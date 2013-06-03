Hilton Sante Fe Buffalo Thunder

My travels brought me back to Santa Fe and I drove over to the Towa Golf Course to hit some range balls. It was around 5:30 PM and when I walked into the club house the pro-shop was closed. I decided to go hit a few culled balls at the range. I walked over when a very aggressive young man approached me and starting chitin me about not checking in and eventually accused me of trespassing. I told him I went by the club house and it was closed and that I was planning on purchasing some balls. His attitude was not warranted or necessary considering the situation. He then invited me to ride in his cart even though he wasn't wearing a mask. I kindly declined and as he raced off decided I was no longer in the mood to hit balls. It was an honest mistake and my part but still did not warrant his aggressive stance.

I would otherwise give the course a good rating.