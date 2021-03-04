Palace Resort Casino
About Palace Resort CasinoThe Palace Resort Casino was the first casino hotel on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to received the Four Diamond Award in 2003 and continues its excellence today. Biloxi's only smoke-free casino resort attracts visitors from far and wide with an expansive casino, comfortable rooms and suites and smart amenities like a pool, marina, fitness center, six restaurant and bars and a spa. U.S. Open champion Jerry Pate designed its popular Preserve Golf Club.
-
Photo submitted by TheGolfinGuy on 04/03/2021
-
The Preserve Golf Club Photo submitted by TheGolfinGuy on 12/18/2018
-
Photo submitted by RhodyGrinder on 05/01/2017
-
The 18th hole and clubhouse. Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/08/2016
-
The par-4 9th hole. Photo submitted by BrandonTuckerGA on 04/08/2016
Playing A Few Rounds at the Preserve Club in Coastal Mississippi
Although Biloxi, MS is best known for its beaches and casinos, its appeal to golfers and golf travelers is growing quickly. Coastal Mississippi has some amazing and stunning golf courses, with plenty of courses for the public to play, numerous restaurants to eat at, and the opportunity to win big at one of the many casinos. It’s a chance for a hole-in-one and a million-dollar jackpot all in the same day! There are 12 courses immediately in the Biloxi area; several more if you don’t mind putting a few miles on the rental car. Here’s my take on a few of them.
A few of the courses are owned by casinos. The Preserve Golf Club is owned and operated by the Palace Casino Resort and was designed by U.S. Open champion Jerry Pate and covers 245 acres of pristine land surrounded by an 1800-acre nature preserve. Pate did a masterful job of incorporating all of the natural beauty the land has to offer including pitcher plant bogs, cypress swamps, longleaf pines, live oak groves, and native prairie grasses into the design of the 18-hole, par-71 layout. The Preserve recently invested in the Visage GPS, which offers touch screen capabilities as well as commentary from experts on how to play a particular hole. Uncharacteristically, the #1 handicapped hole on the course is Number 16 which is a par 3 which plays 225 yards. Depending on pin placement you may have to shape your tee shot on this long par 3!
When it comes to dining options, you can’t go wrong with what each of the casinos has to offer: incredible buffets as well as high-end steakhouses. Get outside the casinos and head into the towns of Ocean Springs and Biloxi and I have a couple of suggestions. Patio 44 in Biloxi is known for its fresh take on classic Creole-style dishes that incorporate the freshest ingredients available from the Delta and Gulf Coast regions, dishes like shrimp and grits, fried catfish tacos, and seafood gumbo. The Buckhead Certified Angus Beef they serve is aged for a minimum of 21 days. Patio 44 also offers one of the most unique – and delicious – appetizers I’ve ever had. Their Debris Fries are a “southern take” on Canadian poutine. Perfectly cooked French fries with braised beef trimmings, brown gravy, and melted cheese, garnished with green onions. It’s a must!
Maison de Lu is Ocean Springs is another great choice. New Jersey native Luann Ellis left the snow and headed for Gulf Coast over 20 years ago and now calls Ocean Springs home. Maison De Lu is located in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs and serves some interesting creations. The Goat Cheese Torte is delicious; layered with sundried tomatoes and pesto and served with warm pita chips. The New Zealand Rack of Lamb is sliced into chops and served with the sauce du jour. The side dishes are amazing; Roasted Red Beets, Roasted Mushrooms and Onions, and a great alternative to potatoes, Twice Baked Cauliflower.
This is just a brief glimpse into everything Coastal Mississippi has to offer golfers. From great drives on the course to short drives to everything you want to do off the course, The Secret Coast has got you covered.
Consistently perfect!
I play with a group of 16 every year at The Preserve. We're treated exceptionally from the time of arrival until the time we leave. The course is always in great shape and it seems like they're constantly trying to make it better. GPS on the carts is helpful for a hacker like me. Food and beverages are wonderful as well. It is hands down my favorite place to play and I look forward to the trip south to the MS coast to face the challenges and beauty the Preserve offers. Going again in early 2021 and can't wait!
A Very Special Golfing Experience
Upon arrival, staff met us and loaded up our clubs on a very nice golf cart. Went into the clubhouse to pay and found out lunch in Sweetbay Restaurant was included in our green fees. Went to the driving range to hit a few balls and our host Skip came up and introduced himself to us and let us know that when we were ready, he would escort us to the first tee. The carts are equipped with an awesome GPS system. Not only does it display accurate yardages, it monitors pace of play, and actually warns you when you're in areas that you shouldn't be in (it will shut down the cart if you don't turn around). The course was in immaculate condition, lush fairways, firm, fast greens. Played 18, had lunch, and was offered a complimentary replay so we played 9 more. It was a truly memorable golfing experience....one of the best in my 50 years of playing. Special kudos go out to Skip, our host, for doing something I haven't seen in a long time....the pace of play began to lag a little and we were getting a message we were behind....he came up to our group and apologized and let us know that he advised a group 2 ahead of us to pick up the pace of play. It solved the problem, and we were right back on pace. Will return to this gem many times in the near future.
