The Prairie Club

About The Prairie ClubThe Prairie Club along the Snake River Canyon in Valentine was founded by Paul Schrock as one of the Midwest’s first remote destination golf clubs. The resort is five-plus hours from major airports in Denver and Omaha, but well worth the journey to discover two top 100 golf courses, The Dunes by Tom Lehman and Pines by Graham Marsh. Both are par-73 routings that take advantage of the natural terrain: The Pines with more trees and closer to the canyon and the Dunes wind-swept and wide-open like the surrounding prairies. The unique 10-hole, par-3 course called the “Horse” course by Gil Hanse and the putting course, “The Old Wagon”, will also entertain golfers. Guests can stay at The Bunkhouse, The Cabins or The Lodge, all with luxurious, comfortable rooms. Meals are served in the main clubhouse that has a casual, yet refined, vibe.
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/15/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/13/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/13/2022
Photo submitted by GolferJake78 on 08/13/2022
Hole 1 Tee Shot
Hole 2 Tee Shot
Par Three 7th
Wide Fairway 10th
Strategic Bunkering on 13th
Finishing Hole
Photo submitted by Rttrasamar on 11/28/2019
Photo submitted by Rttrasamar on 11/28/2019
Photo submitted by Rttrasamar on 11/28/2019
Photo submitted by Rttrasamar on 11/28/2019
Photo submitted by Rttrasamar on 11/28/2019
Photo submitted by Rttrasamar on 11/28/2019
Photo submitted by Rttrasamar on 11/28/2019
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/04/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/04/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/04/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/04/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/04/2017
Photo submitted by sorenj on 08/04/2017
I ❤️ The Sandhills
Continuing on my journey through the Nebraska Sandhills prairie club was my third stop. It’s a beautiful property set against a lovely wooded canyon. I enjoyed the aesthetics of the layout as you got to enjoy the rolling dunes and also a parkland golf environment. The course was in tip-top shape and the architecture was varied enough to be interesting. Though admittedly at my skill level that world is not fully available to me. It’s the type of course you expect when you pay $250, but I’d gladly do so again
Big and Bold
The Dunes Course at The Prairie Club is massive in terms of its scale. From blowout waste areas the size of a football field, to greens that are 70+ yards in depth, everything about The Dunes Course is Big and Bold.
The Dunes Course opens with 3 really difficult holes, and then depending on the pin location, the 4th can be tricky as well. It's a much different start than The Pines Course where you ease into the round.
My favorite aspect of The Dunes is the ability to swing freely with the driver. With big fairways and lots of undulation, a golfer can hit some massive drives if the right slopes are hit.
The Prairie Club is a fantastic golf resort, and the Dunes Course is such a good part of it. Really fun to play.
Thoughtful Design
While The Dunes Course gets all the accolades at The Prairie Club, I personally prefer The Pines Course. This Graham Marsh design meanders it's way through the Sandhills and back into the pines that sit atop the nearby canyon. This creates and interesting contrast that makes a golfer think his/her way around rather than just bomb it.
My favorite aspect of The Pines is how it neatly rolls from a friendly opening 3 holes into a few more brutish holes, before giving the player another breather, and then repeats this pattern.
The greens at The Pines aren't as severe as The Dunes but are every bit as challenging. The 9th green in particular is one of the most interesting and fun greens I've played.
I can't recommend The Pines enough. Just a joy to play.
A Great Short Course
After a 36 hole day at the Prairie Club, my friends and I decided to wind down on the horse course. I am not the biggest fan of short courses, so I wasn't expecting much. However, I was blown away by how fun the course was. In fact, I had so much fun that I played it twice.
As the name suggests, you play the course like you would play a game of horse. The lowest score on the prior hole picks the teeing ground and you play to the next green. This allows for a lot of variety, and a ton of fun.
We created holes ranging from 46 yards to 111 yards. We took only one club with us which we also used to putt.
If you visit the Prairie Club make sure you set aside some time to play the horse course. You will not be disappointed by this quick, fun, 10 hole course.
Solid Golf
Enjoyable experience like always. We had a mix of sun, clouds, wind, heat and cold over a couple of days. Greens played firm and fast, in fact too fast at times given the undulations of the greens and pin placements for the weekend. Fairways were tight and in good shape, although a bit on the thin side for this time of year. Accommodations are always solid, food was great and service was good, golf carts have noticeable wear and having the Dunes Saloon and Pines Canteen closed for the season was a bit disappointing. Overall a great facility with 3 fantastic courses and a well recommended trip for your first time or another repeat trip.
