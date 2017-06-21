About Bluff Point Golf Resort The Bluff Point Golf Resort nestles up to the shores of Lake Champlain, a view that has been enjoyed by U.S. Presidents William McKinley and William Howard Taft. The course by A.W. Tillinghast features a backdrop of Vermont's Green Mountains and the lake on several holes. Overnight guests can choose from 12 suites with a bed, pull-out sofa, TV, microwave and mini-fridge or six larger cottages with two double beds, a living room with two pull-out sleeper sofas, a dining area, full kitchen and TV. Those accommodations come with unlimited use of a motorized golf cart. A private sand beach is available to rent canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

Facts Price Range $$ Property Class ★★★ Year Opened 1890 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities & Services Restaurants Bar, Casual Room Types Suite Practice Facility Yes Beach Access Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No