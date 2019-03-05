Isleta Resort Casino

This has got to be the worse golf course I have played in Albuquerque. The staff is very bad. They could care less that I was out there to play. On the weekend no senior rate. Cost the same whether I was walking or riding. The greens were like putting on the fairways.They were very slow and probably would not hold a bowling ball dropped at 100ft. There were tee boxes that were no better than my front yard and my front yard does not have any grass since I live in the desert. They where watering the course in the middle of the day so we had to dodge the sprinklers and where they had them off there was water that was going over your golf shoes. They must get their water free because they were watering the heck out of the course.

After we got done we went into the bar area to get a beer. The bar was closed and the person at the snack bar was either asleep or was doing some heavy thinking. It appeared that we are not the only people that feel this way about the course because this was on a Sunday at 9am in the morning which seems to be their busy time according to Google, and the parking lot was maybe 20% full.

So if you are looking for a place to play golf look somewhere else. I would not even go out there if they gave me a free round..