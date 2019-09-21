Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New Mexico Golf Resorts

Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

A view over the water from Santa Ana Golf Club.
54 Jemez Canyon Dam Road, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004, US
(505) 867-0000
Location Map

About Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, just minutes north of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, was the first Indian casino to operate in New Mexico, opening its doors in 1993. The hotel features seven hotel floors, boasting 204 rooms with 28 suites and two pet-friendly rooms. Each room is well-appointed and features complimentary Wi-Fi, an in-room Keurig® Coffee Maker, refrigerator, complimentary continental breakfast and access to the hotel's fitness center, Starlight Bowling Center and indoor pool. The 27-hole Santa Ana Golf Club is surrounded by the grandeur of the Jemez Mountains to the west, the Sangre de Cristos to the north, and the Sandia Mountains immediately east, offering a spectacular view of the 10,000-foot Sandia Peak. Footgolf is available at the course, which is just three miles from Twin Warriors Golf Club, one of the state’s premier courses. Between two restaurants in the clubhouse and the Juniper Steakhouse and five options at a food court inside the casino hotel, visitors will be well fed.

Facts

Price Range$$, $$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1993
Number of Units100-300

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsFine, Casual, Bar
Room TypesRoom, Suite
PoolIndoor
Practice FacilityYes
CasinoYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

Reviews

4.5
7 Reviews (7)

Reviewer Photos

Tamaya/Cheena Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
3BA5WsgGQDhQpRUFYQgT
3BA5WsgGQDhQpRUFYQgT
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Diabolically fascinating....

Staff absolutely spot on. My two oldest sons and I got to experience golf at its highest level right here in New Mexico. Pro shop well set with latest equipment, rented (my middle son and I) 2019 full set of Mi6s. Awesome greens Long long long course and if you want longer try the tour tees. Bragged about only loosing 1 ball on front nine went through a box of PROv1sduring back nine. Combination of link and straight out hazards gave this course an aura of mystic and absolute beauty that is set in the gorgeously maintained mountains of Northern New Mexico. We will definitely be back.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Tamaya/Cheena Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
Robstnr
Robstnr
Played On
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Nice casino course

Very nice open to public daily fee course. It was wet from recent rain. The rough was very high and difficult to play. The greens were smooth and somewhat slow. Overall a fun course and is recommended.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Tamaya/Cheena Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
LarryNoli
LarryNoli
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

2019 National Senior Games Competition

I arrived a few days early for this tournament and was able to play a few practice rounds to prepare for the tournament start on the 17th. The staff was exceptional in the manner in which they greeted you and fulfilled your needs. The course was in excellent condition with the greens at exceptional speeds. Downhill I was told the greens ran at 14 with level putts around an 11. If you get the chance, play here as it is 27 holes and the starter does a wonderful job mixing and matching players. It also has a great range with the tee in excellent condition. Derek, the GM, runs a wonderful ship!!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tamaya/Cheena Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
David1684852
David1684852
Played On
Reviews 219
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Alberta Advisor
Top 10 Contributor
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Santa Ana Golf Club (Star/Tamaya)

After a 21 year absence I figured I would give the state of New Mexico a re-visit. NM was my home state for two years in the mid 1990's. I absolutely loved the endless variety of interests the state offers both residents and visitors alike.

Not really a state that's renowned for its golf but it does have some good tracks. I made my first round of golf for the year playing the Santa Ana GC. The pro shop hooked me up with three locals that made for an enjoyable round.

The fairways are generous as are the bunkers and greens. The somewhat dry course conditions allowed rollout of most drives that found the fairways. The rough was very manageable and wasn't necessarily penalizing. Course bunkering is good and any of the shots I played from them were somewhat predictable. The greens were receptive and rolled nicely but I did have some trouble adjusting to the pace as I had 5 three putts. I can't blame that on anything but the operator of the flat stick.

Albuquerque sits at 5200 feet above sea level so I played off the blue/white combination of tee boxes, ideal for my handicap. The ball flies and carries well at this altitude and I managed to get around this moderately challenging track just 3 over my handicap.

The course obviously isn't in mid summer shape but overall I was happy with everything on offer, pleasant staff, nice routing, well stocked pro shop, a large clubhouse, scenic surroundings and good company. If things don't go smoothly for you on the course you can always try your luck next door at the casino.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Moderate
Tamaya/Cheena Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
LarryNoli
LarryNoli
Played On
Reviews 17
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Top Shelf Facility

We had opportunity to play other courses in the area but we opted to play here as I have an event here next year. My wife and I played it for 4 days and enjoyed every day. The staff, from "bag drop-off" staff thru the pro shop was friendly and very accommodating! The fairways were pure, the greens ran at a 11 or so stemp-wise, the bunkers were always raked and well maintained, the rangers and starters we perfect, the beverage cart was always there when you needed her AND the beer was ALWAYS COLD!
As far as difficulty is concerned, you cannot step
up on the tee not knowing if your going to hit a hook or a slice! The fairways are a fair width with not much with to the rough before you move into rattlesnake country! Keep in mind that the further you hit it-the wider the shot dispersion, etc.
The greens are the course's main defense. They have some good undulation and most greens slope back to front so try to stay below the hole. I loved the speed of the greens and the areas around the green make for easy pitch shots. Derek, the GM, was an awesome host and he should be proud of his staff!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Tamaya/Cheena Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
Default User Avatar
u000005890241
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Great Course Challenging and Fair

Santa Ana is my home course. Great staff and playing conditions. Also the friendliest set of players that I've ever encountered on a course.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Tamaya/Cheena Course at Santa Ana Golf Club
Default User Avatar
FBenavidez
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Fair weather
Used cart

great course

great course fkgj;dfkod[foig[dkfb[dfoim'adfpbjp[adfibm'dfkbjm

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
