sloped too. I don't think there is one shot out there to an even surface. The course was shaggy in many places.
They need some water coolers and restrooms too. There was a 90 deg cart rule in effect which I couldn't understand. It didn't seem justified at the time, and for $65 I was going to drive on on every fairway as much as I wanted to.
One of my favourites in Minnesota!
Great course in Minnesota lake country. Every hole on the course is enjoyable. Some holes are for shot makers and others are for the long bombers. Greens are not huge but have some good undulations and are usually in great condition and quick. The course is wide open in most areas but there are a few stands of oak trees. The course has significant elevation changes and the layout is fantastic. I've been playing Wildflower for many years and it never disappoints. No flashy clubhouse here but the staff are friendly and the course is the reason to come here.
SteinerLL, thank you for taking the time to write a review about Wildflower! We value your opinion and appreciate your recommendation to play Wildflower Golf Course. Hope to see you on the links in 2016!
Great course, challenging, great price
This is a great course, not for the faint of heart. It can be deceiving, and tricky especially when the wind is blowing.Cut out of the hillside of DL, there are plenty of ups and downs to contend with. Majority of the fairways are are fairly wide, with room to spray it alittle, but in saying that, being a links stlye course, you better have some extra balls somewhere. Greens are firm for the most part, but moderate to fast, in my opinion.
Now unlike the CC down the road, where the "Palm to Pine" is played, I think this course is well maintained, The CC is over rated, and they always allow 5sims to play.. just a side note.. wildflower.. great course, great price, and always a good time
Panaps, thank you for your kind review! We are honored to hear that Wildflower Golf Course is on the top of your list of courses in the Detroit Lakes area. Come visit us again, soon!
Thank you, mtpingr, for your review. We are sorry your experience wasn't quite up to "par". You have made wonderful suggestions that our management team will take into consideration. Thanks for making the trip out to see us; we hope to see you again in 2016!