Preserve Golf Club – The Golf Experience Nature Intended
Several words have been used to describe The Preserve Golf Club, located near Biloxi, on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Words such as spectacular, unbelievable and nature’s walk. Having played the course recently, I believe these are all appropriate, maybe even understating what the Preserve has to offer.
Industry magazines such as Golfweek and Golf Digest have certainly taken notice over the years, lauding such praise upon The Preserve as Best New Course in 2007 and 2008 and Best Courses You Can Play in 2012 and 2013. Golfweek consistently ranks The Preserve the #2 golf course in the state.
The Preserve Golf Club is a proud member of Audubon International and officially received their Certified Silver Audubon International Signature Sanctuary designation in May 2007. They are one of only 21 golf facilities in the world to receive this prestigious designation. The staff at the Preserve is dedicated to helping protect the natural environment while maintaining the pristine conditions of the golf course.
The Preserve was designed by U.S. Open Champion Jerry Pate. It’s 18 holes of amazing golf that plays to a par of 71. From the back tees, the course stretches out to 6,774 yards with a course rating of 72.8 and a slope of 136. Most men will find the White tees at 6,260 yards (70.1/130) to be as much golf as they can handle, and still leave with a modicum of dignity. Ladies will find the Preserve a delight from the Red tees (4,843/67.8/120). There are a total of five sets of tees to make golf enjoyable, no matter your skill level.
The Preserve Golf Club offers a something special for every level of golfer and is one of the best maintained courses in the state. It’s the natural aesthetics of the course and surrounding area that make it truly remarkable. The 1,800-acre preserve that borders this 245-acre course produces a wide variety of native plants that are indigenous to the area and can be seen throughout the course. Tall, slender longleaf pine trees line many of the fairways and stately majestic oaks stretch their limbs into play on several holes. From your tee shot on Number 1 through your last putt on the 18th green, you’re sure to create several lasting memories regardless of your score.
Your arrival at the course triggers a chain of events that showcase The Preserve’s Southern hospitality. A host greets you at the bag drop area, take your clubs and guide you into the Southern manor-like clubhouse. Check in and confirm your tee time in the pro shop and while you’re there check out the huge selection of logoed golf gear from top name manufacturers. Leave plenty of time before or after your round to grab a bite to eat at the Sweetbay Restaurant. Sweetbay serves delicious breakfast items, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and daily specials along with all of your favorite libations and brews from their full-service bar. Favorites here include the Sweetbay Kobe Burger and Smoked Brisket Sandwich.
Once you’re ready to head out, you’ll find your bags loaded on a golf cart just outside the pro shop door. All golf carts are equipped with Visage GPS and an ice chest of bottled water. From there, head a few short steps over to The Preserve’s full-length driving range, where you can hit every club in the bag. It’s not a bad idea, since you’ll probably use them all!
The golf course features two vastly different nines. The front nine winds its way through and around swamps of cypress trees and groves of live oaks while the back nine brings pitcher plant bogs, long leaf pines and savannahs of native grass into play. The signature hole isn’t a long, narrow par 5 or even a par 4 with a long carry over water. It’s the par 3, 16th hole, and can play as long as 225 yards from the back tees or 154 yards from the Red tees. There’s a long, natural waste bunker that shouldn’t come into play as well as a collection of 4 sand bunkers that need to be avoided. But what makes this hole so special is the green. It’s a massive two-tiered green with a lot of slope. The front part of the green slopes right to left and towards the front; catch the crown in the middle and your ball will feed down to the pin on a back-pin position. Long is not good with a front pin position, nevertheless, all two putts on Number 16 are considered a success! After all, how often is a par 3 the #1 handicap?
Bunkers and waste hazards also play a prominent role and quickly figure into your score. Fairway bunkers are strategically placed off the tee on many of the par 4 and 5 holes and where they don’t come into play, rest assured there is some water or wetlands around. The green complexes are well-bunkered and the greens themselves feature a lot of slope and undulation. They also putt fast and true. There are no unusually long forced carries over water or wetlands, however the slope and shapes of the greens puts a premium on accuracy, both off the tee and with your approach shot. Number 3 is a medium length dogleg right pr 4 that requires something less than driver off the tee. That will leave a shot of around 100 yards over water to a green that slopes right to left towards the water. A front middle pin placement can make the 3rd hole extremely challenging.
The Preserve offers a good mix of long and short holes with par 5s that not too many players are going to reach in two. A couple of short par 4s offer the long ball hitter the opportunity to go for the green off the tee. Such is the case at Number 17, a 308-yard par 4 dogleg left over water. From the White Tees it’s 260 yards to the front of the green and anything hit the slightest bit left will find the water. A true risk/reward opportunity.
