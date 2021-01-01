Mississippi Golf Resorts

Mississippi is a sleeper destination when it comes to golf. It features two of the south's best 36-hole golf resorts - Pearl River Casino and the Golf Club of Mississippi, home to Old Waverly and Mossy Oak - and an overlooked destination: The Gulf Coast, where golf, gaming and the beach play off one another to attract visitors. Five large casino hotels along the coast - Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Island View Casino Resort, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Palace Resort Casino and Harrah’s Gulf Coast - all offer their own golf courses, including the celebrated Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio design only available to Beau Rivage Resort guests. Along the state's northern border with Tennessee, Tunica counters with the Hollywood Casino Tunica, which sells packages to River Bend Links and Tunica National Golf & Tennis.

    Kirkwood National GC: #5
    Kirkwood National Golf Club & Cottages
    Holly Springs, Mississippi
    The Kirkwood National Golf Club & Cottages has teamed up with Mallard Pointe Golf Course to create a 54-hole getaway and private club experience. Mallard Pointe in nearby Sardis is home to 18 holes, plus a nine-hole executive course. Kirkwood National's cottages offer two bedrooms with two beds each, a private bath, TV and small fridge. Kirkwood…
    Refuge
    Refuge Hotel and Conference Center
    Flowood, Mississippi
    The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center is scheduled to open in 2021 adjacent to a newly redesigned municipal golf course. The hotel will house 200 rooms, spa, culinary school, dining and lounge areas and a 54,000-square-foot conference center. A resort pool, 15-acre lake with walking paths and event lawn add outdoor amenities.
    River Bend Links
    Hollywood Casino Tunica
    Tunica, Mississippi
    The Hollywood Casino & Hotel Tunica rises high above the River Bend Golf Links, offering golf and gaming on the Mississippi/Tennessee state line. There are more than 400 rooms, along with the largest indoor pool in Tunica and an RV Park. The 1st Jackpot Casino features the newest slots, table games, three restaurants and The Stage Bar on weekends.…
    Dancing Rabbit GC
    Pearl River Resort
    Philadelphia, Mississippi
    Pearl River Resort in Chocktaw, Mississippi, combines the pleasures of 24-hour casino gaming, a celebrated 36-hole golf club and a family waterpark. The resort features two hotels, the Golden Moon Hotel & Casino and Silver Star Hotel & Casino, and a third casino (Bok Homa). Combined, they are home to more than 1,000 rooms; 3,000 slot machines;…
    Gulf Hills GC
    Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center
    Ocean Springs, Mississippi
    The Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort has entered the next chapter in its long history dating to 1927. The historic property located on the Fort Bayou minutes from Ocean Springs offers a redesigned nine-hole executive course (2020) and driving range new in 2021 to complement its rooms and Capone's Bar and Restaurant. The Main Street of Ocean Springs sells…
    Windance CC
    Island View Casino Resort
    Gulfport, Mississippi
    The state's only casino resort right on the beach, the Island View Casino Resort is the Gulf Coast's largest land-based casino with an 83,000-square-foot casino on the north side of Beach Boulevard and a 43,000-square-foot smoke-free casino on the beach side of the road. They combine for 2,700 slots, 49 table games and two sports books. Two towers…
    Fallen Oak Golf Club - hole 6
    Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
    Biloxi, Mississippi
    The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino touts itself as a "crow jewel" of the Gulf Coast. Owned by MGM Resorts International, this AAA Four Diamond beachfront property offers 1,740 rooms and suites, 10 restaurants and nightlife at an 85,000-square-foot gaming area, including the BetMGM Book Bar and Grill, the state's only full-service sprots betting and…
    The Preserve GC
    Palace Resort Casino
    Biloxi, Mississippi
    The Palace Resort Casino was the first casino hotel on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to received the Four Diamond Award in 2003 and continues its excellence today. Biloxi's only smoke-free casino resort attracts visitors from far and wide with an expansive casino, comfortable rooms and suites and smart amenities like a pool, marina, fitness center,…
    Old Waverly GC
    The Golf Club of Mississippi (Old Waverly and Mossy Oak)
    West Point, Mississippi
    The Golf Club of Mississippi consists of two opposite, but similarly spectacular, golf courses across the street from one another in West Point, Mississippi - Old Waverly and Mossy Oak. Old Waverly is a celebrated private club where Julie Inkster won the 1999 U.S. Women's Open. It is only accessible with a stay-and-play at its onsite cottages,…
    The Bridges GC at Hollywood Casino
    Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast
    Bay St Louis, Mississippi
    Like most of the large casino hotels on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the 14-story Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast offers greens by day (on the course) and night (at the tables). It features 291 rooms and suites, a pool with a swim-up Cabana Bara and lazy river, fitness center, arcade and golf on the Arnold-Palmer-designed Bridges Golf Club. The casino…
    The Grand Bear GC: #18
    Harrah’s Gulf Coast
    Biloxi, Mississippi
    Harrah's Gulf Coast is one of the signature casino hotels in Biloxi, stocked with amenities such as a pool, five restaurants, the Bellissimo Spa & Salon, concerts on the Great Lawn and more. The Grand Bear Biloxi Golf Course was designed by Jack Nicklaus on 650 acres of the DeSoto National Forest.
