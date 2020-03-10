Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Mississippi Golf Resorts

Pearl River Resort

13550 MS-16, Philadelphia, Mississippi 39350, US
(866) 447-3275
About Pearl River Resort

Pearl River Resort in Chocktaw, Mississippi, combines the pleasures of 24-hour casino gaming, a celebrated 36-hole golf club and a family waterpark. The resort features two hotels, the Golden Moon Hotel & Casino and Silver Star Hotel & Casino, and a third casino (Bok Homa). Combined, they are home to more than 1,000 rooms; 3,000 slot machines; more than 60 table games and numerous dining concepts. Dancing Rabbit's courses, Azaleas by Tom Fazio and Oaks by Jerry Pate, are considered as close to Augusta as resort golf can get. The Dancing Rabbit Inn is adjacent to the courses, offering an indoor pool, shuttle service and fitness center. The Geyser Falls Water Theme Park provides 23 acres of fountains, water slides, a lazy river and wave pool.

Facts

Price Range$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres700
Year Opened1994
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual, Buffet
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Pearl River Resort

Reviews

4.5
75 Reviews (75)

Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
RG0A52F31EE3479B1176
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The Oaks

Great Course and also in great shape being well manicured.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
nathanpfry1
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
1DYtUN5tSfzeE9fM0Hn3
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u000001127809
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Another Great Round

Had another great day at Dancing Rabbit today. The staff is fantastic and the course in great shape. Only problem on the greens is where the old holes had been filled in made for some bumpy putts. Fairway to green was perfect.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
shughes922
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
MedicMoore
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once every three months
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
dcopelan
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u225643516
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
makebacon
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Beautiful course

The fairways and the surrounding shrubbery are beautiful, the greens for the most part were in great shape but several of them were not. Nice mix of shade and sunshine. There is no turn on this course and the grill house between 9 and 10 was closed. There was no pressure from behind all day and no one to hold us up either. Great views of the casino on several holes.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Azaleas
Default User Avatar
Baileyld
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Previously Played

It’s a shame

This venue is owned and operated by the Choctaw...... therefore it is always in need of additional maintenance. Played the Azaleas and none of the bunkers had been maintained..... not raked , poor sand quality, lots of washout and rocks!
Dancing Rabbit has 2 excellent golf courses. Unfortunately it’s ownership doesn’t know how to run a golf course property or simply doesn’t care.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u314161466773
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u314160362253
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Dancing Rabbit - The Oaks

Love playing this course - fantastic conditions. Golf Now rate discount made it even better.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
MSgolf7
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u314161267837
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
Felix3985655
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u848370137
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u314161250923
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
Jmiles15
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
u314161182264
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Default User Avatar
Dpermenter80
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Amazing course

When I went to play at The Dancing Rabbit it was a cold day and the course was somewhat wet from the day before. That did not change my outlook at all however. The course was in pristine condition and was gorgeous. I would recommend playing there and will anytime I get the opportunity!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
