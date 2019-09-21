Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
About Santa Ana Star Casino HotelSanta Ana Star Casino Hotel, just minutes north of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, was the first Indian casino to operate in New Mexico, opening its doors in 1993. The hotel features seven hotel floors, boasting 204 rooms with 28 suites and two pet-friendly rooms. Each room is well-appointed and features complimentary Wi-Fi, an in-room Keurig® Coffee Maker, refrigerator, complimentary continental breakfast and access to the hotel's fitness center, Starlight Bowling Center and indoor pool. The 27-hole Santa Ana Golf Club is surrounded by the grandeur of the Jemez Mountains to the west, the Sangre de Cristos to the north, and the Sandia Mountains immediately east, offering a spectacular view of the 10,000-foot Sandia Peak. Footgolf is available at the course, which is just three miles from Twin Warriors Golf Club, one of the state’s premier courses. Between two restaurants in the clubhouse and the Juniper Steakhouse and five options at a food court inside the casino hotel, visitors will be well fed.
Facts
Amenities & Services
Rules
Golf courses at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
-
Santa Ana Pueblo, New MexicoPublic
-
Santa Ana Pueblo, New MexicoPublic
-
Santa Ana Pueblo, New MexicoPublic
Images from Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
-
Santa Ana GC, Star Course, Hole 5, Par 4, 342 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Star Course, Hole 8, Par 3, 167 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Star Course, Hole 9, Par 5, 538 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Tamaya Course, Hole 6, Par 3, 191 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Tamaya Course, Hole 8, Par 4, 412 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Tamaya Course, Hole 9, Par 4, 371 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
We were there during the National Balloon Festival-notice the balloon's floating over the Rio Grande! Photo submitted by LarryNoli on 10/20/2018
-
This is the finish of a Sleet/rain storm that passed over us....a little chilly at that point!! Photo submitted by LarryNoli on 10/20/2018
Diabolically fascinating....
Staff absolutely spot on. My two oldest sons and I got to experience golf at its highest level right here in New Mexico. Pro shop well set with latest equipment, rented (my middle son and I) 2019 full set of Mi6s. Awesome greens Long long long course and if you want longer try the tour tees. Bragged about only loosing 1 ball on front nine went through a box of PROv1sduring back nine. Combination of link and straight out hazards gave this course an aura of mystic and absolute beauty that is set in the gorgeously maintained mountains of Northern New Mexico. We will definitely be back.
Nice casino course
Very nice open to public daily fee course. It was wet from recent rain. The rough was very high and difficult to play. The greens were smooth and somewhat slow. Overall a fun course and is recommended.
2019 National Senior Games Competition
I arrived a few days early for this tournament and was able to play a few practice rounds to prepare for the tournament start on the 17th. The staff was exceptional in the manner in which they greeted you and fulfilled your needs. The course was in excellent condition with the greens at exceptional speeds. Downhill I was told the greens ran at 14 with level putts around an 11. If you get the chance, play here as it is 27 holes and the starter does a wonderful job mixing and matching players. It also has a great range with the tee in excellent condition. Derek, the GM, runs a wonderful ship!!
Santa Ana Golf Club (Star/Tamaya)
After a 21 year absence I figured I would give the state of New Mexico a re-visit. NM was my home state for two years in the mid 1990's. I absolutely loved the endless variety of interests the state offers both residents and visitors alike.
Not really a state that's renowned for its golf but it does have some good tracks. I made my first round of golf for the year playing the Santa Ana GC. The pro shop hooked me up with three locals that made for an enjoyable round.
The fairways are generous as are the bunkers and greens. The somewhat dry course conditions allowed rollout of most drives that found the fairways. The rough was very manageable and wasn't necessarily penalizing. Course bunkering is good and any of the shots I played from them were somewhat predictable. The greens were receptive and rolled nicely but I did have some trouble adjusting to the pace as I had 5 three putts. I can't blame that on anything but the operator of the flat stick.
Albuquerque sits at 5200 feet above sea level so I played off the blue/white combination of tee boxes, ideal for my handicap. The ball flies and carries well at this altitude and I managed to get around this moderately challenging track just 3 over my handicap.
The course obviously isn't in mid summer shape but overall I was happy with everything on offer, pleasant staff, nice routing, well stocked pro shop, a large clubhouse, scenic surroundings and good company. If things don't go smoothly for you on the course you can always try your luck next door at the casino.
-
Santa Ana GC, Star Course, Hole 5, Par 4, 342 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Star Course, Hole 8, Par 3, 167 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Star Course, Hole 9, Par 5, 538 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Tamaya Course, Hole 6, Par 3, 191 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Tamaya Course, Hole 8, Par 4, 412 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
-
Santa Ana GC, Tamaya Course, Hole 9, Par 4, 371 yds Photo submitted by David1684852 on 02/23/2019
Top Shelf Facility
We had opportunity to play other courses in the area but we opted to play here as I have an event here next year. My wife and I played it for 4 days and enjoyed every day. The staff, from "bag drop-off" staff thru the pro shop was friendly and very accommodating! The fairways were pure, the greens ran at a 11 or so stemp-wise, the bunkers were always raked and well maintained, the rangers and starters we perfect, the beverage cart was always there when you needed her AND the beer was ALWAYS COLD!
As far as difficulty is concerned, you cannot step
up on the tee not knowing if your going to hit a hook or a slice! The fairways are a fair width with not much with to the rough before you move into rattlesnake country! Keep in mind that the further you hit it-the wider the shot dispersion, etc.
The greens are the course's main defense. They have some good undulation and most greens slope back to front so try to stay below the hole. I loved the speed of the greens and the areas around the green make for easy pitch shots. Derek, the GM, was an awesome host and he should be proud of his staff!
Great Course Challenging and Fair
Santa Ana is my home course. Great staff and playing conditions. Also the friendliest set of players that I've ever encountered on a course.
great course
great course fkgj;dfkod[foig[dkfb[dfoim'adfpbjp[adfibm'dfkbjm