Good course, bad destination
This place has gone downhill. The review is based on the overall experience as well, rather than just the courses. The golf courses are great, although not sure they live up to the hype. However, the service was really bad from start to finish. When you are stuck with one option for all your meals and drinks, it really kills the trip when that one option stinks. It routinely took 20min+ to get a drink or place an order, which caused us to be off schedule for tee times regularly. The service culminated with me leaving my rangefinder in the cart at the end of a round, but the next day it was nowhere to be found. For the reputation and cost, Prairie Club needs to do better.
Pure Golf ... A Reflection of the Area
Sprawling course that's exposed to the elements. Rarely a tree to be seen. Lots of elevation changes along the way. A bounce here or there can change where your ball ends up a great deal.
Gigantic greens leave a player a lot of ways to play a shot. You will benefit a great deal from a replay knowing the bounces and hidden spots to avoid, etc.
If you're playing on a windy day, be prepared. Gonna have to take your licks and keep on playing one shot at a time. One of my favorite places to stay and play golf. See my Pines course review for more details on lodging, etc.
Great Course / Great Place
I can certainly appreciate that the Dunes is the more traditionally appreciated course, but it seems like most people come away enjoying the Pines a bit more. Probably just because it's a bit more traditional, but honestly you can't go wrong out here.
Conditioning was great when we played. This course is very playable for all levels of golfer. Your beginner will struggle with all the bunkers but otherwise the number of tees and the wide fairways make it less punishing.
The course starts out with flat, traditional links style holes and then goes back along the canyon only to come back to a few dunes holes and then back along the canyon. If you have a nice round going, buckle up for the last 3 holes. They are a test in a good way. It's really cool to finish up by the clubhouse often with a choice to go for the green in two in front of people sitting on the patio having lunch and drinks.
The Pines' greens tend to have a few more undulations and are smaller than on the Dunes (but not small and not by much in the least).
This place is special. I will always try to return once a year. If you like to play a lot of golf in a day, this is the place. Some groups will get in 54 holes a day. Outside of golf, food, and drinks don't expect a lot more entertainment. That's not what you come here for. It's secluded and quiet and all about golf. They manage to keep an upscale atmosphere that still feels laid back and not pretentious.
My only "complaint" is that the food is generally just good to above average and not great. But honestly, it's still really solid. All of the accommodations are very nice. The cabins along the rim are great for groups of 4. There are double rooms in the lodge that have separate bedrooms that share a bathroom for those traveling in pairs.
One of my favorite places!
Avoid the Dunes
Our annual golf trip made a, return for some and first time for others, trip to Valentine to experience what is The Prairie Club (A 36 hole + horse course paradise). On a three day, all you can play, bender we started day one on The Dunes and finished day 3 back on the Dunes. For those that have not been out here it is a golfers paradise. Secluded from basically everything you golf, eat, drink and enjoy the ambiance. Lodging is awesome, food is great and the golf is spectacular.
The Dunes course is a championship level golf course that offers great options on different tees for all players. It is made up of wide fairways, strategic bunkering and surrounded by prairie/fescue grass. The Dunes rewards good shots and punishes poor ones. Most of these shots can depend on the wind speeds for that day. You catch a 20-30 mph day out of the south, good luck!
My favorite part of this golf course is the bunkering. Some huge bunkers with faces so large you can't see the green. They are very strategic and tricky the first time around as some look closer than they appear and some much farther away. Take note and remember them for the replay round!
The green sizes are huge out there so you will want to spend some time getting the green speeds down as you are likely to have plenty of 40+ foot putts.
This course provides an excellent mix of challenging par 4's, playable par 5's and a host of different looking par 3's. Each 9 has a driveable par 4 which are always fun for the male ego. My favorite hole was the driveable par 4 5th. An inviting yardage coupled with a tiny window in the front of the green with a false front leads to many bogeys or worse.
Overall The Dunes was an awesome experience that provides an opportunity to shoot around par (par 73) or better if you are striking it well that day but can turn to a trip on the struggle bus if you don't have it that day. Strongly suggest making the trip out there. Check out my review of their other course (The Pines) and the Horse Course.
Great Course
The Dunes course is a wonderful, long but forgiving course. It winds in and out of ancient sand dunes with a traditional outward and inward nine setup. The fairways and the greens are massive- and if the wind blows you will use every inch of them. The course plays shorter than the listed yardage if winds are calm (relatively) but the bunkers, sand dunes and fescue is daunting and while you have ample fairways to hit into, it is very difficult to go all 18 holes without a 3 putt. The fairways run fast and firm and the greens roll well but are challenging especially the first few times around. The Dunes and The Pines make up the main golf attractions for one of the best golf resorts anywhere.
