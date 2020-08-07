Old Kinderhook Golf Resort and Spa
About Old Kinderhook Golf Resort and SpaLocated in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Old Kinderhook Golf Resort & Spa opened its golf course in 1999 and its 84-room lodge in 2013. Tom Weiskopf designed the 18-hole golf course, which winds through the Ozarks terrain. The main lodge features 84 guest rooms and a conference room for up to 250 people, while there are also vacation rental and fractional ownership opportunities for larger groups. Old Kinderhook also features a seasonal outdoor ice rink, a marina and beach area. There are both indoor and outdoor pools with hot tubs, and the spa was also upgraded. Water aerobics classes and a fitness center round out active lifestyle amenities at Old Kinderhook.
Golf courses at Old Kinderhook Golf Resort and Spa
Camdenton, MissouriPublic/Resort4.553552941295
Great for the Season
The course and greens were in great shape for being the middle of November.
October Golf
Course was is very good shape. Greens were running at least a 10. Traps were raked and had plenty of sand and for this time of year that speaks volumes on how this course is taken care of.
Overall this is a very good golf course and a must play in this area.
Price
The price was high for the condition the greens were in.
It doesn't appear that divots are being fixed.
Beautiful day for golf
Played my first time today, owning a place at the lake, I have played many of the courses at the lake. Weather was perfect, other than the pace of play it was a great round. At 16 the Marshall was able to move us past the slow groups. We were playing behind a 4 some who was playing a scramble and a 6 some was behind us who let us play through. The course was in good shape, a few greens were a little rough, Biggest issue I saw was that people didn’t repair divots in the green. Huge issue for me, shame a great Course is treated poorly by ignorant golfers. Otherwise course great, staff excellent and the weather was awesome. Worth the price and the time spent waiting! Kinderhook is the best public course at the lake hands down!
Missing, unfriendly, rude staff
When we paid they told us to see the starter out front. After 10-15 minutes of standing around out front and no starter we went back in and they told us to just grab a cart. I stopped at the snack bar to purchase a drink and had a unfriendly cashier who didn't smile. A few minutes before our tee time the cranky starter shows up at the top of the hill of the range to yell at us that we were next on the tee box.He tells us that the beverage cart would be running until 4:30. We run into her when we finished #1 at 2:45 and never see her again. When we were done 2 employees drive up to our vehicle and ask if we had been smoking in the carts. None of us smoke, so the answer was no. We had not been informed about a smoking policy. The single that had been placed with us had been smoking in the cart he had. So evidently they had smelled smoke and thought it was us. None of us saw any policies about smoking and the golf course I work at allows smokers so I am a little confused about this. The course itself was very good.
Rained out
Didn’t get to play do to rain. The staff was very helpful in getting us our refunds
Great course!
Old Kinderhook is a great course layout.
Not to demanding in length but you better find the fairway!
A pleasure to play
Took advantage of the stay and play package and really enjoyed the lodge and course as well as the Hook and Trophy Club restaurants.
Marshall? What Marshall....
Course layout is beautiful, exceptional quality every time at Old Kinderhook. The problem that I had this round was the gosh-awful pace of play. And it pains to write this review because I truly love Old Kinderhook.
Played as a single, caught up to group ahead of me on hole 5. On hole 6 tee, one of the guys comes up and says, and I quote, “I’d let you play through, but we are playing with the group ahead of us. Sorry.” I assumed the Marshall would see and say something later on; the waiting was every shot on every hole through 9 green.
Group ahead of me didn’t go straight to 10 tee, so I played through and their “friends” let me play right through on 11 tee.
Thennnn the big delay happened on 15 tee: An 8-some. That’s not an exaggeration as you can see by my attached picture of 16 green. The 8-some didn’t play fast at all, not a single quick thing about this group. Took me over an hour to play 15-18.
Course Marshall? What Course Marshall.....
slooooooooow Play
So sad that a great golf course gets ruined because the round takes 5 1/2 hours to play.
Staff wasn't able to keep pace of play going but they sure could give us trouble because we joined up two threesomes to play a few holes together .AND WAITED STLL ON EVERY TEE BOX
Thanks for the review, we've had a tremendous amount of play which has left quite a bit of foot traffic marks from people who have been shuffling their feet. Not a lot we can do about that, i will tell you in the morning the greens are much better than in the afternoon.