Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Mississippi Golf Resorts

Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center

About
Courses
Images
Reviews
13701 Paso Road, Ocean Springs, Mississippi 39564, US
(228) 875-4211
Visit Website
Location Map

About Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center

The Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort has entered the next chapter in its long history dating to 1927. The historic property located on the Fort Bayou minutes from Ocean Springs offers a redesigned nine-hole executive course (2020) and driving range new in 2021 to complement its rooms and Capone's Bar and Restaurant. The Main Street of Ocean Springs sells the small-town charms of more than 200 shops, galleries, restaurants and bars.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1927
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesRoom
Practice FacilityYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center

Reviews

3.7
6 Reviews (6)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Gulf Hills Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u314161696172
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good value

Good experience for the price. The course is not in top shape yet....but it's definitely looking up from recent years. Love the on-site restaurant and bar (Capones)

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Gulf Hills Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u165786057
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played
Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Gulf Hills Golf Club
Default User Avatar
michaelanand01
Played On
Reviews 15
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Decent Resort Course

This course is right across the hotel we stayed in. The first and last are drivable from the back tees. The course is okay. The day we played the course, the greens and fairways were wet and every approach and tee shot just plugged. For an old course, it is decent for the price.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Gulf Hills Golf Club
Default User Avatar
RozSchro
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Excellent weather
Used cart

Gulf Coast Golfing

We booked Gulf Hills Country Club on GolfNow and were able to save $15. It was a great course and I will definitely return. The Gulf Coast is a great place to visit between golf and the restaurants.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Gulf Hills Golf Club
Default User Avatar
cmnowell
Played On
Reviews 1
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Good weather
Used cart

Not much for the money

Pace of play because there was no starter and they let 2 fivesomes play on the weekend
Course was in lousy shape for deep south course, no over seeding on fairways or greens.
Doubt if I would waste my 50$ again.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Poor
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Gulf Hills Golf Club
Default User Avatar
uFVST2569FV
Played On
Reviews 18
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Average weather
Used cart

lots of woods

this is a long golf course when it is only in the mid 50s . Lots of woods and some difficul.t greens. Overall a good day

Conditions Average
Value Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me