After your round, head back inside the clubhouse for some après-golf refreshments. The 8,500-square-foot clubhouse is designed with a classic low country profile and overlooks the lake and eighteenth green. Inside, the vaulted ceilings, an abundance of windows and a large covered patio offer excellent vantage points for viewing golf competitions. The hardwood floors and chandeliers show off the Preserve’s southern charm and sophistication. A large indoor/outdoor stone fireplace provides comfort and solace whether you’re sipping cocktails or enjoying a bite to eat from the restaurant. There are also several large, flat screen, high-def televisions throughout the clubhouse where you can catch your favorite sports teams.
Last Word: One of the more memorable aspects of The Preserve is the superb conditioning of every hole. The bunkers are hand-raked and the Tidwarf greens are hand-mowed. In the winter, the greens are covered to keep them true and consistent. It’s not too often you find a General Manager who is also the Director of Golf Operations. Stephen Miles has a degree in agronomy with a specialization in turfgrass management from Mississippi State University. He and his crew put in long hours and work extremely hard to create the finished product you see before you. It’s no wonder the course looks so good!
It’s also worth mentioning that The Preserve Golf Club is owned by the Palace Casino Resort, the only smoke free casino resort on the Gulf Coast. Consequently, some great golf packages are available. The Palace Casino Resort offers contemporary guest rooms and suites and a bevy of hotel amenities Including meeting rooms, a fitness center, marina and PURE, The Palace Casino Resort’s Spa.
Several dining venues are available too, including the Palace Buffet, fine dining at Minion’s Steaks & Seafood and Stacked Grill.
A Real Southern Belle!
What a great track! Things started perfectly when some very friendly cart attendants brought a cart right to my car, loaded me up, and then had it waiting at the range while I paid.
I was very pleased with the layout and course conditions. Tee boxes were grassy and flat. The greens were contoured, but gave you chances to score provided you were on the correct tier. I found the variety of holes to be interesting and things never felt cookie cutter. Really great.
I was visiting Mississippi for a work trip, but the staff made me feel right at home. They even had a great restaurant recommendation for dinner after the round.
My only ding was that I hit a 5some on the back, but they let me play through so no real harm there. I played as a single on a weekday afternoon and played under 4 hours. I felt very satisfied overall and thought the course was well worth its price. I'd recommend The Preserve without hesitation!
the Preserve
Play discourse after a ton of rain. The course drains really well it was in great shape for January in Mississippi. Super layout wide Fairways and big green definitely recommend to play if you're in the area.
Very nice course!
Went for a bachelor party and wasn't expecting that! The drive up to the club house was an eye opener. Perfectly manicured grounds from start to finish. The driving range was the best I've ever hit on. Titleist golf balls built up on a pyramid. I had the flu at the time, but the course played extremely difficult to me for some reason. The wild grass was high and abundant on every hole it seemed like. I ended up taking a lot of penalty drops that day.
Must play
The Perserve is one of my favorite places to play. This was my fourth trip to this secluded gem. Course condition has been A+ every time. Staff is top notch. Multiple tee boxes allow for a leisurely round or a tough challenge. Generous fairways allow you to approach these lightening fast greens from the short grass. If you hit the correct levels birdies can be had. If not, these greens can be difficult to navigate. The green fee of $100-$140 is worth it. Just 20 minutes from Biloxi, you'll likely save money stepping away from the craps table for a few hours.
How this course is not rated as the best in mississippi is beyond me
You can look at all the courses you want to in Mississippi and Louisiana and you will not find a better one. I have played Fallen Oak. I have played Dancing Rabbit. I have played English Turn. They don't compare. Course was in beautiful shape and plays hard which is great. Fairways excellent. Tee boxes excellent. Greens beyond excellent. Golf cart with Range finder and electronic scorecard is an added luxury. Price for the course? 1-10 I give it a 100. This is no joke. This is just as nice or nicer than Fallen Oak at half the cost. You wont find a better course in Mississippi and Louisiana and if you don't play this course you are doing yourself a disservice. I will be back very soon. Thank you Preserve
Biloxi's best besides Fallen Oak
The Preserve delivers the best destination golf experience in the Biloxi-Gulfport area outside the exclusive experience at Beau Rivage-Fallen Oak.
What's great about The Preserve is that, like Fallen Oak and Grand Bear, the acreage is entirely natural and expansive. It's name comes from the fact the layout is surrounded by 1800 acres of preserve, and the back nine in particular showcases some wide open, long views, while the front nine features some more tree-lined corridors. There are some neat design elements and the hole variety is very good.
At just 6,774 yards from the tips, some of the best golfers might crave a little yardage, which can be found at Grand Bear, but the majority of us are really going to enjoy the hole variety and playability of this Jerry Pate design.
I would disagree that this course is not as good as the fallen oak. Both courses in my opinion are equal except the preserve isn't 200 dollars a round and you don't have to stay at the resort to play the course. IMO