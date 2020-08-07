Old Kinderhook Golf Resort and Spa

When we paid they told us to see the starter out front. After 10-15 minutes of standing around out front and no starter we went back in and they told us to just grab a cart. I stopped at the snack bar to purchase a drink and had a unfriendly cashier who didn't smile. A few minutes before our tee time the cranky starter shows up at the top of the hill of the range to yell at us that we were next on the tee box.He tells us that the beverage cart would be running until 4:30. We run into her when we finished #1 at 2:45 and never see her again. When we were done 2 employees drive up to our vehicle and ask if we had been smoking in the carts. None of us smoke, so the answer was no. We had not been informed about a smoking policy. The single that had been placed with us had been smoking in the cart he had. So evidently they had smelled smoke and thought it was us. None of us saw any policies about smoking and the golf course I work at allows smokers so I am a little confused about this. The course itself was very good.