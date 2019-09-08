Ohiya Casino & Resort

A fantastic layout on a beautiful piece of land. This course is over the top for this location. I can't believe it will get the play it needs to survive, so far from populations centers. Although it is referred to as a resort course, I don't see this as a resort, or the style of the course to appeal to resort travelers. The course is long and somewhat difficult. I am a 5 hcp and had to play from the third tee up at 6700 yards. All the par 3s were long and two of them required a 3 wood. The layout is imaginiative and unique to the land. Every hole has a different look and a challenge. This course is for serious golfers and should host some state tournaments.

Things I liked:

Scenic and the contrasting prairie grass and elevation changes added a dramatic affect.

Greens in great shape and not too crazy with undulation.

Great condition for a first year course.

Every hole had a unique and challenging look

We enjoyed being one of only a few groups on the course.

price vs value is good

Areas of improvement:

No sprinkler head yardage markers and the course was not on my garmin. Was guessing on yardage.

Course was long and the difference in the green tees at 6100 yards and white tees at 6700 is too big of a gap.

No GPS on carts

The casino hotel is almost a detriment. Until they build cabins and nicer on site lodging, I don't think this will be a destination golf resort. Hotel is decent, but you have to walk through a smoky casino to get to your room.

Overall I would suggest serious golfers from Sioux City and Omaha put this on their list to play.