Although Biloxi, MS is best known for its beaches and casinos, its appeal to golfers and golf travelers is growing quickly. Coastal Mississippi has some amazing and stunning golf courses, with plenty of courses for the public to play, numerous restaurants to eat at, and the opportunity to win big at one of the many casinos. It’s a chance for a hole-in-one and a million-dollar jackpot all in the same day! There are 12 courses immediately in the Biloxi area; several more if you don’t mind putting a few miles on the rental car. Here’s my take on a few of them.

A few of the courses are owned by casinos. Fallen Oak is by far the crown jewel of golf in the Coastal Mississippi area. The course is owned by the MGM Resorts International and is available exclusively to guests of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Designed by legendary course architect Tom Fazio, Fallen Oak has consistently ranked as the best course in Mississippi by Golf Digest and Golfweek and since its opening in 2007 has held the No. 2 position on Golfweek’s Best Casino Course list, trailing only its sister MGM Resorts International course Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Fallen Oak is enjoyable regardless of your golf capabilities. Beginners will marvel at the playability of the course while seasoned golfers will enjoy the challenge. Both will be consumed by the aesthetic beauty of the course as you make your way around. Stay and Play golf packages start at $180/pp, double occupancy.

When it comes to dining options, you can’t go wrong with what each of the casinos has to offer: incredible buffets as well as high-end steakhouses. Get outside the casinos and head into the towns of Ocean Springs and Biloxi and I have a couple of suggestions. Patio 44 in Biloxi is known for its fresh take on classic Creole-style dishes that incorporate the freshest ingredients available from the Delta and Gulf Coast regions, dishes like shrimp and grits, fried catfish tacos, and seafood gumbo. The Buckhead Certified Angus Beef they serve is aged for a minimum of 21 days. Patio 44 also offers one of the most unique – and delicious – appetizers I’ve ever had. Their Debris Fries are a “southern take” on Canadian poutine. Perfectly cooked French fries with braised beef trimmings, brown gravy, and melted cheese, garnished with green onions. It’s a must!

Maison de Lu is Ocean Springs is another great choice. New Jersey native Luann Ellis left the snow and headed for Gulf Coast over 20 years ago and now calls Ocean Springs home. Maison De Lu is located in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs and serves some interesting creations. The Goat Cheese Torte is delicious; layered with sundried tomatoes and pesto and served with warm pita chips. The New Zealand Rack of Lamb is sliced into chops and served with the sauce du jour. The side dishes are amazing; Roasted Red Beets, Roasted Mushrooms and Onions, and a great alternative to potatoes, Twice Baked Cauliflower.

This is just a brief glimpse into everything Coastal Mississippi has to offer golfers. From great drives on the course to short drives to everything you want to do off the course, The Secret Coast has got you covered.