678 Old Kinderhook Dr, Camdenton, Missouri 65020, US
(573) 317-3500
Location Map

About Old Kinderhook Golf Resort and Spa

Located in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Old Kinderhook Golf Resort & Spa opened its golf course in 1999 and its 84-room lodge in 2013. Tom Weiskopf designed the 18-hole golf course, which winds through the Ozarks terrain. The main lodge features 84 guest rooms and a conference room for up to 250 people, while there are also vacation rental and fractional ownership opportunities for larger groups. Old Kinderhook also features a seasonal outdoor ice rink, a marina and beach area. There are both indoor and outdoor pools with hot tubs, and the spa was also upgraded. Water aerobics classes and a fitness center round out active lifestyle amenities at Old Kinderhook.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres700
Year Opened1999
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsBar, Casual, Fine
Room TypesRoom, Suite, Fractional Ownership
PoolIndoor
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
MarinaYes
Beach AccessYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Old Kinderhook Golf Resort and Spa

Reviews

4.6
95 Reviews (95)

Reviewer Photos

Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
mhagemann
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
KyleBren90
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
DWILL15
Played On
Reviews 22
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Great for the Season

The course and greens were in great shape for being the middle of November.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
DeanrKohn
Played On
Reviews 2
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jefflaw34
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

October Golf

Course was is very good shape. Greens were running at least a 10. Traps were raked and had plenty of sand and for this time of year that speaks volumes on how this course is taken care of.
Overall this is a very good golf course and a must play in this area.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160868347
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
tomdonna
Played On
Reviews 4
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Price

The price was high for the condition the greens were in.
It doesn't appear that divots are being fixed.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Default User Avatar
Commented on 10/10/2020

Thanks for the review, we've had a tremendous amount of play which has left quite a bit of foot traffic marks from people who have been shuffling their feet. Not a lot we can do about that, i will tell you in the morning the greens are much better than in the afternoon.

Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160830262
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u00000301210
Played On
Reviews 11
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Beautiful day for golf

Played my first time today, owning a place at the lake, I have played many of the courses at the lake. Weather was perfect, other than the pace of play it was a great round. At 16 the Marshall was able to move us past the slow groups. We were playing behind a 4 some who was playing a scramble and a 6 some was behind us who let us play through. The course was in good shape, a few greens were a little rough, Biggest issue I saw was that people didn’t repair divots in the green. Huge issue for me, shame a great Course is treated poorly by ignorant golfers. Otherwise course great, staff excellent and the weather was awesome. Worth the price and the time spent waiting! Kinderhook is the best public course at the lake hands down!

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
jcanman
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Missing, unfriendly, rude staff

When we paid they told us to see the starter out front. After 10-15 minutes of standing around out front and no starter we went back in and they told us to just grab a cart. I stopped at the snack bar to purchase a drink and had a unfriendly cashier who didn't smile. A few minutes before our tee time the cranky starter shows up at the top of the hill of the range to yell at us that we were next on the tee box.He tells us that the beverage cart would be running until 4:30. We run into her when we finished #1 at 2:45 and never see her again. When we were done 2 employees drive up to our vehicle and ask if we had been smoking in the carts. None of us smoke, so the answer was no. We had not been informed about a smoking policy. The single that had been placed with us had been smoking in the cart he had. So evidently they had smelled smoke and thought it was us. None of us saw any policies about smoking and the golf course I work at allows smokers so I am a little confused about this. The course itself was very good.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u000001591524
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Rained out

Didn’t get to play do to rain. The staff was very helpful in getting us our refunds

Friendliness Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Anonymous
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u314160486301
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
pbirkenholz
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u7028423
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
mnplyman
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great course!

Old Kinderhook is a great course layout.
Not to demanding in length but you better find the fairway!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u229183110
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
u743036129
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

A pleasure to play

Took advantage of the stay and play package and really enjoyed the lodge and course as well as the Hook and Trophy Club restaurants.

Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
Eric5060592
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Marshall? What Marshall....

Course layout is beautiful, exceptional quality every time at Old Kinderhook. The problem that I had this round was the gosh-awful pace of play. And it pains to write this review because I truly love Old Kinderhook.

Played as a single, caught up to group ahead of me on hole 5. On hole 6 tee, one of the guys comes up and says, and I quote, “I’d let you play through, but we are playing with the group ahead of us. Sorry.” I assumed the Marshall would see and say something later on; the waiting was every shot on every hole through 9 green.

Group ahead of me didn’t go straight to 10 tee, so I played through and their “friends” let me play right through on 11 tee.

Thennnn the big delay happened on 15 tee: An 8-some. That’s not an exaggeration as you can see by my attached picture of 16 green. The 8-some didn’t play fast at all, not a single quick thing about this group. Took me over an hour to play 15-18.

Course Marshall? What Course Marshall.....

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
Old Kinderhook Golf Course
Default User Avatar
mkatsev
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played
Used cart

slooooooooow Play

So sad that a great golf course gets ruined because the round takes 5 1/2 hours to play.

Staff wasn't able to keep pace of play going but they sure could give us trouble because we joined up two threesomes to play a few holes together .AND WAITED STLL ON EVERY TEE BOX

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
