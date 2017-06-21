Home / U.S. Golf Resorts / New York Golf Resorts

Bluff Point Golf Resort

A view from fairway #18 at Bluff Point Golf Club & Resort
75 Bluff Point Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901, US
(518) 563-3420
Location Map

About Bluff Point Golf Resort

The Bluff Point Golf Resort nestles up to the shores of Lake Champlain, a view that has been enjoyed by U.S. Presidents William McKinley and William Howard Taft. The course by A.W. Tillinghast features a backdrop of Vermont's Green Mountains and the lake on several holes. Overnight guests can choose from 12 suites with a bed, pull-out sofa, TV, microwave and mini-fridge or six larger cottages with two double beds, a living room with two pull-out sleeper sofas, a dining area, full kitchen and TV. Those accommodations come with unlimited use of a motorized golf cart. A private sand beach is available to rent canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

Facts

Price Range$$
Property Class★★★
Year Opened1890
Number of UnitsLess than 100

Amenities & Services

RestaurantsBar, Casual
Room TypesSuite
Practice FacilityYes
Beach AccessYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at Bluff Point Golf Resort

Reviews

1.0
1 Reviews (1)
Bluff Point Golf Club & Resort
Default User Avatar
u000007412644
Played On
Reviews 2
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

no Customer service

In April we purchased two promotional 4 game packs for $99.00US each. The promotion expired July 1st and we missed it. We accept that we missed the promotion deadline and asked management to credit us the $198.00 US against regular green fees. Management declined to accommodate us and keeps our money, we get nothing. Customer Service is a foreign concept at the Bluff Point Golf Resort.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Fair
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
