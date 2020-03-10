Pearl River Resort
About Pearl River ResortPearl River Resort in Chocktaw, Mississippi, combines the pleasures of 24-hour casino gaming, a celebrated 36-hole golf club and a family waterpark. The resort features two hotels, the Golden Moon Hotel & Casino and Silver Star Hotel & Casino, and a third casino (Bok Homa). Combined, they are home to more than 1,000 rooms; 3,000 slot machines; more than 60 table games and numerous dining concepts. Dancing Rabbit's courses, Azaleas by Tom Fazio and Oaks by Jerry Pate, are considered as close to Augusta as resort golf can get. The Dancing Rabbit Inn is adjacent to the courses, offering an indoor pool, shuttle service and fitness center. The Geyser Falls Water Theme Park provides 23 acres of fountains, water slides, a lazy river and wave pool.
Facts
Amenities
Services
Rules
Golf courses at Pearl River Resort
-
Philadelphia, MississippiResort4.735823529451
-
Philadelphia, MississippiResort4.104576470624
Images from Pearl River Resort
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Tee at hole 1 Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/25/2020
-
Tee at Hole 2 Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/25/2020
-
Tee at Hole 3 Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/25/2020
-
Tee at Hole 4 Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/25/2020
-
First hole Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/03/2020
-
Double fairway Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/03/2020
-
Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/03/2020
-
Photo submitted by JayEmm on 10/03/2020
-
Approach at the par-5 fourth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/11/2020
-
Eighth hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/11/2020
-
From behind the 5th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/11/2020
-
Par-3 5th hole Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/11/2020
-
15th green Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/11/2020
-
Photo submitted by lobbyvol on 06/14/2019
-
Photo submitted by lobbyvol on 06/14/2019
-
Photo submitted by lobbyvol on 06/14/2019
-
Photo submitted by lobbyvol on 06/14/2019
-
View from behind 9th green. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/02/2017
-
Approach view on 18. Photo submitted by BrandonWebb on 01/02/2017
The Oaks
Great Course and also in great shape being well manicured.
Another Great Round
Had another great day at Dancing Rabbit today. The staff is fantastic and the course in great shape. Only problem on the greens is where the old holes had been filled in made for some bumpy putts. Fairway to green was perfect.
Beautiful course
The fairways and the surrounding shrubbery are beautiful, the greens for the most part were in great shape but several of them were not. Nice mix of shade and sunshine. There is no turn on this course and the grill house between 9 and 10 was closed. There was no pressure from behind all day and no one to hold us up either. Great views of the casino on several holes.
It’s a shame
This venue is owned and operated by the Choctaw...... therefore it is always in need of additional maintenance. Played the Azaleas and none of the bunkers had been maintained..... not raked , poor sand quality, lots of washout and rocks!
Dancing Rabbit has 2 excellent golf courses. Unfortunately it’s ownership doesn’t know how to run a golf course property or simply doesn’t care.
Dancing Rabbit - The Oaks
Love playing this course - fantastic conditions. Golf Now rate discount made it even better.
Amazing course
When I went to play at The Dancing Rabbit it was a cold day and the course was somewhat wet from the day before. That did not change my outlook at all however. The course was in pristine condition and was gorgeous. I would recommend playing there and will anytime I get the opportunity!