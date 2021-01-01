New Mexico Golf Resorts

Sandia, a Scott Miller design, finishes at the casino resort in New Mexico.

New Mexico offers a diverse mix of golf resorts, ranging from golf-and-ski destinations to casino golf retreats and golf communities. Perhaps the most celebrated is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa adjacent to the Twin Warriors Golf Club. The most historic and unique is The Lodge Resort & Spa, where a building dating to 1911 teams with nine holes that sit at the highest elevation for golf in North America (9,000 feet above sea level). When it comes to golf and gambling, there are multiple options – the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino, Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, Sandia Resort & Casino, Isleta Resort Casino and the Hilton Sante Fe Buffalo Thunder. Angel Fire Resort started as a ski destination but now is a summer golf getaway as well. Pendaries, The Innsbrook Village Country & Resort (nine-hole par 3) and the MCM Elegante Lodge and Resort are other choices.

    Sandia GC: #18
    Sandia Resort & Casino
    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    The Sandia Resort & Casino, owned and operated by The Pueblo of Sandia, is a premier golf-and-gaming destination in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The resort recently completed an expansion of both its fine and casual dining options. In addition, Sandia Resort’s Amphitheatre was completely renovated in 2018. The Sandia Golf Club, The Green Reed Spa…
    Towa Golf Resort
    Hilton Sante Fe Buffalo Thunder
    20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, New Mexico
    The Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder features two hotels spread across 587 acres, an upscale Hilton with rooms and suites and a Homewood Suites with more spacious accommodations with full kitchens, plus the 27-hole Towa Golf Club. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, the Wo’P’in Spa, multiple restaurants, tennis…
    Twin Warriors GC: #6
    Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa
    Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico
    The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa sits adjacent to Twin Warriors Golf Club, one of New Mexico’s best courses. The 350-guest room and 23-suite resort is comprised of nature/jogging trails, the stables at Tamaya, three heated outdoor pools, a spa, a gym, tennis courts, hot air balloon rides, five restaurants, jeep tours, fly fishing, bike…
    Angel Fire Resort CC: Clubhouse
    Angel Fire Resort
    Angel Fire, New Mexico
    Angel Fire Resort began in 1966 as a small ski destination but has expanded into a four-season retreat in the southern Rockies. The resort is located 8,600 feet above sea level with views of Wheeler Peak, the highest point in New Mexico. In summer, guests can enjoy downhill mountain biking, ziplining, golf and disc golf, hiking, tennis and fishing…
    The Lodge GC
    The Lodge Resort & Spa
    Cloudcroft, New Mexico
    The Lodge Resort & Spa is a historic property in Cloudcroft, N.M. Located at 9,000 feet above sea level, its nine-hole course is the highest elevation for a golf course in North America. The current 59-room structure dates to 1911 after the first building burnt down. Rebecca’s serves three meals a day, and a spa will helps guests unwind. Local…
    Innsbrook Village CC
    Innsbrook Village Country Club & Resort
    Ruidoso, New Mexico
    The Innsbrook Village Country & Resort offers 1- to 3-bedroom condos and 2- to 5-bedroom townhomes for rent with some resort amenities as well. It provides access to a private fishing lake, a heated outdoor pool, tennis and basketball courts, a clubhouse for events and a 715-yard, nine-hole par-3 course. It is also less than six miles away from…
    Santa Ana GC: Clubhouse
    Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
    Bernalillo, New Mexico
    Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, just minutes north of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, was the first Indian casino to operate in New Mexico, opening its doors in 1993. The hotel features seven hotel floors, boasting 204 rooms with 28 suites and two pet-friendly rooms. Each room is well-appointed and features complimentary Wi-Fi, an in-room Keurig® Coffee…
    Inn of the Mountain Gods
    Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino
    Mescalero, New Mexico
    The Inn of the Mountain Gods, the only AAA four diamond-rated resort in southern New Mexico, is situated high in the cool climate and tall pines of the Sierra Blanca range in the Sacramento Mountains. With 273 luxury rooms and suites in Mescalero, the tribal-owned inn features numerous dining options; 38,000 square feet of action-packed gaming; a…
    Links at Sierra Blanca
    MCM Elegante Lodge and Resort
    Ruidoso, New Mexico
    The MCM Elegante Lodge and Resort in Ruidoso is adjacent to the Links at Sierra Blanca and the one million acres of the Lincoln National Forest. With 64 suites and 54 rooms spread across three floors, the 75,000-square-foot hotel offers free hot breakfast, private balconies, in-room fireplaces, full kitchens or kitchenettes, two-person whirlpool…
    Isleta Eagle GC
    Isleta Resort Casino
    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    The Isleta Resort Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an oasis just minutes from the airport and downtown. The hotel, home to 201 rooms and suites, offers complimentary valet parking and airport transportation, a spa, an indoor/outdoor pool and hot tub, a 27-hole golf course, fitness room, dining at seven resort locations, a casino with 1,700…
    Pendaries GCC
    Pendaries a Mountain Community and Golf Resort
    Rociada, New Mexico
    Pendaries is a golf community nestled in the Rociada Valley among the Sangre de Cristo mountain range an hour from Las Vegas. It features an 18-hole course with golf and free disc golf, a stocked lake for fishing, hiking and biking trails, horse shoes, tether ball, ping pong, a paved basketball area/pickle ball court, a renovated 18-room lodge,…
