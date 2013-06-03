Hilton Sante Fe Buffalo Thunder
About Hilton Sante Fe Buffalo ThunderThe Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder features two hotels spread across 587 acres, an upscale Hilton with rooms and suites and a Homewood Suites with more spacious accommodations with full kitchens, plus the 27-hole Towa Golf Club. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, the Wo’P’in Spa, multiple restaurants, tennis courts, a nightclub and a 61,000-square-foot casino containing 1,200 slot machines, 18 game tables and a poker room.
Images from Hilton Sante Fe Buffalo Thunder
-
Undulating greens Photo submitted by AnnemarieM on 04/26/2019
-
Mountain views Photo submitted by AnnemarieM on 04/26/2019
-
Fairway view Photo submitted by AnnemarieM on 04/26/2019
-
Well stocked golf shop for men and women Photo submitted by AnnemarieM on 04/26/2019
-
Great views from all tees Photo submitted by AnnemarieM on 04/26/2019
-
Green apron Photo submitted by garym425 on 10/12/2017
-
green apron Photo submitted by garym425 on 10/12/2017
-
green approach Photo submitted by garym425 on 10/12/2017
-
Green apron Photo submitted by garym425 on 10/12/2017
-
Fairway Photo submitted by garym425 on 10/12/2017
-
Fairway Photo submitted by garym425 on 10/12/2017
-
Hard to concentrate with such beautiful surroundings! Photo submitted by dougrasor on 03/06/2013
Angry Pro Shop Employee
My travels brought me back to Santa Fe and I drove over to the Towa Golf Course to hit some range balls. It was around 5:30 PM and when I walked into the club house the pro-shop was closed. I decided to go hit a few culled balls at the range. I walked over when a very aggressive young man approached me and starting chitin me about not checking in and eventually accused me of trespassing. I told him I went by the club house and it was closed and that I was planning on purchasing some balls. His attitude was not warranted or necessary considering the situation. He then invited me to ride in his cart even though he wasn't wearing a mask. I kindly declined and as he raced off decided I was no longer in the mood to hit balls. It was an honest mistake and my part but still did not warrant his aggressive stance.
I would otherwise give the course a good rating.
Great course layout but ... not maintained.
Great course layout but ... not maintained.
a lot of damages on the tee box and green.
a lots of damages on the fairway.
especially the damages around green are worse.
Great Day
With the exception of one hole all the holes were in great condition. Last year was a bad water year and the course was showing it. The staff has really cared for the course and it shows. I love playing here because the views are beautiful. My only wish would be to make the tee box colors common. Great job Elliot and Linda.
Best views and wonderful play
If you are looking for a great place to play and the best views in Santa Fe this is the best course. You have to play here. Can you get close on the island green????
TOWA delivers: stunning vistas, challenging round
I recently played the Boulder course at TOWA Golf Resort, and, as a high handicapper, was prepared to lose a few balls. (I lost three but it was worth it.) From dramatic cliffs to a peninsula green, time slipped by quickly. And course conditions? Ready for play and in good shape after a winter and spring of strong precipitation. I've read a lot of older reviews online about this course and the severe toll it took from drought last year, but "wow" what a change! Clearly, the staff has been hard at work. The three 9-hole course options offer combinations that deliver a great high desert golf experience. With its varied terrain, twists and turns, and eye-popping views of Northern New Mexico's earth, sky and mountains, even the best golfer will be challenged. TOWA means "for the people" and is staffed with customer-friendly personnel who really care about delivering a fun experience. To celebrate your round, there's a grill at the clubhouse with a full-service bar and panoramic views next to a well-stocked golf shop. I'll be back - this time with a few extra balls in my bag.
Great Track! Terrible Conditions
Wife and I played Towa (Boulder/Valley) while vacationing in the area. Easy to book on-line. The staff was friendly and helpful. The resort has 3 nines and we played Boulder and Valley. The Boulder had just been aerated, Valley was next. We loved the design/track. A challenging golf course. Not overly long. Narrow in some places. Some blind shots. In-cart GPS allows you to see where you're going. The greens on Valley (not yet aerated) were great. Boulder's greens had just been aerated, so not so good. The fairways and, especially the rough were in TERRIBLE condition. We understand that there were some significant water issues earlier tis year and water had to be turned of to the rough for a long time. Much of it is dead or bare dirt. Adjacent fairways are also in pretty bad shape. Assuming they can get things back in shape, this would be a great course (and a great place to stay and play). In the short term, we really couldn't recommend it.