Fantastic Golf Destination
The Prairie Club is a remote destination golf club in Northern Nebraska and worth every bit of effort to get to. From the rooms and lodge to the food to the golf everything was well planned out and executed. The Pines course is my favorite of the two although most feel the Dunes is better. The best part of the Pines is how the course moves from rolling prairie holes to holes along the river canyon and weaving throughout the namesake pines, creating a variety unlike almost anywhere. The conditioning is always great, firm And low mow fairways allow endless options for shots into and around the greens. The green complexes appear to be naturally mowed into the ground however it sits. A few are a bit on the extreme side, notably the 9th. The 16th is as tough of a hole and green as any and the 18th is postcard worthy.
Links(ish) golf at it's Midwest best. Rustic, simple, and fantastic.
The Prairie Club is a special place (for a variety of reasons). One of the first things I noticed as I made my way through the first few holes is that there are no rakes on the course… everything is a “waste” bunker. As far as I know none of the bunkers are man-made, they are natural blowouts that are lovingly maintained by a combination of grounds crew and Mother Nature. I was pleasantly surprised, given this, by how few areas in the bunkers were left difficult to play due to footprints, divots, etc. This was good, because they are tricky enough on their own.
The Prairie Club has an interesting (and fantastic for the casual golfer) public private mix. Their two courses alternate day by day between being public or private for the members. This allows both members and the general public to enjoy both courses in a two day span; while maintaining the private feel for members when they play. It’s a great setup and given that both courses are in Golf Digests “Best Courses You Can Play” list (again) everybody wins in this configuration. Also unique (that I was tragically unable to take advantage of) is the no-charge-for-rerounds policy. Once you tee off at the Prairie Club, the course is yours (although you do have to share) for the day, if you can get in 36 (or 54???) holes in a day, it’s the same “all you can eat” price.
Regrettably I was only in Nebraska for one day so I was unable to play the Pines course (private on the day I visited). However, that – and missing the bagpipe player – were the only things I regretted about my visit, and if those are your two biggest problems, you probably had a whale of a visit (which I did).
The Prairie Club, in many ways feels like pure links golf; with wide open fairways, sand blow outs, and tall grassy fields ensconcing the very well maintained fast rolling fairways. The greens were also brisk as far as pace; however, in many cases I found them unconventionally tough to reach for a links style course (i.e. I had to go in “by air” far more than I expected). This actually plays to my game better than the bump and run method so I didn’t mind, but it’s worth noting.
One of the things I really liked about this track is there are several holes with “pick your poison” levels of risk/reward for your drive. Multiple points of entry to these fairways, depending on how far you elect to hit the ball, offer different levels of risk (usually involving fairway bunker play, but also at times compromising your view of the target of creating greater elevation change). Other holes, of course – notably many of the par 3’s – simply provide protection in the form of waste area to carry and plentiful traps without forcing a decision about how to assault the green.
You cannot help but appreciate the simplicity of the layout either. Tee boxes are nothing more than a wooden stake in the ground near a more closely cut and (generally) flat area of land. It harkens to “old school” golf where you sink your put and drop your ball within a clubs length of the cup to tee off for the next hole. This was actually my single favorite thing about this course, and that’s saying quite a bit because there is a lot to love here. It’s rustic, it’s western, and it’s delightful.
I mentioned above the roll on the fairways, it is significant. I actually talked to the guy in the pro shop after my round and asked if it was possible some of the distances might have changed since the cards were printed (they hadn’t) because I couldn’t believe I was reaching the places I was off the tee’s. But, simply put… run matters, and you’ll get it at the Prairie Club.
Pace of play was terrific and the staff both in the pro shop and on the course were outstanding. Overall my experience at the Prairie Club was more than I imagined it would be (and I have a very vivid imagination which was coupled with some very high pre-conceived expectations for this track).
Valentine is a long way from anywhere “big,” so expect some effort to get there, and expect to feel completely rewarded for your decision to make that effort. I can’t recommend strongly enough that you should plan to be there for at least two days and play both courses. If you are on a golf trip with buddies, you can’t miss the Horse course either.
Based on all that I missed (and everything I experienced), I am absolutely planning a return trip to the Prairie Club.
Finishes in second by a lash
The Pines course is almost five-star good, but I gave it four to balance out the overall rating from reviewers so far. I played the course in late October in 2013, a day before a fierce snowstorm cancelled my rounds and closed the resort for the season.
The views of the canyon are nice, although I feel like an opportunity was missed. I was hoping to interact with the cliffs more. How about a thrilling shot over a chasm? Alas, it never comes during the round. Nitpicking aside, between the conditioning and scenery of the course and the secluded vibe of the resort, playing the Pines is a special experience.
