Kirkwood National Golf Club & Cottages

So much to say about Mallard Pointe. I played in the dead of winter and just after a heavy rain so hard to truly tell, but the layout is surprising and gorgeous. Except for the tee boxes which looked pretty sparse, has all the characteristics of a 5 star course. Winds through the hills and tall pines, looks very well kept. Very challenging and smooth greens, not a flat spot on them. They were perfectly smooth and just amazing, especially for January. Definitely worth the drive out to the country and playing even if just once. More detail to follow if interested.

It was fun to play because the layout is so scenic, but I found MP to be very difficult. Lots of terrain and thick forest to grab any wayward shot. Some very long holes and carries from the tips. Back nine much tougher and starting at #9, there are NUMEROUS holes that are darn near impossible unless every shot is perfect. Narrow fairways, long holes and no room to miss either side. Whoever designed it must hate his wife because it looks like he wants to torture everyone else. 17-18 ridiculous finishing holes. I don't know how they can get enough play/revenue to keep this beast maintained, so go play it before it runs down. I understand Kirkwood has taken it over and made a huge difference in maintenance. Definitely needed as it is a long way out in the country, too tough for 90% of the golfers out there, and looks like it requires a lot of attention. I can't see this course surviving in this condition for long. Play all your old shag balls and don't be afraid to hit into the woods, you'll find plenty of Pro-V1s out there to restock your bag