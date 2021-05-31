Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center
About Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference CenterThe Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort has entered the next chapter in its long history dating to 1927. The historic property located on the Fort Bayou minutes from Ocean Springs offers a redesigned nine-hole executive course (2020) and driving range new in 2021 to complement its rooms and Capone's Bar and Restaurant. The Main Street of Ocean Springs sells the small-town charms of more than 200 shops, galleries, restaurants and bars.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center
Images from Gulf Hills Hotel & Conference Center
Reviews
Good value
Good experience for the price. The course is not in top shape yet....but it's definitely looking up from recent years. Love the on-site restaurant and bar (Capones)
Decent Resort Course
This course is right across the hotel we stayed in. The first and last are drivable from the back tees. The course is okay. The day we played the course, the greens and fairways were wet and every approach and tee shot just plugged. For an old course, it is decent for the price.
Gulf Coast Golfing
We booked Gulf Hills Country Club on GolfNow and were able to save $15. It was a great course and I will definitely return. The Gulf Coast is a great place to visit between golf and the restaurants.
Not much for the money
Pace of play because there was no starter and they let 2 fivesomes play on the weekend
Course was in lousy shape for deep south course, no over seeding on fairways or greens.
Doubt if I would waste my 50$ again.
lots of woods
this is a long golf course when it is only in the mid 50s . Lots of woods and some difficul.t greens. Overall a good day