Ohiya Casino & Resort
About Ohiya Casino & ResortThe origin of the Ohiya Casino & Resort in Niobrara dates back more than two decades when it opened as the first casino in Nebraska. Ohiya, owned by the Santee Sioux Nation of Nebraska, built a new 61,000-square-foot casino that opened in 2013, featuring 400 electronic-gaming machines, bingo, a 45-room hotel, a concert/events center, a swimming pool and three dining options. In the tribal language, the word “Ohiya” means win. Architect Paul Albanese designed the Tatanka Golf Club that debuted in 2015. GolfPass users have ranked it among the state’s five best courses from 2016-2019. Tatanka translates to “great buffalo” and for that reason, the course is routed near fenced-in areas where actual buffalo still roam.
Great course
I've been hearing about this course for the last 3 years so my expectations were very high. I had just played the Sandhills Golf Club in Mullen NE which is an exclusive top notch golf experience. To my surprise I was not let down even coming from the Sandhills. The course was in excellent shape including greens, fairways, bunkers etc. My preference would be for slightly quicker greens but that is just my preference. Justin in the pro shop was very friendly and accommodating especially helping out on re-round pricing. Forget about the tips unless you are PGA material at 7500 yards and LOTS of elevation changes I can't imagine and I'm a 9 HCP. Recommend playing the course more than once you'll appreciate it more each time and learn how to manage the course better. The casino next door has excellent clean rooms and a really low rate. The food at the casino is meh at best and the service there was lacking to say the least. But this is a GOLF course review and it is now one of my favorites and I've played a lot of courses. Thanks for a great time we'll be back! Oh, the pace of play is as fast as you want we hardly so a sole on a Friday (we played 54) or Saturday morning. Don't expect a cart "person" or excellent food at the turn...just plan on great golf.
Serene setting
We enjoyed our round at Tatanka, , as the course of challenging , but playable. The staff was friendly and accommodating. We booked a package with the. Ohioya Casino there and were pleased with them too.. will return again next year for a weekend get away.
Amazing course tucked into the northeast corner of Nebraska
Our friends told us about this course over in Niobrara, NE, so we decided to check it out. Wow! What a nice surprise! Beautiful vistas, rolling hills, lush fairways, carpet greens - we loved it! We also took two traveling golf pros with us who were in town for a pro-am tournament and they loved it too. They both said it made their all Top 10 list of best golf courses they’ve ever played - and they’ve played ALOT of different courses! Even though the rate is a bit high, it is well worth it! You’d pay over $100/round for a course like this in a Texas or California. Give it a try - you’ll love it!
Tatanka - dont waste your money
They were punching the greens while we played. About half the greens were closed. No discount. Pro shop person was defensive. Hotel bar closed on Monday night. Food was poor at best. Service was very slow. No hotel food for breakfast.
Beautiful course, in great condition. Will definitely play again.
Tough but fair.
Great course. We played 6700 tees. It's all you want but fair. The par 3's were the hardest holes. You better have a 215yd club or your not getting there. Greens were not in good condition. Grass was growing inside the holes edges. They were bumpy and slow. Very sandy. Fairways were nice. Tip, pay attention to the direction of the wind. It blows up there. Play was a little slow on Saturday, didn't see a soul on Sunday. What I liked was that every hole different yet had 3 things in common. Big fairways, tough bunkers, and ball-eating long grass . Had a great time with some friends and walking off the last hole on Sunday, I said to them,Now that is a golf experience.
Unique golf round in so many ways
Grateful to have played this course for just the 1st time. Planning on playing it again and again for many years. Unique views, challenging holes, and if the wind is blowing like it was, will test your ability to using the correct golf club. The food was fabulous. The staff inside the pro shop were 1st rate as well as the food and beverage staff. A must play, chose your tee boxes wisely for a very rewarding experience.
BEST IN NEBRASKA ......PERHAPS...
Saw this course on the cover of Golf Week in the Winter and knew I had to go. The only thing that makes me mad is that I waited this long. It is awesome...
You must check it out this place is top shelf. In the absolute middle of no where. I would recommend stay the night it has a hotel and casino connected.
NO matter what you do if your an AVID player this is a Must play in Nebraska.
A must play course
W O W what a golf course. Wide fairways, huge greens, tee boxes for every player. Fantastic views from every hill and valley. We will play this course again and again. Resort walking distance from course.
Beautiful course
Beautiful, but very challenging course. Look for the buffalo grazing on the side hills! Lots of prairie grass roughshod. Bring a lot of golf balls unless you are really good at hitting your target.
Tough but fun!
A course made of nice fairways, ball stealing fescue (or prairie grasses), and true greens. The course has nice views of the surrounding land. The course puts you in some unique situations.
First time
A fantastic layout on a beautiful piece of land. This course is over the top for this location. I can't believe it will get the play it needs to survive, so far from populations centers. Although it is referred to as a resort course, I don't see this as a resort, or the style of the course to appeal to resort travelers. The course is long and somewhat difficult. I am a 5 hcp and had to play from the third tee up at 6700 yards. All the par 3s were long and two of them required a 3 wood. The layout is imaginiative and unique to the land. Every hole has a different look and a challenge. This course is for serious golfers and should host some state tournaments.
Things I liked:
Scenic and the contrasting prairie grass and elevation changes added a dramatic affect.
Greens in great shape and not too crazy with undulation.
Great condition for a first year course.
Every hole had a unique and challenging look
We enjoyed being one of only a few groups on the course.
price vs value is good
Areas of improvement:
No sprinkler head yardage markers and the course was not on my garmin. Was guessing on yardage.
Course was long and the difference in the green tees at 6100 yards and white tees at 6700 is too big of a gap.
No GPS on carts
The casino hotel is almost a detriment. Until they build cabins and nicer on site lodging, I don't think this will be a destination golf resort. Hotel is decent, but you have to walk through a smoky casino to get to your room.
Overall I would suggest serious golfers from Sioux City and Omaha put this on their list to play.
great destination
Fun course and great location. Staff, rooms, restaurant and all were over the top. Serious golfers need to put this on their list. The clubhouse, ambience and service is great.
Both courses offer unique challenges and are well maintained. Only issues I had were pace of play. There was no starter and no marshalls. Some rounds can take well over 4.5 hours. We missed our replay time because of slow play and could not get back out for an hour.
Nice but TOUGH
Beautiful course with great views. Relatively cheap green fees especially after 2:00. Course was in good condition. Work still needs to be done (especially to cart paths). Lack of back fill around new concrete paths lead to 6" drop offs and a rough ride on the cart. Course is pretty long and demands balls to stay on the fairway. Tall grass surrounds the fairways and bunkers which makes errant shot retrieval nearly impossible. The first night we played the wind was around 30 mph. Rory or Phil would have had a hard time playing par golf. The next day was calm and sunny making the course more playable but still difficult. Only complaint was the casino. No table games, only slots (which I hate). Food wasn't very good there either. Even with that, I shall return to lose more balls ;-)