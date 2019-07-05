Lodge of Four Seasons

I wish I could write a good review but I just can’t. Having rained for the past few days we expected it to be cart path only. We played yesterday and it was cart path only at a different course and was not an issue. The design of this course does not allow for a normal cart path only game. It’s a hilly course, that’s a given since it’s in the Ozarks but this was ridiculous. The cart paths were NO where near the fairways or greens! You couldn’t see the fairways from the cart paths. At times our carts slid down the cart paths without the wheels turning, it was dangerous and when you’re so busy worrying if you’re going to be able to control your cart, the golf game is inconsequential. The starter told us we would slide down the hills around the greens and we should have spiked shoes. What? He said COVID forced them to close the restrooms on the course, but apparently not the ball washers or the flag sticks. And no one working had masks on. This course should have been closed to play. Without a doubt the worst golf day I’ve ever had.