About Pearl River Resort Pearl River Resort in Chocktaw, Mississippi, combines the pleasures of 24-hour casino gaming, a celebrated 36-hole golf club and a family waterpark. The resort features two hotels, the Golden Moon Hotel & Casino and Silver Star Hotel & Casino, and a third casino (Bok Homa). Combined, they are home to more than 1,000 rooms; 3,000 slot machines; more than 60 table games and numerous dining concepts. Dancing Rabbit's courses, Azaleas by Tom Fazio and Oaks by Jerry Pate, are considered as close to Augusta as resort golf can get. The Dancing Rabbit Inn is adjacent to the courses, offering an indoor pool, shuttle service and fitness center. The Geyser Falls Water Theme Park provides 23 acres of fountains, water slides, a lazy river and wave pool.

Facts Price Range $$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 700 Year Opened 1994 Number of Units 500+ Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual, Buffet Room Types Room, Suite Pool Indoor Fitness Center Yes Practice Facility Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Casino Yes Banquet Space Yes Spa Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No