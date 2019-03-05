Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New Mexico Golf Resorts

Isleta Resort Casino

A view over the water from Isleta Eagle Golf Course
About
Courses
Images
Reviews
11000 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105, US
(505) 724-3800
Visit Website
Location Map

About Isleta Resort Casino

The Isleta Resort Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an oasis just minutes from the airport and downtown. The hotel, home to 201 rooms and suites, offers complimentary valet parking and airport transportation, a spa, an indoor/outdoor pool and hot tub, a 27-hole golf course, fitness room, dining at seven resort locations, a casino with 1,700 slot machines and more, a concert showroom, the Isleta Lakes RV Park and the Fun Connection (which includes bowling, billiards, arcade and food).

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★★
Year Opened1996
Number of Units100-300

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Isleta Resort Casino

Reviews

3.5
5 Reviews (5)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Isleta Eagle Golf Course - Mesa/Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
u000005863912
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Decent value

This course is decent for the price. The greens are large and rolled true. Be sure to note whether you are putting with or against the grain! Fairways were decent although we noticed a lot of dandelions growing. Fairways are generous as are the roughs. Some of the tee boxes were in bad shape, but that didn't really affect our play.
Pace of play was good for a Friday afternoon-4 hours. Pro shop staff was friendly and the beverage cart girl was great!
GPS in the cart was nice as there are some ditches that cross fairways. Enjoyable course, though not overly challenging.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Isleta Eagle Golf Course - Mesa/Lakes Course
28c4a711-3889-5a9c-b999-db23e46a5e21
Robstnr
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Casino Desert golf course

We played this course as part of a "Stay and Play" package. The hotel room (nice)and 2 rounds of golf was about $169 without tax. I thought it was a good deal. I had some concerns about playing because of bad reviews that I has read. However, those reviews were far from the truth.
The pro shop staff was friendly and helpful. The course was interesting to play and in excellent condition. The greens were smooth and fast. Pace of play was excellent (3 and 1 half hours). The grill was kind of dead after golf but that really didn't matter. I'd recommend this course and will return to play when I can.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Isleta Eagle Golf Course - Mesa/Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
Emc21
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Isleta Eagle Golf Course - Mesa/Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
u2837956
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
1.0
Previously Played
Excellent weather
Walked

Not again

This has got to be the worse golf course I have played in Albuquerque. The staff is very bad. They could care less that I was out there to play. On the weekend no senior rate. Cost the same whether I was walking or riding. The greens were like putting on the fairways.They were very slow and probably would not hold a bowling ball dropped at 100ft. There were tee boxes that were no better than my front yard and my front yard does not have any grass since I live in the desert. They where watering the course in the middle of the day so we had to dodge the sprinklers and where they had them off there was water that was going over your golf shoes. They must get their water free because they were watering the heck out of the course.

After we got done we went into the bar area to get a beer. The bar was closed and the person at the snack bar was either asleep or was doing some heavy thinking. It appeared that we are not the only people that feel this way about the course because this was on a Sunday at 9am in the morning which seems to be their busy time according to Google, and the parking lot was maybe 20% full.

So if you are looking for a place to play golf look somewhere else. I would not even go out there if they gave me a free round..

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Isleta Eagle Golf Course - Mesa/Lakes Course
Default User Avatar
ftadra
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
2.0
First Time Playing
Walked

Crazy Greens

Tpyical Flat and open resort course. The greens are the most unfair I've played and for this reason alone I wouldn't recommend.
It's a good drive from the City and not worth the drive.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me