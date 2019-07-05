Lodge of Four Seasons
About Lodge of Four SeasonsLocated in Lake Ozark, the Lodge of Four Seasons is one of the Missouri Ozarks' most historic golf getaways, dating back to 1964. Today, this lakefront property has 54 holes of golf if you're including an 18-hole private club, the Club at Porto Cima, by Jack Nicklaus. The Ridge and Cove courses, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., are available to the public and resort guests of the Lodge at Four Seasons. The lodge features 350 guest rooms and suites and received a $15-million renovation in 2016. Amenities include a lakefront beach, marina, multiple pools and tennis. Spa Shiki highlights rejuvenating amenities, while there is also fine dining, casual fare and a coffee shop on premises. For families, the Avila condominiums feature two-bedroom suites and 1,200 square feet of space. The Lodge at Four Seasons is among the Lake of the Ozarks area's top golf getaways and has stay-and-play and unlimited golf packages.
Review of The (Seasons) Ridge
Friendly staff in pro shop, on course and in bar area.
Great views, especially from tee boxes. Fairways and greens in good shape. Greens run well. Has adequate driving range and small putting area.
Several holes very challenging either off the tee or on uphill approach to green. A very good test of golf. Enjoyed playing here very much.
Nice course with challenging front 9, which requires good course management. Played in the rain so it was cart path only, which made it more challenging due to the terrain. A few putting greens around creeks and lake had lots of geese poop. Hope this will get cleaned up soon.
We will play it again.
The course has great scenery, but needed mowed in some areas.
Cart path only
While the weather hat day was sunny and warm, the course was still wet from rains two evening before. Having to walk from the cart paths to our balls was quite a walk ev3en into the fairway. A discount should be given for conditions like this when you can't really enjoy the whole course. .
cart path only
Discount should have been given for wet conditions requiring golfers to se cart paths only.
Course needs some work to get back in shape.
Beautiful course but needs dmome tlc, especially the greens
Early season golf
Very nice layout. Would be awesome in the middle of summer. It was in ok condition for March condition. I’d play it again.
Below average
Greens all had dark patches and looked terrible. I think it was number 15, that was surrounded by dozens of geese. There were goose droppings everywhere covering the red tee box and around the green. It was barely playable.
The pro shop employee was borderline rude and acted as if I was bothering him to rent a club. This was our 4th day playing in the area, and it was by far our least favorite course.
Fun and challenging course
This course was fun to play. The rolling hills make it challenging, but great exercise when looking for your ball. Would definitely play again!
Cart Path Only! Wait? What?
I wish I could write a good review but I just can’t. Having rained for the past few days we expected it to be cart path only. We played yesterday and it was cart path only at a different course and was not an issue. The design of this course does not allow for a normal cart path only game. It’s a hilly course, that’s a given since it’s in the Ozarks but this was ridiculous. The cart paths were NO where near the fairways or greens! You couldn’t see the fairways from the cart paths. At times our carts slid down the cart paths without the wheels turning, it was dangerous and when you’re so busy worrying if you’re going to be able to control your cart, the golf game is inconsequential. The starter told us we would slide down the hills around the greens and we should have spiked shoes. What? He said COVID forced them to close the restrooms on the course, but apparently not the ball washers or the flag sticks. And no one working had masks on. This course should have been closed to play. Without a doubt the worst golf day I’ve ever had.
we weren't sure
Had a local tell us cove wasn't in super shape due to a late start due to the rona. But we gave it a try. It was in great shape. No bare spots or bad spots anywhere we were. Staff had control of the leaves so there wasn't much lost ball searching in piles. Layout is real fun and beautiful with a few par 3s over coves. Takes some strategy on some tee shots as it's not always driver. Only bummer was 8 days before they had aeriated so the greens weren't their best. But the pro had warned us before we paid and told us after we paid to go check it out and see if we wanted a refund. They were in need of a mow for sure but we knew what was in store. Play it
The Cove is back
Course is in very good shape. Last year it was rough. The layout has always been one of my favorites at LOTO and now the improved conditions make it a must play. Keep up the good work.
Family friendly
This was my boys first time playing at this course... and they are hooked!! As young teenagers they LOVED getting amazing clubs to play with!!!
This was definitely be their best experience to date and a family memory to last a lifetime!
THANK YOU!
