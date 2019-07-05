Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / Missouri Golf Resorts

Lodge of Four Seasons

315 Four Seasons Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049, US
(573) 365-3000
Located in Lake Ozark, the Lodge of Four Seasons is one of the Missouri Ozarks' most historic golf getaways, dating back to 1964. Today, this lakefront property has 54 holes of golf if you're including an 18-hole private club, the Club at Porto Cima, by Jack Nicklaus. The Ridge and Cove courses, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., are available to the public and resort guests of the Lodge at Four Seasons. The lodge features 350 guest rooms and suites and received a $15-million renovation in 2016. Amenities include a lakefront beach, marina, multiple pools and tennis. Spa Shiki highlights rejuvenating amenities, while there is also fine dining, casual fare and a coffee shop on premises. For families, the Avila condominiums feature two-bedroom suites and 1,200 square feet of space. The Lodge at Four Seasons is among the Lake of the Ozarks area's top golf getaways and has stay-and-play and unlimited golf packages.

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres3500
Year Opened1964
Number of Units300-500

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

4.0
58 Reviews (58)

Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
donchar
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Review of The (Seasons) Ridge

Friendly staff in pro shop, on course and in bar area.
Great views, especially from tee boxes. Fairways and greens in good shape. Greens run well. Has adequate driving range and small putting area.
Several holes very challenging either off the tee or on uphill approach to green. A very good test of golf. Enjoyed playing here very much.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
Matt4827527
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
sarahuyoung
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Nice course with challenging front 9, which requires good course management. Played in the rain so it was cart path only, which made it more challenging due to the terrain. A few putting greens around creeks and lake had lots of geese poop. Hope this will get cleaned up soon.

We will play it again.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
u314159845306
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

The course has great scenery, but needed mowed in some areas.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
u314159704429
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Poor
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
GEorge5594435
Played On
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
u314161397001
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather

Cart path only

While the weather hat day was sunny and warm, the course was still wet from rains two evening before. Having to walk from the cart paths to our balls was quite a walk ev3en into the fairway. A discount should be given for conditions like this when you can't really enjoy the whole course. .

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
u314161397001
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Wet weather

cart path only

Discount should have been given for wet conditions requiring golfers to se cart paths only.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Commented on 04/28/2021

How were the conditions otherwise? Course in good shape?

Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
jmowens88
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser

Course needs some work to get back in shape.

Beautiful course but needs dmome tlc, especially the greens

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
u000006421510
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Early season golf

Very nice layout. Would be awesome in the middle of summer. It was in ok condition for March condition. I’d play it again.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
u000002722937
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
u314161253346
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

Below average

Greens all had dark patches and looked terrible. I think it was number 15, that was surrounded by dozens of geese. There were goose droppings everywhere covering the red tee box and around the green. It was barely playable.
The pro shop employee was borderline rude and acted as if I was bothering him to rent a club. This was our 4th day playing in the area, and it was by far our least favorite course.

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Excellent
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
u110194594
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Fun and challenging course

This course was fun to play. The rolling hills make it challenging, but great exercise when looking for your ball. Would definitely play again!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
Kdreppen
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
elrod79
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
anne0118
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Used cart

Cart Path Only! Wait? What?

I wish I could write a good review but I just can’t. Having rained for the past few days we expected it to be cart path only. We played yesterday and it was cart path only at a different course and was not an issue. The design of this course does not allow for a normal cart path only game. It’s a hilly course, that’s a given since it’s in the Ozarks but this was ridiculous. The cart paths were NO where near the fairways or greens! You couldn’t see the fairways from the cart paths. At times our carts slid down the cart paths without the wheels turning, it was dangerous and when you’re so busy worrying if you’re going to be able to control your cart, the golf game is inconsequential. The starter told us we would slide down the hills around the greens and we should have spiked shoes. What? He said COVID forced them to close the restrooms on the course, but apparently not the ball washers or the flag sticks. And no one working had masks on. This course should have been closed to play. Without a doubt the worst golf day I’ve ever had.

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
u000006408997
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

we weren't sure

Had a local tell us cove wasn't in super shape due to a late start due to the rona. But we gave it a try. It was in great shape. No bare spots or bad spots anywhere we were. Staff had control of the leaves so there wasn't much lost ball searching in piles. Layout is real fun and beautiful with a few par 3s over coves. Takes some strategy on some tee shots as it's not always driver. Only bummer was 8 days before they had aeriated so the greens weren't their best. But the pro had warned us before we paid and told us after we paid to go check it out and see if we wanted a refund. They were in need of a mow for sure but we knew what was in store. Play it

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lodge of Four Seasons - Ridge Course
Default User Avatar
Pbueker
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
bjkottwitz
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

The Cove is back

Course is in very good shape. Last year it was rough. The layout has always been one of my favorites at LOTO and now the improved conditions make it a must play. Keep up the good work.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
Default User Avatar
u359926931
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Family friendly

This was my boys first time playing at this course... and they are hooked!! As young teenagers they LOVED getting amazing clubs to play with!!!
This was definitely be their best experience to date and a family memory to last a lifetime!
THANK YOU!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
