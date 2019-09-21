Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

After a 21 year absence I figured I would give the state of New Mexico a re-visit. NM was my home state for two years in the mid 1990's. I absolutely loved the endless variety of interests the state offers both residents and visitors alike.

Not really a state that's renowned for its golf but it does have some good tracks. I made my first round of golf for the year playing the Santa Ana GC. The pro shop hooked me up with three locals that made for an enjoyable round.

The fairways are generous as are the bunkers and greens. The somewhat dry course conditions allowed rollout of most drives that found the fairways. The rough was very manageable and wasn't necessarily penalizing. Course bunkering is good and any of the shots I played from them were somewhat predictable. The greens were receptive and rolled nicely but I did have some trouble adjusting to the pace as I had 5 three putts. I can't blame that on anything but the operator of the flat stick.

Albuquerque sits at 5200 feet above sea level so I played off the blue/white combination of tee boxes, ideal for my handicap. The ball flies and carries well at this altitude and I managed to get around this moderately challenging track just 3 over my handicap.

The course obviously isn't in mid summer shape but overall I was happy with everything on offer, pleasant staff, nice routing, well stocked pro shop, a large clubhouse, scenic surroundings and good company. If things don't go smoothly for you on the course you can always try your luck next door at the casino.