A prairie land masterpiece
Now this course just screams Nebraska. It's rolling hills and wide open spaces (think runways for fairways) help create a wildly different experience for golfers. It's the only Tom Lehman course I've played. He's teased me into wanting to see more.
The blown-out bunkers are great visually, yet deadly to golfers. The greens might be a touch too wild, although that's part of the allure.
I played it in late October in 2013, a day before a snowstorm cancelled my rounds and closed the resort for the season. While I was playing the maintenance staff was filling the bunkers with old Christmas trees to keep the sand from blowing out during the harsh winters. That's how windy and extreme this site is. What a cool place for golf.
Resort of the Sandhills
The Pines is the easier of the two courses at the Prairie Club but is still enjoyable. I would give the course 4.5 stars and the resort 5. This course has two drivable par fours; however, there are long fours or par four and a halves to balance it out. This course is also a par 73 and the par 5s are different enough to make that work.
The course is strategically bunkered and will reward drives to the correct side of the wide fairways.
Another difference between this course and the Dunes, besides length, are the holes by the Snake River canyon. This is where the course gets its name.
I must mention that the club has everything that a golfer could want. The amenities are top notch as is the service. Between the golf, food and accommodations this place is well worth the drive. Do take advantage of the stay and play packages. If you play 36 a day, then it is a great value.
Golf Home on the Range
The Dunes course is the more difficult and better of the two courses at the prairie club. I am sure that the length takes into account the firm and fast conditions that should be part of the links like experience. If it isn't playing firm and fast then par 4.5 holes abound. Low handicaps will enjoy the challenge. I still found it to be fun and appreciated the par 5s (all 5 of them) and the drivable par 4.
Although this is advertised as links golf, the approach shots are not really linksy. Plenty of the greens are elevated and bump and run is not an option. What did remind me of a links course we're the fairway width and needing to hit the correct side of the fairway or the approach is difficult to say the least. The best example of this, and my favorite hole, is the 8th. There is a need to hit the drive to the appropriate distance. Left leaves you an alps like approach that's blinded by a hill. Too long does the same thing. The correct drive leaves an approach through a gap where the flag is visible.
The rest of the holes are solid and will provide a fair test of your game.
In addition to the two courses there is a par 3 horse course and a putting course.
Beside the golf, I must mention that the hospitality at the club is second to none. If you spend the night, and I suggest you do, do find out when the Milky Way will be out. You can see the milk with the naked eye. Hanging out in the starlight with or without beverage is a must. One of the unique opportunities the club offers.
Golf resort done near perfection
The pines course is only one of two championship quality courses at this golf destination. The course conditions were excellent. The greens are near perfection. The cabins are a dream for a foursome. The staff took care of us from the moment we arrived. Jesus, the chef, has an incredible menu. If you want a perfect 3 day destination fo your foursome, look no further. It's located south of valentine Nebraska. There is nothing to do but play golf, eat, and play more golf. Perfect for a vacation with your favorite golf partners. If you can go during the week, you'll rarely see other golfers.
OUTSTANDING
Been coming to the Prairie Club going on 7 years, its as good as any place I have played/stayed at. Once you go you will make it a yearly trip. They have 2, soon to be 3, Gil Hanse is signed up for another 18 across the Snake River, courses, The Dunes and the Pines, the Dunes is suppose to be the best of the two, however, I think they are both outstanding. really not "one better than the other" the last 4 or 5 holes on the Pines course are fantastic wouldnt think you were in Nebraska, Once you go you will make it a yearly trip, I know i do.
TOP Destination in the Country
I have played Bandon, Straits, Arcadia and even Lahinch, Portmarnock and Dingle across the pond. The Prairie Club rivals them all. For the complete package, Golf,Lodging etc it is second to none. Bandon is the "KING" with 4 top 20 courses and of course the Pacific Ocean, but, they are going to add a 3rd course here designed by Gil Hanse across the Snake River, all indications point to another Outstanding 18 holes!!! once this is completed look for The Prairie Club to be in the TOP 3 GOLF DESTINATIONS, along with Bandon and Straits in the country,
Bucket List! Just Do it!!!
Outstanding golf course a million miles from everywhere. If you get here you will fall in love. Rivals the extremely private Sand Hills Golf Club where you need to know a member to play. Anyone who makes the trip can play the two courses at The Prairie Club and its doubtful you will forget the experience. The Dunes course is superior but the Pines is nice too. I understand a 3rd 18 hole track is under development. A short course is available too. Greene fees are for all day so play until you drop. Nice cabins and you'll find most golfers drop into their bed soon after a long day of golf. The golf itself is beautiful, challenging, manicured and brutal in the wind.