Currently the golf course conditions are fantastic. A bad year with water issues last year, and now water issues solved, this course will surprise you!
I hope you get a chance to return to Towa soon because the conditions have improved DRAMATICALLY! We have had a change in management, as well as a favorable winter, and i am confident that you will be amazed when you return!
I appreciate you comments and i want to assure you that course conditions will improve dramatically and the water issues have been addressed for the future. We will be working diligently over the next year to improve course conditions.
Least favorite of the 3
This nine was the least favorite, some holes were short but not obvious were you run out of fairway. Go out and enjoy!
Best of the 3
This nine holes was my favorite out of the three nine hole courses. Definitely demands shots be made to the correct locations but not too penalizing if you spray a little! Would play this again if we were still in town.
Course had tough summer
The course showed signs of the hot dry weather this summer, but some beautiful landscape and views.
Not what one would expect from a resort course.
Played Boulder and Valley courses in golf outing. The courses were in very bad shape. New Mexico has been suffering a drought, but other area courses are in much better shape.
Fairways burnt out, weeds and signs of neglect are present. The greens were the only saving grace. Some bad spots but overall, not too bad. Nice views and a decent layout for most levels of golf. A few blind shots and a few forced carries. Needs much TLC to be considered a resort course.
I want to assure you that the water issue was unique to Towa and has been addressed. The Pueblo of Pojoaque took over management of the course in October so with new management, we will be working diligently this year to improve the conditions and ensure that we never face the same issues again.
Very challenging and fun. Course is dry in some spots because of no rain but fairways and geens were in good shape. Course gave me a $20 discount because of conditions. Staff was very friendly and helpful, I had a great time.
High desert
This was a really fun and challenging experience. We played 18 holes, lost lots of balls and found lots of balls. Very hot, but was provided with an icechest and water as much as we wanted. The trees and greens were in good shape for such a desert terrain.
Drought damaged
The people were great, the greens were good, the areas around the greens and fairways have suffered from the drought conditions. I suggest you wait until conditions improve, or expect some bad lies, some issues you wouldn’t normally endure, which made it disappointing. The area was pretty, but there must be a better place to play in Santa Fe.
The Pueblo of Pojoaque took over management of the course in October so with new management, we will be working diligently this year to improve the conditions and ensure that we never face the same water issues again.
Goat Track!
This may have been a nice course when they watered it but it is NOT now. The Fairways are 20% green and 89% Dead! The Greens were ok for the most part but not great. Too bad because the setting is awesome!
The Pueblo of Pojoaque took over management of the course in October so with new management, we will be working diligently this year to improve the conditions and ensure that we never face the same water issues again.
Towa
Great layout, greens & tee boxes in excellent shape, but fairways feeling the effects of the drought.
Would play this course again.
Lovely Layout!
Not a long course, but the layout keeps you moving the ball L2R and R2L, and especially DOWN, like #18 Par 3 WAY DOWN the hill!!
Fun course with challenges
Great time. Brings you back to reality of how well you play.
Twilight golf great
Twilight golf is great. Not crowded, great value, personnel were very helpful. Had a wonderful time
Autumn Leaves
Great course layout and terrific staff. Overall, course is in good condition, especially the greens and fairways. Many repair areas in fringe and approach areas around the greens which should have been reseeded. They should be marked as "ground-under-repair" and reseeded or resodded. My first experience playing a high desert golf course, and I enjoyed it immensely.
Update! I have since spoken with the club manager and employee and all is well. This COVID mess has everyone on edge. This course is fun and challenging and the staff have been great. I’ve walked 18 three times (I slept well afterwards - it’s a hike) and enjoyed the heck of this challenging course. Greens are in great condition. I give it 5 stars.
We are so sorry for your experience. With our strict Covid-19 protocols, our golf staff has been asked to enforce our policies on the driving range and course after hours. Since we had closed, no golfer is permitted the use of our facilities. Of course, you should never have experienced rudeness or anger from our team, and, for that, we apologize sincerely.