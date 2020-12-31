Kirkwood National Golf Club & Cottages
About Kirkwood National Golf Club & CottagesThe Kirkwood National Golf Club & Cottages has teamed up with Mallard Pointe Golf Course to create a 54-hole getaway and private club experience. Mallard Pointe in nearby Sardis is home to 18 holes, plus a nine-hole executive course. Kirkwood National's cottages offer two bedrooms with two beds each, a private bath, TV and small fridge. Kirkwood National's 7,129-yard course, which opened in 1995, features seven lakes, 45 bunkers, creeks and nice elevation changes.
Holly Springs, MississippiSemi-Private4.11764705885
Sardis, MississippiPublic4.432533333323
Sardis, MississippiPublic0.00
Reviews
Much to say about Mallard Pointe
So much to say about Mallard Pointe. I played in the dead of winter and just after a heavy rain so hard to truly tell, but the layout is surprising and gorgeous. Except for the tee boxes which looked pretty sparse, has all the characteristics of a 5 star course. Winds through the hills and tall pines, looks very well kept. Very challenging and smooth greens, not a flat spot on them. They were perfectly smooth and just amazing, especially for January. Definitely worth the drive out to the country and playing even if just once. More detail to follow if interested.
It was fun to play because the layout is so scenic, but I found MP to be very difficult. Lots of terrain and thick forest to grab any wayward shot. Some very long holes and carries from the tips. Back nine much tougher and starting at #9, there are NUMEROUS holes that are darn near impossible unless every shot is perfect. Narrow fairways, long holes and no room to miss either side. Whoever designed it must hate his wife because it looks like he wants to torture everyone else. 17-18 ridiculous finishing holes. I don't know how they can get enough play/revenue to keep this beast maintained, so go play it before it runs down. I understand Kirkwood has taken it over and made a huge difference in maintenance. Definitely needed as it is a long way out in the country, too tough for 90% of the golfers out there, and looks like it requires a lot of attention. I can't see this course surviving in this condition for long. Play all your old shag balls and don't be afraid to hit into the woods, you'll find plenty of Pro-V1s out there to restock your bag
Great condition and beautiful views
The course is in good condition. Views from the tee are nice. Too many blind shots for me to enjoy As a first timer. I didn’t care for the finishing holes front or back. It didn’t fit my eye well. For many it will be a great play. It’s well kept. Pro was super nice and had helpful advise before play. I’d say try it and make your own judgement before being put off by any comments I’ve made.
Course was in good shape. The green speeds were not consistent, both hole to hole and within the same green.
Good layout decent conditions
Have been wanting to make the trip from Memphis for a while. Finally did and was slightly disappointed. The course layout is good but could def tell it needs some TLC. The bunkers were horrible and looked like they haven’t been touched in years. Took our 4some 4:30 to play mainly because of lost balls.(only saw 1 other group or golfers. Will be back but a little pricey for $50 lLooks like the pictures on website are several years old.
Quality & value
Friend & I played 36 holes. Third year we've played there with a "play & stay" package (Jennifer was easy to deal with and very helpful). Aerified the greens approx. two weeks before, so they were a tad bumpy, but still good. In another week or so, they should be very good, I expect. Fairways & tees were real good and you need to hit it relatively straight, because there's usually trouble on both sides of the fairway(from the white tees, slope rating is 138). Lord willing, we'll be back ASAP.
Great Course
Whether coming from Memphis or Oxford, or just passing through, stopping by Kirkwood is worth it. It's a very challenging course, but it's in terrific shape and not overpriced. Just make sure you play with someone who has played before. My first time playing, I played by myself and where to place your shot is not always 100% clear.
Challenging Track
The course had issues at times with conditions, most likely due to low maintenance levels, but it was never unplayable. Always enjoyed shaking it up here, instead of my usual Ole Miss GC round. This course has some really difficult holes, a few blind shots, and elevation plays a role. It's a challenging course but not overly difficult. Played here occasionally for four years while at Ole Miss.
Outstanding
Great staff and they had no problem with me walking. Ton of hills, and the course was in great shape.
great week-end get-a way
great staff,course in great shape,big thank-you to the folks at Kirkwood-you have Mallard in great shape.
In good shape for this time of the year
9 &18 can quickly ruin a good score. Advice: stay right on 9 and left on 18
Sunday in December
A very nice course, friendly staff, quick check in and a good rate of play. I would recommend, especially on a 60 degree day in December.
Big Bang for your buck!
Really enjoyed the day played 36 holes. 16 great holes . Number 9 and 18 are poorly designed, but the rest of the course is fantastic.
Quality & challenging golf.
A friend & I stayed at their "Stay & Play" package from 10-30-15 through 11-1-15. Jennifer made things simple to play and the cottage was very nice. Greens were super and if you can't keep the ball in play, it'll be a long day. Challenging, but fair. I walked with my bag on the cart because it's a very good workout if you carry your bag or a push-cart. Hope to get back once or twice in 2016.
Course is always in good condition
We take an annual trip to Biloxi, every October, from St. Louis. Mallard Pointe is always in great shape and a good warm up for Mississippi golf.
Great place to play
This course is very nice and has a lot of challenges.
Great experience
We love everything about the course. Always a great experience . Nothing better then playing on a beautiful course while seeing deer and all other types of wildlife as you play. Fun and challenging course. Staff is very friendly.
Fun place to play golf
This golf course is a great place to play . You will make some birdies, some pars and yes a few bogies . The back nine are my favorite holes it is beautiful . Sardis lake is right there. If you want to reach the 18th green in two you had better bring your A game . Come up short and you may be in for a big score. Good luck ,have fun, and I will see you there.
Billy Woolfolk
The course is in good shape.
Didn't like the 9th hole. This course is challenging and beautiful.
Closed for summer
According to a notice posted on the door, the course closed May 30 and reopen Sept 1, 2014 after they "remodel," whatever that means. At least it sounds like the course won't be lost permanently. It has always had two or three quirky, if not downright unfair, holes but, overall, it is an interesting design, in a somewhat remote location near a state park, that has always been good to play at least a few times each year. The course offered pleasant scenery and plenty of challenges for players of all skill levels. It's always had maintenance and profit problems but hopefully it will yet have a brighter future. And, before I forget, yes you will lose plenty of balls each time you play unless you're really a scratch golfer.
Good Value... Fix the greens!
Got ready to tee off at our scheduled time and there was a huge group just getting going. Pro shop guy let us start on 10 so no foul I suppose...
Very challenging course with some blind tee shots and a card killer to round off each nine. Favorite stretch was the 3,5,5,3,4 on the front.
Greens had lots of sandy spots in them and were very slow. This was our biggest complaint, but for the money we were satisfied.
Would definitely play here again.
Hope the greens get figured out though. Shame...