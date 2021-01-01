New Mexico Golf Resorts

New Mexico offers a diverse mix of golf resorts, ranging from golf-and-ski destinations to casino golf retreats and golf communities. Perhaps the most celebrated is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa adjacent to the Twin Warriors Golf Club. The most historic and unique is The Lodge Resort & Spa, where a building dating to 1911 teams with nine holes that sit at the highest elevation for golf in North America (9,000 feet above sea level). When it comes to golf and gambling, there are multiple options – the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino, Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, Sandia Resort & Casino, Isleta Resort Casino and the Hilton Sante Fe Buffalo Thunder. Angel Fire Resort started as a ski destination but now is a summer golf getaway as well. Pendaries, The Innsbrook Village Country & Resort (nine-hole par 3) and the MCM Elegante Lodge and Resort are other choices.