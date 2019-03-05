Isleta Resort Casino
About Isleta Resort CasinoThe Isleta Resort Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an oasis just minutes from the airport and downtown. The hotel, home to 201 rooms and suites, offers complimentary valet parking and airport transportation, a spa, an indoor/outdoor pool and hot tub, a 27-hole golf course, fitness room, dining at seven resort locations, a casino with 1,700 slot machines and more, a concert showroom, the Isleta Lakes RV Park and the Fun Connection (which includes bowling, billiards, arcade and food).
Decent value
This course is decent for the price. The greens are large and rolled true. Be sure to note whether you are putting with or against the grain! Fairways were decent although we noticed a lot of dandelions growing. Fairways are generous as are the roughs. Some of the tee boxes were in bad shape, but that didn't really affect our play.
Pace of play was good for a Friday afternoon-4 hours. Pro shop staff was friendly and the beverage cart girl was great!
GPS in the cart was nice as there are some ditches that cross fairways. Enjoyable course, though not overly challenging.
Casino Desert golf course
We played this course as part of a "Stay and Play" package. The hotel room (nice)and 2 rounds of golf was about $169 without tax. I thought it was a good deal. I had some concerns about playing because of bad reviews that I has read. However, those reviews were far from the truth.
The pro shop staff was friendly and helpful. The course was interesting to play and in excellent condition. The greens were smooth and fast. Pace of play was excellent (3 and 1 half hours). The grill was kind of dead after golf but that really didn't matter. I'd recommend this course and will return to play when I can.
Not again
This has got to be the worse golf course I have played in Albuquerque. The staff is very bad. They could care less that I was out there to play. On the weekend no senior rate. Cost the same whether I was walking or riding. The greens were like putting on the fairways.They were very slow and probably would not hold a bowling ball dropped at 100ft. There were tee boxes that were no better than my front yard and my front yard does not have any grass since I live in the desert. They where watering the course in the middle of the day so we had to dodge the sprinklers and where they had them off there was water that was going over your golf shoes. They must get their water free because they were watering the heck out of the course.
After we got done we went into the bar area to get a beer. The bar was closed and the person at the snack bar was either asleep or was doing some heavy thinking. It appeared that we are not the only people that feel this way about the course because this was on a Sunday at 9am in the morning which seems to be their busy time according to Google, and the parking lot was maybe 20% full.
So if you are looking for a place to play golf look somewhere else. I would not even go out there if they gave me a free round..
Crazy Greens
Tpyical Flat and open resort course. The greens are the most unfair I've played and for this reason alone I wouldn't recommend.
It's a good drive from the City and not worth the drive.